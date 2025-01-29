Tacton, a global leader in Configure, Price, Quote (CPQ) software and leading SaaS platform simplifying sales and configuration processes for manufacturers of complex products, today announced its recognition as a Leader in the 2025 Gartner Magic Quadrant for CPQ Applications. Positioned highest for Ability to Execute, this marks Tacton's third consecutive time as a Leader, which we believe reinforces its commitment to delivering innovative solutions for manufacturers.

Tacton's advanced technology empowers manufacturers to address unique challenges by enhancing operational efficiency, streamlining sales processes, and delivering buyer-centric solutions. As a trusted partner, Tacton supports manufacturers in advancing sustainability, transforming sales strategies, and driving business growth.

"For five consecutive times, Tacton has been recognized in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for CPQ Applications, including being named a Leader for the past three," said Bo Gyldenvang, Chief Executive Officer at Tacton. "We believe this reflects our strong position as the go-to platform for complex manufacturers seeking to overcome industry challenges with innovative and scalable solutions. Manufacturers can rely on Tacton to streamline operations, optimize buyer engagement, and stay ahead in a competitive market."

A Gartner Magic Quadrant is a culmination of research in a specific market, giving you a wide-angle view of the relative positions of the market's competitors. By applying a graphical treatment and a uniform set of evaluation criteria, a Magic Quadrant helps you quickly ascertain how well technology providers are executing their stated visions and how well they are performing against Gartner's market view.

For Tacton, this announcement is the latest in a series of milestones. In addition to its placement in the Gartner Magic Quadrant, the company was named a Major Player in IDC's MarketScape for APQ Applications 2024-2025 and secured placement in MGI Research's CPQ Buyer's Guide as the number one CPQ product. These achievements highlight Tacton's continued leadership and commitment to innovation in the CPQ market.

About Tacton

Tacton is a leading SaaS company redefining how manufacturers of complex products engage with their buyers. Its cutting-edge buyer engagement platform empowers manufacturers to streamline the buyer journey, deliver personalized, customer-centric experiences, and bring complex products to market faster and more efficiently.

Tacton partners with manufacturers to drive smart factory initiatives and align operations with customer needs. With over 25 years of experience and trusted by more than 100 global leaders like ABB, Daimler, MAN, Scania, Siemens, Xylem, and Yaskawa, Tacton is co-headquartered in Chicago and Stockholm, with regional offices in Karlsruhe, Warsaw, and Tokyo. Learn more at www.tacton.com.

