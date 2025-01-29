IKIN Inc.: IKIN Vice President Blake Fox to Discuss AI-Related Cybersecurity Issues at Enterprise Cybersecurity Expo

Session will describe specific cyber threats and mitigation strategies for enterprises that leverage AI-based applications

IKIN, a leading provider of visual technology solutions for businesses and consumers, announced that Blake Fox, its vice president of engineering, will speak at the Enterprise Cybersecurity Expo taking place February 11-13, 2025, at the Greater Ft. Lauderdale/Broward County Convention Center. He will join the session, "Defending Tomorrow: The Convergence of Cybersecurity and Artificial Intelligence," and offer insights on strategies for businesses to protect data and intellectual property in the AI world. The session is scheduled for Thursday, February 13, at 12 p.m.

"Cyber threats come in many forms, including attacks, theft, and the misappropriation of business assets, such as brand images and other forms of intellectual property," said Fox. "This session will be a valuable tool to help attendees recognize the serious threats they face, as well as to share strategies for preventing intrusions and ensuring the security and validity of their digital assets."

Fox will draw on his extensive background in hardware and software product creation at firms that include IBM Watson, Electronic Arts, Disney, and Nickelodeon. He will also offer his insights on how AI can be proactively used to address-and potentially prevent-serious security issues that are frequently cited in AI discussions.

The Enterprise Cybersecurity Expo is collocated with ITEXPO, one of the longest-running educational conferences featuring business and technology content for SMB, enterprise and service provider markets.

