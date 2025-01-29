Anzeige
Mittwoch, 29.01.2025
ACCESS Newswire
29.01.2025 14:14 Uhr
IKIN Inc.: IKIN Vice President Blake Fox to Discuss AI-Related Cybersecurity Issues at Enterprise Cybersecurity Expo

Finanznachrichten News

Session will describe specific cyber threats and mitigation strategies for enterprises that leverage AI-based applications

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESS Newswire / January 29, 2025 / IKIN, a leading provider of visual technology solutions for businesses and consumers, announced that Blake Fox, its vice president of engineering, will speak at the Enterprise Cybersecurity Expo taking place February 11-13, 2025, at the Greater Ft. Lauderdale/Broward County Convention Center. He will join the session, "Defending Tomorrow: The Convergence of Cybersecurity and Artificial Intelligence," and offer insights on strategies for businesses to protect data and intellectual property in the AI world. The session is scheduled for Thursday, February 13, at 12 p.m.

"Cyber threats come in many forms, including attacks, theft, and the misappropriation of business assets, such as brand images and other forms of intellectual property," said Fox. "This session will be a valuable tool to help attendees recognize the serious threats they face, as well as to share strategies for preventing intrusions and ensuring the security and validity of their digital assets."

Fox will draw on his extensive background in hardware and software product creation at firms that include IBM Watson, Electronic Arts, Disney, and Nickelodeon. He will also offer his insights on how AI can be proactively used to address-and potentially prevent-serious security issues that are frequently cited in AI discussions.

The Enterprise Cybersecurity Expo is collocated with ITEXPO, one of the longest-running educational conferences featuring business and technology content for SMB, enterprise and service provider markets.

To learn more about IKIN and its advanced visual and secure advertising technologies, please visit https://ikininc.com.

About IKIN, Inc.

IKIN delivers innovative visual technology solutions which enable its customers and partners to create and market products with high-resolution 3D volumetric imaging, advanced visual processing, and bandwidth-aware transport. IKIN offers comprehensive SDK and API elements which empower designers to create and enhance applications for the next level of immersive reality, content creation, and distribution solutions. Learn more at https://ikininc.com.

IKIN Contact:

PR Contact
Glenn Goldberg
Parallel Communications Group
516-705-6116
??: @Parallel_PR
LinkedIn
ggoldberg@parallelpr.com

SOURCE: IKIN Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
