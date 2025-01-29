Denver, Colorado--(Newsfile Corp. - January 29, 2025) - Ventana Biotech, Inc. ("Ventana" or the "Company") today announced that it has changed its name to Ventana Global, Inc. (OTC Pink: VNTAD) from Ventana Biotech, Inc. Concurrently with the name change, the Company has significantly reduced its authorized and outstanding shares as the result of a 1 for 20 reverse stock split which was effective January 14, 2025.

The name change reflects the Company's evolving strategic focus and its intention to pursue a broader range of global business opportunities.

Authorized Shares: The Company has reduced its authorized shares from 3,000,000,000 to 500,000,000.

Outstanding Shares: Effective January 14, 2025, the Company has reduced its outstanding shares from 1,075,665,990 shares to approximately 53,783,299 (not reflective of fractional shares), as the result of the reverse stock split.

Trading Symbol: VNTAD until mid-February when the ticker symbol becomes VNTA.

"Both the change of name, and outstanding share reduction initiatives mark significant steps forward for the development of Ventana Global, Inc," stated Stephen Replin, President and CEO of the Company.

He continued stating "Further, we believe that this new capital structure, and change of name, will enable us to pursue corporate opportunities that may have been unavailable to us as Ventana Biotech, Inc. more easily."

"These actions align our corporate identity with our expanded strategic vision and have been done to create a more robust and investor-friendly capital structure for our long-term growth. With an adjustment to the number of outstanding shares, we are well-positioned to pursue strategic growth opportunities and enhance shareholder value more easily."

The president also stated that "the marketplace confusion suggesting that the Company is involved in the biotech industry as the result of its former name will no longer be a factor to the perception of our business focus in the view of 3rd parties. This additional simplification adds to our vision for the growth of the Company."

About Ventana Global, Inc.

Ventana Global, Inc. is currently in the business of servicing a portfolio of loans. Additionally, the Company has formed and is developing a consulting program that will provide services to third party businesses and individuals. The consulting subsidiary of LaunchPad Cafe, Ltd. (itself a wholly owned subsidiary of Ventana Global, Inc.) is named MPM Business Group, LTD.

The Company also has a division of LaunchPad Café, Ltd entitled LaunchPad Hot Sauces, LTD which has entered a drop shipping/affiliate arrangement with the manufacturer of a line of hot sauces. This drop-shipping arrangement does not require the Company to carry inventory or fulfill orders. LaunchPad Hot Sauces, LTD will be compensated by being paid a percentage of the gross sales volume attributable to the Company.

Neither division has generated revenues for Ventana since its formation as of this date.

Cautionary Statement Concerning Forward-Looking Statements:

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements represent the Company's expectations or beliefs concerning future events and can generally be identified by the use of statements that include words such as "estimate," "project," "believe," "anticipate," "shooting to," "intend," "plan," "foresee," "likely," "will," "would," "appears," "goal," "target" or similar words or phrases. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the Company's expectations for revenue growth and new customer and business opportunities. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are outside of the Company's control, that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements, including, among others: the lack of capital to pursue expansion activities, and as the result, the Company's ability to compete against new and existing competitors is limited; its ability to identify and move forward with acquisition targets; and the Company's ability to attract and retain qualified personnel to direct this anticipated growth. All forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain, based on current expectations and assumptions concerning future events or the future performance of the Company. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are only predictions and speak only as of the date hereof. The Company expressly disclaims any intent or obligation to update any of the forward-looking statements made in this release or in any of its filings except as may be otherwise stated by the Company.

