Challenges and innovations drive solar and energy storage inverter industry forward in 2025. After a challenging 2024, marked by high inventory levels and declining residential demand, the inverter market is set to recover in 2025. Global inverter shipments are expected to increase 7% to reach 570 gigawatts alternating current (GWac), with an uptick in inverter shipments to the European market as inventory levels slowly rebalance, according to the latest forecast for the global inverter market from S&P Global Commodity Insights, the leading independent provider of information, data, analysis, ...

