Momence Joins Clubessential Holdings

Acquisition expands solutions footprint for fitness businesses of all sizes

Clubessential Holdings, the leading SaaS and embedded payments provider for membership-based organizations, today announced its strategic acquisition of Momence, creator of a mobile-first, AI-powered platform designed to help fitness studios and gyms automate crucial tasks and interact with members. This acquisition expands Clubessential Holdings' solutions footprint for trusted brands in the fitness space, empowering businesses of all sizes - from small studios to the world's largest fitness brand franchises - with cutting-edge technology to drive operational efficiency, improve member engagement, and enhance revenue management.

"We are thrilled to welcome Momence to the Clubessential Holdings family," said Randy Eckels, CEO of Clubessential Holdings. "The fitness industry is rapidly evolving, and businesses of all sizes are seeking modern, scalable solutions to stay competitive. With the platform's key differentiator of driving member loyalty to a single gym or studio rather than offering a range of fitness brand choices to an individual member, the acquisition of Momence reflects our unwavering mission to help our clients attract, engage, and delight their members to create raving fans. Vojta Drmota and his team have built an amazing solution with strong momentum that has quickly become the platform of choice for independent business fitness operators."

Founded in 2020, Momence was built to offer a modern, out-of-the-box software solution that helps fitness studios and gyms create bespoke experiences for every customer. Its sleek, mobile-first platform offers an AI-powered approach to managing the lead-to-member journey and automates manual tasks from taking bookings, to communicating with leads, to converting intros into members, to nurturing members who are at risk of cancelling. Momence supports over 4,500 businesses with scheduling, payments, communications, marketing solutions, and backend automation, while the Momence consumer app sees hundreds of thousands of customers book their fitness and wellness experiences every month.

"Joining Clubessential Holdings marks an exciting new chapter for Momence," said Vojta Drmota, co-founder and CEO of Momence. "From the beginning, our vision has been to revolutionize the experience economy by providing modern software solutions to an underserved industry. Clubessential Holdings provides us with the resources, support, and scale needed to innovate more effectively, expand our reach, and deliver on our vision. We look forward to this incredible opportunity to build on the foundation we've created."

Allison Zang, Founder of Absolute Pilates in Mechanicsburg, PA, raves about her experience using the Momence platform. "Having used multiple fitness software solutions during my 15 years of operating a successful Pilates business, I've never been more satisfied than I have with my Momence experience over the past two years," Zang says. "Momence has revolutionized the stranger to member journey, improved our productivity, and allowed my staff and me to focus our valuable time on better serving our members and running a profitable fitness business."

Momence joins brands ClubReady, Exerp, and myFitApp in Clubessential Holdings' fitness vertical, which has a long history of success providing scalable fitness management software and embedded payment solutions. Current offerings include member management, billing and payments, royalty management, CRM, booking and scheduling, staff management, accounting, marketing and communication, analytics, member apps, and more to fitness studios, gyms, and franchise brands. Clubessential Holdings' fitness platforms are now used by more than 15,000 client locations in 45 countries to help manage their businesses, handling bookings and processing nearly $4B in payments annually for 13 million members across the globe.

As the fitness industry continues to evolve, Clubessential Holdings and its leading brands are poised to lead the charge in providing modern, comprehensive solutions that support businesses at all stages of growth.

For more information, please visit the Clubessential Holdings website.

About Clubessential Holdings, LLC

Founded in 1998 and headquartered in Cincinnati, OH, Clubessential Holdings provides Software as a Service and embedded payment solutions to private clubs, public golf courses, health & fitness clubs, spas, military organizations, municipalities, and camp organizations. Across nine brands - Clubessential, ClubReady, Exerp, foreUP, Innovatise, TAC, Vermont Systems, RecDesk, and CampBrain - the company serves more than 20,000 customers globally who leverage the technology to attract, engage, and retain over 50 million members and community patrons for life. Clubessential Holdings is backed by investors Battery Ventures and Silver Lake.



