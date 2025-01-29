Anzeige
Mittwoch, 29.01.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 684 internationalen Medien
ACCESS Newswire
29.01.2025 14:50 Uhr
Griffith Foods Bangalore, India, Achieves ISO 14001 Certification for Environmental Management

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / January 29, 2025 / Griffith Foods:

Griffith Foods is thrilled to announce that our manufacturing site in Bangalore, India, has achieved ISO 14001 certification for environmental management! This prestigious certification reflects our unwavering commitment to sustainability and environmental performance.

A huge shoutout to our exceptional cross-functional teams - from quality, operations, and engineering to supply chain, HR, and sustainability - who collaborated seamlessly to meet the rigorous standards of ISO 14001. Their dedication, enthusiasm, and innovative solutions have been key in reducing our environmental footprint and driving positive change.

This achievement marks not just a milestone but a continued pledge to improve our environmental practices and make a lasting impact on our planet. To learn more about our sustainability initiatives please visit us at https://griffithfoods.com/sustainability/.

View original content here.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Griffith Foods on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Griffith Foods
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/griffith-foods
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Griffith Foods



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
