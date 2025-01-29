Anzeige
ACCESS Newswire
MyGovWatch Presents Federal Data Showing Trump 2.0 Outsourced Spending Likely to Increase

COLLINGSWOOD, NEW JERSEY / ACCESS Newswire / January 29, 2025 / MyGovWatch.com, a government bid notification and intelligence website that offers a free trial in more than 200 industries, recently presented compiled data showing outsourced Federal contracting dollars are likely to increase during a second Trump administration.

Despite efforts to rein in government during Trump 1.0, every indicator shows greater dollars spent, both in-house and contracted dollars, by the end of Trump's first term compared to when it started.

In the November 20, 2024, edition of MyGovWatch Live, MyGovWatch President Nick Bernardo addressed an idea creating concern for some in the government contractor community: That a newly minted Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) may foretell reductions in Federal government spending, including contracting dollars for outsourced activity.

In the event, which you can find and view on this page, he presents charts tracking dollars spent spanning three administrations.

Charts show the following for FY13-24 using two departments as bellwethers:

  • Total spending over time

  • Total spending versus total defense spending

  • Total spending versus contracted spending

  • Contracted spending versus contracted DOD and contracted homeland security spending

  • Contracted spending versus small business contracted spending

Despite efforts to rein in government during Trump 1.0, every indicator shows greater dollars spent, both in-house and contracted dollars, by the end of Trump's first term compared to when it started. There's every reason to suspect contracted dollars will go up both in absolute terms and as a percentage of total spending under a Trump reboot based on the political climate and on statements President Trump and Elon Musk continue to make about their intentions.

"People looking to grow a business through government contracts, including Federal contracts, should have no concerns about opportunities with the new administration," stated Bernardo, adding, "Based on past history, our users will continue to see large numbers of government contracting opportunities at all levels of government, including Federal, through the MyGovWatch portal."

Contact Information

Nick Bernardo
President
media@mygovwatch.com
(877) 533-1680

SOURCE: MyGovWatch



