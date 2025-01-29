AcousticSheep LLC: AcousticSheep Launches Kickstarter Campaign for a Chess Scorebook with Figurine Notation

New Chess Scorebook Aims to Inspire the Next Generation of Thinkers and Strategists

AcousticSheep LLC, the innovative company behind the award-winning SleepPhones® headphones, is excited to announce the launch of its latest project: a unique chess scorebook designed specifically for children. A notable departure from their signature sleep-focused products, this new endeavor showcases the company's commitment to fostering cognitive development and creative thinking in young minds.

The Chess Scorebook Figurine Notations for Young Players is the first chess notebook allowing players to simply circle their moves, rather than having to write algebraic notations. Each flip-top book allows the recording of 12 games with up to 60 moves per game. From the colorful pages to the paper weight, all aspects of the book design accounted for children's fine-motor abilities. AcousticSheep LLC is looking to raise $4,000 on Kickstarter by March 1, 2025 to fund the first book's first printing through Eifrig Publishing. Fundraising begins on January 31, 2025 with the early bird price of $8 per book.

"When my 5 year old announced that she wanted to win a chess trophy, she had to learn notations. Since she randomly writes letters backwards-such as b's and d's-I decided to make her a figurine notation scorebook. The book allowed her to concentrate on the game rather than her handwriting. I'm happy to report that she reached her goal of winning a trophy!" said Dr. Wei-Shin Lai, CEO of AcousticSheep & creator of *The Chess Scorebook Figurine Notations for Young Players*.

You can preview it ?here or simply search "Chess Scorebook Figurine Notation" on ?Kickstarter.com?.

This marks the third Kickstarter campaign for AcousticSheep; a 2015 campaign for its SleepPhones Effortless model raised $65,609, 656 percent over its goal of $10,000, while a 2019 campaign for its SleepPhones®: ASMR Edition headphones raised 105% of its funding goal.

ABOUT ACOUSTICSHEEP

AcousticSheep LLC was founded by Dr. Wei-Shin Lai and Jason Wolfe in 2007. Wei-Shin Lai, a family physician, could not get back to sleep after taking patient calls at night. Her husband, Jason Wolfe, suggested she listen to relaxing sleep sounds in order to fall back asleep, but regular headphones and earbuds were uncomfortable. To solve this problem, they decided to make the first headphones designed specifically for sleeping. He soldered and she sewed the first "headphones in a headband" at their kitchen table and called them SleepPhones® headphones.

SleepPhones® headphones first won the Consumer Electronics Show Innovation Award in 2013 as the first headphones designed specifically for comfortable use in bed. Eight Innovation Awards later, AcousticSheep LLC leads the industry for the longest battery life and highest quality sleep headphones utilizing the latest in ultra-low power, safe wireless technology.

AcousticSheep LLC's most popular SleepPhones® model delivers 24-hours of continuous audio content before needing to be recharged. Comparable sleep-oriented headphones and earbuds currently on the market range from three to ten hours of active play time. SleepPhones® Wireless headphones use Bluetooth® 5.0 technology, reducing audio latency and increasing signal range. SleepPhones® Wireless headphones retail for $99.95 and are available for purchase on www.SleepPhones.com, Amazon, and other select retail outlets.

More than a million SleepPhones® headphones have been sold to date, and Jason and Wei-Shin have earned recognitions such as Entrepreneur of the Year in PA (SBA), Entrepreneur of the Year in Western PA & WV (Ernst & Young), EXIM Bank Exporter of the Year, and Small Business of the Year with the Consumer Technology Association. Their products have won eight Consumer Electronics Association Innovation Awards, two Pennsylvania ImPAct Awards (Entrepreneur and Exports), and a Red Dot Design Award. For more information about the company visit www.AcousticSheep.com.

