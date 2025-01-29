Aviva Aesthetics Partners with Renew MedSpa, Expanding Footprint to the Midwest

CHICAGO, IL & EAGAN, MN / ACCESS Newswire / January 29, 2025 / Aviva Aesthetics, the only entrepreneur-owned and led medical aesthetics platform, is excited to announce its partnership with Renew MedSpa, a leading medical spa based in Eagan, Minnesota.

Owned and operated by Julie Davis, Renew MedSpa has been a trusted provider of advanced aesthetic treatments for five years. With extensive certifications and years of hands-on experience in advanced skin rejuvenation, aesthetic injections, body contouring, lasers, and more, Julie and her team have built a reputation for delivering exceptional results and satisfied clients.

"I joined Aviva because I no longer wanted to feel like I was running my business on an island. Being part of a community of like-minded entrepreneurs who share best practices and collaborate on strategies and operations will be transformative," said Julie. "Aviva gives me the support and resources I need to grow Renew MedSpa - while still allowing me to maintain ownership of my business. With their support, I can focus on what I love most: caring for my clients."

By joining Aviva Aesthetics, Renew MedSpa gains access to a comprehensive suite of services designed to enhance operational efficiency and drive growth. Aviva offers tailored financial and accounting support, marketing and growth strategies to attract more clients, assistance with due diligence for expansion opportunities, and access to pre-negotiated rates with top med spa suppliers, ensuring Renew will benefit from cost savings and high-quality products.

"We are thrilled to welcome Renew MedSpa and Julie Davis to the Aviva network," said Tyler Weinberg, CEO of Aviva Aesthetics. "This partnership expands our footprint to the Midwest and underscores our commitment to empowering entrepreneurs like Julie with the tools they need to thrive. Together, we'll build on her success and drive Renew's continued growth."

Dr. Leslie Apgar, Aviva Aesthetics' founding doctor and owner and medical director of Pura Vida Medspa & Cosmetic Laser Center in Fulton, MD, highlighted Julie's alignment with Aviva's mission. "Julie is exactly the kind of entrepreneurial leader we look for at Aviva. She's dedicated to investing in herself and her business, maintaining autonomy and ownership while gaining the support she needs to thrive. We're excited for her to join our collaborative community of like-minded med spa owners who want to build something bigger."

About Renew MedSpa and Julie Davis

Renew MedSpa, located in Eagan, Minnesota, is a premier medical spa dedicated to providing advanced, non-surgical cosmetic skin and body contouring services. Their offerings include skin resurfacing and tightening, body contouring, aesthetic injections, weight loss medication, facials, and more. The spa emphasizes personalized care, offering free, one-hour consultations to understand each client's unique concerns and goals, crafting custom plans to achieve visible and long-lasting results.

Julie Davis is the founder and CEO of Renew MedSpa. As an Aesthetic & Laser Technician, Cosmetic Injector, Phlebotomist, and EMT, Julie brings a wealth of expertise to her practice. She is passionate about the aesthetic services industry, viewing these treatments as a form of self-care. Julie is committed to providing honest, caring, positive, and excellent service, striving to exceed client expectations at every visit. Learn more at renewmedspamn.com.

About Aviva Aesthetics

Aviva means "fresh," and that's the root of what we are building - a new model for visionary medical aesthetics entrepreneurs who want a better future for their businesses and their clients because their best days of growth are still ahead of them.

Founded in 2024 in partnership with DuneGlass Capital, a healthcare services-focused independent sponsor, Aviva Aesthetics follows the distinctive equity and ownership model pioneered by DuneGlass in other high-growth medical specialties, including oral and maxillofacial surgery (OMS), orthodontic and pediatric dentistry, and vascular and bariatric surgery.

The Aviva Aesthetics network is committed to revolutionizing the landscape of medical aesthetics through exceptional medical care, a focus on innovation and collaboration, and an unwavering dedication to quality and the highest ethical standards in patient care. Visit www.avivaaesthetics.com or email partner@avivaaesthetics.com to learn more.

SOURCE: Aviva Aesthetics

