Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 29.01.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 684 internationalen Medien
Absoluter Geheimtipp: Vergessen Sie Gold, Silber und Uran!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3DJ6W | ISIN: GB00BPQY8M80 | Ticker-Symbol: GU81
Tradegate
29.01.25
15:13 Uhr
6,250 Euro
+0,100
+1,63 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
AVIVA PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
AVIVA PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
6,1506,25015:27
6,1506,25015:13
ACCESS Newswire
29.01.2025 15:02 Uhr
97 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Aviva Aesthetics Partners with Renew MedSpa, Expanding Footprint to the Midwest

Finanznachrichten News

CHICAGO, IL & EAGAN, MN / ACCESS Newswire / January 29, 2025 / Aviva Aesthetics, the only entrepreneur-owned and led medical aesthetics platform, is excited to announce its partnership with Renew MedSpa, a leading medical spa based in Eagan, Minnesota.

Owned and operated by Julie Davis, Renew MedSpa has been a trusted provider of advanced aesthetic treatments for five years. With extensive certifications and years of hands-on experience in advanced skin rejuvenation, aesthetic injections, body contouring, lasers, and more, Julie and her team have built a reputation for delivering exceptional results and satisfied clients.

"I joined Aviva because I no longer wanted to feel like I was running my business on an island. Being part of a community of like-minded entrepreneurs who share best practices and collaborate on strategies and operations will be transformative," said Julie. "Aviva gives me the support and resources I need to grow Renew MedSpa - while still allowing me to maintain ownership of my business. With their support, I can focus on what I love most: caring for my clients."

By joining Aviva Aesthetics, Renew MedSpa gains access to a comprehensive suite of services designed to enhance operational efficiency and drive growth. Aviva offers tailored financial and accounting support, marketing and growth strategies to attract more clients, assistance with due diligence for expansion opportunities, and access to pre-negotiated rates with top med spa suppliers, ensuring Renew will benefit from cost savings and high-quality products.

"We are thrilled to welcome Renew MedSpa and Julie Davis to the Aviva network," said Tyler Weinberg, CEO of Aviva Aesthetics. "This partnership expands our footprint to the Midwest and underscores our commitment to empowering entrepreneurs like Julie with the tools they need to thrive. Together, we'll build on her success and drive Renew's continued growth."

Dr. Leslie Apgar, Aviva Aesthetics' founding doctor and owner and medical director of Pura Vida Medspa & Cosmetic Laser Center in Fulton, MD, highlighted Julie's alignment with Aviva's mission. "Julie is exactly the kind of entrepreneurial leader we look for at Aviva. She's dedicated to investing in herself and her business, maintaining autonomy and ownership while gaining the support she needs to thrive. We're excited for her to join our collaborative community of like-minded med spa owners who want to build something bigger."

About Renew MedSpa and Julie Davis
Renew MedSpa, located in Eagan, Minnesota, is a premier medical spa dedicated to providing advanced, non-surgical cosmetic skin and body contouring services. Their offerings include skin resurfacing and tightening, body contouring, aesthetic injections, weight loss medication, facials, and more. The spa emphasizes personalized care, offering free, one-hour consultations to understand each client's unique concerns and goals, crafting custom plans to achieve visible and long-lasting results.

Julie Davis is the founder and CEO of Renew MedSpa. As an Aesthetic & Laser Technician, Cosmetic Injector, Phlebotomist, and EMT, Julie brings a wealth of expertise to her practice. She is passionate about the aesthetic services industry, viewing these treatments as a form of self-care. Julie is committed to providing honest, caring, positive, and excellent service, striving to exceed client expectations at every visit. Learn more at renewmedspamn.com.

About Aviva Aesthetics
Aviva means "fresh," and that's the root of what we are building - a new model for visionary medical aesthetics entrepreneurs who want a better future for their businesses and their clients because their best days of growth are still ahead of them.

Founded in 2024 in partnership with DuneGlass Capital, a healthcare services-focused independent sponsor, Aviva Aesthetics follows the distinctive equity and ownership model pioneered by DuneGlass in other high-growth medical specialties, including oral and maxillofacial surgery (OMS), orthodontic and pediatric dentistry, and vascular and bariatric surgery.

The Aviva Aesthetics network is committed to revolutionizing the landscape of medical aesthetics through exceptional medical care, a focus on innovation and collaboration, and an unwavering dedication to quality and the highest ethical standards in patient care. Visit www.avivaaesthetics.com or email partner@avivaaesthetics.com to learn more.

SOURCE: Aviva Aesthetics



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Gewinner im Megamarkt
Biotechnologie ist eine der bedeutendsten Zukunftstechnologien unserer Zeit. Zahlreiche Biotechnologie- und Pharmakonzerne haben sich unter anderem dem Kampf gegen Tumorerkrankungen verschrieben. Der weltweite Markt für Krebsmedikamente verzeichnet ein stetiges Wachstum. Für das Jahr 2025 wird ein Umsatz von etwa 190,3 Milliarden Euro prognostiziert, mit einer erwarteten jährlichen Wachstumsrate von 6,42% bis 2029, was zu einem geschätzten Marktvolumen von 244,1 Milliarden Euro führen würde.

Wir haben 3 aussichtsreiche Biotechnologieaktien mit Schwerpunkt Erforschung und Entwicklung von Wirkstoffen gegen Tumorerkrankungen ausfindig gemacht, die in den kommenden Monaten und Jahren erhebliches Aufwärtspotenzial versprechen und Vervielfachungspotenzial besitzen.

Fordern Sie jetzt unseren neuen kostenlosen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 3 Biotech-Aktien durchstarten und zu Ihrem Börsenerfolg in 2025 beitragen könnten!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.