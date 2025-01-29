Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 29.01.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 684 internationalen Medien
Absoluter Geheimtipp: Vergessen Sie Gold, Silber und Uran!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESS Newswire
29.01.2025 15:02 Uhr
90 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Flare Launches Flare Academy

Finanznachrichten News

Interactive online training for cybersecurity professionals; earn CPE credits

MONTRÉAL, QUEBEC / ACCESS Newswire / January 29, 2025 / Flare, the global leader in Threat Exposure Management, has introduced Flare Academy, an educational hub featuring interactive online training offered free-of-charge to cybersecurity professionals.

Led by Flare's team of subject matter experts, Flare Academy offers a variety of online training modules on the latest cybersecurity threats to enhance the education and knowledge of cybersecurity practitioners. These sessions will highlight a variety of important topics, including investigation and intelligence gathering on cybercrime forums, techniques for deanonymizing threat actors, and ransomware analysis and infiltration.

Through interactive training sessions, security professionals can upgrade their skills and knowledge on a variety of cybercrime and cybersecurity topics, and earn CPE credits toward security certifications. And with the Flare Academy Discord Community, members can build relationships with other practitioners for continuous learning and engagement.

"Flare Academy will provide cybersecurity professionals with access to training, collaborative discussions, and cutting-edge resources," said Mathieu Lavoie, CTO & Research Team Lead at Flare. "We've launched this program with the goal of helping to empower security professionals with the training and information they need to stay ahead of threats and build a stronger, safer digital world."

A number of training modules are currently available for registration, including:

  • Deep Privacy in the Age of the Panopticon: Opsec Fundamentals

  • Cybercrime Forums: Investigation and Intelligence Gathering

For more information about Flare Academy, and to register for upcoming modules, visit https://flare.io/trainings/.

About Flare

Flare is the leader in Threat Exposure Management, helping organizations of all sizes detect high-risk exposure found on the clear and dark web. Combining the industry's best cybercrime database with an incredibly intuitive user experience, Flare enables customers to reclaim the information advantage and get ahead of threat actors. For more information, visit https://flare.io.

Contact Information

Chloe Martineau
Marketing Manager
press@flare.io
1-833-486-3527

.

SOURCE: Flare



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Gewinner im Megamarkt
Biotechnologie ist eine der bedeutendsten Zukunftstechnologien unserer Zeit. Zahlreiche Biotechnologie- und Pharmakonzerne haben sich unter anderem dem Kampf gegen Tumorerkrankungen verschrieben. Der weltweite Markt für Krebsmedikamente verzeichnet ein stetiges Wachstum. Für das Jahr 2025 wird ein Umsatz von etwa 190,3 Milliarden Euro prognostiziert, mit einer erwarteten jährlichen Wachstumsrate von 6,42% bis 2029, was zu einem geschätzten Marktvolumen von 244,1 Milliarden Euro führen würde.

Wir haben 3 aussichtsreiche Biotechnologieaktien mit Schwerpunkt Erforschung und Entwicklung von Wirkstoffen gegen Tumorerkrankungen ausfindig gemacht, die in den kommenden Monaten und Jahren erhebliches Aufwärtspotenzial versprechen und Vervielfachungspotenzial besitzen.

Fordern Sie jetzt unseren neuen kostenlosen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 3 Biotech-Aktien durchstarten und zu Ihrem Börsenerfolg in 2025 beitragen könnten!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.