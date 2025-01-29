Flare Launches Flare Academy

Interactive online training for cybersecurity professionals; earn CPE credits

Flare , the global leader in Threat Exposure Management, has introduced Flare Academy , an educational hub featuring interactive online training offered free-of-charge to cybersecurity professionals.

Led by Flare's team of subject matter experts, Flare Academy offers a variety of online training modules on the latest cybersecurity threats to enhance the education and knowledge of cybersecurity practitioners. These sessions will highlight a variety of important topics, including investigation and intelligence gathering on cybercrime forums, techniques for deanonymizing threat actors, and ransomware analysis and infiltration.

Through interactive training sessions, security professionals can upgrade their skills and knowledge on a variety of cybercrime and cybersecurity topics, and earn CPE credits toward security certifications. And with the Flare Academy Discord Community , members can build relationships with other practitioners for continuous learning and engagement.

"Flare Academy will provide cybersecurity professionals with access to training, collaborative discussions, and cutting-edge resources," said Mathieu Lavoie, CTO & Research Team Lead at Flare. "We've launched this program with the goal of helping to empower security professionals with the training and information they need to stay ahead of threats and build a stronger, safer digital world."

A number of training modules are currently available for registration, including:

Deep Privacy in the Age of the Panopticon: Opsec Fundamentals

Cybercrime Forums: Investigation and Intelligence Gathering

For more information about Flare Academy, and to register for upcoming modules, visit https://flare.io/trainings/ .

About Flare

Flare is the leader in Threat Exposure Management, helping organizations of all sizes detect high-risk exposure found on the clear and dark web. Combining the industry's best cybercrime database with an incredibly intuitive user experience, Flare enables customers to reclaim the information advantage and get ahead of threat actors. For more information, visit https://flare.io .

SOURCE: Flare

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire