Fintech Sandbox Celebrates its 10 Year Anniversary; Marks Significant Milestone of Providing Crucial Data to Entrepreneurs to Fuel Innovation and Change

Fintech Sandbox , a nonprofit that provides early-stage startups around the world with free access to critical datasets and infrastructure through its Data Access Residency, experienced significant growth in 2024. With its data and industry partners and sponsors, the nonprofit was able to increase its impact by expanding the organization's Data Access Residency and hosting community-led events, including Boston Fintech Week . This momentum sets up the nonprofit to make an even greater impact in 2025, spurring fintech innovation and giving startups the resources they need to succeed.

"We are witnessing the results of the most significant confluence of innovation, intellect and investment in financial services in a generation. We are proud of our 10 year-long effort to partner with our industry's most forward-leaning market and alternative data providers to give fintech entrepreneurs from around the world unparalleled access to the inputs they need to build their solutions," said Sarah Biller, Co-founder of Fintech Sandbox. "Our entrepreneurs have built technologies to improve complex legacy processes, created new products, services and distribution channels, connected personal mobile devices to payment and lending capabilities, and built AI-enabled risk analytics among other capabilities. They have played a central role in improving our industry's resilience and expanding access to financial services as well as raised venture capital for their companies and hired teams to grow their capabilities. Access to data has been central to their success and efforts to make our industry, economies and societies better."

Fintech Sandbox Grows in Data Partners, Sponsors, and Global and National Reach

In 2024, Fintech Sandbox increased its global and national reach, with new data partners and sponsors, expansion into the Midwest and a clear emphasis on artificial intelligence among their startups. Highlights include:

Five new data partners - The nonprofit added Attom, Kaleidoscope, MT Newswires, Polygon and TMX Group to their list of data partners, and current partners Benzinga, Dow Jones, FactSet, Moody's, Nasdaq Data Link and Plaid made additional datasets available to fintech startups. This brings the total number of data partners to over 40.

Four new sponsors - Global Atlantic Financial Group, Morrison Foerster, MCS Group and Rise, created by Barclays joined the organization as sponsors, offering vital support to Fintech Sandbox's entrepreneurs and building a more resilient financial future.

Two new countries and Midwest presence - Norway and Ghana became part of the Fintech Sandbox global representation, which now spreads across 20 countries and five continents. Fintech Sandbox also expanded to Iowa, furthering the organization's Midwest presence.

Over 370 startups in the organization's Data Access Residency since its founding - Including 35 new startups in 2024.

Critical savings for early-stage startups over the last 10 years - Through the organization's Data Access Residency, over the last 10 years of operations, Fintech Sandbox has saved its startups over $50 million in data and infrastructure costs.

Celebrated the key accomplishments of startups in the Data Access Residency - Since 2015, startups that have participated in the Data Access Residency Program have created thousands of jobs, and have raised over $2 billion in capital after their residencies. Over 40 of these startups have had successful exits. Additionally, nearly half of Fintech Sandbox's resident startups were founded by women.

Boston Fintech Week & Demo Day Return, Spotlighting the Industry's Rapid Technological Advances and Bringing together the Community

As part of its goal of raising unexpected voices and fostering community, the organization puts a highlight on key events throughout the year. It held its tenth Demo Day, which took place in April and gave promising startups across the globe the opportunity to showcase technologies and products built through the Data Access Residency. This year's Demo Day addressed key themes such as financial infrastructure to support work, life and small business, as well as emerging technologies and the future of capital markets. Fintech Sandbox will soon announce details for Demo Day 2025.

The seventh annual Boston Fintech Week was held in October. This year's theme was "Fintech at Full Throttle: The Rapid Advance of Innovation," and the event brought together the global fintech community to explore the accelerating pace of change in the financial industry.

Key highlights included:

A global attendee roster - Over 3600 attendees from 10 countries and 24 states came to participate in 56 events and sessions - generating significant social media traction, with over 600 social posts from the community. Since Boston Fintech Week's inception, over 10,000 people have attended, reflecting an over 400% increase since the first event in 2017.

126 speakers took to the stage , including leaders at Circle, EY, Fidelity Center for Applied Technology (FCAT), F-Prime Capital, Goodwin, MassMutual and Wells Fargo, among others.

A growing event - Since the 2023 event there was a 22% increase in registrants, and a 17% increase in overall sessions/events.

"When we asked ourselves before launching Fintech Sandbox what really stood in the way of entrepreneurs' ability to achieve product market fit, lack of access to data stood out amongst other factors. Throughout our journey, we have found that fintech founders who gain access to high quality datasets, no matter where they are located globally, more rapidly build the next generation of products, services and analytics for an evolving financial services sector," said David Jegen, Co-founder of Fintech Sandbox. "While unprecedented technological advances are constantly altering the needs of entrepreneurs and the role of data in their ventures, providing high-quality, differentiated datasets is more important than ever in building a sustainable financial future. We are thrilled to continue making an impact in the next decade and beyond."

About Fintech Sandbox

Fintech Sandbox is a nonprofit that provides a leg-up for entrepreneurs around the world by providing free access to critical datasets and resources to build their early-stage fintech products through its Data Access Residency. Fintech Sandbox startups, in return, collaborate with current and past residents, sharing learnings and advancements that benefit the ecosystem. Participating startups - more than 370 thus far - pay no fees and no equity is taken. Boston Fintech Week and Mass Fintech Hub - a public-private partnership dedicated to making the Commonwealth a global leader in fintech - are initiatives under the Fintech Sandbox umbrella. For more information, please visit https://fintechsandbox.org and https://www.linkedin.com/company/fintech-sandbox .

