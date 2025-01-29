Optima Tax Relief Seeks Victims for Class Action Lawsuit Against Scam Call Campaign

Optima Tax Relief, a nationally recognized leader in tax resolution services, is taking a stand against fraudulent scam calls that have misused the company's name and reputation to deceive consumers. The company is actively recruiting victims to participate in a class action lawsuit aimed at holding these bad actors accountable and protecting the public from further harm.

Optima Warns Consumers About Fraudulent Scam Calls



Over the past several months, numerous individuals have reported receiving unsolicited calls, texts, and emails from fraudsters falsely claiming to represent Optima Tax Relief. These scammers have employed aggressive and deceptive tactics to extract sensitive personal information and money from unsuspecting victims. In an effort to educate the public about this scam, Optima released a consumer alert in July of 2024 with a transcript of one of the messages that was provided to them by one of the many victims.

These outbound call campaigns continue to affect unsuspecting taxpayers nationwide, including those who do not have any tax issues. "It is unfortunate that we've had to establish a Brand Protection Division to monitor the continuous unauthorized use of the Optima name, which over three million taxpayers have trusted with their sensitive tax matter," said David King, CEO of Optima Tax Relief.

"These recent scam attempts are some of the most egregious we have seen due to scope and blatant disregard for laws that govern unauthorized phone calls to consumers and unauthorized use of our brand, causing clear confusion to consumers. We aim to identify everyone responsible for these scam campaigns while ensuring that anyone impacted by these deceptive practices has a voice in seeking justice," said Nick Hashimi, Director of Brand Protection and Senior Corporate Counsel of Optima.

Optima Tax Relief urges individuals who have received suspicious calls, texts or emails claiming to be from Optima to come forward and share their experiences. Victims of these fraudulent activities may be eligible to join a class action lawsuit and help bring those responsible to justice. To report any scam activity and learn more about participating in the class action lawsuit, individuals can email classaction@optimataxrelief.com. Please include in the email any information related to the source of the scam activity, such as voice recordings, texts, and phone numbers that falsely contacted them using the Optima brand.

Optima Tax Relief reminds consumers to stay vigilant and take these steps to protect themselves from potential scams:

Never provide personal or financial information to unknown callers.

Verify the legitimacy of any caller by contacting the company directly using official contact information.

Report suspicious calls to the Federal Communications Commission (FCC), the Federal Trade Commission (FTC), and your local attorney general's office.

About Optima Tax Relief

Optima Tax Relief is the nation's leading tax resolution firm, assisting individuals and businesses in resolving their tax issues with the IRS and state tax authorities. With a commitment to integrity and client service, Optima has helped tens of thousands of taxpayers yearly achieve financial relief and peace of mind.

SOURCE: Optima Tax Relief

