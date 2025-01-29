Sidney S. Simmons III Joins ACU-Serve as Executive Vice President of Sales

ACU-Serve, a leader in healthcare revenue cycle optimization, is excited to announce the appointment of Sidney S. Simmons III (Sid) as its new Executive Vice President of Sales. Based in Jacksonville, Florida, Sid brings a wealth of experience and a proven track record in driving sales growth and fostering industry-leading teams.

Sid joins ACU-Serve at an exciting time, as the company builds on its strong momentum with a steady flow of new opportunities and successful partnerships. As Executive Vice President of Sales, Sid will oversee the company's dynamic sales team and lead initiatives to optimize and expand its sales operations. He is also being brought in to expand ACU-Serve's reach into the Home Health and Hospice markets, where Forcura and Corridor Group operate.

"Sid's deep industry relationships, innovative strategies, and love for the product and people make him the ideal leader to guide our sales team through this exciting growth phase," said Jim Knight, President and CEO of ACU-Serve. "We're confident his expertise will further strengthen ACU-Serve's position as a trusted partner in healthcare revenue cycle optimization."

Sid began his career in software development before transitioning to leadership roles in sales and operations. At Forcura, a healthcare technology startup, he played a crucial role in scaling the company's growth between 2016 and 2020, culminating in a successful private equity acquisition. Over the last four years, he served as Vice President of Sales at The Corridor Group, where he helped drive growth toward an acquisition of the business by WellSky, a leading community care technology and services business.

Speaking about his decision to join ACU-Serve, Sid said, "The momentum at ACU-Serve is incredible, and I see tremendous potential to optimize what the team has already built. I'm excited to collaborate with this talented group and continue driving innovation and growth."

Known for his strategic mindset and collaborative leadership style, Sid is committed to maintaining ACU-Serve's unique approach to sales while implementing enhancements that align with the company's long-term goals.

Sid holds an MBA from the University of Florida and a BA from Stetson University. Outside of his professional endeavors, he is passionate about building meaningful connections and contributing to the growth and success of the healthcare industry.

