Los Angeles, California--(Newsfile Corp. - January 29, 2025) - Swoon Learning, a technology-driven academic coaching platform, has announced that enrolling and supporting neurodivergent students will be its primary focus for 2025. This strategic shift follows the company's successful implementation of its unique, technology-driven academic coaching methods with a diverse cohort of students, including neurodivergent learners. This year, the top priority of the company will be to grow both its cohort of neurodivergent learners as well as further optimize its neurodivergent-specific tutoring methods.

Focusing on Neurodivergence in Education

Swoon Learning's 2025 initiative aims to expand its tailored support for neurodivergent students, addressing the increasing need for empathetic, intentional academic coaching. According to Education Week, one in five children in the U.S. are neurodivergent, while the University of Wisconsin-Madison estimates that 10-30% of higher education students fall into this category. Swoon Learning's executive-function-focused coaching methodology is uniquely positioned to empower this demographic.

"A lot of gifted students are neurodivergent, and in some ways, their neurodivergence is their superpower-they just need the right coaching and support," said Cory Borman, Swoon Learning's co-founder and Chief Product Officer. "Expanding into this population is our primary focus for 2025 because they deserve tailored, empathetic assistance, and we're here to provide it."





Proven Methods for Academic Success

Swoon Learning's academic coaching combines technology and personalized strategies to support students in developing critical executive functions, including planning, organization, and emotional regulation. Key features of the platform include:

Planning : Shared access to student and coach calendars fosters accountability and independence, allowing students to book sessions as needed.

: Shared access to student and coach calendars fosters accountability and independence, allowing students to book sessions as needed. Organization : The proprietary Workboard, a Kanban-style project management tool, helps students break down tasks into manageable sub-tasks, improving their ability to tackle complex academic objectives.

: The proprietary Workboard, a Kanban-style project management tool, helps students break down tasks into manageable sub-tasks, improving their ability to tackle complex academic objectives. Emotional Regulation: Coaches utilize tools like Zoom and Okiocam document cameras to monitor student behavior and emotions, enabling timely interventions and providing real-time insights into learning challenges.

Leadership Rooted in Personal Experience

Borman, who has openly shared his experiences with ADHD, emphasized the importance of addressing the unique needs of neurodivergent learners. "Our focus on executive functions as the key to academic performance positions our coaches to help neurodivergent students thrive," he explained.

Co-founder and CEO Carla Bayot brings her expertise as a former hardware engineer at Apple, Microsoft, and Cisco, alongside her experience as an early adopter of remote learning technologies. Her vision and leadership have driven Swoon Learning's innovative approach to academic coaching, which began with a focus on student-athletes and has since expanded to serve a broader student population.





Expanding Enrollment and Recruiting Talent

Swoon Learning is currently staffed with academic coaches from top universities, including UCLA, UC Berkeley, UC Irvine and UC San Diego, with additional representation from states like Michigan, Pennsylvania, and New York. The platform is open to middle and high school students across all disciplines and is actively recruiting new coaches nationwide.

As Swoon Learning looks to 2025, its mission is clear: to become a leading resource for neurodivergent students seeking academic success through personalized, technology-driven coaching.

