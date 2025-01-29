Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 29, 2025) - Rain City Resources Inc. (CSE: RAIN) (the "Company" or "Rain") is pleased to announce that, pursuant to its option agreement to acquire a 100% interest in Avonlea Lithium Corporation ("Avonlea"), it has commissioned the containerized pilot plant designed to utilize Avonlea's proprietary Advanced Chemical and Cavitation Extraction technology known as "ACCELi" which has been developed for use in the direct lithium extraction ("DLE") industry.

The pilot plant is designed for a pre-commercial trial with a flow-rate capacity of 150 barrels-per-day. Following a successful wet test recently completed in Calgary, the plant is now fully prepared for shipping in three 40-foot containers and will require a three-day set-up with a five-person crew. Additionally, the Company is pleased to announce that Avonlea is in advanced discussions with a US-based water treatment operator to secure a permitted site location for the pilot plant.

About ACCELi

The ACCELi process recovers lithium from brine through a process known as cavitation, creating chemical reactions that target lithium ions, bringing them out of solution into a high purity, powdered product. This proprietary process has been successfully and commercially deployed by Avonlea in the water purification sector, treating over 20m barrels of fluid over a four-year period. Products generated through the ACCELi process include magnesium hydroxide, calcium carbonate and lithium phosphate, which can be easily converted to lithium carbonate. All products are highly marketable and treated brine is cycled back into the reservoir.

Competitive features of ACCELi compared to other technologies:

Produces a better than 97% pure Li3PO4 (lithium phosphate) solid product without additional steps;

Does not require fresh water and can generate fresh water in some applications;

Does not require input heat, it generates heat via the process;

In addition to lithium removal, the ACCELi process also generates additional saleable products; (eg: Mg(OH)2 (magnesium hydroxide) and CaCO3 (calcium carbonate)

Operating costs at or below DLE comparables

Very low Capex relative to comparables and easily scalable

About Us

Rain City is an integrated lithium technology and project development company committed to solving the environmental, social, and economic issues associated with extracting lithium from brine.

