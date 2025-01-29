Las Vegas, Nevada and Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 29, 2025) - Body and Mind Inc. (CSE: BAMM) (OTC Pink: BMMJ) (the "Company" or "BaM") announces that further to its news releases dated November 29, 2024, December 13, 2024, December 30, 2024, January 6, 2025 and January 20, 2025, the Company's principal regulator in Canada, the British Columbia Securities Commission (the "BCSC"), has issued a cease trade order (the "CTO") to the Company as a result of the Company's inability to file its annual audited financial statements for the year ended July 31, 2024, its interim financial report for the period ended October 31, 2024, the related management's discussion and analysis for the periods ended July 31, 2024 and October 31, 2024, and the required CEO and CFO certifications of annual and interim filings for the periods ended July 31, 2024 and October 31, 2024 (collectively, the "Required Filings") by the applicable filing deadlines.

The CTO prohibits the trading by any person of any securities of the Company in each jurisdiction in Canada in which the Company is a reporting issuer, including trades in the Company's shares of common stock made through the Canadian Securities Exchange, for as long as the CTO remains in effect. The CTO provides an exception for beneficial securityholders of the Company who are not currently (and who were not as of January 28, 2025) insiders or control persons of the Company and who sell securities of the Company acquired before January 28, 2025, if both of the following criteria are met: (i) the sale is made through a "foreign organized regulated market", as defined in section 1.1 of the Universal Market Integrity Rules of the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, and (ii) the sale is made through an investment dealer registered in a jurisdiction of Canada in accordance with applicable securities legislation.

The CTO will remain in place until such time as the Required Filings have been filed, following which the Company expects that the BCSC will revoke the CTO. The Company is continuing to make efforts to file the Required Filings as soon as possible. The Company will endeavour to issue regular news releases to keep the investing public apprised of the situation and the progress of its audit and filing efforts.

Additionally, the Company announces that Josh Rosen has resigned as a director of the Company. The Company would like to thank Josh for his valuable work and dedication. Josh's experience and support have been crucial to advancing the Company and we wish him all the best with his future endeavours.

About Body and Mind Inc.

BaM is an operations-focused cannabis company which operates retail cannabis dispensaries in California and Illinois, and pending retail operations in Illinois and New Jersey. We work daily to increase our market share through delighting customers while also continuing to hone our operational efficiencies to drive profits. We are primarily guided by the metric of return on investment. Currently, we believe the most significant return on investment projects in front of us are successful retail cannabis store launches in Illinois and New Jersey, which augment our existing retail footprint.

Please visit www.bodyandmind.com for more information.

