Survey highlights industry trends and the increasingly critical role of optimization across industries.

Gurobi Optimization, LLC, the leader in decision intelligence technology, is pleased to announce the release of its annual State of Mathematical Optimization Report. The report sheds light on how organizations across industries are leveraging mathematical optimization, while also exploring the broader trends shaping the industry.

The report is based on survey responses from 440 commercial users of mathematical optimization. The findings indicate that interest in mathematical optimization is continuing to grow, with 93% saying it is either "gaining traction" or "remaining steady" among decision-makers in their organization.

Other key findings include:

Growing Demand for Optimization Expertise: Nearly all respondents (98%) reported that their organization's operations research teams were growing or remaining steady-a 5% increase from last year.

Growing Reliance on Optimization: 84% of respondents said their work in mathematical optimization is "mission-critical" to their organization.

84% of respondents said their work in mathematical optimization is "mission-critical" to their organization. Integration with Machine Learning Remains High: 81% reported that their organization currently combines machine learning with mathematical optimization for at least one project, which is consistent with last year's findings.

Diverse Applications Across Industries: The top use cases reported by respondents include planning (55%), operational applications (45%), production planning (42%), and supply chain planning (41%), demonstrating optimization's versatility.

Increased Overlap Between Optimization and Data Science: 55% of respondents report collaborating with data scientists on a daily or weekly basis, reflecting a rise in cross-functional collaboration.

"The findings from this year's survey highlight the continued growth and prominence of mathematical optimization across a wide range of industries," said Duke Perrucci, CEO of Gurobi. "As more organizations recognize its potential to solve strategic and operational challenges, we're excited to see its adoption expand into even more areas."

The State of Mathematical Optimization report is available for download on the Gurobi website.

About Gurobi Optimization

With Gurobi's decision intelligence technology, customers can make optimal business decisions in seconds. From workforce scheduling and portfolio optimization to supply chain design and everything in between, Gurobi identifies the optimal solution, out of trillions of possibilities.

As the leader in decision intelligence, Gurobi delivers easy-to-integrate, full-featured software and best-in-class support, with an industry-leading 98% customer satisfaction rating.

Founded in 2008, Gurobi has operations in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. It serves customers in nearly all industries, including organizations like SAP, Air France, and the National Football League. For more information, please visit https://www.gurobi.com/ or call +1 713 871 9341.

