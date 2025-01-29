MetricStream, the global market leader in integrated risk management (IRM) and governance, risk, and compliance (GRC), announced today the launch of its AI-Powered GRC Leadership Series, an in-person workshop and networking event featuring Michael Rasmussen, renowned GRC Analyst Pundit at GRC 20/20 Research. To be held across six key cities across Europe and APAC this February and March, this exclusive event is designed to help organizations accelerate their risk and compliance modernization journey through best practices and AI.

The interactive workshops will cover essential topics including:

Why traditional GRC approaches need to evolve

Key strategies for advancing on the GRC maturity journey

Leveraging emerging technologies like AI to enhance risk and compliance efficiency

Collaborating across business functions to improve GRC adoption

GRC journey stories from customers

"We are committed to equipping businesses with AI and integrated GRC programs so they can thrive in today's complex risk and regulatory environment," said Manu Gopeendran, SVP, Strategy and Marketing, MetricStream. "The AI-Powered GRC Leadership Series is designed to provide actionable takeaways, understand the practical applications of AI, foster meaningful discussions, and create opportunities for networking with industry peers."

"Organizations in 2025 are faced with a rapidly evolving regulatory landscape, emerging risks, and unprecedented IT cyber risks. The traditional methods of managing GRC functions are no longer sufficient," said Michael Rasmussen, GRC Analyst Pundit at GRC 20/20 Research. "The GRC by Design workshops offer risk, compliance and audit professionals a hands-on opportunity to delve into these challenges, explore best practices, leverage the power of AI, and discuss innovative strategies that empower organizations to achieve greater efficiency and resilience in their risk and compliance programs."

This complimentary event series is a must-attend for GRC, risk, compliance, and audit leaders who want to:

Gain actionable insights into modernizing GRC processes

Explore the role of AI and technology in transforming risk management

Network with industry experts and peers in an engaging setting

Attendees will benefit from an immersive session followed by networking, drinks, and hors d'oeuvres.

For more information about the Leadership Series and to reserve your spot, visit the event pages for Singapore, Kuala Lumpur, Manila, Amsterdam, Frankfurt, and Zurich.

About MetricStream, Inc.

MetricStream is the global SaaS leader of Integrated Risk Management and GRC solutions that empower organizations to thrive on risk by accelerating growth via risk-aware decisions. We connect governance, risk management, and compliance across the extended enterprise. Our ConnectedGRC and three product lines BusinessGRC, CyberGRC, and ESGRC are based on a single, scalable platform that supports you wherever you are on your GRC journey.

MetricStream is headquartered in San Jose, California, with an operations and R&D center in Bangalore, India, and sales and operations support around the globe. More information is available at www.metricstream.com, and LinkedIn.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250129936835/en/

Contacts:

Media Contact:

Patricia A. McParland

Associate Vice President, Marketing

pr@metricstream.com