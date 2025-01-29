New Research Suggests that People Seek Aesthetic Treatments to Align Inner Self with Outward Appearance

Merz Aesthetics, the world's largest dedicated medical aesthetics business, today announced the findings of its inaugural global study, Pillars of Confidence: Global Insights on Aesthetics and Self-AffirmationThe study explored the role confidence plays in daily life and overall well-being, as well as the connection between our internal selves and outward expression.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250129954824/en/

Graphic: Merz Aesthetics

As part of its Confidence to Be platform, Merz Aesthetics surveyed 15,000 adults from around the world who have had an aesthetic treatment in the past or are open to having one in the near future. The Pillars of Confidence study revealed that a global majority of study participants have a strong sense of self-confidence, with 72% agreeing with the statement, "I am confident in who I am."

The findings of the Pillars of Confidence study also link external appearance to internal self-concept. When it comes to aesthetic treatments specifically, 73% of respondents reported saying they feel "empowered" after having an aesthetic treatment, 69% seek aesthetic treatments to reflect how they feel inside and 72% said that aesthetic treatments impact how they view themselves.

Conducted in partnership with Ipsos*, one of the largest market research and polling companies globally, the Pillars of Confidence study engaged 15,000 adults aged 21 to 75** from 15 countries. Participating regions and countries included:

Asia-Pacific: China, South Korea, Thailand

Europe, the Middle East Africa: France, Germany, Italy, Spain, the United Kingdom and the United Arab Emirates

Latin America: Brazil, Colombia, Costa Rica, Mexico

North America: United States, Canada

"Since becoming a standalone global business nearly five years ago, Merz Aesthetics has been committed to our purpose of fueling confidence by helping people look better, feel better and live better. We believe in the importance of feeling confident and what makes you feel like the best version of yourself-however you define it," said Bob Rhatigan, CEO, Merz Aesthetics. "Our Pillars of Confidence research shows what we anecdotally knew to be true-that aesthetic treatments appear to do more than just enhance our appearance; they can help people feel empowered and support their self-confidence journey."

"The Pillars of Confidence data shows how aesthetic treatments enable patients to take an active role in aligning their self-perception with their outward appearance," said Dr. Shannon Humphrey, cosmetic dermatologist, medical director at Humphrey Beleznay Cosmetic Dermatology and clinical associate professor at the University of British Columbia. "As a physician, I see this impact every day. These insights can help us better understand and support our patients as they work toward personal empowerment, which ultimately enhances the care we provide."

Whether it's the things we say, the people we surround ourselves with, or our choices around aesthetic treatments, Merz Aesthetics believes that every person's journey to look, feel and live their best is unique. With a purpose to fuel confidence worldwide, Merz Aesthetics hopes that the data-backed insights of the Pillars of Confidence study will inspire meaningful conversations that enable even more people to celebrate being their authentic selves, both inside and out.

For more information on the Pillars of Confidence study and to download a full report of the findings, please visit www.merzaesthetics.com/confidence.

*Merz Aesthetics. (2025). Pillars of Confidence: Global Insights on Aesthetics and Self-Affirmation. Supported by research partner Ipsos.

**Age range in Asia-Pacific region was 21 to 65.

About Merz Aesthetics

Merz Aesthetics is a medical aesthetics business with a long history of empowering health care professionals, patients and employees to live every day with confidence. We aim to help people around the world look, feel and live like the best versions of themselves however they define it. Clinically proven, its product portfolio includes injectables, devices and skin care treatments designed to meet each patient's needs with high standards of safety and efficacy. Being family owned for more than 115 years, Merz Aesthetics is known for building unique connections with customers who feel like family. Merz Aesthetics' global headquarters is in Raleigh, N.C., USA, with a commercial presence in 90 countries worldwide. It is also a part of Merz Group, which was founded in 1908 and is based in Frankfurt, Germany. Learn more at merzaesthetics.com.

2025 Merz North America, Inc. All rights reserved. Merz, Merz Aesthetics and the Merz Aesthetics Confidence To Be Logo are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of Merz Pharma GmbH Co. KGaA in the U.S. and/or certain other countries.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250129954824/en/

Contacts:

Media Contact

Merz Aesthetics

Global Corporate Communications

6501 Six Forks Road, Raleigh NC 27615

919-302-3296

media@merz.com