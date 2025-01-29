ICONIC PREMIER: Exclusive Media Rides on the Original Miami Vice #1 Filming Boat in honor of the 40th Anniversary of the Iconic TV series

Step aboard a cultural icon that defined 1980s cool. The "Miami Vice" Wellcraft 38KV Scarab

The stage is set for an unforgettable day as Iconic Premier extends a special invitation to all accredited media professionals. In celebration of the 40th anniversary of Miami Vice, the original #1 filming boat that became a global symbol of glamour and adventure will host free media rides on the waterways of Key Biscayne.

This is a unique chance for media outlets to step into a landmark of television history and create captivating stories for their audiences.

Special Guest Appearance

Olivia Brown, famously known as Trudy from Miami Vice, will be joining the event. Her presence adds a nostalgic connection for fans of the show, making this celebration even more special.

Event Details

Date: February 11, 2025

Time: 9 AM to dusk

Location: Crandon Park Marina, 4000 Crandon Blvd, Key Biscayne, FL

The Star of the Water Returns

The Miami Vice filming boat is unlike any other. Built specifically for the hit TV series, the Wellcraft 38KV Scarab didn't just chase criminals on screen; it defined an era. From its cutting-edge design to its vibrant multi-colored finish referred to the Picasso of boats, it's a vessel that commands attention even today.

On February 11, media members will ride this iconic boat and gain exclusive access to the stories behind this 80s symbol that reflects the visionaries who made it a cultural phenomenon. The craftsmanship and innovation poured into this vessel by the Wellcraft team, led by the legendary Don Johnson, have made the Miami Vice boat a timeless masterpiece. Meet the original Wellcraft builders and hear how this custom-built vessel became a game-changer - blending speed, style, and engineering to create a lasting legacy.

An Unmatched Opportunity for Media

Media professionals are invited to capture live footage, conduct interviews, and immerse their audiences in the allure of the Miami Vice era. This one-day-only event provides a chance to broadcast directly from the boat, offering an unbeatable visual backdrop of Key Biscayne's stunning waters.

With its bold design and cultural significance, the Miami Vice filming boat offers endless creative possibilities for content. From exclusive behind-the-scenes insights to its enduring impact on television and boating culture, this is a story your viewers and readers will not want to miss.

Ride the Legacy

More than a filming prop, the Miami Vice boat became a phenomenon. It reshaped how the world viewed Miami, drawing attention to its vibrant lifestyle and helping position the city as a global hotspot. Today, it continues to inspire nostalgia and admiration.

Media outlets have the rare opportunity to connect their audiences to a cultural icon that remains unmatched in style and significance, by joining this historic event.

How to Reserve Your Spot

This exclusive event is by invitation only and requires advanced registration. Contact Iconic Premier to secure your place and be part of this extraordinary celebration. In the event that individuals are not able to view boat on the 11th it will be in Fort Lauderdale at any time.

Lights. Camera. Action. The Boat is Ready - Are You?

Don't miss your chance to ride on the vessel that turned heads worldwide. Capture history, connect with legends, and share the story that made Miami Vice and Miami itself the icons of the 80s.

Press Contact:

David Martino

Email: davidmartino@live.com

Phone: +1 954-560-2466

https://iconicpremier.world/

