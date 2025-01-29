Lucara Diamond Corp.: LUCARA RECEIVED FINAL APPROVAL TO CHANGE ITS SWEDISH LISTING TO NASDAQ FIRST NORTH GROWTH MARKET

VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- (TSX: LUC) (BSE: LUC) (Nasdaq Stockholm: LUC)

Lucara Diamond Corp. ("Lucara" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has met all conditions relating to the transition of its listing venue in Sweden. The Company today received the final approval from Nasdaq Stockholm to commence trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market. PDF Version

The last day for trading of the Company's shares on Nasdaq Stockholm will be January 30, 2025, and the first day for trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market will be January 31, 2025. The Company's listing on the Toronto Stock Exchange and the Botswana Stock Exchange will not be affected by this transition, and shareholders in Lucara are not required to take any measures in connection with the list change.

On behalf of the Board,

William Lamb

President and Chief Executive Officer

ABOUT LUCARA

Lucara is a leading independent producer of large exceptional quality Type IIa diamonds from its 100% owned Karowe Diamond Mine in Botswana. The Karowe Mine has been in production since 2012 and is the focus of the Company's operations and development activities. Lucara has an experienced board and management team with extensive diamond development and operations expertise. Lucara and its subsidiaries operate transparently and in accordance with international best practices in the areas of sustainability, health and safety, environment, and community relations. Lucara is certified by the Responsible Jewellery Council, complies with the Kimberley Process, and has adopted the IFC Performance Standards and the World Bank Group's Environmental, Health and Safety Guidelines for Mining (2007). Accordingly, the development of the Karowe underground expansion project ("UGP") adheres to the Equator Principles. Lucara is committed to upholding high standards while striving to deliver long-term economic benefits to Botswana and the communities in which the Company operates.

The information in this release is subject to the disclosure requirements of Lucara pursuant to the Swedish Financial Instruments Trading Act. The information contained in this news release was accurate at the time of dissemination but may be superseded by subsequent news release(s). The Company's certified adviser on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market is Bergs Securities AB, ca@bergssecurities.se, +46 739 49 62 50. This information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, on January 29, 2025, at 6:15 a.m. Pacific Time.

For further information, please contact: Vancouver, Hannah Reynish, Investor Relations & Communications, +1 604 674 0272 | info@lucaradiamond.com; Sweden, Robert Eriksson, Investor Relations & Public Relations, +46 701 112615 | reriksson@rive6.ch; UK Public Relations, Charles Vivian / Emily Moss, Tavistock, +44 77 885 54035 | lucara@tavistock.co.uk

