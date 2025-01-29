Anzeige
Mittwoch, 29.01.2025
29.01.2025 15:14 Uhr
Keypoint Intelligence's Peter Mayhew to Share Industry Expertise at Remanexpo Academy During Ambiente 2025

Finanznachrichten News

FAIRFIELD, N.J., Jan. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Peter Mayhew, Principal Analyst at Keypoint Intelligence, will deliver two dynamic presentations at the Remanexpo Academy, part of Ambiente 2025 at Messe Frankfurt. With over 40 years of industry experience, Mayhew is a leading authority on inkjet technologies, supplies, market trends, and sustainability. At Keypoint Intelligence, he specializes in research, market forecasting, and consulting for the digital imaging sector.

Keypoint Intelligence

Mayhew's sessions, part of the Remanexpo Academy lecture series, are scheduled for February 7th at 13:50 and February 9th at 14:00. Titled "Trends and Drivers: Considering the Impact of AI and Sustainability on the Office Printing Market," these tactical presentations will explore how Artificial Intelligence (AI), sustainability initiatives, and digital transformation are reshaping the industry. Attendees will gain practical strategies to address declining page volumes, navigate regulatory challenges, and uncover new opportunities for growth.

"AI and sustainability are driving profound change in our industry," commented Mayhew. "These sessions will help businesses adapt to these shifts and thrive in the evolving landscape."
Remanexpo, being held in the Congress Centre at Messe Frankfurt, is the premier platform for OEM, remanufactured, and non-OEM office printing products. The event champions reuse and innovation, featuring new products, cutting-edge services, and the Remanexpo Academy, which keeps you ahead of industry trends.

To register for Remanexpo or to learn more about the Remanexpo Academy click here.

About Keypoint Intelligence:
For more than 60 years, clients in the digital imaging industry have relied on Keypoint Intelligence for independent hands-on testing, lab data, and extensive market research to drive their product and sales success. Keypoint Intelligence has been recognized as the industry's most trusted resource for unbiased information, analysis, and awards due to decades of analyst experience.

About Remanexpo:
Remanexpo 2025 is the ultimate event for office imaging and remanufacturing professionals, spotlighting the latest innovations, new products, and forward-thinking services that champion AI, sustainability and reuse. Taking place at Frankfurt's Congress Centre from February 7 to 11, 2025, the event offers complimentary access to industry professionals, providing an unparalleled opportunity to stay ahead of trends through the Remanexpo Academy and other insightful sessions.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2414022/Keypoint_Intelligence_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/keypoint-intelligences-peter-mayhew-to-share-industry-expertise-at-remanexpo-academy-during-ambiente-2025-302362562.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
