Atlantic Power & Infrastructure Corp.: Atlantic Power & Infrastructure Celebrates its New Monthly Publication: "AP&I Corporate News and Events"

Atlantic Power & Infrastructure Corp. (OTC PINK:AWSL) is pleased to announce the release of its new monthly newsletter, "AP&I Corporate News and Events." CEO and Board Chairman Kevin Bagnall expressed his exhilaration regarding the new publication stating, "Because of the economic dynamics of the United States, Atlantic Power & Infrastructure Corp. (AP&I) has positioned itself for proven sustainable technologies not only in the domestic U.S. but also worldwide. I am proud to illustrate such as an example, referencing AP&I's Next Generation Agriculture (NGAG) division. It is my sincere hope that our readers will recognize the significance of AP&I's focus and mission."

The focus of AP&I's newsletter is to relay real-time, verifiable developments and events within the company's multiple divisions in a predictable and concise format that will both enlighten and engage its readers on a monthly basis. AP&I's newsletters can and will be found every mid-month on AP&I's website at:

https://apaicorp.com/newsletter.htm.

As these divisional technological developments continue to move and improve at the speed of business, AP&I Corp. will continue to spotlight these activities every month through its newsletter publication. These developments will include upcoming events, exhibitions, technological advancements and certifications, etc. AP&I Corp's first January 2025 publication highlights the successes of Next Generation Agriculture (NGAG) and Land Reclamation Next Generation (LRNG) and their mutual protective interests.

Kevin Bagnall continued, "I am here to bring proven, sustainable technologies that not only bring sustainable capitalism but also a positive dynamic effect on next generation infrastructure worldwide. We have an amazing team, as we welcome you to follow our journey through our monthly newsletters, supported by our official press releases."

About Atlantic Power & Infrastructure Corp.

Atlantic Power and Infrastructure Corp.provides environmental technologies including converting recycled tire material into proven, sustainable infrastructure products. Its flagship product KBIFlexi®-Pave's resounding strength, flexibility and porous nature which protects from land erosion has led to its use in high profile shoreline break walls and other marine and infrastructure projects.

About Next Generation Agriculture (NGAG)

AP&I's Next Generation Agriculture division focuses on innovative agricultural solutions, emphasizing sustainable practices such as ASCOGEL under the "Nature Soak" brand. ASCOGEL's improved formulation contains increased levels of bio stimulation for plant establishment and growth. Through ASCOGEL's solutions for optimal water regime and improved soil structure support, its melioration benefits significantly increase crop yields and reduce crop yield risks associated with droughts and/or excessive precipitation.

About KBI Flexi®-Pave

KBI Flexi®-Pave, harnessing the natural strength of recycled tire granules through KBI's proprietary technology, creates sustainable infrastructure construction products. Renowned for its permeability, flexibility, crack resistance, trip hazard resistance, and slip resistance, KBIFlexi®-Pave has seen successful installations in prestigious locations on a global scale.

About AP&I's Water Purification Next Generation (WPNG)

AP&I subsidiaries address global challenges, such as harmful algae and red tide infestation growing health hazard, with its Algae Vessels (AVs). Operating with a zero-carbon footprint, the AVs utilize wind and solar power to eliminate harmful algae blooms in water bodies worldwide. WPNG water purification technology removes harmful algae blooms from freshwater rivers and lakes, and Red Tide algae blooms from salt water.

Disclaimer: Shareholders and investors are strongly cautioned against placing undue reliance on information set forth within this website and these communications in making any investment decisions concerning our securities. The matters set forth in this press release are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially. These risks are detailed from time to time in the Company's periodic reports filed with the OTCMarkets.com including the company's Annual Report, Quarterly Reports, and other periodic filings. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof. The Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update these forward-looking statements. Nothing within this site is meant to be a solicitation to buy.

SOURCE: Atlantic Power & Infrastructure Corp.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire