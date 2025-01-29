Anzeige
Mittwoch, 29.01.2025
29.01.2025 15:26 Uhr
Sweet Street Introduces Scoopables - a New Era of Gourmet Desserts

Revolutionizing Dessert in Foodservice

READING, PENNSYLVANIA / ACCESS Newswire / January 29, 2025 / Sweet Street, a leader in frozen gourmet desserts since 1979, proudly unveils its latest innovation: Sweet Street Scoopables. Designed to elevate foodservice menus across all segments, these versatile, ready-to-serve desserts offer both indulgence and healthier choices - lower sugar, lower sodium, no artificial dyes or flavors, non-gmo ingredients as well as plant-based and gluten-free options - ensuring there's something for every guest and occasion.

Sweet Street Scoopables

Sweet Street Scoopables
versatile uses for Sweet Street Scoopables

The new product line includes:

  • Sweet Street Scoopables Cheesecake: Gluten-free and no-bake, this creamy cheesecake offers a refreshing burst of lemon.

  • Sweet Street Scoopables Apple Compote: Plant-based, spiced perfection featuring fresh-cut, crisp Granny Smith apples, cinnamon, and candied ginger.

  • Sweet Street Scoopables Chia Pudding: Dairy-free and made with velvety coconut cream, complemented by cinnamon and ginger.

Each tub features 102 oz. of Scoopables, ideal for controlling portions, cost and waste.

Developed to enhance everyday dining experiences while meeting generalized healthcare patient feeding standards, Sweet Street Scoopables embody the company's long-standing commitment to quality and innovation. Perfect for any daypart, these desserts are as versatile as they are delicious, providing solutions for both back-of-house efficiency and guest satisfaction.

"We've always been passionate about crafting desserts that inspire joy and celebrate wholesome, natural ingredients," said Sandy Solmon, founder and CEO of Sweet Street. "Scoopables are a testament to that passion, offering better-for-you indulgence without compromise."

Available nationwide through all major foodservice distributors, Sweet Street products come with a 100% satisfaction guarantee.

About Sweet Street

Founded in 1979 in Reading, Pennsylvania, Sweet Street Desserts began with a passion for creating the perfect cookie. Sandy Solmon, the company's founder, started baking cookies in a two-bay garage, perfecting recipes that balanced flavor & texture. Her dedication turned a small local following into Sweet Street Desserts, now a global leader in the dessert industry.

Still owned by Sandy and headquartered in Reading, PA, Sweet Street serves restaurants in over 60 countries. Sandy leads a team of passionate recipe developers, crafting desserts with the finest ingredients, from South American chocolates to locally harvested apples, ensuring every product meets the highest standards. For more information, contact Jennifer Matten, Marketing Manager, Jennifer.matten@sweetstreet.com.

Contact Information

Jennifer Matten
Marketing Manager
jennifer.matten@sweetstreet.com
6109218113

SOURCE: Sweet Street



