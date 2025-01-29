Anzeige
Mittwoch, 29.01.2025

WKN: A2JRK6 | ISIN: US7223041028 | Ticker-Symbol: 9PDA
Tradegate
29.01.25
16:03 Uhr
108,00 Euro
+0,50
+0,47 %
Branche
Internet
Aktienmarkt
NASDAQ-100
1-Jahres-Chart
PDD HOLDINGS INC ADR Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
PDD HOLDINGS INC ADR 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
107,50108,0016:07
107,00108,0016:05
PR Newswire
29.01.2025 15:36 Uhr
148 Leser
Temu Enhances Quality Assurance Through Partnerships with Leading Testing and Certification Providers



BOSTON, Jan. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Temu, a global e-commerce platform known for its commitment to quality and affordability, has significantly expanded its quality assurance program, increasing product testing through deepened collaborations with globally leading testing and compliance companies, including TÜV SÜD, TÜV Rheinland, SGS and Bureau Veritas.

Beginning operations in September 2022, Temu has gained popularity with consumers in 90 markets with its combination of quality and affordability. By deepening these partnerships, Temu aims to ensure the highest levels of product safety and compliance across its platform, reinforcing its dedication to consumer trust and safety.

"Consumer trust and safety are the cornerstones of our operations," said a Temu spokesperson. "By partnering with esteemed organizations like TÜV SÜD, TÜV Rheinland, SGS and Bureau Veritas, we are taking proactive steps to ensure that all products on our platform meet rigorous international safety standards. These collaborations enhance our ability to deliver on our promise of quality and reliability."

Through its partnerships with these globally recognized testing and certification providers, Temu is reinforcing its robust compliance framework.

Temu's quality assurance system is multifaceted, encompassing:

  • Rigorous Seller Vetting: All sellers undergo stringent onboarding processes to verify their commitment to safety and quality.
  • Algorithmic and Manual Screening: Products are continuously monitored through advanced technology and manual checks.
  • Spot Checks and Enforcement: Regular inspections and swift actions, including product removal and penalties, ensure adherence to standards.
  • Consumer Protection Measures: An effective notice-and-takedown process addresses potential violations swiftly and transparently.

About Temu

Temu is a global e-commerce platform connecting consumers with millions of manufacturers, brands, and business partners. Operating in 90 markets worldwide, Temu is committed to providing affordable, high-quality products that enable customers to live better lives. Founded in 2022, Temu's mission is to create an inclusive environment where consumers and businesses can thrive.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/temu-enhances-quality-assurance-through-partnerships-with-leading-testing-and-certification-providers-302362032.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
