Mittwoch, 29.01.2025
ACCESS Newswire
29.01.2025 15:38 Uhr
121 Leser
4 AI Certifications for Business Owners

EXPERT OPINION BY TOM TAULLI, WRITER

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / January 29, 2025 / Originally published by Inc.com

IBM Artificial Intelligence Fundamentals Certification

This is a course that includes test questions and it's fairly comprehensive. It takes about ten hours to complete.

This certification covers topics like how AI makes predictions, understands language and images, and learns using circuits inspired by the human brain. You will also gain hands-on experience by building and testing a machine learning model using IBM Watson Studio. The program concludes with actionable tips for pursuing a career in AI. This certification is free and takes about 10 hours.

