American College of Education Pledges to Make 2025 Another Year of 'Higher Education Done Differently'

ACE celebrates 2024 milestones in providing master's degrees online, building business partnerships, affirming quality standards and continuing its tuition freeze for an eighth straight year, and plans to continue expanding accessibility and improving efficiency in 2025.

American College of Education is celebrating its attainment of new milestones in enrollment, accreditation, partnerships and value in 2024, achievements that position ACE for its 20th year of "Higher Education Done Differently."

ACE, founded in 2005, is a national innovator in providing quality, affordable and accredited online graduate degrees, undergraduate degrees, doctorates and certificates in education, leadership, healthcare and business.

ACE has adopted "Higher Education Done Differently" as its slogan for the 20th anniversary year. Geordie Hyland, ACE's president and CEO, said the college has earned that description.

"ACE is different from the vast majority of American colleges because of our absolute dedication to the value proposition for our students," Hyland said. "We have proved that colleges can provide students with an education that allows them to advance their careers while maintaining their jobs and family life, often without amassing any debt."

ACE's message has caught on with students. In 2024, ACE crossed new growth thresholds, with more than 12,000 current students - compared to its initial class of just 24 Chicago schoolteachers at its 2005 founding. Over the last two decades, ACE has produced more than 44,000 graduates.

ACE also made 2024 its eighth consecutive year with no increase in tuition charges, demonstrating its continued commitment to provide value to students. Low tuition makes ACE degrees affordable without the need for student loans, as 86% of its students graduate without debt1.

Students at ACE receive a strong value proposition and return on the investment in their studies. An independent study found that ACE graduates receive a salary boost of $19.20 in income for every $1 they spend on tuition, salary gains that graduates do not have to spend on repaying loans.

ACE reaffirmed its position as an innovative, high-quality education provider in 2024. The college received its 10-year reaccreditation review from the Higher Learning Commission, a respected higher education-accrediting body. ACE also strengthened partnerships with leading institutions in higher education, healthcare, business and K-12 school districts.

The quality of ACE's operations and employees was recognized in 2024. For the third consecutive year, ACE received a Top Workplaces USA award from USA Today and Energage, winning 12 workplace culture badges based solely on employee feedback collected via Energage's employee engagement survey. ACE students gave the college an NPS score of 69.5, a score generally recognized as outstanding.

Despite those successes, ACE still sees opportunities to improve in 2025, Hyland said. Goals include continued improvements to curriculum and instruction, further improvements to the student value proposition, strong engagement from ACE's faculty and staff, as well as helping to strengthen the human capital of employer partners by providing innovative and bespoke solutions. The college will optimize operations and further leverage artificial intelligence in service of ACE's mission of maintaining affordability and accessibility for students. The college will also invest in belonging and wellness initiatives to help every member of ACE's learning community reach their full potential.

"Our goals are the same as they were at our outset two decades ago: We want to create a way for working adults to access truly affordable education that can move their careers forward," Hyland said. "To deliver on that promise, we need to keep pushing the boundaries of higher education so it focuses on the needs of the students. That's how ACE will continue to grow and succeed."

