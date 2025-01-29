Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 29.01.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 684 internationalen Medien
Absoluter Geheimtipp: Vergessen Sie Gold, Silber und Uran!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESS Newswire
29.01.2025 15:38 Uhr
114 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Baker Tilly's BuzzHouse Podcast: Clean Communities Investment Accelerator Explained

Finanznachrichten News

CHICAGO, IL / ACCESS Newswire / January 29, 2025 / Baker Tilly

Baker Tilly's podcast series specifically for professionals in the multifamily housing industry

On this episode of BuzzHouse, hosts Don Bernards and Garrick Gibson are joined by Baker Tilly colleagues Michelle Isenhouer-Hanlin and Joe Marchese to explore the $6 billion Clean Communities Investment Accelerator (CCIA) under the Greenhouse Gas Reduction Fund (GGRF). The discussion dives into how this funding supports low-income and disadvantaged communities through green banks and community lenders, what types of projects qualify and how developers can prepare to access these resources. The team also shares actionable insights for community lenders and project developers, including strategies to meet funding criteria and maximize impact.

Listen in for key details about this initiative and how it can shape the future of clean energy and affordable housing.

Multifamily housing resources

For articles, webinars and additional resources for developers, housing authorities, property managers, state housing credit agencies and lenders, visit Baker Tilly's multifamily housing page.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Baker Tilly on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Baker Tilly
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/baker-tilly
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Baker Tilly



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
DAX. Nach den Hochs die Korrektur?
Die Lage der deutschen Wirtschaft darf untertrieben gesagt als katastrophal betrachtet werden, laut der Industriestaaten-Organisation OECD wird diese so langsam wachsen wie keine andere entwickelte Wirtschaftsnation.

Zudem herrscht aufgrund der Zunahme von geopolitischen Konflikten Unsicherheit. Dennoch konnte der deutsche Leitindex DAX ein neues Allzeithoch bei 21.531 Punkten verbuchen.

Doch die Stimmen in Bezug auf eine fällige Korrektur, zumindest zurück auf den seit August 2024 etablierten Aufwärtstrend bei aktuell rund 20.000 Punkten, werden lauter.

In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport zeigen wir Ihnen Strategien und Ideen auf, wie Sie sich gegen mögliche Kursverluste mit Instrumenten wie Optionsscheinen oder Zertifikaten schützen können.

Fordern Sie jetzt unseren aktuellen Report an
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.