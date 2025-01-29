Baker Tilly's BuzzHouse Podcast: Clean Communities Investment Accelerator Explained

Baker Tilly

Baker Tilly's podcast series specifically for professionals in the multifamily housing industry

On this episode of BuzzHouse, hosts Don Bernards and Garrick Gibson are joined by Baker Tilly colleagues Michelle Isenhouer-Hanlin and Joe Marchese to explore the $6 billion Clean Communities Investment Accelerator (CCIA) under the Greenhouse Gas Reduction Fund (GGRF). The discussion dives into how this funding supports low-income and disadvantaged communities through green banks and community lenders, what types of projects qualify and how developers can prepare to access these resources. The team also shares actionable insights for community lenders and project developers, including strategies to meet funding criteria and maximize impact.

Listen in for key details about this initiative and how it can shape the future of clean energy and affordable housing.

Multifamily housing resources

For articles, webinars and additional resources for developers, housing authorities, property managers, state housing credit agencies and lenders, visit Baker Tilly's multifamily housing page.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Baker Tilly on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Baker Tilly

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/baker-tilly

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Baker Tilly

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire