Discuss Marks Another Landmark Year: Celebrating Record-Breaking Growth and Industry-First Innovation in 2024

Seattle, Washington, Jan. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Discuss, the end-to-end, global market insights platform celebrates another year of record growth, innovation, and industry leadership as it continues to eliminate the complex and expensive nature involved in scaling market insights.

A year of record growth

In 2024, Discuss experienced a 48% year-over-year (YoY) increase in platform usage and 60% YoY growth in annual recurring revenue. With a total customer base of over 300 organizations, the platform welcomed leading brands across a wide range of industries. These include tech leaders such as three of the top ten largest global brands by market cap, retail leaders like Tesco, Tommy Hilfiger and Calvin Klein (PVH Corp,) and Adeo Group (known for its stores including Leroy Merlin, Bricoman, and Bricomart) along with food and beverage industry giants such as Danone, Mondelez International, and Jägermeister, as well as many other industries like healthcare and finance with The Standard and Dow Jones.





Leading research agencies including Verve, Mozaic Group, MindFrog Group, and CMB, have also partnered with Discuss, further establishing the platform as the go-to partner for scaling human-centric insights.





To support its rapidly growing customer base, Discuss expanded its global workforce by 25%, adding talent across every business unit, with its world-class teams spanning over a dozen countries.

Innovation driving the future of market insights

Next Gen Tech

Discuss greatly expanded the global capabilities of Genie , its GenAI market insights agent. With advanced analysis and new translation capabilities, Genie supports market research conducted in 100+ countries, making it easier than ever to understand global audiences. With its robust Q&A-centric experience, Genie delivers summaries, quotes, and video clips tailored to specific research questions, helping users find the right answers that drive faster, smarter business decisions.





Discuss also launched never-before-seen GenAI innovations with the ability to create custom libraries, whether it be for medical terminology or company or industry-specific terms, ensuring accurate transcription every time. With these unique innovations and its best-in-class transcriptions, teams can unlock more precise insights.





Global Insight Platform

Discuss expanded its capabilities to make it simple for teams to keep all their market insights under one roof. Users can create a global repository by uploading past research alongside research conducted on Discuss, and use GenAI to surface key insights from these recordings.





The company also enhanced its auto-moderated research analysis capabilities and introduced quant-style questions alongside its existing qual features - giving teams a better understanding of both the 'what' and the 'why' behind consumer behavior.





To further support its customers, Discuss launched Discuss University, an on-demand virtual hub offering resources, trainings, and certifications to help users be successful in gleaning smarter insights.

Unlimited Research Model

Discuss introduced two new solution tiers - Consumer Reach and Consumer Reach+ - to empower global organizations with a true one-stop-shop for market insights. Designed to support any team from insights to marketing and R&D, these solutions make it easy to stay connected with target audiences and offer a budget-friendly way to understand target audiences and make market-driven strategic decisions 2-3x faster than traditional ways. With these solutions, teams can bypass the time-consuming tasks that managing a research project requires, like crafting discussion guides, recruiting participants, or moderating interviews - freeing up internal resources for more strategic work.



Industry recognition and leadership





The company received widespread recognition in 2024, including its ninth consecutive quarter as a G2 Leader in Consumer Video Feedback and User Research, alongside #1 rankings for Best Results, Relationships, and Usability. Discuss was also named in Greenbook's GRIT Top 10 Most Innovative Technology Suppliers and received special recognition in the Best Online Qual category at the Market Research Society Operations Awards.

The company also led conversations at major industry events including TMRE, IIEX Europe, and Quirk's, sharing the stage with leading brands like PepsiCo , Reckitt, Suntory Global Spirits , and Haleon .

"As we embark on 2025, we are staying laser focused on delivering an innovative market insights solution that challenges the status quo of what's been possible and what's been done before," said Simon Glass, CEO of Discuss. "We are constantly reimagining the world of market insights and are excited to continue helping our customers not only keep up with the pace of change, but lead it."

