SROA Capital Appoints Julie Freedman as New Chief Innovation Officer

SROA Capital, LLC, a leading private equity firm specializing in self-storage, is pleased to announce the appointment of Julie Freedman as its new Chief Innovation Officer. Freedman brings a diverse career background that spans product management, marketing, and technology, including her most recent roles as Vice President of Private Wealth Solutions and Marketing Technology at The Blackstone Group.

With a wealth of experience in digital transformation and marketing leadership, Freedman will spearhead the firm's marketing strategy, brand positioning, and communications as SROA Capital continues its journey toward becoming a thought leader in the alternative asset industry. "Julie's expertise in marketing and technology, paired with her exposure to finance, will help us enhance the self-storage experience for our customers and investors," said Benjamin Macfarland.

Her experience in innovating and modernizing B2C and B2B marketing strategies using technology, as well as her in-depth awareness and understanding of the customer journey, position her perfectly to lead SROA Capital's next chapter.

Commenting on her new role, Freedman said, "SROA Capital is rooted in its ability to scale and evolve within the self-storage sector through proprietary technology". "Benjamin Macfarland and his team have created a strong foundation for success, and I look forward to influencing the company's continued growth in this space."

Freedman's career includes leading digital transformations at both Blackstone and Royal Caribbean Cruises, and at Carnival Cruise Lines where she pioneered A/B testing initiatives. She is highly regarded for using her creativity and forward-thinking mindset to inspire innovation across teams. Her recent exposure to alternative investment technology at Blackstone, combined with her deep expertise in understanding consumer behavior, will support SROA's mission of refining the self-storage experience.

Freedman holds a B.B.A. in Marketing & Entrepreneurship from the University of Miami. She also served on the board of Manu for Inclusion, a nonprofit advancing education for the neurodiverse community.

About SROA Capital

SROA Capital is a vertically integrated private equity real estate and technology platform that has an established track record of providing risk adjusted returns to its partners through its focused strategy of investing in self storage on behalf of its principals and partners. SROA is headquartered in West Palm Beach, FL and has invested equity, provided debt & preferred equity, acquired, redeveloped, and developed self storage across the risk spectrum in major and secondary markets across the United States under the brand Storage Rentals of America and the United Kingdon under the brand Kangaroo Self Storage. For more information, please visit SROACapital.com.

