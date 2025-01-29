Anzeige
WKN: A1JYNM | ISIN: US4571871023 | Ticker-Symbol: CNP
Tradegate
28.01.25
20:26 Uhr
129,85 Euro
+0,20
+0,15 %
Branche
Nahrungsmittel/Agrar
Aktienmarkt
S&P MidCap 400
1-Jahres-Chart
INGREDION INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
INGREDION INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
130,70131,5016:09
130,70131,5016:09
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
29.01.2025 15:58 Uhr
52 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Ingredion Incorporated: Ingredion Named to 2025 FORTUNE World's Most Admired Companies List for 15th Time

Finanznachrichten News

WESTCHESTER, Ill., Jan. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE: INGR), a leading global provider of ingredient solutions to the food manufacturing industry, has been named to the 2025 Fortune World's Most Admired Companies list. This marks the 15th time Ingredion has received this distinguished recognition, reaffirming the Company's position as a leader in innovation, sustainability, and corporate excellence.

"To be recognized for the 15th time by our peers on the World's Most Admired Companies list is a testament to Ingredion's unwavering commitment to excellence and innovation," said Jim Zallie, Ingredion's president and CEO. "Our 12,000 employees across the globe are the driving force behind this recognition, demonstrating their dedication to our values and mission of enhancing lives by delivering value to our stakeholders, customers, and communities."

The Fortune World's Most Admired Companies list is regarded as the definitive benchmark for corporate reputation, developed annually by Fortune in collaboration with Korn Ferry. This prestigious ranking evaluates companies across a range of industries and countries on nine criteria, including innovation, investment value, social responsibility, management quality, and the ability to attract and retain talent.

With businesses operating in 30 countries and spanning 51 industries, the companies included in this year's list represent the most respected and reputable organizations globally. The complete rankings are available in Fortune magazine's February/March 2025 print issue and can also be accessed online.

ABOUT THE COMPANY
Ingredion Incorporatedfor more information and the latest company news.

CONTACTS:

Corporate Media: Rick Wion, rick.wion@ingredion.com, 708-209-6323


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
