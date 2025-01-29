Homes by Taber: Local Homebuilder Partners With Tunnels to Towers to Build Functional Home for Disabled Veteran

Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony to Celebrate a New Chapter for a Hero's Family

Local homebuilder Homes by Taber has partnered with the Tunnels to Towers Foundation to create a customized, state-of-the-art home for a disabled veteran and his family. Designed with cutting-edge technology and accessibility in mind, the new home is a testament to these organizations' commitments to honoring and supporting its heroes.

The veteran recipient, along with his family, recently moved into the home, which features voice-activated smart home commands, custom-built elements for wheelchair accessibility, and internal home sprinklers for added safety. These thoughtful additions required by Tunnels to Towers aim to provide not only convenience but a safe and comfortable environment for the entire family.

To mark this momentous occasion, Tunnels to Towers will host a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2025 at 11 a.m., held at the home's flagpole in the front yard that was installed by Homes by Taber before closing. Local dignitaries, members of the veteran's family, and representatives from Tunnels to Towers and Homes by Taber will be present to celebrate this milestone.

"We are honored to partner with Tunnels to Towers in building a home that represents gratitude and respect for this veteran's service," said Taber LeBlanc, President and founder of Homes by Taber. "This project is not just about constructing a house; it's about creating a place where a hero and their family can thrive and feel at peace in their new sanctuary."

The Tunnels to Towers Foundation has long been dedicated to supporting first responders, veterans, and their families by providing mortgage-free homes customized to meet their needs. This collaboration with Homes by Taber is another step forward in delivering on that promise.

The media is invited to attend the ribbon-cutting ceremony and show their support for this incredible initiative.

Event Details:

What: Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony for Tunnels to Towers Veteran Recipient

When: Tuesday, Feb. 4, at 11 a.m.

Where: 10431 SW 56th St., Mustang, OK

Contact Information

Lindsay Haltom

Director of Sales and Marketing

lindsay@homesbytaber.com

4052855105

SOURCE: Homes by Taber

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire