John Galt Solutions Pushes the Boundaries of AI in Supply Chain With GenAI-Driven Innovations

Atlas Planning Platform Customers Set to Take Advantage of Latest GenAI-Enabled Advancements

John Galt Solutions, a global leader in automating supply chain planning to empower innovative businesses to make better decisions faster, today revealed the expansion of its AI-powered capabilities in the Atlas Planning Platform, including recently released innovative Generative AI (GenAI) features designed to elevate the customer experience, simplify complex decision-making, unlock productivity, and accelerate the discovery of key insights that drive business value across the supply chain.

Building on its commitment to supply chain innovation, John Galt Solutions is delivering greater value for companies and giving organizations the power to leverage GenAI and AI agents to improve planning and decision-making.

Atlas customers are already using GenAI capabilities such as:

Rich Context for Advanced Data Analysis

Atlas leverages advanced LLM-powered knowledge graphs to provide deep contextual understanding of complex data relationships. This enables enhanced explainability, ease of exploration, and discovery of actionable insights across the supply chain.

Intelligent Search and Content Generation

Atlas' GenAI enables users to ask questions in natural language, retrieve the most relevant data, and receive rich insights in an easy-to-understand format. Whether it's summarizing demand drivers, uncovering supply plans, or generating original content such as text and graphs, these capabilities empower users to make faster informed decisions.

Natural Language Query Capabilities for Better Insights

The latest innovations allow users to query data directly using everyday language, regardless of technical expertise. Whether it's numeric or unstructured data, users can extract insights effortlessly or even generate custom code for advanced analyses.

Innovations in AI and supply chain technology are advancing rapidly, and John Galt Solutions remains committed to staying ahead of this curve. With a fast-moving development roadmap, the company is continually evolving its AI capabilities to meet the needs of modern supply chain planning. Future enhancements will focus on further accelerating decision-making, enhancing user experience, and driving greater value for customers.

"Organizations need a trusted advisor to help them tap into the promise of GenAI and deliver differentiated business outcomes," said Alex Pradhan, Global Product Strategy Leader at John Galt Solutions. "We are taking a very hands-on involvement to be our customers' partner in their transformation journey, helping them unlock the full potential of AI, and combining this with our deep supply chain expertise to ensure that the latest technology innovations are approachable, accessible, and most importantly, impactful for every user."

Available today, Atlas customers can harness the power of GenAI-enabled capabilities to easily understand and explore data, gain personalized decision-support, and support intelligent automation - ultimately gaining a competitive edge in the rapidly evolving supply chain planning landscape.

Join the AI Revolution

Atlas customers interested in taking advantage of the latest GenAI advancements in the Atlas Planning Platform can click here to learn more .

About John Galt Solutions

John Galt Solutions is a global leader in supply chain planning software solutions, empowering businesses to sense and respond to global market dynamics, navigate disruption, seize new opportunities, and drive profitable growth. Trusted by leading organizations worldwide and across industries, our Atlas Planning Platform connects and orchestrates the end-to-end supply chain to enable faster and more confident supply chain decisions. We guide companies on their supply chain transformation journey, helping them solve critical operational challenges and guiding them to maximize the use of AI, advanced analytics, and automation to transform data into actionable insights and unlock unprecedented value. To learn how John Galt Solutions can help you improve supply chain performance, visit? johngalt.com .??

Contact Information

John Galt

Public Relations Manager

connect@johngalt.com

312-701-9026





SOURCE: John Galt Solutions

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire