Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 29.01.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 684 internationalen Medien
Absoluter Geheimtipp: Vergessen Sie Gold, Silber und Uran!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESS Newswire
29.01.2025 16:02 Uhr
40 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

John Galt Solutions Pushes the Boundaries of AI in Supply Chain With GenAI-Driven Innovations

Finanznachrichten News

Atlas Planning Platform Customers Set to Take Advantage of Latest GenAI-Enabled Advancements

AUSTIN, TEXAS / ACCESS Newswire / January 29, 2025 / John Galt Solutions, a global leader in automating supply chain planning to empower innovative businesses to make better decisions faster, today revealed the expansion of its AI-powered capabilities in the Atlas Planning Platform, including recently released innovative Generative AI (GenAI) features designed to elevate the customer experience, simplify complex decision-making, unlock productivity, and accelerate the discovery of key insights that drive business value across the supply chain.

Building on its commitment to supply chain innovation, John Galt Solutions is delivering greater value for companies and giving organizations the power to leverage GenAI and AI agents to improve planning and decision-making.

Atlas customers are already using GenAI capabilities such as:

  • Rich Context for Advanced Data Analysis
    Atlas leverages advanced LLM-powered knowledge graphs to provide deep contextual understanding of complex data relationships. This enables enhanced explainability, ease of exploration, and discovery of actionable insights across the supply chain.

  • Intelligent Search and Content Generation
    Atlas' GenAI enables users to ask questions in natural language, retrieve the most relevant data, and receive rich insights in an easy-to-understand format. Whether it's summarizing demand drivers, uncovering supply plans, or generating original content such as text and graphs, these capabilities empower users to make faster informed decisions.

  • Natural Language Query Capabilities for Better Insights
    The latest innovations allow users to query data directly using everyday language, regardless of technical expertise. Whether it's numeric or unstructured data, users can extract insights effortlessly or even generate custom code for advanced analyses.

Innovations in AI and supply chain technology are advancing rapidly, and John Galt Solutions remains committed to staying ahead of this curve. With a fast-moving development roadmap, the company is continually evolving its AI capabilities to meet the needs of modern supply chain planning. Future enhancements will focus on further accelerating decision-making, enhancing user experience, and driving greater value for customers.

"Organizations need a trusted advisor to help them tap into the promise of GenAI and deliver differentiated business outcomes," said Alex Pradhan, Global Product Strategy Leader at John Galt Solutions. "We are taking a very hands-on involvement to be our customers' partner in their transformation journey, helping them unlock the full potential of AI, and combining this with our deep supply chain expertise to ensure that the latest technology innovations are approachable, accessible, and most importantly, impactful for every user."

Available today, Atlas customers can harness the power of GenAI-enabled capabilities to easily understand and explore data, gain personalized decision-support, and support intelligent automation - ultimately gaining a competitive edge in the rapidly evolving supply chain planning landscape.

Join the AI Revolution

Atlas customers interested in taking advantage of the latest GenAI advancements in the Atlas Planning Platform can click here to learn more.

About John Galt Solutions

John Galt Solutions is a global leader in supply chain planning software solutions, empowering businesses to sense and respond to global market dynamics, navigate disruption, seize new opportunities, and drive profitable growth. Trusted by leading organizations worldwide and across industries, our Atlas Planning Platform connects and orchestrates the end-to-end supply chain to enable faster and more confident supply chain decisions. We guide companies on their supply chain transformation journey, helping them solve critical operational challenges and guiding them to maximize the use of AI, advanced analytics, and automation to transform data into actionable insights and unlock unprecedented value. To learn how John Galt Solutions can help you improve supply chain performance, visit?johngalt.com.??

Contact Information

John Galt
Public Relations Manager
connect@johngalt.com
312-701-9026

.

SOURCE: John Galt Solutions



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Gewinner im Megamarkt
Biotechnologie ist eine der bedeutendsten Zukunftstechnologien unserer Zeit. Zahlreiche Biotechnologie- und Pharmakonzerne haben sich unter anderem dem Kampf gegen Tumorerkrankungen verschrieben. Der weltweite Markt für Krebsmedikamente verzeichnet ein stetiges Wachstum. Für das Jahr 2025 wird ein Umsatz von etwa 190,3 Milliarden Euro prognostiziert, mit einer erwarteten jährlichen Wachstumsrate von 6,42% bis 2029, was zu einem geschätzten Marktvolumen von 244,1 Milliarden Euro führen würde.

Wir haben 3 aussichtsreiche Biotechnologieaktien mit Schwerpunkt Erforschung und Entwicklung von Wirkstoffen gegen Tumorerkrankungen ausfindig gemacht, die in den kommenden Monaten und Jahren erhebliches Aufwärtspotenzial versprechen und Vervielfachungspotenzial besitzen.

Fordern Sie jetzt unseren neuen kostenlosen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 3 Biotech-Aktien durchstarten und zu Ihrem Börsenerfolg in 2025 beitragen könnten!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.