Basseterre, St. Kitts and Nevis--(Newsfile Corp. - January 29, 2025) - The St. Kitts and Nevis Citizenship by Investment Unit (CIU) is delighted to introduce the Office of the Chairman. The Office of the Chairman serves as a centre of excellence within the St. Kitts and Nevis CIU, bringing a particular focus and expertise on economic growth, customer service and real estate matters.

The Office of the Chairman launch comes as the CIU continues its ambitious transformation which includes maintaining its reputation for the highest level of oversight to the Unit, in line with expectations from international partners.

Aims of the Office of the Chairman

Under the leadership of the Chairman of the Board of Governors, His Excellency Calvin St. Juste, the Office of the Chairman will focus on three broad aims: supporting economic growth, promoting exceptional customer service, and reviewing real estate and development projects.

First, the Office of the Chairman supports sustainable economic growth by ensuring the projects deliver intrinsic economic benefit to the country, including through creating opportunities for local workers and local enterprises.

Secondly, the Office is tasked with managing the review and approval process for all real estate and development projects approved under the CBI programme, including regulatory compliance across all transactions from minimum investment thresholds to resale criteria in respect of the real estate option.

The Office will enlist the support of local and international experts in bringing projects to fruition.

The above is underpinned by the Office of the Chairman promoting a culture of exceptional customer service by offering a single point of contact for developers, clients and service providers.

The Office therefore assists the Unit in meeting globally recognised standards in development and grants stakeholders both locally and abroad greater confidence in how the Unit does business.

All of this is done with the Government of St. Kitts and Nevis' Sustainable Island State Agenda in mind, which will inspire greater confidence and trust in key stakeholders locally.

Leadership under the Office of the Chairman

Damille James as Executive Director

Day to day operations will be led by Mr. Damille James, Board Governor and Executive Director for the Office of the Chairman.

Mr. James brings over twenty years of experience in the banking industry to his roles of Executive Director and Board Governor. An experienced finance professional, Mr James has been employed at the Eastern Caribbean Central Bank (ECCB) for the past ten years.

Under his leadership, the Office of the Chairman will centralise real estate activity into a single unit, streamlining the entire process. It will also assist with escalation management, addressing special issues related to real estate with prompt resolutions.

Strengthening Good Governance for the Unit

The Office of the Chairman will also deepen the Unit's commitment to good governance and transparency, by conducting regular audits of real estate and PBO transactions. These audits will enhance the already stellar reputation of the Unit.

On top of this, the Unit aims to foster a culture of continual quality control, monitoring and review.

The Office of the Chairman will encompass the newly established CIU Taskforce. This team provides the bench strength that enables the Office to concentrate its focus around some of the Unit's highest priority projects and initiatives.

How the Office of the Chairman benefits all involved in the development of the country

The Office of the Chairman is a positive development for everyone involved in the business of real estate and PBO development with St. Kitts and Nevis, from developers, to clients, to local businesses.

Developers will be able to enjoy a streamlined process for project approval and redesignation. Clients will enjoy the fruits of premium real estate investment opportunities, top-notch customer service and rapid issue resolution.

Local businesses enjoy new jobs and beneficial partnership opportunities on sustainable development projects.

By building strategic partnerships with local and international experts, bringing sustainable projects to fruition, and championing best practices that meet the highest global standards, the Office of the Chairman is positioned to shake up the St. Kitts and Nevis development scene for the better.

About the St. Kitts and Nevis Citizenship by Investment Unit

The St. Kitts and Nevis CIU is internationally renowned for its high-performance culture, professionalism, and commitment to excellence. By launching the Office of the Chairman, the CIU reaffirms its dedication to innovation, good governance, and delivering unparalleled value to investors and citizens alike.

