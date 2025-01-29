Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 29.01.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 684 internationalen Medien
Absoluter Geheimtipp: Vergessen Sie Gold, Silber und Uran!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
29.01.2025 16:22 Uhr
94 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Dash Social Launches Creator Management Platform

Finanznachrichten News

NEW YORK, Jan. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dash Social proudly announces the launch of its Creator Management platform, designed to empower marketing teams with reliable, verified data and streamlined workflows for managing influencer and social media campaigns.

This milestone marks the next step in Dash Social's mission to power the future of social entertainment. As the creator economy surpasses $100 billion globally, brands are increasingly looking to creators as essential partners in driving meaningful connections with their audiences. To fully capitalize on this shift, brands need verified data to accurately measure creator impact, and an integrated approach to seamlessly manage paid, earned and owned campaigns.

Dash Social's Creator Management platform meets this demand by combining reliable, API-backed data with unified reporting across every key area of social strategy. This comprehensive solution empowers brands to track performance, optimize budgets and gain a complete, actionable view of campaigns.

"Our Creator Management platform is a game-changer for the influencer marketing industry," said Thomas Rankin, CEO of Dash Social. "We have combined data integrity with powerful tools that allow teams to work smarter and with confidence. This isn't just about replacing existing influencer software solutions - it's about providing marketers with verified insights that enable them to make intelligent budget allocations, while connecting with audiences in a meaningful and measurable way."

Dash Social's Creator Management platform delivers:

  • Reliable, Verified Data: Access API-backed data for accurate and trustworthy insights, eliminating guesswork and ensuring high-quality decision-making.
  • Scalable High-Performing Influencer Campaigns: Evaluate creator impact with metrics like Earned Media Value (EMV) to demonstrate measurable ROI for your campaigns.
  • Time Back: Simplify workflows and campaign measurement, saving hours while discovering the right influencers for your brand.
  • Influencer Management: Manage paid, owned, and earned media in a single platform, ensuring seamless alignment across teams and campaigns.

Dash Social has built its reputation on anticipating industry shifts and delivering solutions that meet the evolving needs of marketers. With the launch of its Creator Management platform, the company strengthens its position as a leader in social entertainment.

"This platform represents the culmination of our expertise and commitment to empowering brands to lead with confidence," added Rankin. "In a world where creators are reshaping the digital economy, we're providing the tools to turn opportunities into measurable success."

Dash Social's Creator Management platform is now available. For more information, visit www.dashsocial.com.

For all PR and media inquiries or to speak with a representative regarding this press release, please contact pr@dashsocial.com.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/906ee27d-1270-4674-822f-70796360d984


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Gewinner im Megamarkt
Biotechnologie ist eine der bedeutendsten Zukunftstechnologien unserer Zeit. Zahlreiche Biotechnologie- und Pharmakonzerne haben sich unter anderem dem Kampf gegen Tumorerkrankungen verschrieben. Der weltweite Markt für Krebsmedikamente verzeichnet ein stetiges Wachstum. Für das Jahr 2025 wird ein Umsatz von etwa 190,3 Milliarden Euro prognostiziert, mit einer erwarteten jährlichen Wachstumsrate von 6,42% bis 2029, was zu einem geschätzten Marktvolumen von 244,1 Milliarden Euro führen würde.

Wir haben 3 aussichtsreiche Biotechnologieaktien mit Schwerpunkt Erforschung und Entwicklung von Wirkstoffen gegen Tumorerkrankungen ausfindig gemacht, die in den kommenden Monaten und Jahren erhebliches Aufwärtspotenzial versprechen und Vervielfachungspotenzial besitzen.

Fordern Sie jetzt unseren neuen kostenlosen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 3 Biotech-Aktien durchstarten und zu Ihrem Börsenerfolg in 2025 beitragen könnten!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.