First Northwest Bancorp Reports Fourth Quarter 2024 Financial Results

PORT ANGELES, Wash., Jan. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Northwest Bancorp (Nasdaq: FNWB) ("First Northwest" or the "Company") today reported a net loss of $2.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to a net loss of $2.0 million for the third quarter of 2024 and a net loss of $5.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2023. Basic and diluted loss per share were $0.32 for the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to basic and diluted loss per share of $0.23 for the third quarter of 2024 and basic and diluted loss per share of $0.62 for the fourth quarter of 2023.
In the fourth quarter of 2024, the Company recorded adjusted pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue ("PPNR")(1) of $1.2 million, compared to a $49,000 adjusted PPNR loss for the preceding quarter and adjusted PPNR of $327,000 for the fourth quarter of 2023.
The Board of Directors of First Northwest declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.07 per common share, payable on February 28, 2025, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on February 14, 2025.
Quote from First Northwest President and CEO, Matthew P. Deines:
"Although financial results in 2024 were adversely impacted by elevated credit costs, we are optimistic for continued improvement in asset quality in early 2025. During the fourth quarter, our pre-provision net revenue (1) grew to $1.2 million with modest margin improvement as we successfully reduced FHLB borrowings. As we look ahead to 2025, we are laser focused on growing core commercial and retail customer relationships while resolving problem assets, improving profitability and maintaining our strong capital position. Highlights for 2024 include the termination of our compliance Consent Order with the FDIC, reduction of core operating expenses and improvement in our liquidity position with the loan to deposit ratio below 100% at year-end. I'd like to thank all our employees for their efforts and contributions in 2024, and for making a positive impact in the communities we serve."
Key Points for Fourth Quarter and Going Forward
Provision for credit losses:
- The Company recorded a $3.8 million provision for credit losses on loans in the fourth quarter of 2024, primarily due to charge-offs of six commercial business loans. This compares to loan credit loss provisions of $3.1 million for the preceding quarter and $1.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2023.
- We believe the reserve on individually analyzed loans does not represent a universal decline in the collectability of all loans in the portfolio. We continue to work on resolution plans for all troubled borrowers. The provision for credit losses on loans had a significant negative impact on net income for the fourth quarter of 2024.
First Fed Bank's ("First Fed" or the "Bank") balance sheet restructure continues to have a positive impact:
- The fair value hedge on loans, tied to the compounded overnight index swap using the secured overnight financing rate index, which was established in the first quarter of 2024, added $1.1 million to interest income for the year. The hedge successfully reduced the Bank's liability sensitivity, and lowered the overall interest rate risk profile. The hedge also enhanced earnings due to a favorable contract position during the 2024 interest rate environment. The Bank expects to maintain a positive carry on its derivative for up to an additional 25-basis points of rate cuts.
- During 2024, bank-owned life insurance policies ("BOLI") were reinvested into higher yielding products. In the fourth quarter of 2024, a $8.5 million policy was surrendered and reinvested into a policy earning 6.01% and a $922,000 policy earning 1.64% was exchanged and reinvested into a policy earning 3.99%. Total policy conversions during 2024 increased the annual pre-tax net yield earned on the total BOLI portfolio by 74-basis points. The remaining surrender transaction is expected to be completed during the first quarter of 2025.
- Investment security purchases during the fourth quarter of 2024 totaled $47.1 million, carrying a weighted-average yield of 6.7% at purchase and a weighted-average life of 3.1 years. The annualized interest income on these securities is anticipated to provide $2.6 million in revenue for 2025.
(1) See reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures later in this release.
Selected Quarterly Financial Ratios:
|As of or For the Quarter Ended
|December 31,
2024
|September 30,
2024
|June 30,
2024
|March 31,
2024
|December 31,
2023
|Performance ratios: (1)
|Return on average assets
|-0.51
|%
|-0.36
|%
|-0.40
|%
|0.07
|%
|-1.03
|%
|Adjusted PPNR return on average assets (2)
|0.22
|-0.01
|0.10
|0.34
|-0.06
|Return on average equity
|-6.92
|-4.91
|-5.47
|0.98
|-14.05
|Net interest margin (3)
|2.73
|2.70
|2.76
|2.76
|2.84
|Efficiency ratio (4)
|92.2
|100.3
|72.3
|88.8
|150.8
|Equity to total assets
|6.89
|7.13
|7.17
|7.17
|7.42
|Book value per common share
|$
|16.45
|$
|17.17
|$
|16.81
|$
|17.00
|$
|16.99
|Tangible performance ratios: (1)
|Tangible common equity to tangible assets (2)
|6.83
|%
|7.06
|%
|7.10
|%
|7.10
|%
|7.35
|%
|Return on average tangible common equity (2)
|-6.99
|-4.96
|-5.53
|0.99
|-14.20
|Tangible book value per common share (2)
|$
|16.29
|$
|17.00
|$
|16.64
|$
|16.83
|$
|16.83
|Capital ratios (First Fed): (5)
|Tier 1 leverage
|9.4
|%
|9.4
|%
|9.4
|%
|9.7
|%
|9.9
|%
|Common equity Tier 1 capital
|12.4
|12.2
|12.4
|12.6
|13.1
|Total risk-based
|13.6
|13.4
|13.5
|13.6
|14.1
|(1
|)
|Performance ratios are annualized, where appropriate.
|(2
|)
|See reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures later in this release.
|(3
|)
|Net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets.
|(4
|)
|Total noninterest expense as a percentage of net interest income and total other noninterest income.
|(5
|)
|Current period capital ratios are preliminary and subject to finalization of the FDIC Call Report.
Adjusted Pre-tax, Pre-Provision Net Revenue (1)
Adjusted PPNR for the fourth quarter of 2024 increased $1.3 million to $1.2 million, compared to an adjusted PPNR loss of $49,000 for the preceding quarter, and increased $1.5 million from an adjusted PPNR $327,000 loss in the fourth quarter one year ago.
|For the Quarter Ended
|For the Year Ended
|(Dollars in thousands)
|December 31,
2024
|September 30,
2024
|June 30,
2024
|March 31,
2024
|December 31,
2023
|December 31,
2024
|December 31,
2023
|Net interest income
|$
|14,137
|$
|14,020
|$
|14,235
|$
|13,928
|$
|14,195
|$
|56,320
|$
|61,432
|Total noninterest income
|1,300
|1,779
|7,347
|2,188
|(2,929
|)
|12,614
|4,020
|Total revenue
|15,437
|15,799
|21,582
|16,116
|11,266
|68,934
|65,452
|Total noninterest expense
|14,233
|15,848
|15,609
|14,303
|16,990
|59,993
|61,454
|PPNR (1)
|1,204
|(49
|)
|5,973
|1,813
|(5,724
|)
|8,941
|3,998
|Selected nonrecurring adjustments to PPNR
|Less: Net gain on sale of premises and equipment
|-
|-
|7,919
|-
|-
|7,919
|-
|Sale leaseback taxes and assessments included in occupancy and equipment
|-
|-
|(359
|)
|-
|-
|(359
|)
|-
|Net loss on sale of investment securities
|-
|-
|(2,117
|)
|-
|(5,397
|)
|(2,117
|)
|(5,397
|)
|Adjusted PPNR (1)
|$
|1,204
|$
|(49
|)
|$
|530
|$
|1,813
|$
|(327
|)
|$
|3,498
|$
|9,395
(1) See reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures later in this release.
- Total interest income was relatively unchanged at $28.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to the previous quarter, and increased $1.9 million compared to $26.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2023. Interest income decreased in the fourth quarter of 2024 primarily due to a decrease in the income earned on the securities derivative combined with lower FHLB dividends and reduced interest income received on Company deposit accounts. Higher yields on performing loans during the fourth quarter of 2024 were partially offset by nonaccrual interest adjustments totaling $46,000. Interest and fees on loans increased year-over-year as the loan portfolio grew. Loan yields increased over the prior year due to higher rates on new originations as well as the repricing of variable and adjustable-rate loans.
- The net interest margin increased to 2.73% for the fourth quarter of 2024, from 2.70% for the prior quarter, and decreased 11-basis points from 2.84% for the fourth quarter of 2023. The Company reported reduced rates and declining volume of borrowings during the quarter which lowered costs; however, these savings were partially offset by an increase in cost due to a higher volume of customer deposits. The decrease in net interest margin from the same quarter one year ago is due to higher funding costs for deposits and borrowed funds.
- Noninterest income included a $1.8 million write down on an equity investment in an organization that is involved in a lawsuit, partially offset by a $1.5 million BOLI death benefit payment received due to the passing of an employee.
- Noninterest expense for the fourth quarter of 2024 decreased mainly due to a $1.2 million reduction in compensation related to nonrecurring payouts in the previous quarter combined with a reduced incentive accrual and lower headcount in the fourth quarter of 2024. FDIC assessment, state taxes, advertising and other discretionary spending also decreased from the previous quarter.
Allowance for Credit Losses on Loans ("ACLL") and Credit Quality
The allowance for credit losses on loans ("ACLL") decreased $1.5 million to $20.5 million at December 31, 2024, from $22.0 million at September 30, 2024. The ACLL as a percentage of total loans was 1.21% at December 31, 2024, a decrease from 1.27% at September 30, 2024, and an increase from 1.05% one year earlier. The pooled loan reserve decreased $1.5 million during the fourth quarter of 2024, primarily due to the decreases in multi-family, construction, and consumer loan balances combined with decreases resulting from lower loss factors applied to commercial business and commercial real estate loans, partially offset by higher loss factors applied to one-to-four family and other consumer loans.
Nonperforming loans totaled $30.5 million at December 31, 2024, an increase of $139,000 from September 30, 2024. ACLL to nonperforming loans decreased to 67% at December 31, 2024, from 72% at September 30, 2024, and 94% at December 31, 2023. This ratio continued to decline as higher balances of real estate loans are included in nonperforming assets with no significant corresponding increase to the ACLL as these collateral dependent loans were considered adequately reserved for based on information available at each period end.
Classified loans decreased $4.4 million to $42.5 million at December 31, 2024, from $46.9 million at September 30, 2024, primarily due to charge-offs totaling $3.9 million on six commercial business loans during the fourth quarter. An $11.4 million construction loan relationship, which became a classified loan in the fourth quarter of 2022; an $8.1 million commercial construction loan relationship, which became classified in the second quarter of 2024; and a $6.2 million commercial loan relationship, which became classified in the fourth quarter of 2023, account for 61% of the classified loan balance at December 31, 2024. The Bank has exercised legal remedies, including the appointment of a third-party receiver and foreclosure actions, to liquidate the underlying collateral to satisfy the real estate loans in two of these three collateral-dependent relationships. The Bank is also closely monitoring a group of commercial business loans that have similar collateral, with 15 loans totaling $2.2 million included in classified loans at December 31, 2024, and an additional eight loans totaling $2.8 million included in the special mention risk grading category.
|For the Quarter Ended
|ACLL ($ in thousands)
|December 31,
2024
|September 30,
2024
|June 30,
2024
|March 31,
2024
|December 31,
2023
|Balance at beginning of period
|$
|21,970
|$
|19,343
|$
|17,958
|$
|17,510
|$
|16,945
|Charge-offs:
|Construction and land
|(411
|)
|-
|(3,978
|)
|-
|-
|Home equity
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1
|Auto and other consumer
|(364
|)
|(492
|)
|(832
|)
|(806
|)
|(655
|)
|Commercial business
|(4,596
|)
|(24
|)
|(2,643
|)
|(33
|)
|-
|Total charge-offs
|(5,371
|)
|(516
|)
|(7,453
|)
|(839
|)
|(654
|)
|Recoveries:
|One-to-four family
|-
|42
|-
|2
|5
|Commercial real estate
|2
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Home equity
|-
|-
|-
|-
|10
|Auto and other consumer
|52
|24
|198
|46
|42
|Commercial business
|36
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total recoveries
|90
|66
|198
|48
|57
|Net loan charge-offs
|(5,281
|)
|(450
|)
|(7,255
|)
|(791
|)
|(597
|)
|Provision for credit losses
|3,760
|3,077
|8,640
|1,239
|1,162
|Balance at end of period
|$
|20,449
|$
|21,970
|$
|19,343
|$
|17,958
|$
|17,510
|Average total loans
|1,708,232
|1,718,402
|1,717,830
|1,678,656
|1,645,418
|Annualized net charge-offs to average outstanding loans
|1.23
|%
|0.10
|%
|1.70
|%
|0.19
|%
|0.14
|%
|Asset Quality ($ in thousands)
|December 31,
2024
|September 30,
2024
|June 30,
2024
|March 31,
2024
|December 31,
2023
|Nonaccrual loans:
|One-to-four family
|$
|1,477
|$
|1,631
|$
|1,750
|$
|1,237
|$
|1,844
|Multi-family
|-
|-
|708
|708
|-
|Commercial real estate
|5,598
|5,634
|14
|22
|28
|Construction and land
|19,544
|19,382
|19,292
|14,440
|14,986
|Home equity
|55
|116
|118
|121
|123
|Auto and other consumer
|700
|894
|746
|1,012
|786
|Commercial business
|3,141
|2,719
|1,003
|1,941
|877
|Total nonaccrual loans
|30,515
|30,376
|23,631
|19,481
|18,644
|Other real estate owned
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total nonperforming assets
|$
|30,515
|$
|30,376
|$
|23,631
|$
|19,481
|$
|18,644
|Nonaccrual loans as a % of total loans (1)
|1.80
|%
|1.75
|%
|1.39
|%
|1.14
|%
|1.12
|%
|Nonperforming assets as a % of total assets (2)
|1.37
|1.35
|1.07
|0.87
|0.85
|ACLL as a % of total loans
|1.21
|1.27
|1.14
|1.05
|1.05
|ACLL as a % of nonaccrual loans
|67.01
|72.33
|81.85
|92.18
|93.92
|Total past due loans to total loans
|1.98
|1.92
|1.45
|1.91
|0.94
|(1
|)
|Nonperforming loans consists of nonaccruing loans and accruing loans more than 90 days past due.
|(2
|)
|Nonperforming assets consists of nonperforming loans (which include nonaccruing loans and accruing loans more than 90 days past due), real estate owned and repossessed assets.
Financial Condition and Capital
Investment securities increased $29.5 million, or 9.5%, to $340.3 million at December 31, 2024, compared to $310.9 million three months earlier, and increased $44.7 million compared to $295.6 million at December 31, 2023. The market value of the portfolio decreased $5.8 million during the fourth quarter of 2024. The estimated average life of the securities portfolio was approximately 6.9 years at December 31, 2024, 7.4 years at the prior quarter end and 7.7 years at the end of the fourth quarter of 2023. The effective duration of the portfolio was approximately 3.9 years at December 31, 2024, compared to 3.9 years at the prior quarter end and 4.8 years at the end of the fourth quarter of 2023. Investment purchases at the beginning of 2024 were primarily floating rate securities to take advantage of higher short-term rates above those offered on cash at that time and to reduce our liability sensitivity. Purchases in the fourth quarter were primarily fixed to rebalance our securities portfolio position for 2025.
|Investment Securities ($ in thousands)
| December 31,
2024
| September 30,
2024
| December 31,
2023
|Three Month
% Change
|One Year
% Change
|Available for Sale at Fair Value
|Municipal bonds
|$
|77,876
|$
|81,363
|$
|87,761
|-4.3
|%
|-11.3
|%
|U.S. government agency issued asset-backed securities (ABS agency)
|12,876
|13,296
|11,782
|-3.2
|9.3
|Corporate issued asset-backed securities (ABS corporate)
|16,122
|16,391
|5,286
|-1.6
|205.0
|Corporate issued debt securities (Corporate debt)
|54,491
|54,058
|51,454
|0.8
|5.9
|U.S. Small Business Administration securities (SBA)
|8,666
|9,317
|-
|-7.0
|100.0
|Mortgage-backed securities:
|U.S. government agency issued mortgage-backed securities (MBS agency)
|98,697
|78,549
|63,247
|25.7
|56.1
|Non-agency issued mortgage-backed securities (MBS non-agency)
|71,616
|57,886
|76,093
|23.7
|-5.9
|Total securities available for sale
|$
|340,344
|$
|310,860
|$
|295,623
|9.5
|15.1
Net loans, excluding loans held for sale, decreased $39.2 million, or 2.3%, to $1.68 billion at December 31, 2024, from $1.71 billion at September 30, 2024, and increased $32.7 million, or 2.0%, from $1.64 billion one year prior. Construction loans that converted into fully amortizing loans during the quarter totaled $18.3 million. Loan payoffs of $73.9 million, regular payments of $35.3 million and charge-offs totaling $5.3 million outpaced new loan funding totaling $55.6 million and draws on existing loans totaling $19.7 million.
|Loans ($ in thousands)
| December 31,
2024
| September 30,
2024
| December 31,
2023
|Three Month
% Change
|One Year
% Change
|Real Estate:
|One-to-four family
|$
|395,315
|$
|395,792
|$
|378,432
|-0.1
|%
|4.5
|%
|Multi-family
|332,596
|353,813
|333,094
|-6.0
|-0.1
|Commercial real estate
|390,379
|376,008
|387,983
|3.8
|0.6
|Construction and land
|78,110
|95,709
|129,691
|-18.4
|-39.8
|Total real estate loans
|1,196,400
|1,221,322
|1,229,200
|-2.0
|-2.7
|Consumer:
|Home equity
|79,054
|76,960
|69,403
|2.7
|13.9
|Auto and other consumer
|268,876
|281,198
|249,130
|-4.4
|7.9
|Total consumer loans
|347,930
|358,158
|318,533
|-2.9
|9.2
|Commercial business
|151,493
|155,327
|112,295
|-2.5
|34.9
|Total loans receivable
|1,695,823
|1,734,807
|1,660,028
|-2.2
|2.2
|Less:
|Derivative basis adjustment
|188
|(1,579
|)
|-
|111.9
|100.0
|Allowance for credit losses on loans
|20,449
|21,970
|17,510
|-6.9
|16.8
|Total loans receivable, net
|$
|1,675,186
|$
|1,714,416
|$
|1,642,518
|-2.3
|2.0
Total deposits decreased $23.6 million to $1.69 billion at December 31, 2024, compared to $1.71 billion at September 30, 2024, and increased $11.1 million, or 0.7%, compared to $1.68 billion one year ago. During the fourth quarter of 2024, total customer deposit balances decreased $2.8 million and brokered deposit balances decreased $20.8 million. Overall, the current rate environment continues to contribute to greater competition for deposits. As a result, the Bank continues offering deposit rate specials to attract new funds.
|Deposits ($ in thousands)
| December 31,
2024
| September 30,
2024
| December 31,
2023
|Three Month
% Change
|One Year
% Change
|Noninterest-bearing demand deposits
|$
|256,416
|$
|252,999
|$
|252,083
|1.4
|%
|1.7
|%
|Interest-bearing demand deposits
|164,891
|167,202
|169,418
|-1.4
|-2.7
|Money market accounts
|413,822
|433,307
|362,205
|-4.5
|14.3
|Savings accounts
|205,055
|212,763
|242,148
|-3.6
|-15.3
|Certificates of deposit, customer
|464,928
|441,665
|443,412
|5.3
|4.9
|Certificates of deposit, brokered
|182,914
|203,705
|207,626
|-10.2
|-11.9
|Total deposits
|$
|1,688,026
|$
|1,711,641
|$
|1,676,892
|-1.4
|0.7
Total shareholders' equity decreased to $153.9 million at December 31, 2024, compared to $160.8 million three months earlier, due to a decrease in the after-tax fair market values of the available-for-sale investment securities portfolio of $4.5 million, a net loss of $2.8 million and dividends declared of $656,000, partially offset by an increase in the after-tax fair market values of derivatives of $952,000.
Capital levels for both the Company and its operating bank, First Fed, remain in excess of applicable regulatory requirements and the Bank was categorized as "well-capitalized" at December 31, 2024. Preliminary calculations of Common Equity Tier 1 and Total Risk-Based Capital Ratios at December 31, 2024, were 12.4% and 13.6%, respectively.
First Northwest continued to return capital to our shareholders through cash dividends during the fourth quarter of 2024. The Company paid cash dividends totaling $656,000 in the fourth quarter of 2024. No shares of common stock were repurchased under the Company's April 2024 Stock Repurchase Plan ("Repurchase Plan") during the quarter ended December 31, 2024. There are 846,123 shares that remain available for repurchase under the Repurchase Plan.
Awards/Recognition
The Company received several accolades as a leader in the community in the last year.
|In September 2024, the First Fed team was recognized in the 2024 Best of Olympic Peninsula surveys, winning Best Bank and Best Lender in Clallam County; Best Bank and Best Financial Advisor in the West End; and Best Lender in Jefferson County. First Fed was also a finalist for Best Bank, Best Customer Service, Best Employer and Best Financial Advisor in Jefferson County; Best Customer Service, Best Employer and Best Financial Advisor in Clallam County; and Best Customer Service and Best Employer in the West End.
|In May 2024, First Fed, along with the First Fed Community Foundation, were honored to be ranked second on the Puget Sound Business Journal Midsize Corporate Philanthropists list.
|In October 2023, the First Fed team was honored to bring home the Gold for Best Bank in the Best of the Northwest survey hosted by Bellingham Alive for the second year in a row.
|In September 2023, the First Fed team was recognized in the 2023 Best of Olympic Peninsula surveys as a finalist for Best Employer in Kitsap County and Best Bank and Best Financial Institution in Bainbridge.
We recommend reading this earnings release in conjunction with the Fourth Quarter 2024 Investor Presentation, located at http://investor.ourfirstfed.com/quarterly-reports and included as an exhibit to our January 29, 2025, Current Report on Form 8-K.
About the Company
First Northwest Bancorp (Nasdaq: FNWB) is a financial holding company engaged in investment activities including the business of its subsidiary, First Fed Bank. First Fed is a Pacific Northwest-based financial institution which has served its customers and communities since 1923. Currently First Fed has 16 locations in Washington state including 12 full-service branches. First Fed's business and operating strategy is focused on building sustainable earnings by delivering a full array of financial products and services for individuals, small businesses, non-profit organizations and commercial customers. In 2022, First Northwest made an investment in The Meriwether Group, LLC, a boutique investment banking and accelerator firm. Additionally, First Northwest focuses on strategic partnerships to provide modern financial services such as digital payments and marketplace lending. First Northwest Bancorp was incorporated in 2012 and completed its initial public offering in 2015 under the ticker symbol FNWB. The Company is headquartered in Port Angeles, Washington.
|FIRST NORTHWEST BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARY
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Dollars in thousands, except share data) (Unaudited)
|December 31,
2024
|September 30,
2024
|June 30,
2024
|March 31,
2024
|December 31,
2023
|ASSETS
|Cash and due from banks
|$
|16,811
|$
|17,953
|$
|19,184
|$
|15,562
|$
|19,845
|Interest-earning deposits in banks
|55,637
|64,769
|63,995
|61,784
|103,324
|Investment securities available for sale, at fair value
|340,344
|310,860
|306,714
|325,955
|295,623
|Loans held for sale
|472
|378
|1,086
|988
|753
|Loans receivable (net of allowance for credit losses on loans $20,449, $21,970, $19,343, $17,958, and $17,510)
|1,675,186
|1,714,416
|1,677,764
|1,692,774
|1,642,518
|Federal Home Loan Bank (FHLB) stock, at cost
|14,435
|14,435
|13,086
|15,876
|13,664
|Accrued interest receivable
|8,159
|8,939
|9,466
|8,909
|7,894
|Premises held for sale, net
|-
|-
|-
|6,751
|18,049
|Premises and equipment, net
|10,129
|10,436
|10,714
|11,028
|-
|Servicing rights on sold loans, at fair value
|3,281
|3,584
|3,740
|3,820
|3,793
|Bank-owned life insurance, net
|41,150
|41,429
|41,113
|34,681
|40,578
|Equity and partnership investments
|13,229
|14,912
|15,085
|15,121
|14,794
|Goodwill and other intangible assets, net
|1,082
|1,083
|1,084
|1,085
|1,086
|Deferred tax asset, net
|13,738
|10,802
|12,216
|12,704
|13,001
|Right-of-use ("ROU") asset, net
|17,001
|17,315
|17,627
|5,841
|6,047
|Prepaid expenses and other assets
|21,352
|24,175
|23,088
|27,141
|20,828
|Total assets
|$
|2,232,006
|$
|2,255,486
|$
|2,215,962
|$
|2,240,020
|$
|2,201,797
|LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
|Deposits
|$
|1,688,026
|$
|1,711,641
|$
|1,708,288
|$
|1,666,624
|$
|1,676,892
|Borrowings
|336,014
|334,994
|302,575
|371,455
|320,936
|Accrued interest payable
|3,295
|2,153
|3,143
|2,830
|3,396
|Lease liability, net
|17,535
|17,799
|18,054
|6,227
|6,428
|Accrued expenses and other liabilities
|31,770
|25,625
|23,717
|29,980
|29,545
|Advances from borrowers for taxes and insurance
|1,484
|2,485
|1,304
|2,398
|1,260
|Total liabilities
|2,078,124
|2,094,697
|2,057,081
|2,079,514
|2,038,457
|Shareholders' Equity
|Preferred stock, $0.01 par value, authorized 5,000,000 shares, no shares issued or outstanding
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Common stock, $0.01 par value, 75,000,000 shares authorized; issued and outstanding at each period end: 9,353,348; 9,365,979; 9,453,247; 9,442,796; and 9,611,876
|93
|94
|94
|94
|96
|Additional paid-in capital
|93,357
|93,218
|93,985
|93,763
|95,784
|Retained earnings
|97,198
|100,660
|103,322
|106,202
|107,349
|Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of tax
|(30,172
|)
|(26,424
|)
|(31,597
|)
|(32,465
|)
|(32,636
|)
|Unearned employee stock ownership plan (ESOP) shares
|(6,594
|)
|(6,759
|)
|(6,923
|)
|(7,088
|)
|(7,253
|)
|Total shareholders' equity
|153,882
|160,789
|158,881
|160,506
|163,340
|Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
|$
|2,232,006
|$
|2,255,486
|$
|2,215,962
|$
|2,240,020
|$
|2,201,797
|FIRST NORTHWEST BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARY
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited)
|For the Quarter Ended
|For the Year Ended
|December 31,
2024
|September 30,
2024
|June 30,
2024
|March 31,
2024
|December 31,
2023
|December 31,
2024
|December 31,
2023
|INTEREST INCOME
|Interest and fees on loans receivable
|$
|23,716
|$
|23,536
|$
|23,733
|$
|22,767
|$
|22,083
|$
|93,752
|$
|84,614
|Interest on investment securities
|3,658
|3,786
|3,949
|3,632
|3,393
|15,025
|13,279
|Interest on deposits in banks
|550
|582
|571
|645
|581
|2,348
|2,126
|FHLB dividends
|273
|302
|358
|282
|252
|1,215
|880
|Total interest income
|28,197
|28,206
|28,611
|27,326
|26,309
|112,340
|100,899
|INTEREST EXPENSE
|Deposits
|11,175
|10,960
|10,180
|10,112
|8,758
|42,427
|27,019
|Borrowings
|2,885
|3,226
|4,196
|3,286
|3,356
|13,593
|12,448
|Total interest expense
|14,060
|14,186
|14,376
|13,398
|12,114
|56,020
|39,467
|Net interest income
|14,137
|14,020
|14,235
|13,928
|14,195
|56,320
|61,432
|PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES
|Provision for credit losses on loans
|3,760
|3,077
|8,640
|1,239
|1,162
|16,716
|2,357
|(Recapture of) provision for credit losses on unfunded commitments
|(105
|)
|57
|99
|(269
|)
|(10
|)
|(218
|)
|(1,034
|)
|Provision for credit losses
|3,655
|3,134
|8,739
|970
|1,152
|16,498
|1,323
|Net interest income after provision for credit losses
|10,482
|10,886
|5,496
|12,958
|13,043
|39,822
|60,109
|NONINTEREST INCOME
|Loan and deposit service fees
|1,054
|1,059
|1,076
|1,102
|1,068
|4,291
|4,341
|Sold loan servicing fees and servicing rights mark-to-market
|(115
|)
|10
|74
|219
|276
|188
|676
|Net gain on sale of loans
|52
|58
|150
|52
|33
|312
|438
|Net loss on sale of investment securities
|-
|-
|(2,117
|)
|-
|(5,397
|)
|(2,117
|)
|(5,397
|)
|Net gain on sale of premises and equipment
|-
|-
|7,919
|-
|-
|7,919
|-
|Increase in cash surrender value of bank-owned life insurance
|328
|315
|293
|243
|260
|1,179
|928
|Income from death benefit on bank-owned life insurance, net
|1,536
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,536
|-
|Other (loss) income
|(1,555
|)
|337
|(48
|)
|572
|831
|(694
|)
|3,034
|Total noninterest income
|1,300
|1,779
|7,347
|2,188
|(2,929
|)
|12,614
|4,020
|NONINTEREST EXPENSE
|Compensation and benefits
|7,367
|8,582
|8,588
|8,128
|7,397
|32,665
|31,209
|Data processing
|2,065
|2,085
|2,008
|1,944
|2,107
|8,102
|8,170
|Occupancy and equipment
|1,559
|1,553
|1,799
|1,240
|1,262
|6,151
|4,858
|Supplies, postage, and telephone
|296
|360
|317
|293
|351
|1,266
|1,433
|Regulatory assessments and state taxes
|460
|548
|457
|513
|376
|1,978
|1,635
|Advertising
|362
|409
|377
|309
|235
|1,457
|2,706
|Professional fees
|813
|698
|684
|910
|1,119
|3,105
|3,738
|FDIC insurance premium
|491
|533
|473
|386
|418
|1,883
|1,357
|Other expense
|820
|1,080
|906
|580
|3,725
|3,386
|6,348
|Total noninterest expense
|14,233
|15,848
|15,609
|14,303
|16,990
|59,993
|61,454
|Loss before provision (benefit) for income taxes
|(2,451
|)
|(3,183
|)
|(2,766
|)
|843
|(6,876
|)
|(7,557
|)
|2,675
|Provision (benefit) for income taxes
|359
|(1,203
|)
|(547
|)
|447
|(1,354
|)
|(944
|)
|549
|Net (loss) income
|$
|(2,810
|)
|$
|(1,980
|)
|$
|(2,219
|)
|$
|396
|$
|(5,522
|)
|$
|(6,613
|)
|$
|2,286
|Basic and diluted (loss) earnings per common share
|$
|(0.32
|)
|$
|(0.23
|)
|$
|(0.25
|)
|$
|0.04
|$
|(0.62
|)
|$
|(0.75
|)
|$
|0.26
|FIRST NORTHWEST BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARY
ADDITIONAL INFORMATION
(Dollars in thousands) (Unaudited)
|Selected Loan Detail
|December 31,
2024
|September 30,
2024
|June 30,
2024
|March 31,
2024
|December 31,
2023
|Construction and land loans breakout
|1-4 Family construction
|$
|39,319
|$
|43,125
|$
|56,514
|$
|69,075
|$
|68,029
|Multifamily construction
|15,407
|29,109
|43,341
|45,776
|50,431
|Nonresidential construction
|16,857
|17,500
|1,015
|3,374
|3,756
|Land and development
|6,527
|5,975
|6,403
|7,122
|7,475
|Total construction and land loans
|$
|78,110
|$
|95,709
|$
|107,273
|$
|125,347
|$
|129,691
|Auto and other consumer loans breakout
|Triad Manufactured Home loans
|$
|128,231
|$
|129,600
|$
|110,510
|$
|105,525
|$
|105,057
|Woodside auto loans
|117,968
|126,129
|131,151
|128,072
|124,401
|First Help auto loans
|14,283
|15,971
|17,427
|8,326
|4,516
|Other auto loans
|1,647
|2,064
|2,690
|3,313
|4,158
|Other consumer loans
|6,747
|7,434
|23,845
|23,598
|10,998
|Total auto and other consumer loans
|$
|268,876
|$
|281,198
|$
|285,623
|$
|268,834
|$
|249,130
|Commercial business loans breakout
|Northpointe Bank MPP
|$
|36,230
|$
|38,155
|$
|9,150
|$
|15,047
|$
|9,502
|Secured lines of credit
|35,701
|37,686
|28,862
|41,014
|35,815
|Unsecured lines of credit
|1,717
|1,571
|1,133
|1,001
|456
|SBA loans
|7,044
|7,219
|7,146
|8,944
|9,115
|Other commercial business loans
|70,801
|70,696
|70,803
|70,291
|57,407
|Total commercial business loans
|$
|151,493
|$
|155,327
|$
|117,094
|$
|136,297
|$
|112,295
|Loans by Collateral and Unfunded Commitments
|December 31,
2024
|September 30,
2024
|June 30,
2024
|March 31,
2024
|December 31,
2023
|One-to-four family construction
|$
|44,468
|$
|51,607
|$
|49,440
|$
|70,100
|$
|60,211
|All other construction and land
|34,290
|45,166
|58,346
|55,286
|69,484
|One-to-four family first mortgage
|466,046
|469,053
|434,840
|436,543
|426,159
|One-to-four family junior liens
|15,090
|14,701
|13,706
|12,608
|12,250
|One-to-four family revolving open-end
|51,481
|48,459
|44,803
|45,536
|42,479
|Commercial real estate, owner occupied:
|Health care
|29,129
|29,407
|29,678
|29,946
|22,523
|Office
|17,756
|17,901
|19,215
|17,951
|18,468
|Warehouse
|14,948
|11,645
|14,613
|14,683
|14,758
|Other
|78,170
|64,535
|56,292
|55,063
|61,304
|Commercial real estate, non-owner occupied:
|Office
|49,417
|49,770
|50,158
|53,099
|53,548
|Retail
|49,591
|49,717
|50,101
|50,478
|51,384
|Hospitality
|61,919
|62,282
|62,628
|66,982
|67,332
|Other
|81,640
|82,573
|84,428
|93,040
|94,822
|Multi-family residential
|333,419
|354,118
|350,382
|339,907
|333,428
|Commercial business loans
|77,381
|86,904
|79,055
|90,781
|76,920
|Commercial agriculture and fishing loans
|21,833
|15,369
|14,411
|10,200
|5,422
|State and political subdivision obligations
|369
|404
|405
|405
|405
|Consumer automobile loans
|133,789
|144,036
|151,121
|139,524
|132,877
|Consumer loans secured by other assets
|131,429
|132,749
|129,293
|122,895
|108,542
|Consumer loans unsecured
|3,658
|4,411
|5,209
|6,415
|7,712
|Total loans
|$
|1,695,823
|$
|1,734,807
|$
|1,698,124
|$
|1,711,442
|$
|1,660,028
|Unfunded commitments under lines of credit or existing loans
|$
|163,827
|$
|166,446
|$
|155,005
|$
|148,736
|$
|149,631
|FIRST NORTHWEST BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARY
NET INTEREST MARGIN ANALYSIS
(Dollars in thousands) (Unaudited)
|Three Months Ended December 31,
|2024
|2023
|Average
|Interest
|Average
|Interest
|Balance
|Earned/
|Yield/
|Balance
|Earned/
|Yield/
|Outstanding
|Paid
|Rate
|Outstanding
|Paid
|Rate
|(Dollars in thousands)
|Interest-earning assets:
|Loans receivable, net (1) (2)
|$
|1,688,239
|$
|23,716
|5.59
|%
|$
|1,628,718
|$
|22,083
|5.38
|%
|Investment securities
|313,759
|3,658
|4.64
|297,020
|3,393
|4.53
|FHLB dividends
|11,762
|273
|9.23
|12,514
|252
|7.99
|Interest-earning deposits in banks
|45,358
|550
|4.82
|41,974
|581
|5.49
|Total interest-earning assets (3)
|2,059,118
|28,197
|5.45
|1,980,226
|26,309
|5.27
|Noninterest-earning assets
|146,384
|147,429
|Total average assets
|$
|2,205,502
|$
|2,127,655
|Interest-bearing liabilities:
|Interest-bearing demand deposits
|$
|162,954
|$
|210
|0.51
|$
|172,013
|$
|197
|0.45
|Money market accounts
|442,481
|2,773
|2.49
|362,366
|1,351
|1.48
|Savings accounts
|206,605
|721
|1.39
|247,744
|963
|1.54
|Certificates of deposit, customer
|461,136
|4,925
|4.25
|424,722
|4,197
|3.92
|Certificates of deposit, brokered
|192,018
|2,546
|5.27
|172,214
|2,050
|4.72
|Total interest-bearing deposits (4)
|1,465,194
|11,175
|3.03
|1,379,059
|8,758
|2.52
|Advances
|236,576
|2,491
|4.19
|256,560
|2,962
|4.58
|Subordinated debt
|39,504
|394
|3.97
|39,425
|394
|3.96
|Total interest-bearing liabilities
|1,741,274
|14,060
|3.21
|1,675,044
|12,114
|2.87
|Noninterest-bearing deposits (4)
|256,715
|259,845
|Other noninterest-bearing liabilities
|45,953
|36,795
|Total average liabilities
|2,043,942
|1,971,684
|Average equity
|161,560
|155,971
|Total average liabilities and equity
|$
|2,205,502
|$
|2,127,655
|Net interest income
|$
|14,137
|$
|14,195
|Net interest rate spread
|2.24
|2.40
|Net earning assets
|$
|317,844
|$
|305,182
|Net interest margin (5)
|2.73
|2.84
|Average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities
|118.3
|%
|118.2
|%
(1) The average loans receivable, net balances include nonaccrual loans.
(2) Interest earned on loans receivable includes net deferred fees (costs) of $103,000 and ($151,000) for the three months ended December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively.
(3) Includes interest-earning deposits (cash) at other financial institutions.
(4) Cost of all deposits, including noninterest-bearing demand deposits, was 2.58% and 2.12% for the three months ended December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively.
(5) Net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets.
FIRST NORTHWEST BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARY
ADDITIONAL INFORMATION
(Dollars in thousands) (Unaudited)
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
This press release contains financial measures that are not in conformity with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States of America ("GAAP"). Non-GAAP measures are presented where management believes the information will help investors understand the Company's results of operations or financial position and assess trends. Where non-GAAP financial measures are used, the comparable GAAP financial measure is also provided. These disclosures should not be viewed as a substitute for operating results determined in accordance with GAAP, and are not necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other companies. Other banking companies may use names similar to those the Company uses for the non-GAAP financial measures the Company discloses, but may calculate them differently. Investors should understand how the Company and other companies each calculate their non-GAAP financial measures when making comparisons. Reconciliations of the GAAP and non-GAAP measures are presented below.
Calculations Based on PPNR and Adjusted PPNR:
|For the Quarter Ended
|For the Year Ended
|(Dollars in thousands)
|December 31,
2024
|September 30,
2024
|June 30,
2024
|March 31,
2024
|December 31,
2023
|December 31,
2024
|December 31,
2023
|Net (loss) income
|$
|(2,810
|)
|$
|(1,980
|)
|$
|(2,219
|)
|$
|396
|$
|(5,522
|)
|$
|(6,613
|)
|$
|2,286
|Plus: provision for credit losses
|3,655
|3,134
|8,739
|970
|1,152
|16,498
|1,323
|Provision (benefit) for income taxes
|359
|(1,203
|)
|(547
|)
|447
|(1,354
|)
|(944
|)
|549
|PPNR (1)
|1,204
|(49
|)
|5,973
|1,813
|(5,724
|)
|8,941
|4,158
|Selected nonrecurring adjustments to PPNR
|Less: Net gain on sale of premises and equipment
|-
|-
|7,919
|-
|-
|7,919
|-
|Sale leaseback taxes and assessments included in occupancy and equipment
|-
|-
|(359
|)
|-
|-
|(359
|)
|-
|Net loss on sale of investment securities
|-
|-
|(2,117
|)
|-
|(5,397
|)
|(2,117
|)
|(5,397
|)
|Adjusted PPNR (1)
|$
|1,204
|$
|(49
|)
|$
|530
|$
|1,813
|$
|(327
|)
|$
|3,498
|$
|9,555
|Average total assets
|$
|2,205,502
|$
|2,209,333
|$
|2,219,370
|$
|2,166,187
|$
|2,127,655
|$
|2,200,138
|$
|2,109,200
|Return on average assets (GAAP)
|-0.51
|%
|-0.36
|%
|-0.40
|%
|0.07
|%
|-1.03
|%
|-0.30
|%
|0.11
|%
|Adjusted PPNR return on average assets (Non-GAAP) (1)
|0.22
|%
|-0.01
|%
|0.10
|%
|0.34
|%
|-0.06
|%
|0.16
|%
|0.45
|%
|(1) We believe these non-GAAP metrics are useful to evaluate the relative strength of the Company's performance.
|FIRST NORTHWEST BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARY
ADDITIONAL INFORMATION
(Dollars in thousands) (Unaudited)
|Calculations Based on Tangible Common Equity:
|For the Quarter Ended
|For the Year Ended
|December 31,
2024
|September 30,
2024
|June 30,
2024
|March 31,
2024
|December 31,
2023
|December 31,
2024
|December 31,
2023
|(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
|Total shareholders' equity
|$
|153,882
|$
|160,789
|$
|158,881
|$
|160,506
|$
|163,340
|$
|153,882
|$
|163,340
|Less: Goodwill and other intangible assets
|1,082
|1,083
|1,084
|1,085
|1,086
|1,082
|1,086
|Disallowed non-mortgage loan servicing rights
|423
|489
|517
|489
|481
|423
|481
|Total tangible common equity
|$
|152,377
|$
|159,217
|$
|157,280
|$
|158,932
|$
|161,773
|$
|152,377
|$
|161,773
|Total assets
|$
|2,232,006
|$
|2,255,486
|$
|2,215,962
|$
|2,240,020
|$
|2,201,797
|$
|2,232,006
|$
|2,201,797
|Less: Goodwill and other intangible assets
|1,082
|1,083
|1,084
|1,085
|1,086
|1,082
|1,086
|Disallowed non-mortgage loan servicing rights
|423
|489
|517
|489
|481
|423
|481
|Total tangible assets
|$
|2,230,501
|$
|2,253,914
|$
|2,214,361
|$
|2,238,446
|$
|2,200,230
|$
|2,230,501
|$
|2,200,230
|Average shareholders' equity
|$
|161,560
|$
|160,479
|$
|163,079
|$
|161,867
|$
|155,971
|$
|161,742
|$
|159,413
|Less: Average goodwill and other intangible assets
|1,083
|1,084
|1,085
|1,085
|1,086
|1,084
|1,087
|Average disallowed non-mortgage loan servicing rights
|489
|517
|489
|481
|608
|494
|670
|Total average tangible common equity
|$
|159,988
|$
|158,878
|$
|161,505
|$
|160,301
|$
|154,277
|$
|160,164
|$
|157,656
|Net (loss) income
|$
|(2,810
|)
|$
|(1,980
|)
|$
|(2,219
|)
|$
|396
|$
|(5,522
|)
|$
|(6,613
|)
|$
|2,286
|Common shares outstanding
|9,353,348
|9,365,979
|9,453,247
|9,442,796
|9,611,876
|9,353,348
|9,611,876
|GAAP Ratios:
|Equity to total assets
|6.89
|%
|7.13
|%
|7.17
|%
|7.17
|%
|7.42
|%
|6.89
|%
|7.42
|%
|Return on average equity
|-6.92
|%
|-4.91
|%
|-5.47
|%
|0.98
|%
|-14.05
|%
|-4.09
|%
|1.43
|%
|Book value per common share
|$
|16.45
|$
|17.17
|$
|16.81
|$
|17.00
|$
|16.99
|$
|16.45
|$
|16.99
|Non-GAAP Ratios:
|Tangible common equity to tangible assets (1)
|6.83
|%
|7.06
|%
|7.10
|%
|7.10
|%
|7.35
|%
|6.83
|%
|7.35
|%
|Return on average tangible common equity (1)
|-6.99
|%
|-4.96
|%
|-5.53
|%
|0.99
|%
|-14.20
|%
|-4.13
|%
|1.45
|%
|Tangible book value per common share (1)
|$
|16.29
|$
|17.00
|$
|16.64
|$
|16.83
|$
|16.83
|$
|16.29
|$
|16.83
|(1
|)
|We believe these non-GAAP metrics provide an important measure with which to analyze and evaluate financial condition and capital strength. In addition, we believe that use of tangible equity and tangible assets improves the comparability to other institutions that have not engaged in acquisitions that resulted in recorded goodwill and other intangibles.