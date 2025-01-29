Anzeige
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
29.01.2025 13:36 Uhr
Amerigo Resources Ltd: Amerigo's MVC Copper Operation Attains Significant Safety Milestone

Finanznachrichten News

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amerigo Resources Ltd. (TSX: ARG; OTCQX: ARREF) ("Amerigo" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that Minera Valle Central ("MVC"), the Company's 100% owned operation located near Rancagua, Chile, has reached a significant safety milestone, marked by three consecutive years without lost-time accidents. During these three years, a total of 1,823,782 man-hours were lodged by MVC's employees.

"This new safety record reached by the MVC team is significant as it demonstrates the safety mindset and the effectiveness of the safety practices, training programs and tools in place at our operation. Our maxims that safety supersedes all production goals and that all workers should return home unharmed each day have clearly been internalized and put into practice by our workers," said Aurora Davidson, Amerigo's President and CEO.

"Our world-class safety record confirms our commitment to the well-being of our workers and ensures operational continuity and productivity while minimizing the potential for financial loss. MVC's exceptional safety record is the cornerstone of the foundation on which all other aspects of the Company rest," she added.

Currently, MVC employs 296 workers at its operation in Chile. At peak times, such as the annual maintenance shutdown, more than 880 MVC workers and subcontractors can work at MVC daily.

About Amerigo and MVC

Amerigo is an innovative copper producer with a long-term relationship with Corporación Nacional del Cobre de Chile ("Codelco"), the world's largest copper producer.

Amerigo produces copper concentrate and molybdenum concentrate as a by-product at the MVC operation in Chile by processing fresh and historic tailings from Codelco's El Teniente mine, the world's largest underground copper mine. Tel: (604) 681-2802; Web: www.amerigoresources.com; Listing: ARG: TSX.

Contact Information

Aurora Davidson
President and CEO
(604) 697-6207
ad@amerigoresources.com
Graham Farrell
Investor Relations
(416) 842-9003
Graham@northstarir.com

© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
