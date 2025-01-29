Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 29.01.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 684 internationalen Medien
Absoluter Geheimtipp: Vergessen Sie Gold, Silber und Uran!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 866263 | ISIN: US3976241071 | Ticker-Symbol: GR3
München
29.01.25
08:00 Uhr
60,00 Euro
-0,50
-0,83 %
Branche
Kunststoffe/Verpackungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P MidCap 400
1-Jahres-Chart
GREIF INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
GREIF INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
59,0060,0017:00
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
29.01.2025 14:06 Uhr
35 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Greif, Inc.: Greif Announces Strategic Actions

Finanznachrichten News

DELAWARE, Ohio, Jan. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Greif (NYSE: GEF, GEF.B), a global leader in industrial packaging products and services, announced today it will permanently cease production on the Number 1 Paperboard Machine (A1) in Austell, GA and permanently close the containerboard and uncoated recycled paperboard (URB) mill in Fitchburg, MA.

"Decisions like these are extremely difficult because of the impact it has on our colleagues and their families, as well as the larger community," said President and CEO Ole Rosgaard. "We are grateful to our colleagues in Austell and Fitchburg for their contributions to the company and are committed to helping them navigate next steps by providing severance benefits and outplacement assistance."

In total, approximately 140 positions will be impacted. Ceasing production at A1 - a non-integrated URB asset for the company - is a result of increased cost and declining demand in its major end use markets of furniture, books, and binders. The combination of high operating costs and the need for significant capital investment were the determining factors in the decision to close the Fitchburg mill. Together, these actions will reduce the containerboard capacity of Greif's mill network by 100,000 tons, and URB capacity by 90,000 tons.

"We believe strongly in the fundamentals of our business. These strategic actions will refine our participation in the market and help us maximize the profitability of our mill network and our overall business portfolio" said Rosgaard. The company expects to cease production on the A1 asset by the end of March 2025 and Fitchburg by May 2025.

About Greif

Greif is a global leader in industrial packaging products and services and is pursuing its vision: being the best customer service company in the world. The Company produces steel, plastic and fiber drums, intermediate bulk containers, reconditioned containers, jerrycans and other small plastics, containerboard, corrugated sheets and products, uncoated recycled paperboard, coated recycled paperboard, tubes and cores and a diverse mix of specialty products. The Company also manufactures packaging accessories and provides other services for a wide range of industries. In addition, Greif manages timber properties in the southeastern United States. The Company has a workforce of over 14,000 colleagues spread across more than 250 facilities in 37 countries to serve global as well as regional customers. Additional information is on the Company's website at www.greif.com.

Media Contact

TJ Struhs
Director, Corporate Communications
tj.struhs@greif.com | +1 (207) 956-2304


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Gewinner im Megamarkt
Biotechnologie ist eine der bedeutendsten Zukunftstechnologien unserer Zeit. Zahlreiche Biotechnologie- und Pharmakonzerne haben sich unter anderem dem Kampf gegen Tumorerkrankungen verschrieben. Der weltweite Markt für Krebsmedikamente verzeichnet ein stetiges Wachstum. Für das Jahr 2025 wird ein Umsatz von etwa 190,3 Milliarden Euro prognostiziert, mit einer erwarteten jährlichen Wachstumsrate von 6,42% bis 2029, was zu einem geschätzten Marktvolumen von 244,1 Milliarden Euro führen würde.

Wir haben 3 aussichtsreiche Biotechnologieaktien mit Schwerpunkt Erforschung und Entwicklung von Wirkstoffen gegen Tumorerkrankungen ausfindig gemacht, die in den kommenden Monaten und Jahren erhebliches Aufwärtspotenzial versprechen und Vervielfachungspotenzial besitzen.

Fordern Sie jetzt unseren neuen kostenlosen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 3 Biotech-Aktien durchstarten und zu Ihrem Börsenerfolg in 2025 beitragen könnten!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.