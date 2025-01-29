Anzeige
Mittwoch, 29.01.2025
WKN: A3E2HF | ISIN: AU0000305815 | Ticker-Symbol: X84
Stuttgart
29.01.25
08:15 Uhr
1,300 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
AUSTRALIEN
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
29.01.2025 14:36 Uhr
16 Leser
Brazilian Rare Earths December 2024 Quarterly Report

Finanznachrichten News

SYDNEY, Jan. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brazilian Rare Earths Limited (ASX:BRE / OTCQX: BRELY) ('BRE') is pleased to provide its quarterly report for the period ended 31 December 2024. Key highlights during and subsequent to the end of the quarter included:

Record Exploration Success Continues at Monte Alto

  • Ultra-high-grade rare earth intercepts up to 45.7% TREO, with standout grades of NdPr (69,558 ppm) and DyTb (11,696 ppm)
  • New record assays for niobium (1.7% Nb2O5) and tantalum (962 ppm Ta2O5) with very-high grades of scandium (382 ppm Sc2O3) and uranium (5,781 ppm U3O8)
  • Exploration increased the continuity, depth and scale of the ultra-high-grade REE-Nb-Sc-Ta-U mineralised envelope, that remains open along strike and at depth
  • Drilling extended the large horizons of high-grade, shallow monazite-sand mineralisation, including intercepts of 18m at 6.8% TREO from surface

District-Scale Growth Potential at Monte Alto

  • Airborne magnetics revealed the potential for a larger, interconnected high-grade mineralised system extending over 4 km beyond the maiden Monte Alto deposit
  • Multiple new regional discoveries, including high-grade rare earth outcrops of up to 14.6% TREO, rich in heavy rare earth elements dysprosium (5,691 ppm), terbium (737 ppm) and yttrium (74,543 ppm)

Outstanding Mineralogy and Metallurgy Results

  • Chevkinite confirmed as the dominant mineral in the REE-Nb-Sc-Ta-U mineralisation, hosting exceptional grades of rare earths, niobium, tantalum, scandium and uranium
  • Metallurgical test work on non-beneficiated 'run-of-mine' chevkinite achieved up to 94% TREO 'extraction' under mild acid and atmospheric leach conditions

Strategic Critical Minerals Portfolio

  • High-grade tantalum (up to 880 ppm) added to rare earths, niobium, scandium, and uranium endowment
  • Monte Alto has 18 of the 50 U.S. designated 'critical minerals' at high grades

Permitting Milestone

  • Permitting progressed with approval of the Final Exploration Report for Monte Alto
  • Final Exploration Reports for 20 additional licences (324 km²) across the Rocha da Rocha Province, for a combined total of 348 km²

The detailed quarterly report can be found here.

Contacts

Bernardo Da Veiga, Managing Director and CEO

investors@brazilianrareearths.com
www.brazilianrareearths.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/8f65a599-ccac-49e9-90a0-76ea04566335


Monte Alto deposit
© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
