Brazilian Rare Earths December 2024 Quarterly Report

SYDNEY, Jan. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brazilian Rare Earths Limited (ASX:BRE / OTCQX: BRELY) ('BRE') is pleased to provide its quarterly report for the period ended 31 December 2024. Key highlights during and subsequent to the end of the quarter included:

Record Exploration Success Continues at Monte Alto

Ultra-high-grade rare earth intercepts up to 45.7% TREO, with standout grades of NdPr (69,558 ppm) and DyTb (11,696 ppm)

New record assays for niobium (1.7% Nb 2 O 5 ) and tantalum (962 ppm Ta 2 O 5 ) with very-high grades of scandium (382 ppm Sc 2 O 3 ) and uranium (5,781 ppm U 3 O 8 )

O ) and tantalum (962 ppm Ta O ) with very-high grades of scandium (382 ppm Sc O ) and uranium (5,781 ppm U O ) Exploration increased the continuity, depth and scale of the ultra-high-grade REE-Nb-Sc-Ta-U mineralised envelope, that remains open along strike and at depth

Drilling extended the large horizons of high-grade, shallow monazite-sand mineralisation, including intercepts of 18m at 6.8% TREO from surface

District-Scale Growth Potential at Monte Alto

Airborne magnetics revealed the potential for a larger, interconnected high-grade mineralised system extending over 4 km beyond the maiden Monte Alto deposit

Multiple new regional discoveries, including high-grade rare earth outcrops of up to 14.6% TREO, rich in heavy rare earth elements dysprosium (5,691 ppm), terbium (737 ppm) and yttrium (74,543 ppm)

Outstanding Mineralogy and Metallurgy Results

Chevkinite confirmed as the dominant mineral in the REE-Nb-Sc-Ta-U mineralisation, hosting exceptional grades of rare earths, niobium, tantalum, scandium and uranium

Metallurgical test work on non-beneficiated 'run-of-mine' chevkinite achieved up to 94% TREO 'extraction' under mild acid and atmospheric leach conditions

Strategic Critical Minerals Portfolio

High-grade tantalum (up to 880 ppm) added to rare earths, niobium, scandium, and uranium endowment

Monte Alto has 18 of the 50 U.S. designated 'critical minerals' at high grades

Permitting Milestone

Permitting progressed with approval of the Final Exploration Report for Monte Alto

Final Exploration Reports for 20 additional licences (324 km²) across the Rocha da Rocha Province, for a combined total of 348 km²

The detailed quarterly report can be found here.

