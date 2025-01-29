Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 29.01.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 684 internationalen Medien
Absoluter Geheimtipp: Vergessen Sie Gold, Silber und Uran!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 882803 | ISIN: DK0010253921 | Ticker-Symbol: 5RF
Frankfurt
29.01.25
08:04 Uhr
72,10 Euro
+0,10
+0,14 %
Branche
Industrie/Mischkonzerne
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SCHOUW & CO A/S Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SCHOUW & CO A/S 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
72,5073,5017:01
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
29.01.2025 15:54 Uhr
17 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Aktieselskabet Schouw & Co.: Good results for 2024 and expectations of continued high level of business activity in 2025

Finanznachrichten News

Based on the preliminary and unaudited financial figures from the Group's businesses, Schouw & Co. currently estimates its consolidated revenue for 2024 at approximately DKK 34.7 billion, as compared with the most recent guidance of DKK 34.1-35.7 billion, while consolidated EBITDA is estimated at about DKK 2,930 million as compared with the guided range of DKK 2,810-2,980 million.

The Group's largest company, BioMar, and the companies HydraSpecma and Fibertex Personal Care have all reported an EBITDA at the top of - or above - the most recently announced guidance ranges, while the remaining companies of the Group have reported a result around the lower end of the expected EBITDA ranges.

Despite the significant market uncertainties, Schouw & Co. expects to maintain an overall high level of business activity in 2025, where all Group companies, apart from Fibertex Personal Care, expect to maintain or increase level of business activity. In terms of results, all Group companies, apart from Fibertex Personal Care, expect to achieve an EBITDA on par with or better than 2024.

As a result, Schouw & Co. expects to generate consolidated revenue of approximately DKK 33.4-35.9 billion in 2025 and EBITDA in the range of DKK 2,820-3,120 million. As always, however, changes in prices of raw materials and foreign exchange rates may impact the consolidated revenue without necessarily having a notable effect on earnings.

Schouw & Co.'s 2024 Annual Report is scheduled for release on Thursday, 6 March 2025.

Aktieselskabet Schouw & Co.

Jørgen Dencker Wisborg, Chairman
Jens Bjerg Sørensen, President, telephone number +45 86 11 22 22


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Gewinner im Megamarkt
Biotechnologie ist eine der bedeutendsten Zukunftstechnologien unserer Zeit. Zahlreiche Biotechnologie- und Pharmakonzerne haben sich unter anderem dem Kampf gegen Tumorerkrankungen verschrieben. Der weltweite Markt für Krebsmedikamente verzeichnet ein stetiges Wachstum. Für das Jahr 2025 wird ein Umsatz von etwa 190,3 Milliarden Euro prognostiziert, mit einer erwarteten jährlichen Wachstumsrate von 6,42% bis 2029, was zu einem geschätzten Marktvolumen von 244,1 Milliarden Euro führen würde.

Wir haben 3 aussichtsreiche Biotechnologieaktien mit Schwerpunkt Erforschung und Entwicklung von Wirkstoffen gegen Tumorerkrankungen ausfindig gemacht, die in den kommenden Monaten und Jahren erhebliches Aufwärtspotenzial versprechen und Vervielfachungspotenzial besitzen.

Fordern Sie jetzt unseren neuen kostenlosen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 3 Biotech-Aktien durchstarten und zu Ihrem Börsenerfolg in 2025 beitragen könnten!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.