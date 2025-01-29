Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter 2024 Earnings

- Fourth quarter earnings per share (diluted) of $1.37, an increase of 34.3% compared to fourth quarter 2023
- Fourth quarter net income of $130.1 million
- Fourth quarter net interest margin increased 30 basis points to 3.05% compared to fourth quarter 2023
- Noninterest-bearing deposits of $9.8 billion, representing 34.5% of total deposits
- Borrowings decreased $700.0 million during fourth quarter 2024
- Allowance for credit losses on loans and on off-balance sheet credit exposure of $389.5 million and allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans, excluding Warehouse Purchase Program, of 1.67%(1)
- Nonperforming assets remain low at 0.23% of fourth quarter average interest-earning assets
- Return (annualized) on fourth quarter average assets of 1.31%, average common equity of 7.00% and average tangible common equity of 13.50%(1)
- Approved 2025 Stock Repurchase Program covering up to 5% of outstanding common stock
- Prosperity Bank named Best Overall Bank in Texas by Money for 2025
HOUSTON, Jan. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.® (NYSE: PB), the parent company of Prosperity Bank® (collectively, "Prosperity"), reported net income of $130.1 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2024 compared with $95.5 million for the same period in 2023. Net income per diluted common share was $1.37 for the quarter ended December 31, 2024 compared with $1.02 for the same period in 2023. The annualized return on fourth quarter average assets was 1.31%. Additionally, deposits increased $293.7 million and borrowings decreased $700.0 million during the fourth quarter of 2024. Nonperforming assets decreased $8.4 million during the fourth quarter of 2024 and remain low at 0.23% of fourth quarter average interest-earning assets. On April 1, 2024, Lone Star State Bancshares, Inc. ("Lone Star") merged with Prosperity Bancshares and Lone Star State Bank of West Texas ("Lone Star Bank") merged with Prosperity Bank (collectively, the "Merger").
"We are excited about the growth and future of our company. The Texas and Oklahoma economies are some of the best in the country. Texas has no state income tax and both Texas and Oklahoma have a business-friendly political climate. The Texas population grew more than any other state in 2024, with the addition of 563,000 people, bringing the total population to 31,290,831. Further, according to Forbes in July 2024, there have been 209 corporate relocations to Texas since 2018. All of this bodes well for our future growth," said David Zalman, Prosperity's Senior Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.
"Prosperity has a strong capital position that provides opportunities to participate in mergers and acquisitions, repurchase stock or fund organic growth without the need for additional capital. We believe that our net interest margin should continue to expand to a more normal ratio as our assets continue to reprice, thereby increasing our earnings per share. We also have strong core deposits, with 34.5% of our deposits in noninterest-bearing accounts," stated Zalman.
"I would like to thank all our customers, associates, directors, and shareholders for helping build such a successful bank," concluded Zalman.
Results of Operations for the Three Months Ended December 31, 2024
Net income was $130.1 million (2) for the three months ended December 31, 2024 compared with $95.5 million (3) for the same period in 2023, an increase of $34.6 million or 36.2%. Net income per diluted common share was $1.37 for the three months ended December 31, 2024 compared with $1.02 for the same period in 2023, an increase of 34.3%. The changes were primarily due to an increase in net interest income and a decrease in the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation ("FDIC") special assessment, partially offset by an increase in salaries and benefits. On a linked quarter basis, net income was $130.1 million (2) for the three months ended December 31, 2024 compared with $127.3 million (4) for the three months ended September 30, 2024, an increase of $2.8 million or 2.2%. Net income per diluted common share was $1.37 for the three months ended December 31, 2024 compared with $1.34 for the three months ended September 30, 2024. Annualized returns on average assets, average common equity and average tangible common equity for the three months ended December 31, 2024 were 1.31%, 7.00% and 13.50%(1), respectively. Prosperity's efficiency ratio (excluding net gains and losses on the sale, write-down or write-up of assets and securities) was 46.10%(1) for the three months ended December 31, 2024.
Net interest income before provision for credit losses was $267.8 million for the three months ended December 31, 2024 compared with $237.0 million for the same period in 2023, an increase of $30.8 million or 13.0%. The change was primarily due to an increase in the average balances and average rates on loans, an increase in the average balances on federal funds sold and other earning assets and a decrease in the average balances and rates on other borrowings, partially offset by a decrease in the average balances on investment securities and an increase in the average balances and rates on interest-bearing deposits. Net interest income before provision for credit losses increased $6.1 million or 2.3% to $267.8 million for the three months ended December 31, 2024 compared with $261.7 million for the three months ended September 30, 2024. The change was primarily due to a decrease in the average balances on other borrowings and a decrease in the average rates on interest-bearing deposits, partially offset by a decrease in the average balances and average rates on loans and a decrease in the average balances on investment securities.
The net interest margin on a tax equivalent basis was 3.05% for the three months ended December 31, 2024 compared with 2.75% for the same period in 2023. The change was primarily due to an increase in the average balances and average rates on loans and a decrease in the average balances and rate on other borrowings, partially offset by a decrease in the average balances on investment securities and an increase in the average balances and rates on interest-bearing deposits. The net interest margin on a tax equivalent basis was 3.05% for the three months ended December 31, 2024 compared with 2.95% for the three months ended September 30, 2024. The change was primarily due to a decrease in the average balances on other borrowings and a decrease in the average rates on interest-bearing deposits, partially offset by a decrease in the average balances and average rates on loans and a decrease in the average balances on investment securities.
Noninterest income was $39.8 million for the three months ended December 31, 2024 compared with $36.6 million for the same period in 2023, an increase of $3.3 million or 8.9%. The change was primarily due to an increase in nonsufficient funds ("NSF") fees, an increase in service charges on deposit accounts and an increase in the net gain (loss) on sale or write-down of assets. Noninterest income was $39.8 million for the three months ended December 31, 2024 compared with $41.1 million for the three months ended September 30, 2024, a decrease of $1.3 million or 3.1%.
Noninterest expense was $141.5 million for the three months ended December 31, 2024 compared with $152.2 million for the same period in 2023, a decrease of $10.6 million or 7.0%, primarily due to a decrease in the FDIC special assessment, partially offset by an increase in salaries and benefits and an increase in credit and debit card, data processing and software amortization. Noninterest expense was $141.5 million for the three months ended December 31, 2024 compared with $140.3 million for the three months ended September 30, 2024, an increase of $1.2 million or 0.9%.
Results of Operations for the Year Ended December 31, 2024
Net income was $479.4 million (5) for the year ended December 31, 2024 compared with $419.3 million (6) for the same period in 2023, an increase of $60.1 million or 14.3%. Net income per diluted common share was $5.05 for the year ended December 31, 2024 compared with $4.51 for the same period in 2023, an increase of 12.0%. Net income and net income per diluted common share for the year ended December 31, 2024 were impacted by an increase in net interest income, a decrease in the FDIC special assessment of $16.3 million, a gain on Visa Class B-1 stock exchange net of investment securities sales of $11.2 million, a decrease in merger related provision for credit losses of $9.5 million and a decrease in merger related expenses of $10.7 million, and increases in noninterest income and noninterest expense related to nine months of Lone Star Bank operations. Returns on average assets, average common equity and average tangible common equity for the year ended December 31, 2024 were 1.21%, 6.56% and 12.73%(1), respectively.
Excluding merger related provision and expenses, gain on Visa Class B-1 stock exchange net of investment securities sales, and FDIC special assessment, each net of tax, net income was $484.0 million (1) or $5.11 (1) per diluted common share for the year ended December 31, 2024, and annualized returns on average assets, average common equity and average tangible common equity for the same period were 1.22%(1), 6.63%(1) and 12.85%(1), respectively. Prosperity's efficiency ratio was 48.43%(1) for the year ended December 31, 2024; and excluding merger related expenses and FDIC special assessment, the efficiency ratio was 47.75%(1).
Net interest income before provision for credit losses for the year ended December 31, 2024 was $1.026 billion compared with $956.4 million for the same period in 2023, an increase of $70.1 million or 7.3%. The change was primarily due to an increase in the average balances and average rates on loans, an increase in the average balances and average rates on federal funds sold and other earning assets, an increase in loan discount accretion of $9.4 million and a decrease in the average balance and rates on other borrowings, partially offset by a decrease in the average balances on investment securities and an increase in the average balances and rates on interest-bearing deposits.
The net interest margin on a tax equivalent basis for the year ended December 31, 2024 was 2.93% compared with 2.78% for the same period in 2023. The change was primarily due to an increase in the average balances and average rates on loans, an increase in the average balances and average rates on federal funds sold and other earning assets, an increase in loan discount accretion of $9.4 million and a decrease in the average balance and rates on other borrowings, partially offset by a decrease in the average balances on investment securities and an increase in the average balances and rates on interest-bearing deposits.
Noninterest income was $165.8 million for the year ended December 31, 2024 compared with $153.3 million for the same period in 2023, an increase of $12.5 million or 8.2%, primarily due to a gain on Visa Class B-1 stock exchange net of investment securities sales of $11.2 million and increases in service charges on deposit accounts, partially offset by a decrease in other noninterest income.
Noninterest expense was $570.6 million for the year ended December 31, 2024 compared with $556.7 million for the same period in 2023, an increase of $13.9 million or 2.5%, primarily due to an increase in salaries and benefits, an increase in credit and debit card, data processing and software amortization and additional expenses related to nine months of Lone Star Bank operations, partially offset by a decrease in the FDIC special assessment of $16.3 million and a decrease in merger related expenses of $10.7 million.
Balance Sheet Information
At December 31, 2024, Prosperity had $39.567 billion in total assets, an increase of $1.019 billion or 2.6%, compared with $38.548 billion at December 31, 2023. Linked quarter total assets decreased by $548.6 million compared with $40.115 billion at September 30, 2024.
Loans were $22.149 billion at December 31, 2024, an increase of $968.7 million or 4.6%, compared with $21.181 billion at December 31, 2023, primarily due to the Merger. Linked quarter loans decreased $231.6 million from $22.381 billion at September 30, 2024. Loans, excluding Warehouse Purchase Program loans, were $21.068 billion at December 31, 2024 compared with $20.358 billion at December 31, 2023, an increase of $710.0 million or 3.5%, and compared with $21.152 billion at September 30, 2024, a decrease of $83.8 million.
Deposits were $28.381 billion at December 31, 2024, an increase of $1.202 billion or 4.4%, compared with $27.180 billion at December 31, 2023, primarily due to the Merger. Linked quarter deposits increased $293.7 million or 1.0% (4.2% annualized) from $28.088 billion at September 30, 2024.
The table below provides detail on the impact of loans acquired and deposits assumed in the Merger:
Balance Sheet Data (at period end)
(In thousands)
Dec 31, 2024
Sep 30, 2024
Jun 30, 2024
Mar 31, 2024
Dec 31, 2023
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
Loans acquired (including new production since acquisition date):
Lone Star Bank
$
1,057,618
$
1,109,783
$
1,084,559
$
-
$
-
Prosperity Bank
Warehouse Purchase Program loans
1,080,903
1,228,706
1,081,403
864,924
822,245
All other loans
20,010,688
20,042,363
20,154,853
20,400,323
20,358,293
Total loans
$
22,149,209
$
22,380,852
$
22,320,815
$
21,265,247
$
21,180,538
Deposits assumed (including new deposits since acquisition date):
Lone Star Bank
$
1,093,536
$
1,136,216
$
1,187,821
$
-
$
-
All other deposits
27,287,802
26,951,395
26,745,265
27,175,518
27,179,809
Total deposits
$
28,381,338
$
28,087,611
$
27,933,086
$
27,175,518
$
27,179,809
Excluding loans acquired in the Merger and new production at the acquired banking centers since April 1, 2024, loans at December 31, 2024 decreased $88.9 million compared with December 31, 2023 and decreased $179.5 million compared with September 30, 2024.
Excluding deposits assumed in the Merger and new deposits generated at the acquired banking centers since April 1, 2024, deposits at December 31, 2024 increased by $108.0 million compared with December 31, 2023 and increased by $336.4 million compared with September 30, 2024.
Asset Quality
Nonperforming assets totaled $81.5 million or 0.23% of quarterly average interest-earning assets at December 31, 2024 compared with $72.7 million or 0.21% of quarterly average interest-earning assets at December 31, 2023 and $89.9 million or 0.25% of quarterly average interest-earning assets at September 30, 2024.
The allowance for credit losses on loans and off-balance sheet credit exposures was $389.5 million at December 31, 2024 compared with $368.9 million at December 31, 2023 and $392.0 million at September 30, 2024. There was no provision for credit losses for the three months ended December 31, 2024 and 2023, and a provision for credit losses of $9.1 million and $18.5 million for the years ended December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively. As a result of the loans acquired in the Merger, the second quarter of 2024 included a $7.9 million provision for credit losses on loans and a $1.2 million provision for credit losses on off-balance sheet credit exposures.
The allowance for credit losses on loans was $351.8 million or 1.59% of total loans at December 31, 2024 compared with $332.4 million or 1.57% of total loans at December 31, 2023 and $354.4 million or 1.58% of total loans at September 30, 2024. Excluding Warehouse Purchase Program loans, the allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans was 1.67%(1) at December 31, 2024 compared with 1.63%(1) at December 31, 2023 and 1.68%(1) at September 30, 2024.
Net charge-offs were $2.6 million for the three months ended December 31, 2024 compared with net charge-offs of $19.1 million for the three months ended December 31, 2023 and net charge-offs of $5.5 million for the three months ended September 30, 2024. For the fourth quarter of 2024, $1.5 million of reserves on resolved purchased credit deteriorated ("PCD") loans without any related charge-offs were released to the general reserve.
Net charge-offs were $14.6 million for the year ended December 31, 2024 compared with $38.0 million for the year ended December 31, 2023. Net charge-offs for the year ended December 31, 2024 included $3.4 million related to resolved PCD loans, which had specific reserves that were allocated to the charge-offs. Additionally, reserves on PCD loans increased by $26.1 million due to Day One accounting for PCD loans at the time of the Merger. Further, $15.4 million of reserves on resolved PCD loans were released to the general reserve.
Visa Class B-1 Stock Exchange
During the second quarter 2024, Prosperity tendered all of its shares of Visa, Inc. ("Visa") Class B-1 common stock in exchange for a combination of Visa Class B-2 common stock and Visa Class C common stock, pursuant to the terms and subject to the conditions of the public offering of Visa to exchange its Class B-1 common stock for a combination of shares of its Class B-2 common stock and Class C common stock, which expired on May 3, 2024. Prosperity recorded an unrealized gain of $20.6 million during the second quarter 2024 based on the conversion privilege of the Class C common stock and the closing price of Visa Class A common stock. In the exchange, Prosperity received 48,492 shares of Class B-2 stock, recorded at zero cost basis, and 19,245 shares of Class C common stock and has subsequently sold all shares of Class C stock.
Dividend
Prosperity Bancshares declared a first quarter 2025 cash dividend of $0.58 per share to be paid on April 1, 2025, to all shareholders of record as of March 14, 2025.
Stock Repurchase Program
On January 21, 2025, Prosperity Bancshares announced a stock repurchase program under which up to 5%, or approximately 4.8 million shares, of its outstanding common stock may be acquired over a one-year period expiring on January 21, 2026, at the discretion of management. Under its 2024 stock repurchase program, Prosperity Bancshares repurchased zero shares of its common stock during the three months ended December 31, 2024, and approximately 1.2 million shares of its common stock at an average weighted price of $60.35 per share during the year ended December 31, 2024.
Merger of Lone Star State Bancshares, Inc.
On April 1, 2024, Prosperity completed the merger of Lone Star and its wholly owned subsidiary Lone Star Bank, headquartered in Lubbock, Texas. Lone Star Bank operated 5 full-service banking offices in the West Texas area, including its main office in Lubbock, and 1 banking center in each of Brownfield, Midland, Odessa and Big Spring, Texas.
Pursuant to the terms of the definitive agreement, Prosperity issued 2,376,182 shares of Prosperity common stock plus approximately $64.1 million in cash for all outstanding shares of Lone Star in the second quarter of 2024. This resulted in goodwill of $106.7 million as of December 31, 2024, which does not include all the subsequent fair value adjustments that have not yet been finalized.
Conference Call
Prosperity's management team will host a conference call on Wednesday, January 29, 2025, at 11:30 a.m. Eastern Time (10:30 a.m. Central Time) to discuss Prosperity's fourth quarter 2024 earnings. Individuals and investment professionals may participate in the call by dialing 877-883-0383 for domestic participants, or 412-902-6506 for international participants. The participant elite entry number is 7777695.
Alternatively, individuals may listen to the live webcast of the presentation by visiting Prosperity's website at www.prosperitybankusa.com. The webcast may be accessed from Prosperity's Investor Relations page by selecting "Presentations, Webcasts & Calls" from the menu and following the instructions.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Prosperity's management uses certain non-GAAP financial measures to evaluate its performance. Specifically, for internal planning and forecasting purposes, Prosperity reviews each of diluted earnings per share, return on average assets, return on average common equity, and return on average tangible common equity, in each case excluding merger related provision for credit losses, net of tax, merger related expenses, net of tax, FDIC special assessment, net of tax, and net gain on the sale or write-up of securities, net of tax; return on average tangible common equity; tangible book value per share; the tangible equity to tangible assets ratio; allowance for credit losses to total loans excluding Warehouse Purchase Program loans; the efficiency ratio, excluding net gains and losses on the sale, write-down or write-up of assets and securities; and the efficiency ratio, excluding net gains and losses on the sale, write-down or write-up of assets and securities, merger related expenses, and FDIC special assessment. Prosperity believes these non-GAAP financial measures provide information useful to investors in understanding Prosperity's financial results and their presentation, together with the accompanying reconciliations, provides a more complete understanding of factors and trends affecting Prosperity's business and allows investors to view performance in a manner similar to management, the entire financial services sector, bank stock analysts and bank regulators. Further, Prosperity believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information by excluding certain items that may not be indicative of its core operating earnings and business outlook. These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered a substitute for, nor of greater importance than, GAAP basis financial measures and results; Prosperity strongly encourages investors to review its consolidated financial statements in their entirety and not to rely on any single financial measure. Because non-GAAP financial measures are not standardized, it may not be possible to compare these financial measures with other companies' non-GAAP financial measures having the same or similar names. Please refer to the "Notes to Selected Financial Data" at the end of this Earnings Release for a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to the nearest respective GAAP financial measures.
Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. ®
As of December 31, 2024, Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.® is a $39.567 billion Houston, Texas based regional financial holding company providing personal banking services and investments to consumers and businesses throughout Texas and Oklahoma. Founded in 1983, Prosperity believes in a community banking philosophy, taking care of customers, businesses and communities in the areas it serves by providing financial solutions to simplify everyday financial needs. In addition to offering traditional deposit and loan products, Prosperity offers digital banking solutions, credit and debit cards, mortgage services, retail brokerage services, trust and wealth management, and treasury management.
Prosperity currently operates 283 full-service banking locations: 65 in the Houston area, including The Woodlands; 30 in the South Texas area including Corpus Christi and Victoria; 62 in the Dallas/Fort Worth area; 22 in the East Texas area; 31 in the Central Texas area including Austin and San Antonio; 44 in the West Texas area including Lubbock, Midland - Odessa, Abilene, Amarillo and Wichita Falls; 15 in the Bryan/College Station area; 6 in the Central Oklahoma area; and 8 in the Tulsa, Oklahoma area.
Cautionary Notes on Forward-Looking Statements
"Safe Harbor" Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: This release contains, and the remarks by Prosperity's management on the conference call may contain, forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. From time to time, oral or written forward-looking statements may also be included in other information released to the public. Such forward-looking statements are typically, but not exclusively, identified by the use in the statements of words or phrases such as "aim," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "goal," "guidance," "intend," "is anticipated," "is expected," "is intended," "objective," "plan," "projected," "projection," "will affect," "will be," "will continue," "will decrease," "will grow," "will impact," "will increase," "will incur," "will reduce," "will remain," "will result," "would be," variations of such words or phrases (including where the word "could," "may," or "would" is used rather than the word "will" in a phrase) and similar words and phrases indicating that the statement addresses some future result, occurrence, plan or objective. Forward-looking statements include all statements other than statements of historical fact, including forecasts or trends, and are based on current expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections about Prosperity Bancshares and its subsidiaries. These forward-looking statements may include information about Prosperity's possible or assumed future economic performance or future results of operations, including future revenues, income, expenses, provision for credit losses, provision for taxes, effective tax rate, earnings per share and cash flows and Prosperity's future capital expenditures and dividends, future financial condition and changes therein, including changes in Prosperity's loan portfolio and allowance for credit losses, changes in deposits, borrowings and the investment securities portfolio, future capital structure or changes therein, as well as the plans and objectives of management for Prosperity's future operations, future or proposed acquisitions, the future or expected effect of acquisitions on Prosperity's operations, results of operations, financial condition, and future economic performance, statements about the anticipated benefits of any proposed transactions, and statements about the assumptions underlying any such statement. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are based on expectations and assumptions Prosperity currently believes to be valid. Because forward-looking statements relate to future results and occurrences, many of which are outside of Prosperity's control, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, whether Prosperity can: successfully identify acquisition targets and integrate the businesses of acquired companies and banks; continue to sustain its current internal growth rate or total growth rate; provide products and services that appeal to its customers; continue to have access to debt and equity capital markets; and achieve its sales objectives. Other risks include, but are not limited to: the possibility that credit quality could deteriorate; actions of competitors; changes in laws and regulations (including changes in governmental interpretations of regulations and changes in accounting standards); the possibility that the anticipated benefits of an acquisition transaction are not realized when expected or at all, including as a result of the impact of, or problems arising from, the integration of two companies or as a result of the strength of the economy and competitive factors generally; a deterioration or downgrade in the credit quality and credit agency ratings of the securities in Prosperity's securities portfolio; customer and consumer demand, including customer and consumer response to marketing; effectiveness of spending, investments or programs; fluctuations in the cost and availability of supply chain resources; economic conditions, including currency rate, interest rate and commodity price fluctuations; and the effect, impact, potential duration or other implications of weather and climate-related events. Prosperity disclaims any obligation to update such factors or to publicly announce the results of any revisions to any of the forward-looking statements included herein to reflect future events or developments. These and various other factors are discussed in Prosperity's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, and other reports and statements Prosperity has filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). Copies of the SEC filings for Prosperity may be downloaded from the Internet at no charge from http://www.prosperitybankusa.com.
(1)
Refer to the "Notes to Selected Financial Data" at the end of this Earnings Release for a reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure to the nearest GAAP financial measure.
(2)
Includes purchase accounting adjustments of $3.3 million, net of tax, primarily comprised of loan discount accretion of $3.6 million for the three months ended December 31, 2024.
(3)
Includes purchase accounting adjustments of $2.6 million, net of tax, primarily comprised of loan discount accretion of $2.5 million, merger related expenses of $278 thousand, and the FDIC special assessment of $19.9 million for the three months ended December 31, 2023.
(4)
Includes purchase accounting adjustments of $4.3 million, net of tax, primarily comprised of loan discount accretion of $4.8 million for the three months ended September 30, 2024.
(5)
Includes purchase accounting adjustments of $15.7 million, net of tax, primarily comprised of loan discount accretion of $17.5 million, merger related provision for credit losses of $9.1 million, merger related expenses of $4.5 million, FDIC special assessment of $3.6 million, and net gain on sale or write-up of securities of $11.2 million for the year ended December 31, 2024.
(6)
Includes purchase accounting adjustments of $8.1 million, net of tax, primarily comprised of loan discount accretion of $8.0 million, merger related provision for credit losses of $18.5 million, merger related expenses of $15.1 million, and the FDIC special assessment of $19.9 million for the year ended December 31, 2023.
Bryan/College Station Area
Grapevine Main
Tyler-South Broadway
Tomball
West
Bryan
Kiest
Tyler-University
Waller
Bryan-29th Street
Lake Highlands
Winnsboro
West Columbia
Odessa
Bryan-East
McKinney
Wharton
Grant
Bryan-North
McKinney Eldorado
Houston Area
Winnie
Kermit Highway
Caldwell
McKinney Redbud
Houston
Wirt
Parkway
College Station
North Carrolton
Aldine
Hearne
Park Cities
Alief
South Texas Area -
Wichita Falls
Huntsville
Plano
Bellaire
Corpus Christi
Cattlemans
Madisonville
Plano-West
Beltway
Calallen
Kell
Navasota
Preston Forest
Clear Lake
Carmel
New Waverly
Preston Parker
Copperfield
Northwest
Other West Texas Area
Rock Prairie
Preston Royal
Cypress
Saratoga
Locations
Southwest Parkway
Red Oak
Downtown
Timbergate
Big Spring
Tower Point
Richardson
Eastex
Water Street
Big Spring - East
Wellborn Road
Richardson-West
Fairfield
Brownfield
Rosewood Court
First Colony
Victoria
Brownwood
Central Texas Area
The Colony
Fry Road
Victoria Main
Burkburnett
Austin
Tollroad
Gessner
Victoria-Navarro
Byers
Cedar Park
Trinity Mills
Gladebrook
Victoria-North
Cisco
Congress
Turtle Creek
Grand Parkway
Victoria Salem
Comanche
Lakeway
West 15th Plano
Heights
Early
Liberty Hill
West Allen
Highway 6 West
Other South Texas Area
Floydada
Northland
Westmoreland
Little York
Locations
Gorman
Oak Hill
Wylie
Medical Center
Alice
Henrietta
Research Blvd
Memorial Drive
Aransas Pass
Levelland
Westlake
Fort Worth
Northside
Beeville
Littlefield
Haltom City
Pasadena
Colony Creek
Merkel
Other Central Texas Area
Hulen
Pecan Grove
Cuero
Plainview
Locations
Keller
Pin Oak
Edna
San Angelo
Bastrop
Museum Place
River Oaks
Goliad
Slaton
Canyon Lake
Renaissance Square
Sugar Land
Gonzales
Snyder
Dime Box
Roanoke
SW Medical Center
Hallettsville
Dripping Springs
Stockyards
Tanglewood
Kingsville
Oklahoma
Elgin
The Plaza
Mathis
Central Oklahoma Area
Flatonia
Other Dallas/Fort Worth Area
Uptown
Padre Island
Oklahoma City
Fredericksburg
Locations
Waugh Drive
Palacios
23rd Street
Georgetown
Arlington
Westheimer
Port Lavaca
Expressway
Gruene
Azle
West University
Portland
I-240
Horseshoe Bay
Ennis
Woodcreek
Rockport
Memorial
Kingsland
Gainesville
Sinton
La Grange
Glen Rose
Katy
Taft
Other Central Oklahoma Area
Lexington
Granbury
Cinco Ranch
Yoakum
Locations
Marble Falls
Grand Prairie
Katy-Spring Green
Yorktown
Edmond
New Braunfels
Jacksboro
Norman
Pleasanton
Mesquite
The Woodlands
West Texas Area
Round Rock
Muenster
The Woodlands-College Park
Abilene
Tulsa Area
San Antonio
Runaway Bay
The Woodlands-I-45
Antilley Road
Tulsa
Schulenburg
Sanger
The Woodlands-Research Forest
Barrow Street
Garnett
Seguin
Waxahachie
Cypress Street
Harvard
Smithville
Weatherford
Other Houston Area
Judge Ely
Memorial
Thorndale
Locations
Mockingbird
Sheridan
Weimar
East Texas Area
Angleton
S. Harvard
Athens
Bay City
Amarillo
Utica Tower
Dallas/Fort Worth Area
Blooming Grove
Beaumont
Hillside
Yale
Dallas
Canton
Cleveland
Soncy
14th Street Plano
Carthage
East Bernard
Other Tulsa Area Locations
Abrams Centre
Corsicana
El Campo
Lubbock
Owasso
Addison
Crockett
Dayton
4th Street
Allen
Eustace
Galveston
66th Street
Balch Springs
Gilmer
Groves
82nd Street
Camp Wisdom
Grapeland
Hempstead
86th Street
Carrollton
Gun Barrel City
Hitchcock
98th Street
Cedar Hill
Jacksonville
Liberty
Avenue Q
Coppell
Kerens
Magnolia
Milwaukee
East Plano
Longview
Magnolia Parkway
North University
Euless
Mount Vernon
Mont Belvieu
Texas Tech Student Union
Frisco
Palestine
Nederland
Frisco Warren
Rusk
Needville
Midland
Frisco-West
Seven Points
Rosenberg
North
Garland
Teague
Shadow Creek
Wadley
Grapevine
Tyler-Beckham
Spring
Wall Street
Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. ®
Financial Highlights (Unaudited)
(In thousands)
Dec 31, 2024
Sep 30, 2024
Jun 30, 2024
Mar 31, 2024
Dec 31, 2023
Balance Sheet Data (at period end)
Loans held for sale
$
10,690
$
6,113
$
9,951
$
6,380
$
5,734
Loans held for investment
21,057,616
21,146,033
21,229,461
20,393,943
20,352,559
Loans held for investment - Warehouse Purchase Program
1,080,903
1,228,706
1,081,403
864,924
822,245
Total loans
22,149,209
22,380,852
22,320,815
21,265,247
21,180,538
Investment securities(A)
11,094,424
11,300,756
11,702,139
12,301,138
12,803,896
Federal funds sold
292
208
234
250
260
Allowance for credit losses on loans
(351,805)
(354,397)
(359,852)
(330,219)
(332,362)
Cash and due from banks
1,972,175
2,209,863
1,507,604
1,086,444
458,153
Goodwill
3,503,129
3,504,388
3,504,107
3,396,402
3,396,086
Core deposit intangibles, net
66,047
70,178
74,324
60,757
63,994
Other real estate owned
5,701
5,757
4,960
2,204
1,708
Fixed assets, net
371,238
373,812
377,394
372,333
369,992
Other assets
756,328
623,903
630,569
601,964
605,612
Total assets
$
39,566,738
$
40,115,320
$
39,762,294
$
38,756,520
$
38,547,877
Noninterest-bearing deposits
$
9,798,438
$
9,811,361
$
9,706,505
$
9,526,535
$
9,776,572
Interest-bearing deposits
18,582,900
18,276,250
18,226,581
17,648,983
17,403,237
Total deposits
28,381,338
28,087,611
27,933,086
27,175,518
27,179,809
Other borrowings
3,200,000
3,900,000
3,900,000
3,900,000
3,725,000
Securities sold under repurchase agreements
221,913
228,896
233,689
261,671
309,277
Allowance for credit losses on off-balance sheet credit exposures
37,646
37,646
37,646
36,503
36,503
Other liabilities
287,346
499,918
374,429
278,284
217,958
Total liabilities
32,128,243
32,754,071
32,478,850
31,651,976
31,468,547
Shareholders' equity(B)
7,438,495
7,361,249
7,283,444
7,104,544
7,079,330
Total liabilities and equity
$
39,566,738
$
40,115,320
$
39,762,294
$
38,756,520
$
38,547,877
(A)
Includes $(2,056), $(1,070), $(2,007), $(2,954) and $(1,770) in unrealized losses on available for sale securities for the quarterly periods ended December 31, 2024, September 30, 2024, June 30, 2024, March 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively.
(B)
Includes $(1,624), $(845), $(1,586), $(2,333) and $(1,398) in after-tax unrealized losses on available for sale securities for the quarterly periods ended December 31, 2024, September 30, 2024, June 30, 2024, March 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively.
Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. ®
Financial Highlights (Unaudited)
(In thousands)
Three Months Ended
Year-to-Date
Dec 31,
Sep 30,
Jun 30,
Mar 31,
Dec 31,
Dec 31,
Dec 31,
Income Statement Data
Interest income:
Loans
$
333,055
$
337,451
$
336,428
$
306,228
$
306,562
$
1,313,162
$
1,148,996
Securities(C)
58,260
59,617
62,428
66,421
68,077
246,726
283,302
Federal funds sold and other earning assets
19,630
20,835
14,095
9,265
1,793
63,825
12,245
Total interest income
410,945
417,903
412,951
381,914
376,432
1,623,713
1,444,543
Interest expense:
Deposits
102,050
107,758
106,124
92,692
84,969
408,624
272,345
Other borrowings
39,620
46,792
46,282
48,946
52,386
181,640
206,323
Securities sold under repurchase agreements
1,501
1,662
1,759
2,032
2,094
6,954
9,404
Subordinated debentures
-
-
-
-
-
-
38
Total interest expense
143,171
156,212
154,165
143,670
139,449
597,218
488,110
Net interest income
267,774
261,691
258,786
238,244
236,983
1,026,495
956,433
Provision for credit losses
-
-
9,066
-
-
9,066
18,540
Net interest income after provision for credit losses
267,774
261,691
249,720
238,244
236,983
1,017,429
937,893
Noninterest income:
Nonsufficient funds (NSF) fees
9,960
9,016
8,153
8,288
8,365
35,417
33,691
Credit card, debit card and ATM card income
9,443
9,620
9,384
8,861
9,314
37,308
36,471
Service charges on deposit accounts
6,992
6,664
6,436
6,406
6,316
26,498
24,582
Trust income
3,514
3,479
3,601
4,156
3,360
14,750
13,269
Mortgage income
779
962
745
610
542
3,096
2,298
Brokerage income
1,063
1,258
1,186
1,235
1,059
4,742
4,275
Bank owned life insurance income
2,020
2,028
1,885
2,047
1,882
7,980
6,653
Net gain (loss) on sale or write-down of assets
584
3,178
(903)
(35)
(84)
2,824
1,986
Net gain on sale or write-up of securities
-
224
10,723
298
-
11,245
-
Other noninterest income
5,482
4,670
4,793
7,004
5,814
21,949
30,040
Total noninterest income
39,837
41,099
46,003
38,870
36,568
165,809
153,265
Noninterest expense:
Salaries and benefits
88,631
88,367
89,584
85,771
80,486
352,353
328,430
Net occupancy and equipment
8,957
9,291
8,915
8,623
9,093
35,786
35,517
Credit and debit card, data processing and software amortization
12,342
11,985
11,998
10,975
10,741
47,300
41,570
Regulatory assessments and FDIC insurance
5,789
5,726
10,317
5,538
24,940
27,370
40,165
Core deposit intangibles amortization
4,131
4,146
4,156
3,237
3,559
15,670
12,676
Depreciation
4,791
4,741
4,836
4,686
4,607
19,054
18,283
Communications
3,450
3,360
3,485
3,402
3,572
13,697
14,413
Other real estate expense
255
12
69
187
165
523
(88)
Net (gain) loss on sale or write-down of other real estate
(610)
(97)
31
(138)
34
(814)
(746)
Merger related expenses
-
63
4,381
-
278
4,444
15,133
Other noninterest expense
13,809
12,744
15,070
13,567
14,696
55,190
51,345
Total noninterest expense
141,545
140,338
152,842
135,848
152,171
570,573
556,698
Income before income taxes
166,066
162,452
142,881
141,266
121,380
612,665
534,460
Provision for income taxes
35,990
35,170
31,279
30,840
25,904
133,279
115,144
Net income available to common shareholders
$
130,076
$
127,282
$
111,602
$
110,426
$
95,476
$
479,386
$
419,316
(C)
Interest income on securities was reduced by net premium amortization of $5,609, $5,574, $5,831, $5,822 and $6,428 for the three months ended December 31, 2024, September 30, 2024, June 30, 2024, March 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively, and $22,836 and $27,840 for the years ended December 31, 2024, and 2023, respectively.
Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. ®
Financial Highlights (Unaudited)
(Dollars and share amounts in thousands, except per share data and market prices)
Three Months Ended
Year-to-Date
Dec 31,
Sep 30,
Jun 30,
Mar 31,
Dec 31,
Dec 31,
Dec 31,
Profitability
Net income (D) (E)
$
130,076
$
127,282
$
111,602
$
110,426
$
95,476
$
479,386
$
419,316
Basic earnings per share
$
1.37
$
1.34
$
1.17
$
1.18
$
1.02
$
5.05
$
4.51
Diluted earnings per share
$
1.37
$
1.34
$
1.17
$
1.18
$
1.02
$
5.05
$
4.51
Return on average assets (F) (J)
1.31
%
1.28
%
1.12
%
1.13
%
0.98
%
1.21
%
1.08
%
Return on average common equity (F) (J)
7.00
%
6.93
%
6.10
%
6.20
%
5.39
%
6.56
%
6.03
%
Return on average tangible common equity (F) (G) (J)
13.50
%
13.50
%
11.81
%
12.06
%
10.54
%
12.73
%
11.76
%
Tax equivalent net interest margin (D) (E) (H)
3.05
%
2.95
%
2.94
%
2.79
%
2.75
%
2.93
%
2.78
%
Efficiency ratio (G) (I) (K)
46.10
%
46.87
%
51.82
%
49.07
%
55.61
%
48.43
%
50.26
%
Liquidity and Capital Ratios
Equity to assets
18.80
%
18.35
%
18.32
%
18.33
%
18.37
%
18.80
%
18.37
%
Common equity tier 1 capital
16.42
%
15.84
%
15.42
%
15.75
%
15.54
%
16.42
%
15.54
%
Tier 1 risk-based capital
16.42
%
15.84
%
15.42
%
15.75
%
15.54
%
16.42
%
15.54
%
Total risk-based capital
17.67
%
17.09
%
16.67
%
17.00
%
16.56
%
17.67
%
16.56
%
Tier 1 leverage capital
10.82
%
10.52
%
10.29
%
10.37
%
10.39
%
10.82
%
10.39
%
Period end tangible equity to period end tangible assets (G)
10.75
%
10.36
%
10.24
%
10.33
%
10.31
%
10.75
%
10.31
%
Other Data
Weighted-average shares used in computing earnings per common share
Basic
95,264
95,261
95,765
93,706
93,715
95,000
92,902
Diluted
95,264
95,261
95,765
93,706
93,715
95,000
92,902
Period end shares outstanding
95,275
95,261
95,262
93,525
93,722
95,275
93,722
Cash dividends paid per common share
$
0.58
$
0.56
$
0.56
$
0.56
$
0.56
$
2.26
$
2.21
Book value per common share
$
78.07
$
77.27
$
76.46
$
75.96
$
75.54
$
78.07
$
75.54
Tangible book value per common share (G)
$
40.61
$
39.75
$
38.89
$
39.00
$
38.62
$
40.61
$
38.62
Common Stock Market Price
High
$
86.76
$
74.87
$
66.18
$
68.88
$
68.79
$
86.76
$
78.76
Low
$
68.94
$
58.66
$
57.16
$
60.08
$
49.60
$
57.16
$
49.60
Period end closing price
$
75.35
$
72.07
$
61.14
$
65.78
$
67.73
$
75.35
$
67.73
Employees - FTE (excluding overtime)
3,916
3,896
3,902
3,901
3,850
3,916
3,850
Number of banking centers
283
287
288
283
285
283
285
(D)
Includes purchase accounting adjustments for the periods presented as follows:
Three Months Ended
Year-to-Date
Dec 31,
2024
Sep 30,
2024
Jun 30,
2024
Mar 31,
2024
Dec 31,
2023
Dec 31,
2024
Dec 31,
2023
Loan discount accretion
Non-PCD
$2,761
$3,616
$4,797
$1,312
$1,543
$12,486
$4,825
PCD
$850
$1,212
$2,394
$548
$937
$5,004
$3,221
Securities net accretion
$528
$555
$564
$561
$598
$2,208
$1,648
Time deposits amortization
$(21)
$(40)
$4
$(97)
$(150)
$(154)
$(600)
(E)
Using effective tax rate of 21.7%, 21.6%, 21.9%, 21.8% and 21.3% for the three months ended December 31, 2024, September 30, 2024, June 30, 2024, March 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively, and 21.8% and 21.5% for the years ended December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively.
(F)
Interim periods annualized.
(G)
Refer to the "Notes to Selected Financial Data" at the end of this Earnings Release for a reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure to the nearest GAAP financial measure.
(H)
Net interest margin for all periods presented is based on average balances on an actual 366-day or 365-day basis.
(I)
Calculated by dividing total noninterest expense, excluding credit loss provisions, by net interest income plus noninterest income, excluding net gains and losses on the sale, write-down or write-up of assets and securities. Additionally, taxes are not part of this calculation.
(J)
For calculations of the annualized returns on average assets, average common equity and average tangible common equity excluding merger related provision for credit losses, net of tax, merger related expenses, net of tax, FDIC special assessment, net of tax, and net gain on sale or write-up of securities, net of tax refer to the "Notes to Selected Financial Data" at the end of this Earnings Release for a reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure to the nearest GAAP financial measure.
(K)
For calculations of the efficiency ratio excluding merger related expenses and FDIC special assessment refer to the "Notes to Selected Financial Data" at the end of this Earnings Release for a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to the nearest respective GAAP financial measures.
Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. ®
Financial Highlights (Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)
YIELD ANALYSIS
Three Months Ended
Dec 31, 2024
Sep 30, 2024
Dec 31, 2023
Average
Interest
Average
(L)
Average
Interest
Average
(L)
Average
Interest
Average
(L)
Interest-earning assets:
Loans held for sale
$
8,571
$
144
6.68 %
$
7,913
$
137
6.89 %
$
9,828
$
185
7.47 %
Loans held for investment
21,038,694
313,863
5.93 %
21,107,139
316,939
5.97 %
20,370,915
291,882
5.68 %
Loans held for investment - Warehouse Purchase Program
1,137,113
19,048
6.66 %
1,114,681
20,375
7.27 %
770,481
14,495
7.46 %
Total loans
22,184,378
333,055
5.97 %
22,229,733
337,451
6.04 %
21,151,224
306,562
5.75 %
Investment securities
11,265,535
58,260
2.06 %
(M)
11,612,193
59,617
2.04 %
(M)
13,074,243
68,077
2.07 %
(M)
Federal funds sold and other earning assets
1,628,050
19,630
4.80 %
1,531,788
20,835
5.41 %
125,295
1,793
5.68 %
Total interest-earning assets
35,077,963
410,945
4.66 %
35,373,714
417,903
4.70 %
34,350,762
376,432
4.35 %
Allowance for credit losses on loans
(353,560)
(358,237)
(346,493)
Noninterest-earning assets
4,902,996
4,873,725
4,810,942
Total assets
$
39,627,399
$
39,889,202
$
38,815,211
Interest-bearing liabilities:
Interest-bearing demand deposits
$
4,845,174
$
8,535
0.70 %
$
4,774,975
$
9,251
0.77 %
$
4,822,698
$
6,789
0.56 %
Savings and money market deposits
8,915,410
47,089
2.10 %
8,908,315
49,824
2.23 %
8,815,892
45,192
2.03 %
Certificates and other time deposits
4,552,445
46,426
4.06 %
4,564,232
48,683
4.24 %
3,442,115
32,988
3.80 %
Other borrowings
3,332,609
39,620
4.73 %
3,900,000
46,792
4.77 %
4,028,263
52,386
5.16 %
Securities sold under repurchase agreements
231,240
1,501
2.58 %
242,813
1,662
2.72 %
300,317
2,094
2.77 %
Total interest-bearing liabilities
21,876,878
143,171
2.60 %
(N)
22,390,335
156,212
2.78 %
(N)
21,409,285
139,449
2.58 %
(N)
Noninterest-bearing liabilities:
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits
9,829,912
9,680,785
9,960,240
Allowance for credit losses on off-balance sheet credit exposures
37,646
37,646
36,503
Other liabilities
454,298
433,171
323,344
Total liabilities
32,198,734
32,541,937
31,729,372
Shareholders' equity
7,428,665
7,347,265
7,085,839
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
39,627,399
$
39,889,202
$
38,815,211
Net interest income and margin
$
267,774
3.04 %
$
261,691
2.94 %
$
236,983
2.74 %
Non-GAAP to GAAP reconciliation:
Tax equivalent adjustment
767
808
952
Net interest income and margin
$
268,541
3.05 %
$
262,499
2.95 %
$
237,935
2.75 %
(L)
Annualized and based on an actual 366-day or 365-day basis.
(M)
Yield on securities was impacted by net premium amortization of $5,609, $5,574 and $6,428 for the three months ended December 31, 2024, September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively.
(N)
Total cost of funds, including noninterest bearing deposits, was 1.80%, 1.94% and 1.76% for the three months ended December 31, 2024, September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively.
Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. ®
Financial Highlights (Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)
YIELD ANALYSIS
Year-to-Date
Dec 31, 2024
Dec 31, 2023
Average
Interest
Average
(O)
Average
Interest
Average
(O)
Interest-earning assets:
Loans held for sale
$
7,603
$
522
6.87 %
$
6,508
$
452
6.95 %
Loans held for investment
20,973,042
1,242,836
5.93 %
19,754,541
1,089,743
5.52 %
Loans held for investment - Warehouse Purchase Program
973,206
69,804
7.17 %
815,853
58,801
7.21 %
Total loans
21,953,851
1,313,162
5.98 %
20,576,902
1,148,996
5.58 %
Investment securities
11,934,793
246,726
2.07 %
(P)
13,719,899
283,302
2.06 %
(P)
Federal funds sold and other earning assets
1,216,728
63,825
5.25 %
248,691
12,245
4.92 %
Total interest-earning assets
35,105,372
1,623,713
4.63 %
34,545,492
1,444,543
4.18 %
Allowance for credit losses on loans
(344,167)
(314,350)
Noninterest-earning assets
4,839,630
4,741,815
Total assets
$
39,600,835
$
38,972,957
Interest-bearing liabilities:
Interest-bearing demand deposits
$
4,900,189
$
35,342
0.72 %
$
5,150,049
$
19,554
0.38 %
Savings and money market deposits
8,949,010
194,317
2.17 %
9,129,845
168,184
1.84 %
Certificates and other time deposits
4,301,763
178,965
4.16 %
2,832,754
84,607
2.99 %
Other borrowings
3,802,910
181,640
4.78 %
4,008,616
206,323
5.15 %
Securities sold under repurchase agreements
257,171
6,954
2.70 %
389,313
9,404
2.42 %
Subordinated debentures
-
-
-
1,031
38
3.69 %
Total interest-bearing liabilities
22,211,043
597,218
2.69 %
(Q)
21,511,608
488,110
2.27 %
(Q)
Noninterest-bearing liabilities:
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits
9,683,980
10,224,241
Allowance for credit losses on off-balance sheet credit exposures
37,134
33,271
Other liabilities
363,607
253,047
Total liabilities
32,295,764
32,022,167
Shareholders' equity
7,305,071
6,950,790
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
39,600,835
$
38,972,957
Net interest income and margin
$
1,026,495
2.92 %
$
956,433
2.77 %
Non-GAAP to GAAP reconciliation:
Tax equivalent adjustment
3,183
3,640
Net interest income and margin (tax equivalent basis)
$
1,029,678
2.93 %
$
960,073
2.78 %
(O)
Based on an actual 366-day or 365-day basis.
(P)
Yield on securities was impacted by net premium amortization of $22,836 and $27,840 for the years ended December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively.
(Q)
Total cost of funds, including noninterest bearing deposits, was 1.87% and 1.54% for the years ended December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively.
Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. ®
Financial Highlights (Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)
Three Months Ended
Dec 31, 2024
Sep 30, 2024
Jun 30, 2024
Mar 31, 2024
Dec 31, 2023
YIELD TREND (R)
Interest-Earning Assets:
Loans held for sale
6.68
%
6.89
%
7.10
%
6.77
%
7.47
%
Loans held for investment
5.93
%
5.97
%
6.02
%
5.77
%
5.68
%
Loans held for investment - Warehouse Purchase Program
6.66
%
7.27
%
7.42
%
7.51
%
7.46
%
Total loans
5.97
%
6.04
%
6.08
%
5.83
%
5.75
%
Investment securities (S)
2.06
%
2.04
%
2.06
%
2.10
%
2.07
%
Federal funds sold and other earning assets
4.80
%
5.41
%
5.52
%
5.54
%
5.68
%
Total interest-earning assets
4.66
%
4.70
%
4.68
%
4.45
%
4.35
%
Interest-Bearing Liabilities:
Interest-bearing demand deposits
0.70
%
0.77
%
0.76
%
0.66
%
0.56
%
Savings and money market deposits
2.10
%
2.23
%
2.22
%
2.13
%
2.03
%
Certificates and other time deposits
4.06
%
4.24
%
4.27
%
4.05
%
3.80
%
Other borrowings
4.73
%
4.77
%
4.77
%
4.82
%
5.16
%
Securities sold under repurchase agreements
2.58
%
2.72
%
2.74
%
2.76
%
2.77
%
Total interest-bearing liabilities
2.60
%
2.78
%
2.76
%
2.62
%
2.58
%
Net Interest Margin
3.04
%
2.94
%
2.94
%
2.78
%
2.74
%
Net Interest Margin (tax equivalent)
3.05
%
2.95
%
2.94
%
2.79
%
2.75
%
(R)
Annualized and based on average balances on an actual 366-day or 365-day basis.
(S)
Yield on securities was impacted by net premium amortization of $5,609, $5,574, $5,831, $5,822 and $6,428 for the three months ended December 31, 2024, September 30, 2024, June 30, 2024, March 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively.
Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. ®
Financial Highlights (Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)
Three Months Ended
Dec 31, 2024
Sep 30, 2024
Jun 30, 2024
Mar 31, 2024
Dec 31, 2023
Balance Sheet Averages
Loans held for sale
$
8,571
$
7,913
$
8,446
$
5,467
$
9,828
Loans held for investment
21,038,694
21,107,139
21,328,824
20,415,316
20,370,915
Loans held for investment - Warehouse Purchase Program
1,137,113
1,114,681
917,026
720,650
770,481
Total loans
22,184,378
22,229,733
22,254,296
21,141,433
21,151,224
Investment securities
11,265,535
11,612,193
12,179,074
12,693,268
13,074,243
Federal funds sold and other earning assets
1,628,050
1,531,788
1,026,251
672,840
125,295
Total interest-earning assets
35,077,963
35,373,714
35,459,621
34,507,541
34,350,762
Allowance for credit losses on loans
(353,560)
(358,237)
(332,904)
(331,708)
(346,493)
Cash and due from banks
317,420
304,911
295,077
315,612
302,864
Goodwill
3,505,030
3,504,300
3,482,448
3,396,177
3,396,224
Core deposit intangibles, net
68,167
72,330
59,979
62,482
65,986
Other real estate
6,778
5,339
3,071
2,319
4,781
Fixed assets, net
373,561
375,626
377,369
372,458
370,900
Other assets
632,040
611,219
604,187
610,649
670,187
Total assets
$
39,627,399
$
39,889,202
$
39,948,848
$
38,935,530
$
38,815,211
Noninterest-bearing deposits
$
9,829,912
$
9,680,785
$
9,780,211
$
9,443,249
$
9,960,240
Interest-bearing demand deposits
4,845,174
4,774,975
4,839,194
5,143,585
4,822,698
Savings and money market deposits
8,915,410
8,908,315
9,084,051
8,889,077
8,815,892
Certificates and other time deposits
4,552,445
4,564,232
4,400,922
3,683,815
3,442,115
Total deposits
28,142,941
27,928,307
28,104,378
27,159,726
27,040,945
Other borrowings
3,332,609
3,900,000
3,900,000
4,083,132
4,028,263
Securities sold under repurchase agreements
231,240
242,813
258,637
296,437
300,317
Allowance for credit losses on off-balance sheet credit exposures
37,646
37,646
36,729
36,503
36,503
Other liabilities
454,298
433,171
327,847
238,480
323,344
Shareholders' equity
7,428,665
7,347,265
7,321,257
7,121,252
7,085,839
Total liabilities and equity
$
39,627,399
$
39,889,202
$
39,948,848
$
38,935,530
$
38,815,211
Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. ®
Financial Highlights (Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)
Dec 31, 2024
Sep 30, 2024
Jun 30, 2024
Mar 31, 2024
Dec 31, 2023
Period End Balances
Loan Portfolio
Commercial and industrial
$1,962,111
8.8 %
$1,970,844
8.8 %
$2,023,531
9.1 %
$1,932,534
9.1 %
$1,936,717
9.2 %
Warehouse purchase program
1,080,903
4.9 %
1,228,706
5.5 %
1,081,403
4.8 %
864,924
4.1 %
822,245
3.9 %
Construction, land development and other land loans
2,859,281
12.9 %
2,814,521
12.6 %
2,828,372
12.7 %
2,876,588
13.5 %
3,076,591
14.5 %
1-4 family residential
7,581,450
34.2 %
7,557,858
33.8 %
7,496,485
33.6 %
7,331,251
34.5 %
7,207,226
34.0 %
Home equity
906,139
4.1 %
919,676
4.1 %
930,428
4.2 %
950,169
4.5 %
960,852
4.5 %
Commercial real estate (includes multi-family residential)
5,800,985
26.2 %
5,869,687
26.2 %
5,961,884
26.7 %
5,631,460
26.5 %
5,662,948
26.7 %
Agriculture (includes farmland)
1,033,546
4.7 %
1,033,224
4.6 %
1,037,361
4.6 %
813,092
3.8 %
816,043
3.9 %
Consumer and other
378,817
1.7 %
413,548
1.8 %
340,611
1.5 %
326,915
1.5 %
329,593
1.6 %
Energy
545,977
2.5 %
572,788
2.6 %
620,740
2.8 %
538,314
2.5 %
368,323
1.7 %
Total loans
$22,149,209
$22,380,852
$22,320,815
$21,265,247
$21,180,538
Deposit Types
Noninterest-bearing DDA
$9,798,438
34.5 %
$9,811,361
34.9 %
$9,706,505
34.7 %
$9,526,535
35.1 %
$9,776,572
36.0 %
Interest-bearing DDA
5,182,035
18.3 %
4,800,758
17.1 %
4,762,730
17.1 %
4,867,247
17.9 %
5,115,945
18.8 %
Money market
6,229,022
21.9 %
6,166,792
22.0 %
6,180,769
22.1 %
6,134,221
22.6 %
5,859,701
21.6 %
Savings
2,685,496
9.5 %
2,707,982
9.6 %
2,765,197
9.9 %
2,830,117
10.4 %
2,881,397
10.6 %
Certificates and other time deposits
4,486,347
15.8 %
4,600,718
16.4 %
4,517,885
16.2 %
3,817,398
14.0 %
3,546,194
13.0 %
Total deposits
$28,381,338
$28,087,611
$27,933,086
$27,175,518
$27,179,809
Loan to Deposit Ratio
78.0 %
79.7 %
79.9 %
78.3 %
77.9 %
Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. ®
Financial Highlights (Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)
Construction Loans
Dec 31, 2024
Sep 30, 2024
Jun 30, 2024
Mar 31, 2024
Dec 31, 2023
Single family residential construction
$
778,067
27.2
%
$
836,571
29.7
%
$
940,381
33.2
%
$
1,031,163
35.8
%
$
1,088,636
35.4
%
Land development
260,158
9.1
%
256,571
9.1
%
241,639
8.5
%
290,243
10.1
%
367,849
12.0
%
Raw land
278,892
9.7
%
263,411
9.4
%
291,112
10.3
%
311,265
10.8
%
328,365
10.7
%
Residential lots
209,850
7.3
%
217,920
7.7
%
222,343
7.9
%
224,901
7.8
%
222,591
7.2
%
Commercial lots
59,044
2.1
%
58,472
2.1
%
60,264
2.1
%
59,691
2.1
%
155,415
5.0
%
Commercial construction and other
1,274,619
44.6
%
1,183,127
42.0
%
1,074,361
38.0
%
959,687
33.4
%
914,436
29.7
%
Net unaccreted discount
(1,349)
(1,551)
(1,728)
(362)
(701)
Total construction loans
$
2,859,281
$
2,814,521
$
2,828,372
$
2,876,588
$
3,076,591
Non-Owner Occupied Commercial Real Estate Loans by Metropolitan Statistical Area (MSA) as of December 31, 2024
Houston
Dallas
Austin
OK City
Tulsa
Other (T)
Total
Collateral Type
Shopping center/retail
$
344,055
$
256,356
$
57,090
$
15,746
$
13,607
$
339,865
$
1,026,719
Commercial and industrial buildings
140,411
110,911
22,433
35,081
16,347
282,227
607,410
Office buildings
98,017
220,871
88,601
46,841
3,553
83,749
541,632
Medical buildings
75,021
16,087
1,684
42,747
29,340
77,895
242,774
Apartment buildings
93,512
120,066
64,620
12,691
12,966
210,558
514,413
Hotel
110,790
105,085
31,414
11,685
-
188,618
447,592
Other
175,305
53,479
19,687
7,577
6,931
94,800
357,779
Total
$
1,037,111
$
882,855
$
285,529
$
172,368
$
82,744
$
1,277,712
$
3,738,319
(U)
Acquired Loans
Non-PCD Loans
PCD Loans
Total Acquired Loans
Balance at
Balance at
Balance at
Balance at
Balance at
Balance at
Balance at
Balance at
Balance at
Loan marks:
Acquired banks (V)
$
368,247
$
14,903
$
14,201
$
327,842
$
6,361
$
5,931
$
696,089
$
21,264
$
20,132
Lone Star Bank (W)
20,378
15,709
13,644
4,558
1,913
1,459
24,936
17,622
15,103
Total
388,625
30,612
27,845
332,400
8,274
7,390
721,025
38,886
35,235
Acquired portfolio loan balances:
Acquired banks (V)
13,307,853
1,446,161
1,353,801
1,317,564
413,864
389,794
14,625,417
1,860,025
1,743,595
Lone Star Bank (W)
1,016,128
868,114
735,828
59,109
54,793
50,230
1,075,237
922,907
786,058
Total
14,323,981
2,314,275
2,089,629
1,376,673
468,657
440,024
15,700,654
(X)
2,782,932
2,529,653
Acquired portfolio loan balances less loan marks
$
13,935,356
$
2,283,663
$
2,061,784
$
1,044,273
$
460,383
$
432,634
$
14,979,629
$
2,744,046
$
2,494,418
(T)
Includes other MSA and non-MSA regions.
(U)
Represents a portion of total commercial real estate loans of $5.801 billion as of December 31, 2024.
(V)
Includes Bank Arlington, American State Bank, Community National Bank, First Federal Bank Texas, Coppermark Bank, First Victoria National Bank, The F&M Bank & Trust Company, Tradition Bank, LegacyTexas Bank and FirstCapital Bank.
(W)
The Merger was completed on April 1, 2024 and resulted in the addition of $1.075 billion in loans with related purchase accounting adjustments of $24.9 million at acquisition date, which were subject to subsequent fair value adjustments.
(X)
Actual principal balances acquired.
Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. ®
Financial Highlights (Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)
Three Months Ended
Year-to-Date
Dec 31,
Sep 30,
Jun 30,
Mar 31,
Dec 31,
Dec 31,
Dec 31,
Asset Quality
Nonaccrual loans
$
73,647
$
83,969
$
84,175
$
78,475
$
68,688
$
73,647
$
68,688
Accruing loans 90 or more days past due
2,189
20
322
3,035
2,195
2,189
2,195
Total nonperforming loans
75,836
83,989
84,497
81,510
70,883
75,836
70,883
Repossessed assets
4
177
113
97
76
4
76
Other real estate
5,701
5,757
4,960
2,204
1,708
5,701
1,708
Total nonperforming assets
$
81,541
$
89,923
$
89,570
$
83,811
$
72,667
$
81,541
$
72,667
Nonperforming assets:
Commercial and industrial (includes energy)
$
10,080
$
13,642
$
16,340
$
10,199
$
8,957
$
10,080
$
8,957
Construction, land development and other land loans
4,481
4,053
4,895
15,826
17,343
4,481
17,343
1-4 family residential (includes home equity)
44,824
36,660
33,935
30,206
26,096
44,824
26,096
Commercial real estate (includes multi-family residential)
18,861
32,803
31,776
23,720
18,775
18,861
18,775
Agriculture (includes farmland)
3,208
2,686
2,550
3,714
1,460
3,208
1,460
Consumer and other
87
79
74
146
36
87
36
Total
$
81,541
$
89,923
$
89,570
$
83,811
$
72,667
$
81,541
$
72,667
Number of loans/properties
368
346
349
319
292
368
292
Allowance for credit losses on loans
$
351,805
$
354,397
$
359,852
$
330,219
$
332,362
$
351,805
$
332,362
Net charge-offs (recoveries):
Commercial and industrial (includes energy)
$
405
$
3,309
$
2,777
$
283
$
16,123
$
6,774
$
16,405
Construction, land development and other land loans
294
378
109
(2)
(5)
779
27
1-4 family residential (includes home equity)
180
409
425
457
20
1,471
(268)
Commercial real estate (includes multi-family residential)
362
258
(381)
(17)
1,590
222
17,116
Agriculture (includes farmland)
5
(116)
214
23
-
126
(84)
Consumer and other
1,346
1,217
1,224
1,399
1,405
5,186
4,795
Total
$
2,592
$
5,455
$
4,368
$
2,143
$
19,133
$
14,558
$
37,991
Asset Quality Ratios
Nonperforming assets to average interest-earning assets
0.23
%
0.25
%
0.25
%
0.24
%
0.21
%
0.23
%
0.21
%
Nonperforming assets to loans and other real estate
0.37
%
0.40
%
0.40
%
0.39
%
0.34
%
0.37
%
0.34
%
Net charge-offs to average loans (annualized)
0.05
%
0.10
%
0.08
%
0.04
%
0.36
%
0.07
%
0.18
%
Allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans
1.59
%
1.58
%
1.61
%
1.55
%
1.57
%
1.59
%
1.57
%
Allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans, excluding Warehouse Purchase Program loans (G)
1.67
%
1.68
%
1.69
%
1.62
%
1.63
%
1.67
%
1.63
%
Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.®
Notes to Selected Financial Data (Unaudited)
(Dollars and share amounts in thousands, except per share data)
NOTES TO SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA
Prosperity's management uses certain non-GAAP (generally accepted accounting principles) financial measures to evaluate its performance. Specifically, for internal planning and forecasting purposes, Prosperity reviews each of diluted earnings per share, return on average assets, return on average common equity, and return on average tangible common equity, in each case excluding merger related provision for credit losses, net of tax, merger related expenses, net of tax, FDIC special assessment, net of tax, and net gain on sale or write-up of securities, net of tax; return on average tangible common equity; tangible book value per share; the tangible equity to tangible assets ratio; allowance for credit losses to total loans excluding Warehouse Purchase Program loans; the efficiency ratio, excluding net gains and losses on the sale, write-down or write-up of assets and securities; and the efficiency ratio, excluding net gains and losses on the sale, write-down or write-up of assets and securities, merger related expenses and FDIC special assessment. In addition, due to the application of purchase accounting, Prosperity uses certain non-GAAP financial measures and ratios that exclude the impact of these items to evaluate its allowance for credit losses to total loans (excluding Warehouse Purchase Program loans). Prosperity has included information below relating to these non-GAAP financial measures for the applicable periods presented.
Three Months Ended
Year-to-Date
Dec 31,
Sep 30,
Jun 30,
Mar 31,
Dec 31,
Dec 31,
Dec 31,
Reconciliation of diluted earnings per share to diluted earnings per share excluding
Diluted earnings per share (unadjusted)
$ 1.37
$ 1.34
$ 1.17
$ 1.18
$ 1.02
$ 5.05
$ 4.51
Net income
$ 130,076
$ 127,282
$ 111,602
$ 110,426
$ 95,476
$ 479,386
$ 419,316
Merger related provision for credit losses, net of tax(Y)
-
-
7,162
-
-
7,162
14,647
Merger related expenses, net of tax(Y)
-
50
3,461
-
220
3,511
11,955
FDIC special assessment, net of tax(Y)
-
-
2,807
-
15,736
2,807
15,736
Net gain on sale or write-up of securities, net of tax(Y)
-
(177)
(8,472)
(235)
-
(8,884)
-
Net income excluding merger related provision for credit losses, net of tax, merger
$ 130,076
$ 127,155
$ 116,560
$ 110,191
$ 111,432
$ 483,982
$ 461,654
Weighted average diluted shares outstanding
95,264
95,261
95,765
93,706
93,715
95,000
92,902
Merger related provision for credit losses, net of tax, per diluted common share(Y)
$ -
$ -
$ 0.07
$ -
$ -
$ 0.08
$ 0.16
Merger related expenses, net of tax, per diluted common share(Y)
$ -
$ -
$ 0.04
$ -
$ -
$ 0.04
$ 0.13
FDIC special assessment, net of tax, per diluted common share(Y)
$ -
$ -
$ 0.03
$ -
$ 0.17
$ 0.03
$ 0.17
Net gain on sale or write-up of securities, net of tax, per diluted common share(Y)
$ -
$ -
$ (0.09)
$ -
$ -
$ (0.09)
$ -
Diluted earnings per share excluding merger related provision for credit losses, net of tax,
$ 1.37
$ 1.34
$ 1.22
$ 1.18
$ 1.19
$ 5.11
$ 4.97
Reconciliation of return on average assets to return on average assets excluding
Return on average assets (unadjusted)
1.31 %
1.28 %
1.12 %
1.13 %
0.98 %
1.21 %
1.08 %
Net income excluding merger related provision for credit losses, net of tax, merger
$ 130,076
$ 127,155
$ 116,560
$ 110,191
$ 111,432
$ 483,982
$ 461,654
Average total assets
$ 39,627,399
$ 39,889,202
$ 39,948,848
$ 38,935,530
$ 38,815,211
$ 39,600,835
$ 38,972,957
Return on average assets excluding merger related provision for credit losses, net of tax,
1.31 %
1.28 %
1.17 %
1.13 %
1.15 %
1.22 %
1.18 %
(Y) Calculated assuming a federal tax rate of 21.0%.
Three Months Ended
Year-to-Date
Dec 31,
Sep 30,
Jun 30,
Mar 31,
Dec 31,
Dec 31,
Dec 31,
Reconciliation of return on average common equity to return on average common
Return on average common equity (unadjusted)
7.00 %
6.93 %
6.10 %
6.20 %
5.39 %
6.56 %
6.03 %
Net income excluding merger related provision for credit losses, net of tax, merger
$ 130,076
$ 127,155
$ 116,560
$ 110,191
$ 111,432
$ 483,982
$ 461,654
Average shareholders' equity
$ 7,428,665
$ 7,347,265
$ 7,321,257
$ 7,121,252
$ 7,085,839
$ 7,305,071
$ 6,950,790
Return on average common equity excluding merger related provision for credit losses,
7.00 %
6.92 %
6.37 %
6.19 %
6.29 %
6.63 %
6.64 %
Reconciliation of return on average common equity to return on average tangible
Net income
$ 130,076
$ 127,282
$ 111,602
$ 110,426
$ 95,476
$ 479,386
$ 419,316
Average shareholders' equity
$ 7,428,665
$ 7,347,265
$ 7,321,257
$ 7,121,252
$ 7,085,839
$ 7,305,071
$ 6,950,790
Less: Average goodwill and other intangible assets
(3,573,197)
(3,576,630)
(3,542,427)
(3,458,659)
(3,462,210)
(3,537,930)
(3,385,984)
Average tangible shareholders' equity
$ 3,855,468
$ 3,770,635
$ 3,778,830
$ 3,662,593
$ 3,623,629
$ 3,767,141
$ 3,564,806
Return on average tangible common equity (F)
13.50 %
13.50 %
11.81 %
12.06 %
10.54 %
12.73 %
11.76 %
Reconciliation of return on average common equity to return on average tangible
Net income excluding merger related provision for credit losses, net of tax, merger
$ 130,076
$ 127,155
$ 116,560
$ 110,191
$ 111,432
$ 483,982
$ 461,654
Average shareholders' equity
$ 7,428,665
$ 7,347,265
$ 7,321,257
$ 7,121,252
$ 7,085,839
$ 7,305,071
$ 6,950,790
Less: Average goodwill and other intangible assets
(3,573,197)
(3,576,630)
(3,542,427)
(3,458,659)
(3,462,210)
(3,537,930)
(3,385,984)
Average tangible shareholders' equity
$ 3,855,468
$ 3,770,635
$ 3,778,830
$ 3,662,593
$ 3,623,629
$ 3,767,141
$ 3,564,806
Return on average tangible common equity excluding merger related provision for credit
13.50 %
13.49 %
12.34 %
12.03 %
12.30 %
12.85 %
12.95 %
Reconciliation of book value per share to tangible book value per share:
Shareholders' equity
$ 7,438,495
$ 7,361,249
$ 7,283,444
$ 7,104,544
$ 7,079,330
$ 7,438,495
$ 7,079,330
Less: Goodwill and other intangible assets
(3,569,176)
(3,574,566)
(3,578,431)
(3,457,159)
(3,460,080)
(3,569,176)
(3,460,080)
Tangible shareholders' equity
$ 3,869,319
$ 3,786,683
$ 3,705,013
$ 3,647,385
$ 3,619,250
$ 3,869,319
$ 3,619,250
Period end shares outstanding
95,275
95,261
95,262
93,525
93,722
95,275
93,722
Tangible book value per share
$ 40.61
$ 39.75
$ 38.89
$ 39.00
$ 38.62
$ 40.61
$ 38.62
Reconciliation of equity to assets ratio to period end tangible equity to period end
Tangible shareholders' equity
$ 3,869,319
$ 3,786,683
$ 3,705,013
$ 3,647,385
$ 3,619,250
$ 3,869,319
$ 3,619,250
Total assets
$ 39,566,738
$ 40,115,320
$ 39,762,294
$ 38,756,520
$ 38,547,877
$ 39,566,738
$ 38,547,877
Less: Goodwill and other intangible assets
(3,569,176)
(3,574,566)
(3,578,431)
(3,457,159)
(3,460,080)
(3,569,176)
(3,460,080)
Tangible assets
$ 35,997,562
$ 36,540,754
$ 36,183,863
$ 35,299,361
$ 35,087,797
$ 35,997,562
$ 35,087,797
Period end tangible equity to period end tangible assets ratio
10.75 %
10.36 %
10.24 %
10.33 %
10.31 %
10.75 %
10.31 %
Three Months Ended
Year-to-Date
Dec 31,
Sep 30,
Jun 30,
Mar 31,
Dec 31,
Dec 31,
Dec 31,
Reconciliation of allowance for credit losses to total loans to allowance for credit
Allowance for credit losses on loans
$ 351,805
$ 354,397
$ 359,852
$ 330,219
$ 332,362
$ 351,805
$ 332,362
Total loans
$ 22,149,209
$ 22,380,852
$ 22,320,815
$ 21,265,247
$ 21,180,538
$ 22,149,209
$ 21,180,538
Less: Warehouse Purchase Program loans
(1,080,903)
(1,228,706)
(1,081,403)
(864,924)
(822,245)
(1,080,903)
(822,245)
Total loans less Warehouse Purchase Program
$ 21,068,306
$ 21,152,146
$ 21,239,412
$ 20,400,323
$ 20,358,293
$ 21,068,306
$ 20,358,293
Allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans excluding Warehouse Purchase
1.67 %
1.68 %
1.69 %
1.62 %
1.63 %
1.67 %
1.63 %
Reconciliation of efficiency ratio to efficiency ratio excluding net gains and losses
Noninterest expense
$ 141,545
$ 140,338
$ 152,842
$ 135,848
$ 152,171
$ 570,573
$ 556,698
Net interest income
$ 267,774
$ 261,691
$ 258,786
$ 238,244
$ 236,983
$ 1,026,495
$ 956,433
Noninterest income
39,837
41,099
46,003
38,870
36,568
165,809
153,265
Less: net (loss) gain on sale or write-down of assets
584
3,178
(903)
(35)
(84)
2,824
1,986
Less: net gain on sale or write-up of securities
-
224
10,723
298
-
11,245
-
Noninterest income excluding net gains and losses on the sale, write-down or write-up of
39,253
37,697
36,183
38,607
36,652
151,740
151,279
Total income excluding net gains and losses on the sale, write-down or write-up of
$ 307,027
$ 299,388
$ 294,969
$ 276,851
$ 273,635
$ 1,178,235
$ 1,107,712
Efficiency ratio, excluding net gains and losses on the sale, write-down or write-up of
46.10 %
46.87 %
51.82 %
49.07 %
55.61 %
48.43 %
50.26 %
Reconciliation of efficiency ratio to efficiency ratio, excluding net gains and losses
Noninterest expense
$ 141,545
$ 140,338
$ 152,842
$ 135,848
$ 152,171
$ 570,573
$ 556,698
Less: merger related expenses
-
63
4,381
-
278
4,444
15,133
Less: FDIC special assessment
-
-
3,554
-
19,919
3,554
19,919
Noninterest expense excluding merger related expenses and FDIC special assessment
$ 141,545
$ 140,275
$ 144,907
$ 135,848
$ 131,974
$ 562,575
$ 521,646
Net interest income
$ 267,774
$ 261,691
$ 258,786
$ 238,244
$ 236,983
$ 1,026,495
$ 956,433
Noninterest income
39,837
41,099
46,003
38,870
36,568
165,809
153,265
Less: net (loss) gain on sale or write down of assets
584
3,178
(903)
(35)
(84)
2,824
1,986
Less: net gain on sale or write-up of securities
-
224
10,723
298
-
11,245
-
Noninterest income excluding net gains and losses on the sale, write-down or write-up of
39,253
37,697
36,183
38,607
36,652
151,740
151,279
Total income excluding net gains and losses on the sale, write-down or write-up of
$ 307,027
$ 299,388
$ 294,969
$ 276,851
$ 273,635
$ 1,178,235
$ 1,107,712
Efficiency ratio, excluding net gains and losses on the sale, write-down or write-up of
46.10 %
46.85 %
49.13 %
49.07 %
48.23 %
47.75 %
47.09 %
SOURCE Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.