WKN: 923484 | ISIN: US7436061052 | Ticker-Symbol: PPY
Frankfurt
29.01.25
08:06 Uhr
76,50 Euro
-0,50
-0,65 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P MidCap 400
1-Jahres-Chart
PROSPERITY BANCSHARES INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
PROSPERITY BANCSHARES INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
77,5078,0017:04
29.01.2025 12:30 Uhr
Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter 2024 Earnings

Finanznachrichten News
  • Fourth quarter earnings per share (diluted) of $1.37, an increase of 34.3% compared to fourth quarter 2023
  • Fourth quarter net income of $130.1 million
  • Fourth quarter net interest margin increased 30 basis points to 3.05% compared to fourth quarter 2023
  • Noninterest-bearing deposits of $9.8 billion, representing 34.5% of total deposits
  • Borrowings decreased $700.0 million during fourth quarter 2024
  • Allowance for credit losses on loans and on off-balance sheet credit exposure of $389.5 million and allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans, excluding Warehouse Purchase Program, of 1.67%(1)
  • Nonperforming assets remain low at 0.23% of fourth quarter average interest-earning assets
  • Return (annualized) on fourth quarter average assets of 1.31%, average common equity of 7.00% and average tangible common equity of 13.50%(1)
  • Approved 2025 Stock Repurchase Program covering up to 5% of outstanding common stock
  • Prosperity Bank named Best Overall Bank in Texas by Money for 2025

HOUSTON, Jan. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.® (NYSE: PB), the parent company of Prosperity Bank® (collectively, "Prosperity"), reported net income of $130.1 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2024 compared with $95.5 million for the same period in 2023. Net income per diluted common share was $1.37 for the quarter ended December 31, 2024 compared with $1.02 for the same period in 2023. The annualized return on fourth quarter average assets was 1.31%. Additionally, deposits increased $293.7 million and borrowings decreased $700.0 million during the fourth quarter of 2024. Nonperforming assets decreased $8.4 million during the fourth quarter of 2024 and remain low at 0.23% of fourth quarter average interest-earning assets. On April 1, 2024, Lone Star State Bancshares, Inc. ("Lone Star") merged with Prosperity Bancshares and Lone Star State Bank of West Texas ("Lone Star Bank") merged with Prosperity Bank (collectively, the "Merger").

"We are excited about the growth and future of our company. The Texas and Oklahoma economies are some of the best in the country. Texas has no state income tax and both Texas and Oklahoma have a business-friendly political climate. The Texas population grew more than any other state in 2024, with the addition of 563,000 people, bringing the total population to 31,290,831. Further, according to Forbes in July 2024, there have been 209 corporate relocations to Texas since 2018. All of this bodes well for our future growth," said David Zalman, Prosperity's Senior Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.

"Prosperity has a strong capital position that provides opportunities to participate in mergers and acquisitions, repurchase stock or fund organic growth without the need for additional capital. We believe that our net interest margin should continue to expand to a more normal ratio as our assets continue to reprice, thereby increasing our earnings per share. We also have strong core deposits, with 34.5% of our deposits in noninterest-bearing accounts," stated Zalman.

"I would like to thank all our customers, associates, directors, and shareholders for helping build such a successful bank," concluded Zalman.

Results of Operations for the Three Months Ended December 31, 2024

Net income was $130.1 million (2) for the three months ended December 31, 2024 compared with $95.5 million (3) for the same period in 2023, an increase of $34.6 million or 36.2%. Net income per diluted common share was $1.37 for the three months ended December 31, 2024 compared with $1.02 for the same period in 2023, an increase of 34.3%. The changes were primarily due to an increase in net interest income and a decrease in the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation ("FDIC") special assessment, partially offset by an increase in salaries and benefits. On a linked quarter basis, net income was $130.1 million (2) for the three months ended December 31, 2024 compared with $127.3 million (4) for the three months ended September 30, 2024, an increase of $2.8 million or 2.2%. Net income per diluted common share was $1.37 for the three months ended December 31, 2024 compared with $1.34 for the three months ended September 30, 2024. Annualized returns on average assets, average common equity and average tangible common equity for the three months ended December 31, 2024 were 1.31%, 7.00% and 13.50%(1), respectively. Prosperity's efficiency ratio (excluding net gains and losses on the sale, write-down or write-up of assets and securities) was 46.10%(1) for the three months ended December 31, 2024.

Net interest income before provision for credit losses was $267.8 million for the three months ended December 31, 2024 compared with $237.0 million for the same period in 2023, an increase of $30.8 million or 13.0%. The change was primarily due to an increase in the average balances and average rates on loans, an increase in the average balances on federal funds sold and other earning assets and a decrease in the average balances and rates on other borrowings, partially offset by a decrease in the average balances on investment securities and an increase in the average balances and rates on interest-bearing deposits. Net interest income before provision for credit losses increased $6.1 million or 2.3% to $267.8 million for the three months ended December 31, 2024 compared with $261.7 million for the three months ended September 30, 2024. The change was primarily due to a decrease in the average balances on other borrowings and a decrease in the average rates on interest-bearing deposits, partially offset by a decrease in the average balances and average rates on loans and a decrease in the average balances on investment securities.

The net interest margin on a tax equivalent basis was 3.05% for the three months ended December 31, 2024 compared with 2.75% for the same period in 2023. The change was primarily due to an increase in the average balances and average rates on loans and a decrease in the average balances and rate on other borrowings, partially offset by a decrease in the average balances on investment securities and an increase in the average balances and rates on interest-bearing deposits. The net interest margin on a tax equivalent basis was 3.05% for the three months ended December 31, 2024 compared with 2.95% for the three months ended September 30, 2024. The change was primarily due to a decrease in the average balances on other borrowings and a decrease in the average rates on interest-bearing deposits, partially offset by a decrease in the average balances and average rates on loans and a decrease in the average balances on investment securities.

Noninterest income was $39.8 million for the three months ended December 31, 2024 compared with $36.6 million for the same period in 2023, an increase of $3.3 million or 8.9%. The change was primarily due to an increase in nonsufficient funds ("NSF") fees, an increase in service charges on deposit accounts and an increase in the net gain (loss) on sale or write-down of assets. Noninterest income was $39.8 million for the three months ended December 31, 2024 compared with $41.1 million for the three months ended September 30, 2024, a decrease of $1.3 million or 3.1%.

Noninterest expense was $141.5 million for the three months ended December 31, 2024 compared with $152.2 million for the same period in 2023, a decrease of $10.6 million or 7.0%, primarily due to a decrease in the FDIC special assessment, partially offset by an increase in salaries and benefits and an increase in credit and debit card, data processing and software amortization. Noninterest expense was $141.5 million for the three months ended December 31, 2024 compared with $140.3 million for the three months ended September 30, 2024, an increase of $1.2 million or 0.9%.

Results of Operations for the Year Ended December 31, 2024

Net income was $479.4 million (5) for the year ended December 31, 2024 compared with $419.3 million (6) for the same period in 2023, an increase of $60.1 million or 14.3%. Net income per diluted common share was $5.05 for the year ended December 31, 2024 compared with $4.51 for the same period in 2023, an increase of 12.0%. Net income and net income per diluted common share for the year ended December 31, 2024 were impacted by an increase in net interest income, a decrease in the FDIC special assessment of $16.3 million, a gain on Visa Class B-1 stock exchange net of investment securities sales of $11.2 million, a decrease in merger related provision for credit losses of $9.5 million and a decrease in merger related expenses of $10.7 million, and increases in noninterest income and noninterest expense related to nine months of Lone Star Bank operations. Returns on average assets, average common equity and average tangible common equity for the year ended December 31, 2024 were 1.21%, 6.56% and 12.73%(1), respectively.

Excluding merger related provision and expenses, gain on Visa Class B-1 stock exchange net of investment securities sales, and FDIC special assessment, each net of tax, net income was $484.0 million (1) or $5.11 (1) per diluted common share for the year ended December 31, 2024, and annualized returns on average assets, average common equity and average tangible common equity for the same period were 1.22%(1), 6.63%(1) and 12.85%(1), respectively. Prosperity's efficiency ratio was 48.43%(1) for the year ended December 31, 2024; and excluding merger related expenses and FDIC special assessment, the efficiency ratio was 47.75%(1).

Net interest income before provision for credit losses for the year ended December 31, 2024 was $1.026 billion compared with $956.4 million for the same period in 2023, an increase of $70.1 million or 7.3%. The change was primarily due to an increase in the average balances and average rates on loans, an increase in the average balances and average rates on federal funds sold and other earning assets, an increase in loan discount accretion of $9.4 million and a decrease in the average balance and rates on other borrowings, partially offset by a decrease in the average balances on investment securities and an increase in the average balances and rates on interest-bearing deposits.

The net interest margin on a tax equivalent basis for the year ended December 31, 2024 was 2.93% compared with 2.78% for the same period in 2023. The change was primarily due to an increase in the average balances and average rates on loans, an increase in the average balances and average rates on federal funds sold and other earning assets, an increase in loan discount accretion of $9.4 million and a decrease in the average balance and rates on other borrowings, partially offset by a decrease in the average balances on investment securities and an increase in the average balances and rates on interest-bearing deposits.

Noninterest income was $165.8 million for the year ended December 31, 2024 compared with $153.3 million for the same period in 2023, an increase of $12.5 million or 8.2%, primarily due to a gain on Visa Class B-1 stock exchange net of investment securities sales of $11.2 million and increases in service charges on deposit accounts, partially offset by a decrease in other noninterest income.

Noninterest expense was $570.6 million for the year ended December 31, 2024 compared with $556.7 million for the same period in 2023, an increase of $13.9 million or 2.5%, primarily due to an increase in salaries and benefits, an increase in credit and debit card, data processing and software amortization and additional expenses related to nine months of Lone Star Bank operations, partially offset by a decrease in the FDIC special assessment of $16.3 million and a decrease in merger related expenses of $10.7 million.

Balance Sheet Information

At December 31, 2024, Prosperity had $39.567 billion in total assets, an increase of $1.019 billion or 2.6%, compared with $38.548 billion at December 31, 2023. Linked quarter total assets decreased by $548.6 million compared with $40.115 billion at September 30, 2024.

Loans were $22.149 billion at December 31, 2024, an increase of $968.7 million or 4.6%, compared with $21.181 billion at December 31, 2023, primarily due to the Merger. Linked quarter loans decreased $231.6 million from $22.381 billion at September 30, 2024. Loans, excluding Warehouse Purchase Program loans, were $21.068 billion at December 31, 2024 compared with $20.358 billion at December 31, 2023, an increase of $710.0 million or 3.5%, and compared with $21.152 billion at September 30, 2024, a decrease of $83.8 million.

Deposits were $28.381 billion at December 31, 2024, an increase of $1.202 billion or 4.4%, compared with $27.180 billion at December 31, 2023, primarily due to the Merger. Linked quarter deposits increased $293.7 million or 1.0% (4.2% annualized) from $28.088 billion at September 30, 2024.

The table below provides detail on the impact of loans acquired and deposits assumed in the Merger:

Balance Sheet Data (at period end)
















(In thousands)


















Dec 31, 2024



Sep 30, 2024



Jun 30, 2024



Mar 31, 2024



Dec 31, 2023




(Unaudited)



(Unaudited)



(Unaudited)



(Unaudited)



(Unaudited)


Loans acquired (including new production since acquisition date):
















Lone Star Bank


$

1,057,618



$

1,109,783



$

1,084,559



$

-



$

-


Prosperity Bank
















Warehouse Purchase Program loans



1,080,903




1,228,706




1,081,403




864,924




822,245


All other loans



20,010,688




20,042,363




20,154,853




20,400,323




20,358,293


Total loans


$

22,149,209



$

22,380,852



$

22,320,815



$

21,265,247



$

21,180,538


















Deposits assumed (including new deposits since acquisition date):
















Lone Star Bank


$

1,093,536



$

1,136,216



$

1,187,821



$

-



$

-


All other deposits



27,287,802




26,951,395




26,745,265




27,175,518




27,179,809


Total deposits


$

28,381,338



$

28,087,611



$

27,933,086



$

27,175,518



$

27,179,809


Excluding loans acquired in the Merger and new production at the acquired banking centers since April 1, 2024, loans at December 31, 2024 decreased $88.9 million compared with December 31, 2023 and decreased $179.5 million compared with September 30, 2024.

Excluding deposits assumed in the Merger and new deposits generated at the acquired banking centers since April 1, 2024, deposits at December 31, 2024 increased by $108.0 million compared with December 31, 2023 and increased by $336.4 million compared with September 30, 2024.

Asset Quality

Nonperforming assets totaled $81.5 million or 0.23% of quarterly average interest-earning assets at December 31, 2024 compared with $72.7 million or 0.21% of quarterly average interest-earning assets at December 31, 2023 and $89.9 million or 0.25% of quarterly average interest-earning assets at September 30, 2024.

The allowance for credit losses on loans and off-balance sheet credit exposures was $389.5 million at December 31, 2024 compared with $368.9 million at December 31, 2023 and $392.0 million at September 30, 2024. There was no provision for credit losses for the three months ended December 31, 2024 and 2023, and a provision for credit losses of $9.1 million and $18.5 million for the years ended December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively. As a result of the loans acquired in the Merger, the second quarter of 2024 included a $7.9 million provision for credit losses on loans and a $1.2 million provision for credit losses on off-balance sheet credit exposures.

The allowance for credit losses on loans was $351.8 million or 1.59% of total loans at December 31, 2024 compared with $332.4 million or 1.57% of total loans at December 31, 2023 and $354.4 million or 1.58% of total loans at September 30, 2024. Excluding Warehouse Purchase Program loans, the allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans was 1.67%(1) at December 31, 2024 compared with 1.63%(1) at December 31, 2023 and 1.68%(1) at September 30, 2024.

Net charge-offs were $2.6 million for the three months ended December 31, 2024 compared with net charge-offs of $19.1 million for the three months ended December 31, 2023 and net charge-offs of $5.5 million for the three months ended September 30, 2024. For the fourth quarter of 2024, $1.5 million of reserves on resolved purchased credit deteriorated ("PCD") loans without any related charge-offs were released to the general reserve.

Net charge-offs were $14.6 million for the year ended December 31, 2024 compared with $38.0 million for the year ended December 31, 2023. Net charge-offs for the year ended December 31, 2024 included $3.4 million related to resolved PCD loans, which had specific reserves that were allocated to the charge-offs. Additionally, reserves on PCD loans increased by $26.1 million due to Day One accounting for PCD loans at the time of the Merger. Further, $15.4 million of reserves on resolved PCD loans were released to the general reserve.

Visa Class B-1 Stock Exchange

During the second quarter 2024, Prosperity tendered all of its shares of Visa, Inc. ("Visa") Class B-1 common stock in exchange for a combination of Visa Class B-2 common stock and Visa Class C common stock, pursuant to the terms and subject to the conditions of the public offering of Visa to exchange its Class B-1 common stock for a combination of shares of its Class B-2 common stock and Class C common stock, which expired on May 3, 2024. Prosperity recorded an unrealized gain of $20.6 million during the second quarter 2024 based on the conversion privilege of the Class C common stock and the closing price of Visa Class A common stock. In the exchange, Prosperity received 48,492 shares of Class B-2 stock, recorded at zero cost basis, and 19,245 shares of Class C common stock and has subsequently sold all shares of Class C stock.

Dividend

Prosperity Bancshares declared a first quarter 2025 cash dividend of $0.58 per share to be paid on April 1, 2025, to all shareholders of record as of March 14, 2025.

Stock Repurchase Program

On January 21, 2025, Prosperity Bancshares announced a stock repurchase program under which up to 5%, or approximately 4.8 million shares, of its outstanding common stock may be acquired over a one-year period expiring on January 21, 2026, at the discretion of management. Under its 2024 stock repurchase program, Prosperity Bancshares repurchased zero shares of its common stock during the three months ended December 31, 2024, and approximately 1.2 million shares of its common stock at an average weighted price of $60.35 per share during the year ended December 31, 2024.

Merger of Lone Star State Bancshares, Inc.

On April 1, 2024, Prosperity completed the merger of Lone Star and its wholly owned subsidiary Lone Star Bank, headquartered in Lubbock, Texas. Lone Star Bank operated 5 full-service banking offices in the West Texas area, including its main office in Lubbock, and 1 banking center in each of Brownfield, Midland, Odessa and Big Spring, Texas.

Pursuant to the terms of the definitive agreement, Prosperity issued 2,376,182 shares of Prosperity common stock plus approximately $64.1 million in cash for all outstanding shares of Lone Star in the second quarter of 2024. This resulted in goodwill of $106.7 million as of December 31, 2024, which does not include all the subsequent fair value adjustments that have not yet been finalized.

Conference Call

Prosperity's management team will host a conference call on Wednesday, January 29, 2025, at 11:30 a.m. Eastern Time (10:30 a.m. Central Time) to discuss Prosperity's fourth quarter 2024 earnings. Individuals and investment professionals may participate in the call by dialing 877-883-0383 for domestic participants, or 412-902-6506 for international participants. The participant elite entry number is 7777695.

Alternatively, individuals may listen to the live webcast of the presentation by visiting Prosperity's website at www.prosperitybankusa.com. The webcast may be accessed from Prosperity's Investor Relations page by selecting "Presentations, Webcasts & Calls" from the menu and following the instructions.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Prosperity's management uses certain non-GAAP financial measures to evaluate its performance. Specifically, for internal planning and forecasting purposes, Prosperity reviews each of diluted earnings per share, return on average assets, return on average common equity, and return on average tangible common equity, in each case excluding merger related provision for credit losses, net of tax, merger related expenses, net of tax, FDIC special assessment, net of tax, and net gain on the sale or write-up of securities, net of tax; return on average tangible common equity; tangible book value per share; the tangible equity to tangible assets ratio; allowance for credit losses to total loans excluding Warehouse Purchase Program loans; the efficiency ratio, excluding net gains and losses on the sale, write-down or write-up of assets and securities; and the efficiency ratio, excluding net gains and losses on the sale, write-down or write-up of assets and securities, merger related expenses, and FDIC special assessment. Prosperity believes these non-GAAP financial measures provide information useful to investors in understanding Prosperity's financial results and their presentation, together with the accompanying reconciliations, provides a more complete understanding of factors and trends affecting Prosperity's business and allows investors to view performance in a manner similar to management, the entire financial services sector, bank stock analysts and bank regulators. Further, Prosperity believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information by excluding certain items that may not be indicative of its core operating earnings and business outlook. These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered a substitute for, nor of greater importance than, GAAP basis financial measures and results; Prosperity strongly encourages investors to review its consolidated financial statements in their entirety and not to rely on any single financial measure. Because non-GAAP financial measures are not standardized, it may not be possible to compare these financial measures with other companies' non-GAAP financial measures having the same or similar names. Please refer to the "Notes to Selected Financial Data" at the end of this Earnings Release for a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to the nearest respective GAAP financial measures.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. ®

As of December 31, 2024, Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.® is a $39.567 billion Houston, Texas based regional financial holding company providing personal banking services and investments to consumers and businesses throughout Texas and Oklahoma. Founded in 1983, Prosperity believes in a community banking philosophy, taking care of customers, businesses and communities in the areas it serves by providing financial solutions to simplify everyday financial needs. In addition to offering traditional deposit and loan products, Prosperity offers digital banking solutions, credit and debit cards, mortgage services, retail brokerage services, trust and wealth management, and treasury management.

Prosperity currently operates 283 full-service banking locations: 65 in the Houston area, including The Woodlands; 30 in the South Texas area including Corpus Christi and Victoria; 62 in the Dallas/Fort Worth area; 22 in the East Texas area; 31 in the Central Texas area including Austin and San Antonio; 44 in the West Texas area including Lubbock, Midland - Odessa, Abilene, Amarillo and Wichita Falls; 15 in the Bryan/College Station area; 6 in the Central Oklahoma area; and 8 in the Tulsa, Oklahoma area.

Cautionary Notes on Forward-Looking Statements

"Safe Harbor" Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: This release contains, and the remarks by Prosperity's management on the conference call may contain, forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. From time to time, oral or written forward-looking statements may also be included in other information released to the public. Such forward-looking statements are typically, but not exclusively, identified by the use in the statements of words or phrases such as "aim," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "goal," "guidance," "intend," "is anticipated," "is expected," "is intended," "objective," "plan," "projected," "projection," "will affect," "will be," "will continue," "will decrease," "will grow," "will impact," "will increase," "will incur," "will reduce," "will remain," "will result," "would be," variations of such words or phrases (including where the word "could," "may," or "would" is used rather than the word "will" in a phrase) and similar words and phrases indicating that the statement addresses some future result, occurrence, plan or objective. Forward-looking statements include all statements other than statements of historical fact, including forecasts or trends, and are based on current expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections about Prosperity Bancshares and its subsidiaries. These forward-looking statements may include information about Prosperity's possible or assumed future economic performance or future results of operations, including future revenues, income, expenses, provision for credit losses, provision for taxes, effective tax rate, earnings per share and cash flows and Prosperity's future capital expenditures and dividends, future financial condition and changes therein, including changes in Prosperity's loan portfolio and allowance for credit losses, changes in deposits, borrowings and the investment securities portfolio, future capital structure or changes therein, as well as the plans and objectives of management for Prosperity's future operations, future or proposed acquisitions, the future or expected effect of acquisitions on Prosperity's operations, results of operations, financial condition, and future economic performance, statements about the anticipated benefits of any proposed transactions, and statements about the assumptions underlying any such statement. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are based on expectations and assumptions Prosperity currently believes to be valid. Because forward-looking statements relate to future results and occurrences, many of which are outside of Prosperity's control, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, whether Prosperity can: successfully identify acquisition targets and integrate the businesses of acquired companies and banks; continue to sustain its current internal growth rate or total growth rate; provide products and services that appeal to its customers; continue to have access to debt and equity capital markets; and achieve its sales objectives. Other risks include, but are not limited to: the possibility that credit quality could deteriorate; actions of competitors; changes in laws and regulations (including changes in governmental interpretations of regulations and changes in accounting standards); the possibility that the anticipated benefits of an acquisition transaction are not realized when expected or at all, including as a result of the impact of, or problems arising from, the integration of two companies or as a result of the strength of the economy and competitive factors generally; a deterioration or downgrade in the credit quality and credit agency ratings of the securities in Prosperity's securities portfolio; customer and consumer demand, including customer and consumer response to marketing; effectiveness of spending, investments or programs; fluctuations in the cost and availability of supply chain resources; economic conditions, including currency rate, interest rate and commodity price fluctuations; and the effect, impact, potential duration or other implications of weather and climate-related events. Prosperity disclaims any obligation to update such factors or to publicly announce the results of any revisions to any of the forward-looking statements included herein to reflect future events or developments. These and various other factors are discussed in Prosperity's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, and other reports and statements Prosperity has filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). Copies of the SEC filings for Prosperity may be downloaded from the Internet at no charge from http://www.prosperitybankusa.com.

(1)

Refer to the "Notes to Selected Financial Data" at the end of this Earnings Release for a reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure to the nearest GAAP financial measure.

(2)

Includes purchase accounting adjustments of $3.3 million, net of tax, primarily comprised of loan discount accretion of $3.6 million for the three months ended December 31, 2024.

(3)

Includes purchase accounting adjustments of $2.6 million, net of tax, primarily comprised of loan discount accretion of $2.5 million, merger related expenses of $278 thousand, and the FDIC special assessment of $19.9 million for the three months ended December 31, 2023.

(4)

Includes purchase accounting adjustments of $4.3 million, net of tax, primarily comprised of loan discount accretion of $4.8 million for the three months ended September 30, 2024.

(5)

Includes purchase accounting adjustments of $15.7 million, net of tax, primarily comprised of loan discount accretion of $17.5 million, merger related provision for credit losses of $9.1 million, merger related expenses of $4.5 million, FDIC special assessment of $3.6 million, and net gain on sale or write-up of securities of $11.2 million for the year ended December 31, 2024.

(6)

Includes purchase accounting adjustments of $8.1 million, net of tax, primarily comprised of loan discount accretion of $8.0 million, merger related provision for credit losses of $18.5 million, merger related expenses of $15.1 million, and the FDIC special assessment of $19.9 million for the year ended December 31, 2023.

Bryan/College Station Area


Grapevine Main


Tyler-South Broadway


Tomball


West

Bryan


Kiest


Tyler-University


Waller



Bryan-29th Street


Lake Highlands


Winnsboro


West Columbia


Odessa

Bryan-East


McKinney




Wharton


Grant

Bryan-North


McKinney Eldorado


Houston Area


Winnie


Kermit Highway

Caldwell


McKinney Redbud


Houston


Wirt


Parkway

College Station


North Carrolton


Aldine





Hearne


Park Cities


Alief


South Texas Area -


Wichita Falls

Huntsville


Plano


Bellaire


Corpus Christi


Cattlemans

Madisonville


Plano-West


Beltway


Calallen


Kell

Navasota


Preston Forest


Clear Lake


Carmel



New Waverly


Preston Parker


Copperfield


Northwest


Other West Texas Area

Rock Prairie


Preston Royal


Cypress


Saratoga


Locations

Southwest Parkway


Red Oak


Downtown


Timbergate


Big Spring

Tower Point


Richardson


Eastex


Water Street


Big Spring - East

Wellborn Road


Richardson-West


Fairfield




Brownfield



Rosewood Court


First Colony


Victoria


Brownwood

Central Texas Area


The Colony


Fry Road


Victoria Main


Burkburnett

Austin


Tollroad


Gessner


Victoria-Navarro


Byers

Cedar Park


Trinity Mills


Gladebrook


Victoria-North


Cisco

Congress


Turtle Creek


Grand Parkway


Victoria Salem


Comanche

Lakeway


West 15th Plano


Heights




Early

Liberty Hill


West Allen


Highway 6 West


Other South Texas Area


Floydada

Northland


Westmoreland


Little York


Locations


Gorman

Oak Hill


Wylie


Medical Center


Alice


Henrietta

Research Blvd




Memorial Drive


Aransas Pass


Levelland

Westlake


Fort Worth


Northside


Beeville


Littlefield



Haltom City


Pasadena


Colony Creek


Merkel

Other Central Texas Area


Hulen


Pecan Grove


Cuero


Plainview

Locations


Keller


Pin Oak


Edna


San Angelo

Bastrop


Museum Place


River Oaks


Goliad


Slaton

Canyon Lake


Renaissance Square


Sugar Land


Gonzales


Snyder

Dime Box


Roanoke


SW Medical Center


Hallettsville



Dripping Springs


Stockyards


Tanglewood


Kingsville


Oklahoma

Elgin




The Plaza


Mathis


Central Oklahoma Area

Flatonia


Other Dallas/Fort Worth Area


Uptown


Padre Island


Oklahoma City

Fredericksburg


Locations


Waugh Drive


Palacios


23rd Street

Georgetown


Arlington


Westheimer


Port Lavaca


Expressway

Gruene


Azle


West University


Portland


I-240

Horseshoe Bay


Ennis


Woodcreek


Rockport


Memorial

Kingsland


Gainesville




Sinton



La Grange


Glen Rose


Katy


Taft


Other Central Oklahoma Area

Lexington


Granbury


Cinco Ranch


Yoakum


Locations

Marble Falls


Grand Prairie


Katy-Spring Green


Yorktown


Edmond

New Braunfels


Jacksboro






Norman

Pleasanton


Mesquite


The Woodlands


West Texas Area



Round Rock


Muenster


The Woodlands-College Park


Abilene


Tulsa Area

San Antonio


Runaway Bay


The Woodlands-I-45


Antilley Road


Tulsa

Schulenburg


Sanger


The Woodlands-Research Forest


Barrow Street


Garnett

Seguin


Waxahachie




Cypress Street


Harvard

Smithville


Weatherford


Other Houston Area


Judge Ely


Memorial

Thorndale




Locations


Mockingbird


Sheridan

Weimar


East Texas Area


Angleton




S. Harvard



Athens


Bay City


Amarillo


Utica Tower

Dallas/Fort Worth Area


Blooming Grove


Beaumont


Hillside


Yale

Dallas


Canton


Cleveland


Soncy



14th Street Plano


Carthage


East Bernard




Other Tulsa Area Locations

Abrams Centre


Corsicana


El Campo


Lubbock


Owasso

Addison


Crockett


Dayton


4th Street



Allen


Eustace


Galveston


66th Street



Balch Springs


Gilmer


Groves


82nd Street



Camp Wisdom


Grapeland


Hempstead


86th Street



Carrollton


Gun Barrel City


Hitchcock


98th Street



Cedar Hill


Jacksonville


Liberty


Avenue Q



Coppell


Kerens


Magnolia


Milwaukee



East Plano


Longview


Magnolia Parkway


North University



Euless


Mount Vernon


Mont Belvieu


Texas Tech Student Union



Frisco


Palestine


Nederland





Frisco Warren


Rusk


Needville


Midland



Frisco-West


Seven Points


Rosenberg


North



Garland


Teague


Shadow Creek


Wadley



Grapevine


Tyler-Beckham


Spring


Wall Street



Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. ®

Financial Highlights (Unaudited)

(In thousands)



Dec 31, 2024



Sep 30, 2024



Jun 30, 2024



Mar 31, 2024



Dec 31, 2023


Balance Sheet Data (at period end)
















Loans held for sale


$

10,690



$

6,113



$

9,951



$

6,380



$

5,734


Loans held for investment



21,057,616




21,146,033




21,229,461




20,393,943




20,352,559


Loans held for investment - Warehouse Purchase Program



1,080,903




1,228,706




1,081,403




864,924




822,245


Total loans



22,149,209




22,380,852




22,320,815




21,265,247




21,180,538


















Investment securities(A)



11,094,424




11,300,756




11,702,139




12,301,138




12,803,896


Federal funds sold



292




208




234




250




260


Allowance for credit losses on loans



(351,805)




(354,397)




(359,852)




(330,219)




(332,362)


Cash and due from banks



1,972,175




2,209,863




1,507,604




1,086,444




458,153


Goodwill



3,503,129




3,504,388




3,504,107




3,396,402




3,396,086


Core deposit intangibles, net



66,047




70,178




74,324




60,757




63,994


Other real estate owned



5,701




5,757




4,960




2,204




1,708


Fixed assets, net



371,238




373,812




377,394




372,333




369,992


Other assets



756,328




623,903




630,569




601,964




605,612


Total assets


$

39,566,738



$

40,115,320



$

39,762,294



$

38,756,520



$

38,547,877


















Noninterest-bearing deposits


$

9,798,438



$

9,811,361



$

9,706,505



$

9,526,535



$

9,776,572


Interest-bearing deposits



18,582,900




18,276,250




18,226,581




17,648,983




17,403,237


Total deposits



28,381,338




28,087,611




27,933,086




27,175,518




27,179,809


Other borrowings



3,200,000




3,900,000




3,900,000




3,900,000




3,725,000


Securities sold under repurchase agreements



221,913




228,896




233,689




261,671




309,277


Allowance for credit losses on off-balance sheet credit exposures



37,646




37,646




37,646




36,503




36,503


Other liabilities



287,346




499,918




374,429




278,284




217,958


Total liabilities



32,128,243




32,754,071




32,478,850




31,651,976




31,468,547


Shareholders' equity(B)



7,438,495




7,361,249




7,283,444




7,104,544




7,079,330


Total liabilities and equity


$

39,566,738



$

40,115,320



$

39,762,294



$

38,756,520



$

38,547,877




(A)

Includes $(2,056), $(1,070), $(2,007), $(2,954) and $(1,770) in unrealized losses on available for sale securities for the quarterly periods ended December 31, 2024, September 30, 2024, June 30, 2024, March 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively.

(B)

Includes $(1,624), $(845), $(1,586), $(2,333) and $(1,398) in after-tax unrealized losses on available for sale securities for the quarterly periods ended December 31, 2024, September 30, 2024, June 30, 2024, March 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. ®

Financial Highlights (Unaudited)

(In thousands)



Three Months Ended



Year-to-Date




Dec 31,
2024



Sep 30,
2024



Jun 30,
2024



Mar 31,
2024



Dec 31,
2023



Dec 31,
2024



Dec 31,
2023


Income Statement Data






















Interest income:






















Loans


$

333,055



$

337,451



$

336,428



$

306,228



$

306,562



$

1,313,162



$

1,148,996


Securities(C)



58,260




59,617




62,428




66,421




68,077




246,726




283,302


Federal funds sold and other earning assets



19,630




20,835




14,095




9,265




1,793




63,825




12,245


Total interest income



410,945




417,903




412,951




381,914




376,432




1,623,713




1,444,543
























Interest expense:






















Deposits



102,050




107,758




106,124




92,692




84,969




408,624




272,345


Other borrowings



39,620




46,792




46,282




48,946




52,386




181,640




206,323


Securities sold under repurchase agreements



1,501




1,662




1,759




2,032




2,094




6,954




9,404


Subordinated debentures



-




-




-




-




-




-




38


Total interest expense



143,171




156,212




154,165




143,670




139,449




597,218




488,110


Net interest income



267,774




261,691




258,786




238,244




236,983




1,026,495




956,433


Provision for credit losses



-




-




9,066




-




-




9,066




18,540


Net interest income after provision for credit losses



267,774




261,691




249,720




238,244




236,983




1,017,429




937,893
























Noninterest income:






















Nonsufficient funds (NSF) fees



9,960




9,016




8,153




8,288




8,365




35,417




33,691


Credit card, debit card and ATM card income



9,443




9,620




9,384




8,861




9,314




37,308




36,471


Service charges on deposit accounts



6,992




6,664




6,436




6,406




6,316




26,498




24,582


Trust income



3,514




3,479




3,601




4,156




3,360




14,750




13,269


Mortgage income



779




962




745




610




542




3,096




2,298


Brokerage income



1,063




1,258




1,186




1,235




1,059




4,742




4,275


Bank owned life insurance income



2,020




2,028




1,885




2,047




1,882




7,980




6,653


Net gain (loss) on sale or write-down of assets



584




3,178




(903)




(35)




(84)




2,824




1,986


Net gain on sale or write-up of securities



-




224




10,723




298




-




11,245




-


Other noninterest income



5,482




4,670




4,793




7,004




5,814




21,949




30,040


Total noninterest income



39,837




41,099




46,003




38,870




36,568




165,809




153,265
























Noninterest expense:






















Salaries and benefits



88,631




88,367




89,584




85,771




80,486




352,353




328,430


Net occupancy and equipment



8,957




9,291




8,915




8,623




9,093




35,786




35,517


Credit and debit card, data processing and software amortization



12,342




11,985




11,998




10,975




10,741




47,300




41,570


Regulatory assessments and FDIC insurance



5,789




5,726




10,317




5,538




24,940




27,370




40,165


Core deposit intangibles amortization



4,131




4,146




4,156




3,237




3,559




15,670




12,676


Depreciation



4,791




4,741




4,836




4,686




4,607




19,054




18,283


Communications



3,450




3,360




3,485




3,402




3,572




13,697




14,413


Other real estate expense



255




12




69




187




165




523




(88)


Net (gain) loss on sale or write-down of other real estate



(610)




(97)




31




(138)




34




(814)




(746)


Merger related expenses



-




63




4,381




-




278




4,444




15,133


Other noninterest expense



13,809




12,744




15,070




13,567




14,696




55,190




51,345


Total noninterest expense



141,545




140,338




152,842




135,848




152,171




570,573




556,698


Income before income taxes



166,066




162,452




142,881




141,266




121,380




612,665




534,460


Provision for income taxes



35,990




35,170




31,279




30,840




25,904




133,279




115,144


Net income available to common shareholders


$

130,076



$

127,282



$

111,602



$

110,426



$

95,476



$

479,386



$

419,316




(C)

Interest income on securities was reduced by net premium amortization of $5,609, $5,574, $5,831, $5,822 and $6,428 for the three months ended December 31, 2024, September 30, 2024, June 30, 2024, March 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively, and $22,836 and $27,840 for the years ended December 31, 2024, and 2023, respectively.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. ®

Financial Highlights (Unaudited)

(Dollars and share amounts in thousands, except per share data and market prices)



Three Months Ended



Year-to-Date




Dec 31,
2024



Sep 30,
2024



Jun 30,
2024



Mar 31,
2024



Dec 31,
2023



Dec 31,
2024



Dec 31,
2023
























Profitability






















Net income (D) (E)


$

130,076



$

127,282



$

111,602



$

110,426



$

95,476



$

479,386



$

419,316
























Basic earnings per share


$

1.37



$

1.34



$

1.17



$

1.18



$

1.02



$

5.05



$

4.51


Diluted earnings per share


$

1.37



$

1.34



$

1.17



$

1.18



$

1.02



$

5.05



$

4.51
























Return on average assets (F) (J)



1.31

%



1.28

%



1.12

%



1.13

%



0.98

%



1.21

%



1.08

%

Return on average common equity (F) (J)



7.00

%



6.93

%



6.10

%



6.20

%



5.39

%



6.56

%



6.03

%

Return on average tangible common equity (F) (G) (J)



13.50

%



13.50

%



11.81

%



12.06

%



10.54

%



12.73

%



11.76

%

Tax equivalent net interest margin (D) (E) (H)



3.05

%



2.95

%



2.94

%



2.79

%



2.75

%



2.93

%



2.78

%

Efficiency ratio (G) (I) (K)



46.10

%



46.87

%



51.82

%



49.07

%



55.61

%



48.43

%



50.26

%























Liquidity and Capital Ratios






















Equity to assets



18.80

%



18.35

%



18.32

%



18.33

%



18.37

%



18.80

%



18.37

%

Common equity tier 1 capital



16.42

%



15.84

%



15.42

%



15.75

%



15.54

%



16.42

%



15.54

%

Tier 1 risk-based capital



16.42

%



15.84

%



15.42

%



15.75

%



15.54

%



16.42

%



15.54

%

Total risk-based capital



17.67

%



17.09

%



16.67

%



17.00

%



16.56

%



17.67

%



16.56

%

Tier 1 leverage capital



10.82

%



10.52

%



10.29

%



10.37

%



10.39

%



10.82

%



10.39

%

Period end tangible equity to period end tangible assets (G)



10.75

%



10.36

%



10.24

%



10.33

%



10.31

%



10.75

%



10.31

%























Other Data






















Weighted-average shares used in computing earnings per common share






















Basic



95,264




95,261




95,765




93,706




93,715




95,000




92,902


Diluted



95,264




95,261




95,765




93,706




93,715




95,000




92,902


Period end shares outstanding



95,275




95,261




95,262




93,525




93,722




95,275




93,722


Cash dividends paid per common share


$

0.58



$

0.56



$

0.56



$

0.56



$

0.56



$

2.26



$

2.21


Book value per common share


$

78.07



$

77.27



$

76.46



$

75.96



$

75.54



$

78.07



$

75.54


Tangible book value per common share (G)


$

40.61



$

39.75



$

38.89



$

39.00



$

38.62



$

40.61



$

38.62
























Common Stock Market Price






















High


$

86.76



$

74.87



$

66.18



$

68.88



$

68.79



$

86.76



$

78.76


Low


$

68.94



$

58.66



$

57.16



$

60.08



$

49.60



$

57.16



$

49.60


Period end closing price


$

75.35



$

72.07



$

61.14



$

65.78



$

67.73



$

75.35



$

67.73


Employees - FTE (excluding overtime)



3,916




3,896




3,902




3,901




3,850




3,916




3,850


Number of banking centers



283




287




288




283




285




283




285


(D)

Includes purchase accounting adjustments for the periods presented as follows:


Three Months Ended


Year-to-Date


Dec 31,

2024


Sep 30,

2024


Jun 30,

2024


Mar 31,

2024


Dec 31,

2023


Dec 31,

2024


Dec 31,

2023

Loan discount accretion














Non-PCD

$2,761


$3,616


$4,797


$1,312


$1,543


$12,486


$4,825

PCD

$850


$1,212


$2,394


$548


$937


$5,004


$3,221

Securities net accretion

$528


$555


$564


$561


$598


$2,208


$1,648

Time deposits amortization

$(21)


$(40)


$4


$(97)


$(150)


$(154)


$(600)



(E)

Using effective tax rate of 21.7%, 21.6%, 21.9%, 21.8% and 21.3% for the three months ended December 31, 2024, September 30, 2024, June 30, 2024, March 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively, and 21.8% and 21.5% for the years ended December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively.

(F)

Interim periods annualized.

(G)

Refer to the "Notes to Selected Financial Data" at the end of this Earnings Release for a reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure to the nearest GAAP financial measure.

(H)

Net interest margin for all periods presented is based on average balances on an actual 366-day or 365-day basis.

(I)

Calculated by dividing total noninterest expense, excluding credit loss provisions, by net interest income plus noninterest income, excluding net gains and losses on the sale, write-down or write-up of assets and securities. Additionally, taxes are not part of this calculation.

(J)

For calculations of the annualized returns on average assets, average common equity and average tangible common equity excluding merger related provision for credit losses, net of tax, merger related expenses, net of tax, FDIC special assessment, net of tax, and net gain on sale or write-up of securities, net of tax refer to the "Notes to Selected Financial Data" at the end of this Earnings Release for a reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure to the nearest GAAP financial measure.

(K)

For calculations of the efficiency ratio excluding merger related expenses and FDIC special assessment refer to the "Notes to Selected Financial Data" at the end of this Earnings Release for a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to the nearest respective GAAP financial measures.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. ®

Financial Highlights (Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands)

YIELD ANALYSIS


Three Months Ended




Dec 31, 2024


Sep 30, 2024


Dec 31, 2023




Average
Balance



Interest
Earned/
Interest
Paid



Average
Yield/
Rate

(L)

Average
Balance



Interest
Earned/
Interest
Paid



Average
Yield/
Rate

(L)

Average
Balance



Interest
Earned/
Interest
Paid



Average
Yield/
Rate

(L)

Interest-earning assets:


























Loans held for sale


$

8,571



$

144



6.68 %


$

7,913



$

137



6.89 %


$

9,828



$

185



7.47 %


Loans held for investment



21,038,694




313,863



5.93 %



21,107,139




316,939



5.97 %



20,370,915




291,882



5.68 %


Loans held for investment - Warehouse Purchase Program



1,137,113




19,048



6.66 %



1,114,681




20,375



7.27 %



770,481




14,495



7.46 %


Total loans



22,184,378




333,055



5.97 %



22,229,733




337,451



6.04 %



21,151,224




306,562



5.75 %


Investment securities



11,265,535




58,260



2.06 %

(M)


11,612,193




59,617



2.04 %

(M)


13,074,243




68,077



2.07 %

(M)

Federal funds sold and other earning assets



1,628,050




19,630



4.80 %



1,531,788




20,835



5.41 %



125,295




1,793



5.68 %


Total interest-earning assets



35,077,963




410,945



4.66 %



35,373,714




417,903



4.70 %



34,350,762




376,432



4.35 %


Allowance for credit losses on loans



(353,560)









(358,237)









(346,493)








Noninterest-earning assets



4,902,996









4,873,725









4,810,942








Total assets


$

39,627,399








$

39,889,202








$

38,815,211


































Interest-bearing liabilities:


























Interest-bearing demand deposits


$

4,845,174



$

8,535



0.70 %


$

4,774,975



$

9,251



0.77 %


$

4,822,698



$

6,789



0.56 %


Savings and money market deposits



8,915,410




47,089



2.10 %



8,908,315




49,824



2.23 %



8,815,892




45,192



2.03 %


Certificates and other time deposits



4,552,445




46,426



4.06 %



4,564,232




48,683



4.24 %



3,442,115




32,988



3.80 %


Other borrowings



3,332,609




39,620



4.73 %



3,900,000




46,792



4.77 %



4,028,263




52,386



5.16 %


Securities sold under repurchase agreements



231,240




1,501



2.58 %



242,813




1,662



2.72 %



300,317




2,094



2.77 %


Total interest-bearing liabilities



21,876,878




143,171



2.60 %

(N)


22,390,335




156,212



2.78 %

(N)


21,409,285




139,449



2.58 %

(N)



























Noninterest-bearing liabilities:


























Noninterest-bearing demand deposits



9,829,912









9,680,785









9,960,240








Allowance for credit losses on off-balance sheet credit exposures



37,646









37,646









36,503








Other liabilities



454,298









433,171









323,344








Total liabilities



32,198,734









32,541,937









31,729,372








Shareholders' equity



7,428,665









7,347,265









7,085,839








Total liabilities and shareholders' equity


$

39,627,399








$

39,889,202








$

38,815,211


































Net interest income and margin





$

267,774



3.04 %





$

261,691



2.94 %





$

236,983



2.74 %


Non-GAAP to GAAP reconciliation:


























Tax equivalent adjustment






767









808









952





Net interest income and margin
(tax equivalent basis)





$

268,541



3.05 %





$

262,499



2.95 %





$

237,935



2.75 %




(L)

Annualized and based on an actual 366-day or 365-day basis.

(M)

Yield on securities was impacted by net premium amortization of $5,609, $5,574 and $6,428 for the three months ended December 31, 2024, September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively.

(N)

Total cost of funds, including noninterest bearing deposits, was 1.80%, 1.94% and 1.76% for the three months ended December 31, 2024, September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. ®

Financial Highlights (Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands)

YIELD ANALYSIS


Year-to-Date




Dec 31, 2024



Dec 31, 2023




Average
Balance



Interest
Earned/
Interest
Paid



Average
Yield/
Rate


(O)

Average
Balance



Interest
Earned/
Interest
Paid



Average
Yield/
Rate

(O)

Interest-earning assets:



















Loans held for sale


$

7,603



$

522



6.87 %



$

6,508



$

452



6.95 %


Loans held for investment



20,973,042




1,242,836



5.93 %




19,754,541




1,089,743



5.52 %


Loans held for investment - Warehouse Purchase Program



973,206




69,804



7.17 %




815,853




58,801



7.21 %


Total loans



21,953,851




1,313,162



5.98 %




20,576,902




1,148,996



5.58 %


Investment securities



11,934,793




246,726



2.07 %


(P)


13,719,899




283,302



2.06 %

(P)

Federal funds sold and other earning assets



1,216,728




63,825



5.25 %




248,691




12,245



4.92 %


Total interest-earning assets



35,105,372




1,623,713



4.63 %




34,545,492




1,444,543



4.18 %


Allowance for credit losses on loans



(344,167)










(314,350)








Noninterest-earning assets



4,839,630










4,741,815








Total assets


$

39,600,835









$

38,972,957



























Interest-bearing liabilities:



















Interest-bearing demand deposits


$

4,900,189



$

35,342



0.72 %



$

5,150,049



$

19,554



0.38 %


Savings and money market deposits



8,949,010




194,317



2.17 %




9,129,845




168,184



1.84 %


Certificates and other time deposits



4,301,763




178,965



4.16 %




2,832,754




84,607



2.99 %


Other borrowings



3,802,910




181,640



4.78 %




4,008,616




206,323



5.15 %


Securities sold under repurchase agreements



257,171




6,954



2.70 %




389,313




9,404



2.42 %


Subordinated debentures



-




-




-




1,031




38



3.69 %


Total interest-bearing liabilities



22,211,043




597,218



2.69 %


(Q)


21,511,608




488,110



2.27 %

(Q)




















Noninterest-bearing liabilities:



















Noninterest-bearing demand deposits



9,683,980










10,224,241








Allowance for credit losses on off-balance sheet credit exposures



37,134










33,271








Other liabilities



363,607










253,047








Total liabilities



32,295,764










32,022,167








Shareholders' equity



7,305,071










6,950,790








Total liabilities and shareholders' equity


$

39,600,835









$

38,972,957



























Net interest income and margin





$

1,026,495



2.92 %






$

956,433



2.77 %


Non-GAAP to GAAP reconciliation:



















Tax equivalent adjustment






3,183










3,640





Net interest income and margin (tax equivalent basis)





$

1,029,678



2.93 %






$

960,073



2.78 %


























(O)

Based on an actual 366-day or 365-day basis.

(P)

Yield on securities was impacted by net premium amortization of $22,836 and $27,840 for the years ended December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively.

(Q)

Total cost of funds, including noninterest bearing deposits, was 1.87% and 1.54% for the years ended December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. ®

Financial Highlights (Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands)


Three Months Ended



Dec 31, 2024



Sep 30, 2024



Jun 30, 2024



Mar 31, 2024



Dec 31, 2023


YIELD TREND (R)






























Interest-Earning Assets:















Loans held for sale


6.68

%



6.89

%



7.10

%



6.77

%



7.47

%

Loans held for investment


5.93

%



5.97

%



6.02

%



5.77

%



5.68

%

Loans held for investment - Warehouse Purchase Program


6.66

%



7.27

%



7.42

%



7.51

%



7.46

%

Total loans


5.97

%



6.04

%



6.08

%



5.83

%



5.75

%

Investment securities (S)


2.06

%



2.04

%



2.06

%



2.10

%



2.07

%

Federal funds sold and other earning assets


4.80

%



5.41

%



5.52

%



5.54

%



5.68

%

Total interest-earning assets


4.66

%



4.70

%



4.68

%



4.45

%



4.35

%
















Interest-Bearing Liabilities:















Interest-bearing demand deposits


0.70

%



0.77

%



0.76

%



0.66

%



0.56

%

Savings and money market deposits


2.10

%



2.23

%



2.22

%



2.13

%



2.03

%

Certificates and other time deposits


4.06

%



4.24

%



4.27

%



4.05

%



3.80

%

Other borrowings


4.73

%



4.77

%



4.77

%



4.82

%



5.16

%

Securities sold under repurchase agreements


2.58

%



2.72

%



2.74

%



2.76

%



2.77

%

Total interest-bearing liabilities


2.60

%



2.78

%



2.76

%



2.62

%



2.58

%
















Net Interest Margin


3.04

%



2.94

%



2.94

%



2.78

%



2.74

%

Net Interest Margin (tax equivalent)


3.05

%



2.95

%



2.94

%



2.79

%



2.75

%



(R)

Annualized and based on average balances on an actual 366-day or 365-day basis.

(S)

Yield on securities was impacted by net premium amortization of $5,609, $5,574, $5,831, $5,822 and $6,428 for the three months ended December 31, 2024, September 30, 2024, June 30, 2024, March 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. ®

Financial Highlights (Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands)



Three Months Ended




Dec 31, 2024



Sep 30, 2024



Jun 30, 2024



Mar 31, 2024



Dec 31, 2023


Balance Sheet Averages
















Loans held for sale


$

8,571



$

7,913



$

8,446



$

5,467



$

9,828


Loans held for investment



21,038,694




21,107,139




21,328,824




20,415,316




20,370,915


Loans held for investment - Warehouse Purchase Program



1,137,113




1,114,681




917,026




720,650




770,481


Total loans



22,184,378




22,229,733




22,254,296




21,141,433




21,151,224


















Investment securities



11,265,535




11,612,193




12,179,074




12,693,268




13,074,243


Federal funds sold and other earning assets



1,628,050




1,531,788




1,026,251




672,840




125,295


Total interest-earning assets



35,077,963




35,373,714




35,459,621




34,507,541




34,350,762


Allowance for credit losses on loans



(353,560)




(358,237)




(332,904)




(331,708)




(346,493)


Cash and due from banks



317,420




304,911




295,077




315,612




302,864


Goodwill



3,505,030




3,504,300




3,482,448




3,396,177




3,396,224


Core deposit intangibles, net



68,167




72,330




59,979




62,482




65,986


Other real estate



6,778




5,339




3,071




2,319




4,781


Fixed assets, net



373,561




375,626




377,369




372,458




370,900


Other assets



632,040




611,219




604,187




610,649




670,187


Total assets


$

39,627,399



$

39,889,202



$

39,948,848



$

38,935,530



$

38,815,211


















Noninterest-bearing deposits


$

9,829,912



$

9,680,785



$

9,780,211



$

9,443,249



$

9,960,240


Interest-bearing demand deposits



4,845,174




4,774,975




4,839,194




5,143,585




4,822,698


Savings and money market deposits



8,915,410




8,908,315




9,084,051




8,889,077




8,815,892


Certificates and other time deposits



4,552,445




4,564,232




4,400,922




3,683,815




3,442,115


Total deposits



28,142,941




27,928,307




28,104,378




27,159,726




27,040,945


Other borrowings



3,332,609




3,900,000




3,900,000




4,083,132




4,028,263


Securities sold under repurchase agreements



231,240




242,813




258,637




296,437




300,317


Allowance for credit losses on off-balance sheet credit exposures



37,646




37,646




36,729




36,503




36,503


Other liabilities



454,298




433,171




327,847




238,480




323,344


Shareholders' equity



7,428,665




7,347,265




7,321,257




7,121,252




7,085,839


Total liabilities and equity


$

39,627,399



$

39,889,202



$

39,948,848



$

38,935,530



$

38,815,211


Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. ®

Financial Highlights (Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands)



Dec 31, 2024


Sep 30, 2024


Jun 30, 2024


Mar 31, 2024


Dec 31, 2023

Period End Balances
































Loan Portfolio
















Commercial and industrial


$1,962,111

8.8 %


$1,970,844

8.8 %


$2,023,531

9.1 %


$1,932,534

9.1 %


$1,936,717

9.2 %

Warehouse purchase program


1,080,903

4.9 %


1,228,706

5.5 %


1,081,403

4.8 %


864,924

4.1 %


822,245

3.9 %

Construction, land development and other land loans


2,859,281

12.9 %


2,814,521

12.6 %


2,828,372

12.7 %


2,876,588

13.5 %


3,076,591

14.5 %

1-4 family residential


7,581,450

34.2 %


7,557,858

33.8 %


7,496,485

33.6 %


7,331,251

34.5 %


7,207,226

34.0 %

Home equity


906,139

4.1 %


919,676

4.1 %


930,428

4.2 %


950,169

4.5 %


960,852

4.5 %

Commercial real estate (includes multi-family residential)


5,800,985

26.2 %


5,869,687

26.2 %


5,961,884

26.7 %


5,631,460

26.5 %


5,662,948

26.7 %

Agriculture (includes farmland)


1,033,546

4.7 %


1,033,224

4.6 %


1,037,361

4.6 %


813,092

3.8 %


816,043

3.9 %

Consumer and other


378,817

1.7 %


413,548

1.8 %


340,611

1.5 %


326,915

1.5 %


329,593

1.6 %

Energy


545,977

2.5 %


572,788

2.6 %


620,740

2.8 %


538,314

2.5 %


368,323

1.7 %

Total loans


$22,149,209



$22,380,852



$22,320,815



$21,265,247



$21,180,538


















Deposit Types
















Noninterest-bearing DDA


$9,798,438

34.5 %


$9,811,361

34.9 %


$9,706,505

34.7 %


$9,526,535

35.1 %


$9,776,572

36.0 %

Interest-bearing DDA


5,182,035

18.3 %


4,800,758

17.1 %


4,762,730

17.1 %


4,867,247

17.9 %


5,115,945

18.8 %

Money market


6,229,022

21.9 %


6,166,792

22.0 %


6,180,769

22.1 %


6,134,221

22.6 %


5,859,701

21.6 %

Savings


2,685,496

9.5 %


2,707,982

9.6 %


2,765,197

9.9 %


2,830,117

10.4 %


2,881,397

10.6 %

Certificates and other time deposits


4,486,347

15.8 %


4,600,718

16.4 %


4,517,885

16.2 %


3,817,398

14.0 %


3,546,194

13.0 %

Total deposits


$28,381,338



$28,087,611



$27,933,086



$27,175,518



$27,179,809


















Loan to Deposit Ratio


78.0 %



79.7 %



79.9 %



78.3 %



77.9 %


Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. ®

Financial Highlights (Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands)

Construction Loans



Dec 31, 2024



Sep 30, 2024



Jun 30, 2024



Mar 31, 2024



Dec 31, 2023




























Single family residential construction


$

778,067



27.2

%


$

836,571



29.7

%


$

940,381



33.2

%


$

1,031,163



35.8

%


$

1,088,636



35.4

%

Land development



260,158



9.1

%



256,571



9.1

%



241,639



8.5

%



290,243



10.1

%



367,849



12.0

%

Raw land



278,892



9.7

%



263,411



9.4

%



291,112



10.3

%



311,265



10.8

%



328,365



10.7

%

Residential lots



209,850



7.3

%



217,920



7.7

%



222,343



7.9

%



224,901



7.8

%



222,591



7.2

%

Commercial lots



59,044



2.1

%



58,472



2.1

%



60,264



2.1

%



59,691



2.1

%



155,415



5.0

%

Commercial construction and other



1,274,619



44.6

%



1,183,127



42.0

%



1,074,361



38.0

%



959,687



33.4

%



914,436



29.7

%

Net unaccreted discount



(1,349)






(1,551)






(1,728)






(362)






(701)




Total construction loans


$

2,859,281





$

2,814,521





$

2,828,372





$

2,876,588





$

3,076,591




Non-Owner Occupied Commercial Real Estate Loans by Metropolitan Statistical Area (MSA) as of December 31, 2024


Houston



Dallas



Austin



OK City



Tulsa



Other (T)



Total



Collateral Type






















Shopping center/retail

$

344,055



$

256,356



$

57,090



$

15,746



$

13,607



$

339,865



$

1,026,719



Commercial and industrial buildings


140,411




110,911




22,433




35,081




16,347




282,227




607,410



Office buildings


98,017




220,871




88,601




46,841




3,553




83,749




541,632



Medical buildings


75,021




16,087




1,684




42,747




29,340




77,895




242,774



Apartment buildings


93,512




120,066




64,620




12,691




12,966




210,558




514,413



Hotel


110,790




105,085




31,414




11,685




-




188,618




447,592



Other


175,305




53,479




19,687




7,577




6,931




94,800




357,779



Total

$

1,037,111



$

882,855



$

285,529



$

172,368



$

82,744



$

1,277,712



$

3,738,319


(U)

Acquired Loans










Non-PCD Loans



PCD Loans



Total Acquired Loans



Balance at
Acquisition
Date



Balance at
Sep 30,
2024



Balance at
Dec 31,
2024



Balance at
Acquisition
Date



Balance at
Sep 30,
2024



Balance at
Dec 31,
2024



Balance at
Acquisition
Date



Balance at
Sep 30,
2024



Balance at
Dec 31,
2024


Loan marks:



























Acquired banks (V)

$

368,247



$

14,903



$

14,201



$

327,842



$

6,361



$

5,931



$

696,089



$

21,264



$

20,132


Lone Star Bank (W)


20,378




15,709




13,644




4,558




1,913




1,459




24,936




17,622




15,103


Total


388,625




30,612




27,845




332,400




8,274




7,390




721,025




38,886




35,235





























Acquired portfolio loan balances:



























Acquired banks (V)


13,307,853




1,446,161




1,353,801




1,317,564




413,864




389,794




14,625,417




1,860,025




1,743,595


Lone Star Bank (W)


1,016,128




868,114




735,828




59,109




54,793




50,230




1,075,237




922,907




786,058


Total


14,323,981




2,314,275




2,089,629




1,376,673




468,657




440,024




15,700,654


(X)


2,782,932




2,529,653





























Acquired portfolio loan balances less loan marks

$

13,935,356



$

2,283,663



$

2,061,784



$

1,044,273



$

460,383



$

432,634



$

14,979,629



$

2,744,046



$

2,494,418




(T)

Includes other MSA and non-MSA regions.

(U)

Represents a portion of total commercial real estate loans of $5.801 billion as of December 31, 2024.

(V)

Includes Bank Arlington, American State Bank, Community National Bank, First Federal Bank Texas, Coppermark Bank, First Victoria National Bank, The F&M Bank & Trust Company, Tradition Bank, LegacyTexas Bank and FirstCapital Bank.

(W)

The Merger was completed on April 1, 2024 and resulted in the addition of $1.075 billion in loans with related purchase accounting adjustments of $24.9 million at acquisition date, which were subject to subsequent fair value adjustments.

(X)

Actual principal balances acquired.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. ®

Financial Highlights (Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands)


Three Months Ended



Year-to-Date



Dec 31,
2024



Sep 30,
2024



Jun 30,
2024



Mar 31,
2024



Dec 31,
2023



Dec 31,
2024



Dec 31,
2023


Asset Quality





















Nonaccrual loans

$

73,647



$

83,969



$

84,175



$

78,475



$

68,688



$

73,647



$

68,688


Accruing loans 90 or more days past due


2,189




20




322




3,035




2,195




2,189




2,195


Total nonperforming loans


75,836




83,989




84,497




81,510




70,883




75,836




70,883


Repossessed assets


4




177




113




97




76




4




76


Other real estate


5,701




5,757




4,960




2,204




1,708




5,701




1,708


Total nonperforming assets

$

81,541



$

89,923



$

89,570



$

83,811



$

72,667



$

81,541



$

72,667























Nonperforming assets:





















Commercial and industrial (includes energy)

$

10,080



$

13,642



$

16,340



$

10,199



$

8,957



$

10,080



$

8,957


Construction, land development and other land loans


4,481




4,053




4,895




15,826




17,343




4,481




17,343


1-4 family residential (includes home equity)


44,824




36,660




33,935




30,206




26,096




44,824




26,096


Commercial real estate (includes multi-family residential)


18,861




32,803




31,776




23,720




18,775




18,861




18,775


Agriculture (includes farmland)


3,208




2,686




2,550




3,714




1,460




3,208




1,460


Consumer and other


87




79




74




146




36




87




36


Total

$

81,541



$

89,923



$

89,570



$

83,811



$

72,667



$

81,541



$

72,667


Number of loans/properties


368




346




349




319




292




368




292


Allowance for credit losses on loans

$

351,805



$

354,397



$

359,852



$

330,219



$

332,362



$

351,805



$

332,362























Net charge-offs (recoveries):





















Commercial and industrial (includes energy)

$

405



$

3,309



$

2,777



$

283



$

16,123



$

6,774



$

16,405


Construction, land development and other land loans


294




378




109




(2)




(5)




779




27


1-4 family residential (includes home equity)


180




409




425




457




20




1,471




(268)


Commercial real estate (includes multi-family residential)


362




258




(381)




(17)




1,590




222




17,116


Agriculture (includes farmland)


5




(116)




214




23




-




126




(84)


Consumer and other


1,346




1,217




1,224




1,399




1,405




5,186




4,795


Total

$

2,592



$

5,455



$

4,368



$

2,143



$

19,133



$

14,558



$

37,991























Asset Quality Ratios





















Nonperforming assets to average interest-earning assets


0.23

%



0.25

%



0.25

%



0.24

%



0.21

%



0.23

%



0.21

%

Nonperforming assets to loans and other real estate


0.37

%



0.40

%



0.40

%



0.39

%



0.34

%



0.37

%



0.34

%

Net charge-offs to average loans (annualized)


0.05

%



0.10

%



0.08

%



0.04

%



0.36

%



0.07

%



0.18

%

Allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans


1.59

%



1.58

%



1.61

%



1.55

%



1.57

%



1.59

%



1.57

%

Allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans, excluding Warehouse Purchase Program loans (G)


1.67

%



1.68

%



1.69

%



1.62

%



1.63

%



1.67

%



1.63

%

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.®
Notes to Selected Financial Data (Unaudited)
(Dollars and share amounts in thousands, except per share data)

NOTES TO SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA

Prosperity's management uses certain non-GAAP (generally accepted accounting principles) financial measures to evaluate its performance. Specifically, for internal planning and forecasting purposes, Prosperity reviews each of diluted earnings per share, return on average assets, return on average common equity, and return on average tangible common equity, in each case excluding merger related provision for credit losses, net of tax, merger related expenses, net of tax, FDIC special assessment, net of tax, and net gain on sale or write-up of securities, net of tax; return on average tangible common equity; tangible book value per share; the tangible equity to tangible assets ratio; allowance for credit losses to total loans excluding Warehouse Purchase Program loans; the efficiency ratio, excluding net gains and losses on the sale, write-down or write-up of assets and securities; and the efficiency ratio, excluding net gains and losses on the sale, write-down or write-up of assets and securities, merger related expenses and FDIC special assessment. In addition, due to the application of purchase accounting, Prosperity uses certain non-GAAP financial measures and ratios that exclude the impact of these items to evaluate its allowance for credit losses to total loans (excluding Warehouse Purchase Program loans). Prosperity has included information below relating to these non-GAAP financial measures for the applicable periods presented.



Three Months Ended


Year-to-Date



Dec 31,
2024


Sep 30,
2024


Jun 30,
2024


Mar 31,
2024


Dec 31,
2023


Dec 31,
2024


Dec 31,
2023

Reconciliation of diluted earnings per share to diluted earnings per share excluding
merger related provision for credit losses, net of tax, merger related expenses, net
of tax, FDIC special assessment, net of tax, and net gain on sale or write-up of
securities, net of tax:















Diluted earnings per share (unadjusted)


$ 1.37


$ 1.34


$ 1.17


$ 1.18


$ 1.02


$ 5.05


$ 4.51
















Net income


$ 130,076


$ 127,282


$ 111,602


$ 110,426


$ 95,476


$ 479,386


$ 419,316

Merger related provision for credit losses, net of tax(Y)


-


-


7,162


-


-


7,162


14,647

Merger related expenses, net of tax(Y)


-


50


3,461


-


220


3,511


11,955

FDIC special assessment, net of tax(Y)


-


-


2,807


-


15,736


2,807


15,736

Net gain on sale or write-up of securities, net of tax(Y)


-


(177)


(8,472)


(235)


-


(8,884)


-

Net income excluding merger related provision for credit losses, net of tax, merger
related expenses, net of tax, FDIC special assessment, net of tax, and net gain on sale or
write-up of securities, net of tax(Y):


$ 130,076


$ 127,155


$ 116,560


$ 110,191


$ 111,432


$ 483,982


$ 461,654
















Weighted average diluted shares outstanding


95,264


95,261


95,765


93,706


93,715


95,000


92,902

Merger related provision for credit losses, net of tax, per diluted common share(Y)


$ -


$ -


$ 0.07


$ -


$ -


$ 0.08


$ 0.16

Merger related expenses, net of tax, per diluted common share(Y)


$ -


$ -


$ 0.04


$ -


$ -


$ 0.04


$ 0.13

FDIC special assessment, net of tax, per diluted common share(Y)


$ -


$ -


$ 0.03


$ -


$ 0.17


$ 0.03


$ 0.17

Net gain on sale or write-up of securities, net of tax, per diluted common share(Y)


$ -


$ -


$ (0.09)


$ -


$ -


$ (0.09)


$ -

Diluted earnings per share excluding merger related provision for credit losses, net of tax,
merger related expenses, net of tax, FDIC special assessment, net of tax, and net gain on
sale or write-up of securities, net of tax:(Y)


$ 1.37


$ 1.34


$ 1.22


$ 1.18


$ 1.19


$ 5.11


$ 4.97
















Reconciliation of return on average assets to return on average assets excluding
merger related provision for credit losses, net of tax, merger related expenses, net
of tax, FDIC special assessment, net of tax, and net gain on sale or write-up of
securities, net of tax:















Return on average assets (unadjusted)


1.31 %


1.28 %


1.12 %


1.13 %


0.98 %


1.21 %


1.08 %
















Net income excluding merger related provision for credit losses, net of tax, merger
related expenses, net of tax, FDIC special assessment, net of tax, and net gain on sale or
write-up of securities, net of tax(Y):


$ 130,076


$ 127,155


$ 116,560


$ 110,191


$ 111,432


$ 483,982


$ 461,654

Average total assets


$ 39,627,399


$ 39,889,202


$ 39,948,848


$ 38,935,530


$ 38,815,211


$ 39,600,835


$ 38,972,957

Return on average assets excluding merger related provision for credit losses, net of tax,
merger related expenses, net of tax, FDIC special assessment, net of tax, and net gain on
sale or write-up of securities, net of tax (F) (Y)


1.31 %


1.28 %


1.17 %


1.13 %


1.15 %


1.22 %


1.18 %
















(Y) Calculated assuming a federal tax rate of 21.0%.




























Three Months Ended


Year-to-Date



Dec 31,
2024


Sep 30,
2024


Jun 30,
2024


Mar 31,
2024


Dec 31,
2023


Dec 31,
2024


Dec 31,
2023

Reconciliation of return on average common equity to return on average common
equity excluding merger related provision for credit losses, net of tax, merger
related expenses, net of tax, FDIC special assessment, net of tax, and net gain on
sale or write-up of securities, net of tax:















Return on average common equity (unadjusted)


7.00 %


6.93 %


6.10 %


6.20 %


5.39 %


6.56 %


6.03 %
















Net income excluding merger related provision for credit losses, net of tax, merger
related expenses, net of tax, FDIC special assessment, net of tax, and net gain on sale or
write-up of securities, net of tax(Y):


$ 130,076


$ 127,155


$ 116,560


$ 110,191


$ 111,432


$ 483,982


$ 461,654

Average shareholders' equity


$ 7,428,665


$ 7,347,265


$ 7,321,257


$ 7,121,252


$ 7,085,839


$ 7,305,071


$ 6,950,790

Return on average common equity excluding merger related provision for credit losses,
net of tax, merger related expenses, net of tax, FDIC special assessment, net of tax, and net
gain on sale or write-up of securities, net of tax (F) (Y)


7.00 %


6.92 %


6.37 %


6.19 %


6.29 %


6.63 %


6.64 %
















Reconciliation of return on average common equity to return on average tangible
common equity:















Net income


$ 130,076


$ 127,282


$ 111,602


$ 110,426


$ 95,476


$ 479,386


$ 419,316

Average shareholders' equity


$ 7,428,665


$ 7,347,265


$ 7,321,257


$ 7,121,252


$ 7,085,839


$ 7,305,071


$ 6,950,790

Less: Average goodwill and other intangible assets


(3,573,197)


(3,576,630)


(3,542,427)


(3,458,659)


(3,462,210)


(3,537,930)


(3,385,984)

Average tangible shareholders' equity


$ 3,855,468


$ 3,770,635


$ 3,778,830


$ 3,662,593


$ 3,623,629


$ 3,767,141


$ 3,564,806

Return on average tangible common equity (F)


13.50 %


13.50 %


11.81 %


12.06 %


10.54 %


12.73 %


11.76 %
















Reconciliation of return on average common equity to return on average tangible
common equity excluding merger related provision for credit losses, net of tax,
merger related expenses, net of tax, and FDIC special assessment, net of tax:















Net income excluding merger related provision for credit losses, net of tax, merger
related expenses, net of tax, FDIC special assessment, net of tax, and net gain on sale or
write-up of securities, net of tax(Y):


$ 130,076


$ 127,155


$ 116,560


$ 110,191


$ 111,432


$ 483,982


$ 461,654

Average shareholders' equity


$ 7,428,665


$ 7,347,265


$ 7,321,257


$ 7,121,252


$ 7,085,839


$ 7,305,071


$ 6,950,790

Less: Average goodwill and other intangible assets


(3,573,197)


(3,576,630)


(3,542,427)


(3,458,659)


(3,462,210)


(3,537,930)


(3,385,984)

Average tangible shareholders' equity


$ 3,855,468


$ 3,770,635


$ 3,778,830


$ 3,662,593


$ 3,623,629


$ 3,767,141


$ 3,564,806

Return on average tangible common equity excluding merger related provision for credit
losses, net of tax, merger related expenses, net of tax, FDIC special assessment, net of tax,
and net gain on sale or write-up of securities, net of tax (F) (Y)


13.50 %


13.49 %


12.34 %


12.03 %


12.30 %


12.85 %


12.95 %
















Reconciliation of book value per share to tangible book value per share:















Shareholders' equity


$ 7,438,495


$ 7,361,249


$ 7,283,444


$ 7,104,544


$ 7,079,330


$ 7,438,495


$ 7,079,330

Less: Goodwill and other intangible assets


(3,569,176)


(3,574,566)


(3,578,431)


(3,457,159)


(3,460,080)


(3,569,176)


(3,460,080)

Tangible shareholders' equity


$ 3,869,319


$ 3,786,683


$ 3,705,013


$ 3,647,385


$ 3,619,250


$ 3,869,319


$ 3,619,250
















Period end shares outstanding


95,275


95,261


95,262


93,525


93,722


95,275


93,722

Tangible book value per share


$ 40.61


$ 39.75


$ 38.89


$ 39.00


$ 38.62


$ 40.61


$ 38.62
















Reconciliation of equity to assets ratio to period end tangible equity to period end
tangible assets ratio:















Tangible shareholders' equity


$ 3,869,319


$ 3,786,683


$ 3,705,013


$ 3,647,385


$ 3,619,250


$ 3,869,319


$ 3,619,250

Total assets


$ 39,566,738


$ 40,115,320


$ 39,762,294


$ 38,756,520


$ 38,547,877


$ 39,566,738


$ 38,547,877

Less: Goodwill and other intangible assets


(3,569,176)


(3,574,566)


(3,578,431)


(3,457,159)


(3,460,080)


(3,569,176)


(3,460,080)

Tangible assets


$ 35,997,562


$ 36,540,754


$ 36,183,863


$ 35,299,361


$ 35,087,797


$ 35,997,562


$ 35,087,797

Period end tangible equity to period end tangible assets ratio


10.75 %


10.36 %


10.24 %


10.33 %


10.31 %


10.75 %


10.31 %
















































Three Months Ended


Year-to-Date



Dec 31,
2024


Sep 30,
2024


Jun 30,
2024


Mar 31,
2024


Dec 31,
2023


Dec 31,
2024


Dec 31,
2023

Reconciliation of allowance for credit losses to total loans to allowance for credit
losses on loans to total loans excluding Warehouse Purchase Program:















Allowance for credit losses on loans


$ 351,805


$ 354,397


$ 359,852


$ 330,219


$ 332,362


$ 351,805


$ 332,362

Total loans


$ 22,149,209


$ 22,380,852


$ 22,320,815


$ 21,265,247


$ 21,180,538


$ 22,149,209


$ 21,180,538

Less: Warehouse Purchase Program loans


(1,080,903)


(1,228,706)


(1,081,403)


(864,924)


(822,245)


(1,080,903)


(822,245)

Total loans less Warehouse Purchase Program


$ 21,068,306


$ 21,152,146


$ 21,239,412


$ 20,400,323


$ 20,358,293


$ 21,068,306


$ 20,358,293

Allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans excluding Warehouse Purchase
Program


1.67 %


1.68 %


1.69 %


1.62 %


1.63 %


1.67 %


1.63 %
















Reconciliation of efficiency ratio to efficiency ratio excluding net gains and losses
on the sale, write-down or write-up of assets and securities:















Noninterest expense


$ 141,545


$ 140,338


$ 152,842


$ 135,848


$ 152,171


$ 570,573


$ 556,698
















Net interest income


$ 267,774


$ 261,691


$ 258,786


$ 238,244


$ 236,983


$ 1,026,495


$ 956,433

Noninterest income


39,837


41,099


46,003


38,870


36,568


165,809


153,265

Less: net (loss) gain on sale or write-down of assets


584


3,178


(903)


(35)


(84)


2,824


1,986

Less: net gain on sale or write-up of securities


-


224


10,723


298


-


11,245


-

Noninterest income excluding net gains and losses on the sale, write-down or write-up of
assets and securities


39,253


37,697


36,183


38,607


36,652


151,740


151,279

Total income excluding net gains and losses on the sale, write-down or write-up of
assets and securities


$ 307,027


$ 299,388


$ 294,969


$ 276,851


$ 273,635


$ 1,178,235


$ 1,107,712

Efficiency ratio, excluding net gains and losses on the sale, write-down or write-up of
assets and securities


46.10 %


46.87 %


51.82 %


49.07 %


55.61 %


48.43 %


50.26 %
















Reconciliation of efficiency ratio to efficiency ratio, excluding net gains and losses
on the sale, write-down or write-up of assets and securities, merger related
expenses and FDIC special assessment:















Noninterest expense


$ 141,545


$ 140,338


$ 152,842


$ 135,848


$ 152,171


$ 570,573


$ 556,698

Less: merger related expenses


-


63


4,381


-


278


4,444


15,133

Less: FDIC special assessment


-


-


3,554


-


19,919


3,554


19,919

Noninterest expense excluding merger related expenses and FDIC special assessment


$ 141,545


$ 140,275


$ 144,907


$ 135,848


$ 131,974


$ 562,575


$ 521,646
















Net interest income


$ 267,774


$ 261,691


$ 258,786


$ 238,244


$ 236,983


$ 1,026,495


$ 956,433

Noninterest income


39,837


41,099


46,003


38,870


36,568


165,809


153,265

Less: net (loss) gain on sale or write down of assets


584


3,178


(903)


(35)


(84)


2,824


1,986

Less: net gain on sale or write-up of securities


-


224


10,723


298


-


11,245


-

Noninterest income excluding net gains and losses on the sale, write-down or write-up of
assets and securities


39,253


37,697


36,183


38,607


36,652


151,740


151,279

Total income excluding net gains and losses on the sale, write-down or write-up of
assets and securities


$ 307,027


$ 299,388


$ 294,969


$ 276,851


$ 273,635


$ 1,178,235


$ 1,107,712

Efficiency ratio, excluding net gains and losses on the sale, write-down or write-up of
assets and securities, merger related expenses and FDIC special assessment


46.10 %


46.85 %


49.13 %


49.07 %


48.23 %


47.75 %


47.09 %

