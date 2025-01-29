Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter 2024 Earnings

Fourth quarter earnings per share (diluted) of $1.37, an increase of 34.3% compared to fourth quarter 2023

Fourth quarter net income of $130.1 million

Fourth quarter net interest margin increased 30 basis points to 3.05% compared to fourth quarter 2023

Noninterest-bearing deposits of $9.8 billion, representing 34.5% of total deposits

Borrowings decreased $700.0 million during fourth quarter 2024

Allowance for credit losses on loans and on off-balance sheet credit exposure of $389.5 million and allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans, excluding Warehouse Purchase Program, of 1.67% (1)

Nonperforming assets remain low at 0.23% of fourth quarter average interest-earning assets

Return (annualized) on fourth quarter average assets of 1.31%, average common equity of 7.00% and average tangible common equity of 13.50% (1)

Approved 2025 Stock Repurchase Program covering up to 5% of outstanding common stock

Prosperity Bank named Best Overall Bank in Texas by Money for 2025

HOUSTON, Jan. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.® (NYSE: PB), the parent company of Prosperity Bank® (collectively, "Prosperity"), reported net income of $130.1 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2024 compared with $95.5 million for the same period in 2023. Net income per diluted common share was $1.37 for the quarter ended December 31, 2024 compared with $1.02 for the same period in 2023. The annualized return on fourth quarter average assets was 1.31%. Additionally, deposits increased $293.7 million and borrowings decreased $700.0 million during the fourth quarter of 2024. Nonperforming assets decreased $8.4 million during the fourth quarter of 2024 and remain low at 0.23% of fourth quarter average interest-earning assets. On April 1, 2024, Lone Star State Bancshares, Inc. ("Lone Star") merged with Prosperity Bancshares and Lone Star State Bank of West Texas ("Lone Star Bank") merged with Prosperity Bank (collectively, the "Merger").

"We are excited about the growth and future of our company. The Texas and Oklahoma economies are some of the best in the country. Texas has no state income tax and both Texas and Oklahoma have a business-friendly political climate. The Texas population grew more than any other state in 2024, with the addition of 563,000 people, bringing the total population to 31,290,831. Further, according to Forbes in July 2024, there have been 209 corporate relocations to Texas since 2018. All of this bodes well for our future growth," said David Zalman, Prosperity's Senior Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.

"Prosperity has a strong capital position that provides opportunities to participate in mergers and acquisitions, repurchase stock or fund organic growth without the need for additional capital. We believe that our net interest margin should continue to expand to a more normal ratio as our assets continue to reprice, thereby increasing our earnings per share. We also have strong core deposits, with 34.5% of our deposits in noninterest-bearing accounts," stated Zalman.

"I would like to thank all our customers, associates, directors, and shareholders for helping build such a successful bank," concluded Zalman.

Results of Operations for the Three Months Ended December 31, 2024

Net income was $130.1 million (2) for the three months ended December 31, 2024 compared with $95.5 million (3) for the same period in 2023, an increase of $34.6 million or 36.2%. Net income per diluted common share was $1.37 for the three months ended December 31, 2024 compared with $1.02 for the same period in 2023, an increase of 34.3%. The changes were primarily due to an increase in net interest income and a decrease in the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation ("FDIC") special assessment, partially offset by an increase in salaries and benefits. On a linked quarter basis, net income was $130.1 million (2) for the three months ended December 31, 2024 compared with $127.3 million (4) for the three months ended September 30, 2024, an increase of $2.8 million or 2.2%. Net income per diluted common share was $1.37 for the three months ended December 31, 2024 compared with $1.34 for the three months ended September 30, 2024. Annualized returns on average assets, average common equity and average tangible common equity for the three months ended December 31, 2024 were 1.31%, 7.00% and 13.50%(1), respectively. Prosperity's efficiency ratio (excluding net gains and losses on the sale, write-down or write-up of assets and securities) was 46.10%(1) for the three months ended December 31, 2024.

Net interest income before provision for credit losses was $267.8 million for the three months ended December 31, 2024 compared with $237.0 million for the same period in 2023, an increase of $30.8 million or 13.0%. The change was primarily due to an increase in the average balances and average rates on loans, an increase in the average balances on federal funds sold and other earning assets and a decrease in the average balances and rates on other borrowings, partially offset by a decrease in the average balances on investment securities and an increase in the average balances and rates on interest-bearing deposits. Net interest income before provision for credit losses increased $6.1 million or 2.3% to $267.8 million for the three months ended December 31, 2024 compared with $261.7 million for the three months ended September 30, 2024. The change was primarily due to a decrease in the average balances on other borrowings and a decrease in the average rates on interest-bearing deposits, partially offset by a decrease in the average balances and average rates on loans and a decrease in the average balances on investment securities.

The net interest margin on a tax equivalent basis was 3.05% for the three months ended December 31, 2024 compared with 2.75% for the same period in 2023. The change was primarily due to an increase in the average balances and average rates on loans and a decrease in the average balances and rate on other borrowings, partially offset by a decrease in the average balances on investment securities and an increase in the average balances and rates on interest-bearing deposits. The net interest margin on a tax equivalent basis was 3.05% for the three months ended December 31, 2024 compared with 2.95% for the three months ended September 30, 2024. The change was primarily due to a decrease in the average balances on other borrowings and a decrease in the average rates on interest-bearing deposits, partially offset by a decrease in the average balances and average rates on loans and a decrease in the average balances on investment securities.

Noninterest income was $39.8 million for the three months ended December 31, 2024 compared with $36.6 million for the same period in 2023, an increase of $3.3 million or 8.9%. The change was primarily due to an increase in nonsufficient funds ("NSF") fees, an increase in service charges on deposit accounts and an increase in the net gain (loss) on sale or write-down of assets. Noninterest income was $39.8 million for the three months ended December 31, 2024 compared with $41.1 million for the three months ended September 30, 2024, a decrease of $1.3 million or 3.1%.

Noninterest expense was $141.5 million for the three months ended December 31, 2024 compared with $152.2 million for the same period in 2023, a decrease of $10.6 million or 7.0%, primarily due to a decrease in the FDIC special assessment, partially offset by an increase in salaries and benefits and an increase in credit and debit card, data processing and software amortization. Noninterest expense was $141.5 million for the three months ended December 31, 2024 compared with $140.3 million for the three months ended September 30, 2024, an increase of $1.2 million or 0.9%.

Results of Operations for the Year Ended December 31, 2024

Net income was $479.4 million (5) for the year ended December 31, 2024 compared with $419.3 million (6) for the same period in 2023, an increase of $60.1 million or 14.3%. Net income per diluted common share was $5.05 for the year ended December 31, 2024 compared with $4.51 for the same period in 2023, an increase of 12.0%. Net income and net income per diluted common share for the year ended December 31, 2024 were impacted by an increase in net interest income, a decrease in the FDIC special assessment of $16.3 million, a gain on Visa Class B-1 stock exchange net of investment securities sales of $11.2 million, a decrease in merger related provision for credit losses of $9.5 million and a decrease in merger related expenses of $10.7 million, and increases in noninterest income and noninterest expense related to nine months of Lone Star Bank operations. Returns on average assets, average common equity and average tangible common equity for the year ended December 31, 2024 were 1.21%, 6.56% and 12.73%(1), respectively.

Excluding merger related provision and expenses, gain on Visa Class B-1 stock exchange net of investment securities sales, and FDIC special assessment, each net of tax, net income was $484.0 million (1) or $5.11 (1) per diluted common share for the year ended December 31, 2024, and annualized returns on average assets, average common equity and average tangible common equity for the same period were 1.22%(1), 6.63%(1) and 12.85%(1), respectively. Prosperity's efficiency ratio was 48.43%(1) for the year ended December 31, 2024; and excluding merger related expenses and FDIC special assessment, the efficiency ratio was 47.75%(1).

Net interest income before provision for credit losses for the year ended December 31, 2024 was $1.026 billion compared with $956.4 million for the same period in 2023, an increase of $70.1 million or 7.3%. The change was primarily due to an increase in the average balances and average rates on loans, an increase in the average balances and average rates on federal funds sold and other earning assets, an increase in loan discount accretion of $9.4 million and a decrease in the average balance and rates on other borrowings, partially offset by a decrease in the average balances on investment securities and an increase in the average balances and rates on interest-bearing deposits.

The net interest margin on a tax equivalent basis for the year ended December 31, 2024 was 2.93% compared with 2.78% for the same period in 2023. The change was primarily due to an increase in the average balances and average rates on loans, an increase in the average balances and average rates on federal funds sold and other earning assets, an increase in loan discount accretion of $9.4 million and a decrease in the average balance and rates on other borrowings, partially offset by a decrease in the average balances on investment securities and an increase in the average balances and rates on interest-bearing deposits.

Noninterest income was $165.8 million for the year ended December 31, 2024 compared with $153.3 million for the same period in 2023, an increase of $12.5 million or 8.2%, primarily due to a gain on Visa Class B-1 stock exchange net of investment securities sales of $11.2 million and increases in service charges on deposit accounts, partially offset by a decrease in other noninterest income.

Noninterest expense was $570.6 million for the year ended December 31, 2024 compared with $556.7 million for the same period in 2023, an increase of $13.9 million or 2.5%, primarily due to an increase in salaries and benefits, an increase in credit and debit card, data processing and software amortization and additional expenses related to nine months of Lone Star Bank operations, partially offset by a decrease in the FDIC special assessment of $16.3 million and a decrease in merger related expenses of $10.7 million.

Balance Sheet Information

At December 31, 2024, Prosperity had $39.567 billion in total assets, an increase of $1.019 billion or 2.6%, compared with $38.548 billion at December 31, 2023. Linked quarter total assets decreased by $548.6 million compared with $40.115 billion at September 30, 2024.

Loans were $22.149 billion at December 31, 2024, an increase of $968.7 million or 4.6%, compared with $21.181 billion at December 31, 2023, primarily due to the Merger. Linked quarter loans decreased $231.6 million from $22.381 billion at September 30, 2024. Loans, excluding Warehouse Purchase Program loans, were $21.068 billion at December 31, 2024 compared with $20.358 billion at December 31, 2023, an increase of $710.0 million or 3.5%, and compared with $21.152 billion at September 30, 2024, a decrease of $83.8 million.

Deposits were $28.381 billion at December 31, 2024, an increase of $1.202 billion or 4.4%, compared with $27.180 billion at December 31, 2023, primarily due to the Merger. Linked quarter deposits increased $293.7 million or 1.0% (4.2% annualized) from $28.088 billion at September 30, 2024.

The table below provides detail on the impact of loans acquired and deposits assumed in the Merger:

Balance Sheet Data (at period end)





























(In thousands)

































Dec 31, 2024



Sep 30, 2024



Jun 30, 2024



Mar 31, 2024



Dec 31, 2023





(Unaudited)



(Unaudited)



(Unaudited)



(Unaudited)



(Unaudited)

Loans acquired (including new production since acquisition date):





























Lone Star Bank

$ 1,057,618



$ 1,109,783



$ 1,084,559



$ -



$ -

Prosperity Bank





























Warehouse Purchase Program loans



1,080,903





1,228,706





1,081,403





864,924





822,245

All other loans



20,010,688





20,042,363





20,154,853





20,400,323





20,358,293

Total loans

$ 22,149,209



$ 22,380,852



$ 22,320,815



$ 21,265,247



$ 21,180,538

































Deposits assumed (including new deposits since acquisition date):





























Lone Star Bank

$ 1,093,536



$ 1,136,216



$ 1,187,821



$ -



$ -

All other deposits



27,287,802





26,951,395





26,745,265





27,175,518





27,179,809

Total deposits

$ 28,381,338



$ 28,087,611



$ 27,933,086



$ 27,175,518



$ 27,179,809



Excluding loans acquired in the Merger and new production at the acquired banking centers since April 1, 2024, loans at December 31, 2024 decreased $88.9 million compared with December 31, 2023 and decreased $179.5 million compared with September 30, 2024.

Excluding deposits assumed in the Merger and new deposits generated at the acquired banking centers since April 1, 2024, deposits at December 31, 2024 increased by $108.0 million compared with December 31, 2023 and increased by $336.4 million compared with September 30, 2024.

Asset Quality

Nonperforming assets totaled $81.5 million or 0.23% of quarterly average interest-earning assets at December 31, 2024 compared with $72.7 million or 0.21% of quarterly average interest-earning assets at December 31, 2023 and $89.9 million or 0.25% of quarterly average interest-earning assets at September 30, 2024.

The allowance for credit losses on loans and off-balance sheet credit exposures was $389.5 million at December 31, 2024 compared with $368.9 million at December 31, 2023 and $392.0 million at September 30, 2024. There was no provision for credit losses for the three months ended December 31, 2024 and 2023, and a provision for credit losses of $9.1 million and $18.5 million for the years ended December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively. As a result of the loans acquired in the Merger, the second quarter of 2024 included a $7.9 million provision for credit losses on loans and a $1.2 million provision for credit losses on off-balance sheet credit exposures.

The allowance for credit losses on loans was $351.8 million or 1.59% of total loans at December 31, 2024 compared with $332.4 million or 1.57% of total loans at December 31, 2023 and $354.4 million or 1.58% of total loans at September 30, 2024. Excluding Warehouse Purchase Program loans, the allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans was 1.67%(1) at December 31, 2024 compared with 1.63%(1) at December 31, 2023 and 1.68%(1) at September 30, 2024.

Net charge-offs were $2.6 million for the three months ended December 31, 2024 compared with net charge-offs of $19.1 million for the three months ended December 31, 2023 and net charge-offs of $5.5 million for the three months ended September 30, 2024. For the fourth quarter of 2024, $1.5 million of reserves on resolved purchased credit deteriorated ("PCD") loans without any related charge-offs were released to the general reserve.

Net charge-offs were $14.6 million for the year ended December 31, 2024 compared with $38.0 million for the year ended December 31, 2023. Net charge-offs for the year ended December 31, 2024 included $3.4 million related to resolved PCD loans, which had specific reserves that were allocated to the charge-offs. Additionally, reserves on PCD loans increased by $26.1 million due to Day One accounting for PCD loans at the time of the Merger. Further, $15.4 million of reserves on resolved PCD loans were released to the general reserve.

Visa Class B-1 Stock Exchange

During the second quarter 2024, Prosperity tendered all of its shares of Visa, Inc. ("Visa") Class B-1 common stock in exchange for a combination of Visa Class B-2 common stock and Visa Class C common stock, pursuant to the terms and subject to the conditions of the public offering of Visa to exchange its Class B-1 common stock for a combination of shares of its Class B-2 common stock and Class C common stock, which expired on May 3, 2024. Prosperity recorded an unrealized gain of $20.6 million during the second quarter 2024 based on the conversion privilege of the Class C common stock and the closing price of Visa Class A common stock. In the exchange, Prosperity received 48,492 shares of Class B-2 stock, recorded at zero cost basis, and 19,245 shares of Class C common stock and has subsequently sold all shares of Class C stock.

Dividend

Prosperity Bancshares declared a first quarter 2025 cash dividend of $0.58 per share to be paid on April 1, 2025, to all shareholders of record as of March 14, 2025.

Stock Repurchase Program

On January 21, 2025, Prosperity Bancshares announced a stock repurchase program under which up to 5%, or approximately 4.8 million shares, of its outstanding common stock may be acquired over a one-year period expiring on January 21, 2026, at the discretion of management. Under its 2024 stock repurchase program, Prosperity Bancshares repurchased zero shares of its common stock during the three months ended December 31, 2024, and approximately 1.2 million shares of its common stock at an average weighted price of $60.35 per share during the year ended December 31, 2024.

Merger of Lone Star State Bancshares, Inc.

On April 1, 2024, Prosperity completed the merger of Lone Star and its wholly owned subsidiary Lone Star Bank, headquartered in Lubbock, Texas. Lone Star Bank operated 5 full-service banking offices in the West Texas area, including its main office in Lubbock, and 1 banking center in each of Brownfield, Midland, Odessa and Big Spring, Texas.

Pursuant to the terms of the definitive agreement, Prosperity issued 2,376,182 shares of Prosperity common stock plus approximately $64.1 million in cash for all outstanding shares of Lone Star in the second quarter of 2024. This resulted in goodwill of $106.7 million as of December 31, 2024, which does not include all the subsequent fair value adjustments that have not yet been finalized.

Conference Call

Prosperity's management team will host a conference call on Wednesday, January 29, 2025, at 11:30 a.m. Eastern Time (10:30 a.m. Central Time) to discuss Prosperity's fourth quarter 2024 earnings. Individuals and investment professionals may participate in the call by dialing 877-883-0383 for domestic participants, or 412-902-6506 for international participants. The participant elite entry number is 7777695.

Alternatively, individuals may listen to the live webcast of the presentation by visiting Prosperity's website at www.prosperitybankusa.com . The webcast may be accessed from Prosperity's Investor Relations page by selecting "Presentations, Webcasts & Calls" from the menu and following the instructions.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Prosperity's management uses certain non-GAAP financial measures to evaluate its performance. Specifically, for internal planning and forecasting purposes, Prosperity reviews each of diluted earnings per share, return on average assets, return on average common equity, and return on average tangible common equity, in each case excluding merger related provision for credit losses, net of tax, merger related expenses, net of tax, FDIC special assessment, net of tax, and net gain on the sale or write-up of securities, net of tax; return on average tangible common equity; tangible book value per share; the tangible equity to tangible assets ratio; allowance for credit losses to total loans excluding Warehouse Purchase Program loans; the efficiency ratio, excluding net gains and losses on the sale, write-down or write-up of assets and securities; and the efficiency ratio, excluding net gains and losses on the sale, write-down or write-up of assets and securities, merger related expenses, and FDIC special assessment. Prosperity believes these non-GAAP financial measures provide information useful to investors in understanding Prosperity's financial results and their presentation, together with the accompanying reconciliations, provides a more complete understanding of factors and trends affecting Prosperity's business and allows investors to view performance in a manner similar to management, the entire financial services sector, bank stock analysts and bank regulators. Further, Prosperity believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information by excluding certain items that may not be indicative of its core operating earnings and business outlook. These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered a substitute for, nor of greater importance than, GAAP basis financial measures and results; Prosperity strongly encourages investors to review its consolidated financial statements in their entirety and not to rely on any single financial measure. Because non-GAAP financial measures are not standardized, it may not be possible to compare these financial measures with other companies' non-GAAP financial measures having the same or similar names. Please refer to the "Notes to Selected Financial Data" at the end of this Earnings Release for a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to the nearest respective GAAP financial measures.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. ®

As of December 31, 2024, Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.® is a $39.567 billion Houston, Texas based regional financial holding company providing personal banking services and investments to consumers and businesses throughout Texas and Oklahoma. Founded in 1983, Prosperity believes in a community banking philosophy, taking care of customers, businesses and communities in the areas it serves by providing financial solutions to simplify everyday financial needs. In addition to offering traditional deposit and loan products, Prosperity offers digital banking solutions, credit and debit cards, mortgage services, retail brokerage services, trust and wealth management, and treasury management.

Prosperity currently operates 283 full-service banking locations: 65 in the Houston area, including The Woodlands; 30 in the South Texas area including Corpus Christi and Victoria; 62 in the Dallas/Fort Worth area; 22 in the East Texas area; 31 in the Central Texas area including Austin and San Antonio; 44 in the West Texas area including Lubbock, Midland - Odessa, Abilene, Amarillo and Wichita Falls; 15 in the Bryan/College Station area; 6 in the Central Oklahoma area; and 8 in the Tulsa, Oklahoma area.

Cautionary Notes on Forward-Looking Statements

"Safe Harbor" Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: This release contains, and the remarks by Prosperity's management on the conference call may contain, forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. From time to time, oral or written forward-looking statements may also be included in other information released to the public. Such forward-looking statements are typically, but not exclusively, identified by the use in the statements of words or phrases such as "aim," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "goal," "guidance," "intend," "is anticipated," "is expected," "is intended," "objective," "plan," "projected," "projection," "will affect," "will be," "will continue," "will decrease," "will grow," "will impact," "will increase," "will incur," "will reduce," "will remain," "will result," "would be," variations of such words or phrases (including where the word "could," "may," or "would" is used rather than the word "will" in a phrase) and similar words and phrases indicating that the statement addresses some future result, occurrence, plan or objective. Forward-looking statements include all statements other than statements of historical fact, including forecasts or trends, and are based on current expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections about Prosperity Bancshares and its subsidiaries. These forward-looking statements may include information about Prosperity's possible or assumed future economic performance or future results of operations, including future revenues, income, expenses, provision for credit losses, provision for taxes, effective tax rate, earnings per share and cash flows and Prosperity's future capital expenditures and dividends, future financial condition and changes therein, including changes in Prosperity's loan portfolio and allowance for credit losses, changes in deposits, borrowings and the investment securities portfolio, future capital structure or changes therein, as well as the plans and objectives of management for Prosperity's future operations, future or proposed acquisitions, the future or expected effect of acquisitions on Prosperity's operations, results of operations, financial condition, and future economic performance, statements about the anticipated benefits of any proposed transactions, and statements about the assumptions underlying any such statement. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are based on expectations and assumptions Prosperity currently believes to be valid. Because forward-looking statements relate to future results and occurrences, many of which are outside of Prosperity's control, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, whether Prosperity can: successfully identify acquisition targets and integrate the businesses of acquired companies and banks; continue to sustain its current internal growth rate or total growth rate; provide products and services that appeal to its customers; continue to have access to debt and equity capital markets; and achieve its sales objectives. Other risks include, but are not limited to: the possibility that credit quality could deteriorate; actions of competitors; changes in laws and regulations (including changes in governmental interpretations of regulations and changes in accounting standards); the possibility that the anticipated benefits of an acquisition transaction are not realized when expected or at all, including as a result of the impact of, or problems arising from, the integration of two companies or as a result of the strength of the economy and competitive factors generally; a deterioration or downgrade in the credit quality and credit agency ratings of the securities in Prosperity's securities portfolio; customer and consumer demand, including customer and consumer response to marketing; effectiveness of spending, investments or programs; fluctuations in the cost and availability of supply chain resources; economic conditions, including currency rate, interest rate and commodity price fluctuations; and the effect, impact, potential duration or other implications of weather and climate-related events. Prosperity disclaims any obligation to update such factors or to publicly announce the results of any revisions to any of the forward-looking statements included herein to reflect future events or developments. These and various other factors are discussed in Prosperity's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, and other reports and statements Prosperity has filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). Copies of the SEC filings for Prosperity may be downloaded from the Internet at no charge from http://www.prosperitybankusa.com.

(1) Refer to the "Notes to Selected Financial Data" at the end of this Earnings Release for a reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure to the nearest GAAP financial measure. (2) Includes purchase accounting adjustments of $3.3 million, net of tax, primarily comprised of loan discount accretion of $3.6 million for the three months ended December 31, 2024. (3) Includes purchase accounting adjustments of $2.6 million, net of tax, primarily comprised of loan discount accretion of $2.5 million, merger related expenses of $278 thousand, and the FDIC special assessment of $19.9 million for the three months ended December 31, 2023. (4) Includes purchase accounting adjustments of $4.3 million, net of tax, primarily comprised of loan discount accretion of $4.8 million for the three months ended September 30, 2024. (5) Includes purchase accounting adjustments of $15.7 million, net of tax, primarily comprised of loan discount accretion of $17.5 million, merger related provision for credit losses of $9.1 million, merger related expenses of $4.5 million, FDIC special assessment of $3.6 million, and net gain on sale or write-up of securities of $11.2 million for the year ended December 31, 2024. (6) Includes purchase accounting adjustments of $8.1 million, net of tax, primarily comprised of loan discount accretion of $8.0 million, merger related provision for credit losses of $18.5 million, merger related expenses of $15.1 million, and the FDIC special assessment of $19.9 million for the year ended December 31, 2023.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. ® Financial Highlights (Unaudited) (In thousands)



Dec 31, 2024



Sep 30, 2024



Jun 30, 2024



Mar 31, 2024



Dec 31, 2023

Balance Sheet Data (at period end)





























Loans held for sale

$ 10,690



$ 6,113



$ 9,951



$ 6,380



$ 5,734

Loans held for investment



21,057,616





21,146,033





21,229,461





20,393,943





20,352,559

Loans held for investment - Warehouse Purchase Program



1,080,903





1,228,706





1,081,403





864,924





822,245

Total loans



22,149,209





22,380,852





22,320,815





21,265,247





21,180,538

































Investment securities(A)



11,094,424





11,300,756





11,702,139





12,301,138





12,803,896

Federal funds sold



292





208





234





250





260

Allowance for credit losses on loans



(351,805)





(354,397)





(359,852)





(330,219)





(332,362)

Cash and due from banks



1,972,175





2,209,863





1,507,604





1,086,444





458,153

Goodwill



3,503,129





3,504,388





3,504,107





3,396,402





3,396,086

Core deposit intangibles, net



66,047





70,178





74,324





60,757





63,994

Other real estate owned



5,701





5,757





4,960





2,204





1,708

Fixed assets, net



371,238





373,812





377,394





372,333





369,992

Other assets



756,328





623,903





630,569





601,964





605,612

Total assets

$ 39,566,738



$ 40,115,320



$ 39,762,294



$ 38,756,520



$ 38,547,877

































Noninterest-bearing deposits

$ 9,798,438



$ 9,811,361



$ 9,706,505



$ 9,526,535



$ 9,776,572

Interest-bearing deposits



18,582,900





18,276,250





18,226,581





17,648,983





17,403,237

Total deposits



28,381,338





28,087,611





27,933,086





27,175,518





27,179,809

Other borrowings



3,200,000





3,900,000





3,900,000





3,900,000





3,725,000

Securities sold under repurchase agreements



221,913





228,896





233,689





261,671





309,277

Allowance for credit losses on off-balance sheet credit exposures



37,646





37,646





37,646





36,503





36,503

Other liabilities



287,346





499,918





374,429





278,284





217,958

Total liabilities



32,128,243





32,754,071





32,478,850





31,651,976





31,468,547

Shareholders' equity(B)



7,438,495





7,361,249





7,283,444





7,104,544





7,079,330

Total liabilities and equity

$ 39,566,738



$ 40,115,320



$ 39,762,294



$ 38,756,520



$ 38,547,877







(A) Includes $(2,056), $(1,070), $(2,007), $(2,954) and $(1,770) in unrealized losses on available for sale securities for the quarterly periods ended December 31, 2024, September 30, 2024, June 30, 2024, March 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively. (B) Includes $(1,624), $(845), $(1,586), $(2,333) and $(1,398) in after-tax unrealized losses on available for sale securities for the quarterly periods ended December 31, 2024, September 30, 2024, June 30, 2024, March 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. ® Financial Highlights (Unaudited) (In thousands)



Three Months Ended



Year-to-Date





Dec 31,

2024



Sep 30,

2024



Jun 30,

2024



Mar 31,

2024



Dec 31,

2023



Dec 31,

2024



Dec 31,

2023

Income Statement Data









































Interest income:









































Loans

$ 333,055



$ 337,451



$ 336,428



$ 306,228



$ 306,562



$ 1,313,162



$ 1,148,996

Securities(C)



58,260





59,617





62,428





66,421





68,077





246,726





283,302

Federal funds sold and other earning assets



19,630





20,835





14,095





9,265





1,793





63,825





12,245

Total interest income



410,945





417,903





412,951





381,914





376,432





1,623,713





1,444,543













































Interest expense:









































Deposits



102,050





107,758





106,124





92,692





84,969





408,624





272,345

Other borrowings



39,620





46,792





46,282





48,946





52,386





181,640





206,323

Securities sold under repurchase agreements



1,501





1,662





1,759





2,032





2,094





6,954





9,404

Subordinated debentures



-





-





-





-





-





-





38

Total interest expense



143,171





156,212





154,165





143,670





139,449





597,218





488,110

Net interest income



267,774





261,691





258,786





238,244





236,983





1,026,495





956,433

Provision for credit losses



-





-





9,066





-





-





9,066





18,540

Net interest income after provision for credit losses



267,774





261,691





249,720





238,244





236,983





1,017,429





937,893













































Noninterest income:









































Nonsufficient funds (NSF) fees



9,960





9,016





8,153





8,288





8,365





35,417





33,691

Credit card, debit card and ATM card income



9,443





9,620





9,384





8,861





9,314





37,308





36,471

Service charges on deposit accounts



6,992





6,664





6,436





6,406





6,316





26,498





24,582

Trust income



3,514





3,479





3,601





4,156





3,360





14,750





13,269

Mortgage income



779





962





745





610





542





3,096





2,298

Brokerage income



1,063





1,258





1,186





1,235





1,059





4,742





4,275

Bank owned life insurance income



2,020





2,028





1,885





2,047





1,882





7,980





6,653

Net gain (loss) on sale or write-down of assets



584





3,178





(903)





(35)





(84)





2,824





1,986

Net gain on sale or write-up of securities



-





224





10,723





298





-





11,245





-

Other noninterest income



5,482





4,670





4,793





7,004





5,814





21,949





30,040

Total noninterest income



39,837





41,099





46,003





38,870





36,568





165,809





153,265













































Noninterest expense:









































Salaries and benefits



88,631





88,367





89,584





85,771





80,486





352,353





328,430

Net occupancy and equipment



8,957





9,291





8,915





8,623





9,093





35,786





35,517

Credit and debit card, data processing and software amortization



12,342





11,985





11,998





10,975





10,741





47,300





41,570

Regulatory assessments and FDIC insurance



5,789





5,726





10,317





5,538





24,940





27,370





40,165

Core deposit intangibles amortization



4,131





4,146





4,156





3,237





3,559





15,670





12,676

Depreciation



4,791





4,741





4,836





4,686





4,607





19,054





18,283

Communications



3,450





3,360





3,485





3,402





3,572





13,697





14,413

Other real estate expense



255





12





69





187





165





523





(88)

Net (gain) loss on sale or write-down of other real estate



(610)





(97)





31





(138)





34





(814)





(746)

Merger related expenses



-





63





4,381





-





278





4,444





15,133

Other noninterest expense



13,809





12,744





15,070





13,567





14,696





55,190





51,345

Total noninterest expense



141,545





140,338





152,842





135,848





152,171





570,573





556,698

Income before income taxes



166,066





162,452





142,881





141,266





121,380





612,665





534,460

Provision for income taxes



35,990





35,170





31,279





30,840





25,904





133,279





115,144

Net income available to common shareholders

$ 130,076



$ 127,282



$ 111,602



$ 110,426



$ 95,476



$ 479,386



$ 419,316







(C) Interest income on securities was reduced by net premium amortization of $5,609, $5,574, $5,831, $5,822 and $6,428 for the three months ended December 31, 2024, September 30, 2024, June 30, 2024, March 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively, and $22,836 and $27,840 for the years ended December 31, 2024, and 2023, respectively.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. ® Financial Highlights (Unaudited) (Dollars and share amounts in thousands, except per share data and market prices)



Three Months Ended



Year-to-Date





Dec 31,

2024



Sep 30,

2024



Jun 30,

2024



Mar 31,

2024



Dec 31,

2023



Dec 31,

2024



Dec 31,

2023













































Profitability









































Net income (D) (E)

$ 130,076



$ 127,282



$ 111,602



$ 110,426



$ 95,476



$ 479,386



$ 419,316













































Basic earnings per share

$ 1.37



$ 1.34



$ 1.17



$ 1.18



$ 1.02



$ 5.05



$ 4.51

Diluted earnings per share

$ 1.37



$ 1.34



$ 1.17



$ 1.18



$ 1.02



$ 5.05



$ 4.51













































Return on average assets (F) (J)



1.31 %



1.28 %



1.12 %



1.13 %



0.98 %



1.21 %



1.08 % Return on average common equity (F) (J)



7.00 %



6.93 %



6.10 %



6.20 %



5.39 %



6.56 %



6.03 % Return on average tangible common equity (F) (G) (J)



13.50 %



13.50 %



11.81 %



12.06 %



10.54 %



12.73 %



11.76 % Tax equivalent net interest margin (D) (E) (H)



3.05 %



2.95 %



2.94 %



2.79 %



2.75 %



2.93 %



2.78 % Efficiency ratio (G) (I) (K)



46.10 %



46.87 %



51.82 %



49.07 %



55.61 %



48.43 %



50.26 %











































Liquidity and Capital Ratios









































Equity to assets



18.80 %



18.35 %



18.32 %



18.33 %



18.37 %



18.80 %



18.37 % Common equity tier 1 capital



16.42 %



15.84 %



15.42 %



15.75 %



15.54 %



16.42 %



15.54 % Tier 1 risk-based capital



16.42 %



15.84 %



15.42 %



15.75 %



15.54 %



16.42 %



15.54 % Total risk-based capital



17.67 %



17.09 %



16.67 %



17.00 %



16.56 %



17.67 %



16.56 % Tier 1 leverage capital



10.82 %



10.52 %



10.29 %



10.37 %



10.39 %



10.82 %



10.39 % Period end tangible equity to period end tangible assets (G)



10.75 %



10.36 %



10.24 %



10.33 %



10.31 %



10.75 %



10.31 %











































Other Data









































Weighted-average shares used in computing earnings per common share









































Basic



95,264





95,261





95,765





93,706





93,715





95,000





92,902

Diluted



95,264





95,261





95,765





93,706





93,715





95,000





92,902

Period end shares outstanding



95,275





95,261





95,262





93,525





93,722





95,275





93,722

Cash dividends paid per common share

$ 0.58



$ 0.56



$ 0.56



$ 0.56



$ 0.56



$ 2.26



$ 2.21

Book value per common share

$ 78.07



$ 77.27



$ 76.46



$ 75.96



$ 75.54



$ 78.07



$ 75.54

Tangible book value per common share (G)

$ 40.61



$ 39.75



$ 38.89



$ 39.00



$ 38.62



$ 40.61



$ 38.62













































Common Stock Market Price









































High

$ 86.76



$ 74.87



$ 66.18



$ 68.88



$ 68.79



$ 86.76



$ 78.76

Low

$ 68.94



$ 58.66



$ 57.16



$ 60.08



$ 49.60



$ 57.16



$ 49.60

Period end closing price

$ 75.35



$ 72.07



$ 61.14



$ 65.78



$ 67.73



$ 75.35



$ 67.73

Employees - FTE (excluding overtime)



3,916





3,896





3,902





3,901





3,850





3,916





3,850

Number of banking centers



283





287





288





283





285





283





285



(D) Includes purchase accounting adjustments for the periods presented as follows:



Three Months Ended

Year-to-Date

Dec 31, 2024

Sep 30, 2024

Jun 30, 2024

Mar 31, 2024

Dec 31, 2023

Dec 31, 2024

Dec 31, 2023 Loan discount accretion

























Non-PCD $2,761

$3,616

$4,797

$1,312

$1,543

$12,486

$4,825 PCD $850

$1,212

$2,394

$548

$937

$5,004

$3,221 Securities net accretion $528

$555

$564

$561

$598

$2,208

$1,648 Time deposits amortization $(21)

$(40)

$4

$(97)

$(150)

$(154)

$(600)





(E) Using effective tax rate of 21.7%, 21.6%, 21.9%, 21.8% and 21.3% for the three months ended December 31, 2024, September 30, 2024, June 30, 2024, March 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively, and 21.8% and 21.5% for the years ended December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively. (F) Interim periods annualized. (G) Refer to the "Notes to Selected Financial Data" at the end of this Earnings Release for a reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure to the nearest GAAP financial measure. (H) Net interest margin for all periods presented is based on average balances on an actual 366-day or 365-day basis. (I) Calculated by dividing total noninterest expense, excluding credit loss provisions, by net interest income plus noninterest income, excluding net gains and losses on the sale, write-down or write-up of assets and securities. Additionally, taxes are not part of this calculation. (J) For calculations of the annualized returns on average assets, average common equity and average tangible common equity excluding merger related provision for credit losses, net of tax, merger related expenses, net of tax, FDIC special assessment, net of tax, and net gain on sale or write-up of securities, net of tax refer to the "Notes to Selected Financial Data" at the end of this Earnings Release for a reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure to the nearest GAAP financial measure. (K) For calculations of the efficiency ratio excluding merger related expenses and FDIC special assessment refer to the "Notes to Selected Financial Data" at the end of this Earnings Release for a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to the nearest respective GAAP financial measures.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. ® Financial Highlights (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands) YIELD ANALYSIS

Three Months Ended





Dec 31, 2024

Sep 30, 2024

Dec 31, 2023





Average

Balance



Interest

Earned/

Interest

Paid



Average

Yield/

Rate (L) Average

Balance



Interest

Earned/

Interest

Paid



Average

Yield/

Rate (L) Average

Balance



Interest

Earned/

Interest

Paid



Average

Yield/

Rate (L) Interest-earning assets:

















































Loans held for sale

$ 8,571



$ 144



6.68 %

$ 7,913



$ 137



6.89 %

$ 9,828



$ 185



7.47 %

Loans held for investment



21,038,694





313,863



5.93 %



21,107,139





316,939



5.97 %



20,370,915





291,882



5.68 %

Loans held for investment - Warehouse Purchase Program



1,137,113





19,048



6.66 %



1,114,681





20,375



7.27 %



770,481





14,495



7.46 %

Total loans



22,184,378





333,055



5.97 %



22,229,733





337,451



6.04 %



21,151,224





306,562



5.75 %

Investment securities



11,265,535





58,260



2.06 % (M)

11,612,193





59,617



2.04 % (M)

13,074,243





68,077



2.07 % (M) Federal funds sold and other earning assets



1,628,050





19,630



4.80 %



1,531,788





20,835



5.41 %



125,295





1,793



5.68 %

Total interest-earning assets



35,077,963





410,945



4.66 %



35,373,714





417,903



4.70 %



34,350,762





376,432



4.35 %

Allowance for credit losses on loans



(353,560)















(358,237)















(346,493)













Noninterest-earning assets



4,902,996















4,873,725















4,810,942













Total assets

$ 39,627,399













$ 39,889,202













$ 38,815,211

































































Interest-bearing liabilities:

















































Interest-bearing demand deposits

$ 4,845,174



$ 8,535



0.70 %

$ 4,774,975



$ 9,251



0.77 %

$ 4,822,698



$ 6,789



0.56 %

Savings and money market deposits



8,915,410





47,089



2.10 %



8,908,315





49,824



2.23 %



8,815,892





45,192



2.03 %

Certificates and other time deposits



4,552,445





46,426



4.06 %



4,564,232





48,683



4.24 %



3,442,115





32,988



3.80 %

Other borrowings



3,332,609





39,620



4.73 %



3,900,000





46,792



4.77 %



4,028,263





52,386



5.16 %

Securities sold under repurchase agreements



231,240





1,501



2.58 %



242,813





1,662



2.72 %



300,317





2,094



2.77 %

Total interest-bearing liabilities



21,876,878





143,171



2.60 % (N)

22,390,335





156,212



2.78 % (N)

21,409,285





139,449



2.58 % (N)



















































Noninterest-bearing liabilities:

















































Noninterest-bearing demand deposits



9,829,912















9,680,785















9,960,240













Allowance for credit losses on off-balance sheet credit exposures



37,646















37,646















36,503













Other liabilities



454,298















433,171















323,344













Total liabilities



32,198,734















32,541,937















31,729,372













Shareholders' equity



7,428,665















7,347,265















7,085,839













Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$ 39,627,399













$ 39,889,202













$ 38,815,211

































































Net interest income and margin







$ 267,774



3.04 %







$ 261,691



2.94 %







$ 236,983



2.74 %

Non-GAAP to GAAP reconciliation:

















































Tax equivalent adjustment









767















808















952







Net interest income and margin

(tax equivalent basis)







$ 268,541



3.05 %







$ 262,499



2.95 %







$ 237,935



2.75 %







(L) Annualized and based on an actual 366-day or 365-day basis. (M) Yield on securities was impacted by net premium amortization of $5,609, $5,574 and $6,428 for the three months ended December 31, 2024, September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively. (N) Total cost of funds, including noninterest bearing deposits, was 1.80%, 1.94% and 1.76% for the three months ended December 31, 2024, September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. ® Financial Highlights (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands) YIELD ANALYSIS

Year-to-Date





Dec 31, 2024



Dec 31, 2023





Average

Balance



Interest

Earned/

Interest

Paid



Average

Yield/

Rate

(O) Average

Balance



Interest

Earned/

Interest

Paid



Average

Yield/

Rate (O) Interest-earning assets:



































Loans held for sale

$ 7,603



$ 522



6.87 %



$ 6,508



$ 452



6.95 %

Loans held for investment



20,973,042





1,242,836



5.93 %





19,754,541





1,089,743



5.52 %

Loans held for investment - Warehouse Purchase Program



973,206





69,804



7.17 %





815,853





58,801



7.21 %

Total loans



21,953,851





1,313,162



5.98 %





20,576,902





1,148,996



5.58 %

Investment securities



11,934,793





246,726



2.07 %

(P)

13,719,899





283,302



2.06 % (P) Federal funds sold and other earning assets



1,216,728





63,825



5.25 %





248,691





12,245



4.92 %

Total interest-earning assets



35,105,372





1,623,713



4.63 %





34,545,492





1,444,543



4.18 %

Allowance for credit losses on loans



(344,167)

















(314,350)













Noninterest-earning assets



4,839,630

















4,741,815













Total assets

$ 39,600,835















$ 38,972,957



















































Interest-bearing liabilities:



































Interest-bearing demand deposits

$ 4,900,189



$ 35,342



0.72 %



$ 5,150,049



$ 19,554



0.38 %

Savings and money market deposits



8,949,010





194,317



2.17 %





9,129,845





168,184



1.84 %

Certificates and other time deposits



4,301,763





178,965



4.16 %





2,832,754





84,607



2.99 %

Other borrowings



3,802,910





181,640



4.78 %





4,008,616





206,323



5.15 %

Securities sold under repurchase agreements



257,171





6,954



2.70 %





389,313





9,404



2.42 %

Subordinated debentures



-





-





-





1,031





38



3.69 %

Total interest-bearing liabilities



22,211,043





597,218



2.69 %

(Q)

21,511,608





488,110



2.27 % (Q)





































Noninterest-bearing liabilities:



































Noninterest-bearing demand deposits



9,683,980

















10,224,241













Allowance for credit losses on off-balance sheet credit exposures



37,134

















33,271













Other liabilities



363,607

















253,047













Total liabilities



32,295,764

















32,022,167













Shareholders' equity



7,305,071

















6,950,790













Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$ 39,600,835















$ 38,972,957



















































Net interest income and margin







$ 1,026,495



2.92 %









$ 956,433



2.77 %

Non-GAAP to GAAP reconciliation:



































Tax equivalent adjustment









3,183

















3,640







Net interest income and margin (tax equivalent basis)







$ 1,029,678



2.93 %









$ 960,073



2.78 %



















































(O) Based on an actual 366-day or 365-day basis. (P) Yield on securities was impacted by net premium amortization of $22,836 and $27,840 for the years ended December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively. (Q) Total cost of funds, including noninterest bearing deposits, was 1.87% and 1.54% for the years ended December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. ® Financial Highlights (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands)

Three Months Ended



Dec 31, 2024



Sep 30, 2024



Jun 30, 2024



Mar 31, 2024



Dec 31, 2023

YIELD TREND (R)

























































Interest-Earning Assets:



























Loans held for sale

6.68 %



6.89 %



7.10 %



6.77 %



7.47 % Loans held for investment

5.93 %



5.97 %



6.02 %



5.77 %



5.68 % Loans held for investment - Warehouse Purchase Program

6.66 %



7.27 %



7.42 %



7.51 %



7.46 % Total loans

5.97 %



6.04 %



6.08 %



5.83 %



5.75 % Investment securities (S)

2.06 %



2.04 %



2.06 %



2.10 %



2.07 % Federal funds sold and other earning assets

4.80 %



5.41 %



5.52 %



5.54 %



5.68 % Total interest-earning assets

4.66 %



4.70 %



4.68 %



4.45 %



4.35 %





























Interest-Bearing Liabilities:



























Interest-bearing demand deposits

0.70 %



0.77 %



0.76 %



0.66 %



0.56 % Savings and money market deposits

2.10 %



2.23 %



2.22 %



2.13 %



2.03 % Certificates and other time deposits

4.06 %



4.24 %



4.27 %



4.05 %



3.80 % Other borrowings

4.73 %



4.77 %



4.77 %



4.82 %



5.16 % Securities sold under repurchase agreements

2.58 %



2.72 %



2.74 %



2.76 %



2.77 % Total interest-bearing liabilities

2.60 %



2.78 %



2.76 %



2.62 %



2.58 %





























Net Interest Margin

3.04 %



2.94 %



2.94 %



2.78 %



2.74 % Net Interest Margin (tax equivalent)

3.05 %



2.95 %



2.94 %



2.79 %



2.75 %





(R) Annualized and based on average balances on an actual 366-day or 365-day basis. (S) Yield on securities was impacted by net premium amortization of $5,609, $5,574, $5,831, $5,822 and $6,428 for the three months ended December 31, 2024, September 30, 2024, June 30, 2024, March 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. ® Financial Highlights (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands)



Three Months Ended





Dec 31, 2024



Sep 30, 2024



Jun 30, 2024



Mar 31, 2024



Dec 31, 2023

Balance Sheet Averages





























Loans held for sale

$ 8,571



$ 7,913



$ 8,446



$ 5,467



$ 9,828

Loans held for investment



21,038,694





21,107,139





21,328,824





20,415,316





20,370,915

Loans held for investment - Warehouse Purchase Program



1,137,113





1,114,681





917,026





720,650





770,481

Total loans



22,184,378





22,229,733





22,254,296





21,141,433





21,151,224

































Investment securities



11,265,535





11,612,193





12,179,074





12,693,268





13,074,243

Federal funds sold and other earning assets



1,628,050





1,531,788





1,026,251





672,840





125,295

Total interest-earning assets



35,077,963





35,373,714





35,459,621





34,507,541





34,350,762

Allowance for credit losses on loans



(353,560)





(358,237)





(332,904)





(331,708)





(346,493)

Cash and due from banks



317,420





304,911





295,077





315,612





302,864

Goodwill



3,505,030





3,504,300





3,482,448





3,396,177





3,396,224

Core deposit intangibles, net



68,167





72,330





59,979





62,482





65,986

Other real estate



6,778





5,339





3,071





2,319





4,781

Fixed assets, net



373,561





375,626





377,369





372,458





370,900

Other assets



632,040





611,219





604,187





610,649





670,187

Total assets

$ 39,627,399



$ 39,889,202



$ 39,948,848



$ 38,935,530



$ 38,815,211

































Noninterest-bearing deposits

$ 9,829,912



$ 9,680,785



$ 9,780,211



$ 9,443,249



$ 9,960,240

Interest-bearing demand deposits



4,845,174





4,774,975





4,839,194





5,143,585





4,822,698

Savings and money market deposits



8,915,410





8,908,315





9,084,051





8,889,077





8,815,892

Certificates and other time deposits



4,552,445





4,564,232





4,400,922





3,683,815





3,442,115

Total deposits



28,142,941





27,928,307





28,104,378





27,159,726





27,040,945

Other borrowings



3,332,609





3,900,000





3,900,000





4,083,132





4,028,263

Securities sold under repurchase agreements



231,240





242,813





258,637





296,437





300,317

Allowance for credit losses on off-balance sheet credit exposures



37,646





37,646





36,729





36,503





36,503

Other liabilities



454,298





433,171





327,847





238,480





323,344

Shareholders' equity



7,428,665





7,347,265





7,321,257





7,121,252





7,085,839

Total liabilities and equity

$ 39,627,399



$ 39,889,202



$ 39,948,848



$ 38,935,530



$ 38,815,211



Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. ® Financial Highlights (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands)



Dec 31, 2024

Sep 30, 2024

Jun 30, 2024

Mar 31, 2024

Dec 31, 2023 Period End Balances





























































Loan Portfolio





























Commercial and industrial

$1,962,111 8.8 %

$1,970,844 8.8 %

$2,023,531 9.1 %

$1,932,534 9.1 %

$1,936,717 9.2 % Warehouse purchase program

1,080,903 4.9 %

1,228,706 5.5 %

1,081,403 4.8 %

864,924 4.1 %

822,245 3.9 % Construction, land development and other land loans

2,859,281 12.9 %

2,814,521 12.6 %

2,828,372 12.7 %

2,876,588 13.5 %

3,076,591 14.5 % 1-4 family residential

7,581,450 34.2 %

7,557,858 33.8 %

7,496,485 33.6 %

7,331,251 34.5 %

7,207,226 34.0 % Home equity

906,139 4.1 %

919,676 4.1 %

930,428 4.2 %

950,169 4.5 %

960,852 4.5 % Commercial real estate (includes multi-family residential)

5,800,985 26.2 %

5,869,687 26.2 %

5,961,884 26.7 %

5,631,460 26.5 %

5,662,948 26.7 % Agriculture (includes farmland)

1,033,546 4.7 %

1,033,224 4.6 %

1,037,361 4.6 %

813,092 3.8 %

816,043 3.9 % Consumer and other

378,817 1.7 %

413,548 1.8 %

340,611 1.5 %

326,915 1.5 %

329,593 1.6 % Energy

545,977 2.5 %

572,788 2.6 %

620,740 2.8 %

538,314 2.5 %

368,323 1.7 % Total loans

$22,149,209



$22,380,852



$22,320,815



$21,265,247



$21,180,538

































Deposit Types





























Noninterest-bearing DDA

$9,798,438 34.5 %

$9,811,361 34.9 %

$9,706,505 34.7 %

$9,526,535 35.1 %

$9,776,572 36.0 % Interest-bearing DDA

5,182,035 18.3 %

4,800,758 17.1 %

4,762,730 17.1 %

4,867,247 17.9 %

5,115,945 18.8 % Money market

6,229,022 21.9 %

6,166,792 22.0 %

6,180,769 22.1 %

6,134,221 22.6 %

5,859,701 21.6 % Savings

2,685,496 9.5 %

2,707,982 9.6 %

2,765,197 9.9 %

2,830,117 10.4 %

2,881,397 10.6 % Certificates and other time deposits

4,486,347 15.8 %

4,600,718 16.4 %

4,517,885 16.2 %

3,817,398 14.0 %

3,546,194 13.0 % Total deposits

$28,381,338



$28,087,611



$27,933,086



$27,175,518



$27,179,809

































Loan to Deposit Ratio

78.0 %



79.7 %



79.9 %



78.3 %



77.9 %



Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. ® Financial Highlights (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands) Construction Loans



Dec 31, 2024



Sep 30, 2024



Jun 30, 2024



Mar 31, 2024



Dec 31, 2023





















































Single family residential construction

$ 778,067



27.2 %

$ 836,571



29.7 %

$ 940,381



33.2 %

$ 1,031,163



35.8 %

$ 1,088,636



35.4 % Land development



260,158



9.1 %



256,571



9.1 %



241,639



8.5 %



290,243



10.1 %



367,849



12.0 % Raw land



278,892



9.7 %



263,411



9.4 %



291,112



10.3 %



311,265



10.8 %



328,365



10.7 % Residential lots



209,850



7.3 %



217,920



7.7 %



222,343



7.9 %



224,901



7.8 %



222,591



7.2 % Commercial lots



59,044



2.1 %



58,472



2.1 %



60,264



2.1 %



59,691



2.1 %



155,415



5.0 % Commercial construction and other



1,274,619



44.6 %



1,183,127



42.0 %



1,074,361



38.0 %



959,687



33.4 %



914,436



29.7 % Net unaccreted discount



(1,349)









(1,551)









(1,728)









(362)









(701)





Total construction loans

$ 2,859,281







$ 2,814,521







$ 2,828,372







$ 2,876,588







$ 3,076,591







Non-Owner Occupied Commercial Real Estate Loans by Metropolitan Statistical Area (MSA) as of December 31, 2024

Houston



Dallas



Austin



OK City



Tulsa



Other (T)



Total



Collateral Type









































Shopping center/retail $ 344,055



$ 256,356



$ 57,090



$ 15,746



$ 13,607



$ 339,865



$ 1,026,719



Commercial and industrial buildings

140,411





110,911





22,433





35,081





16,347





282,227





607,410



Office buildings

98,017





220,871





88,601





46,841





3,553





83,749





541,632



Medical buildings

75,021





16,087





1,684





42,747





29,340





77,895





242,774



Apartment buildings

93,512





120,066





64,620





12,691





12,966





210,558





514,413



Hotel

110,790





105,085





31,414





11,685





-





188,618





447,592



Other

175,305





53,479





19,687





7,577





6,931





94,800





357,779



Total $ 1,037,111



$ 882,855



$ 285,529



$ 172,368



$ 82,744



$ 1,277,712



$ 3,738,319

(U)

Acquired Loans

















Non-PCD Loans



PCD Loans



Total Acquired Loans



Balance at

Acquisition

Date



Balance at

Sep 30,

2024



Balance at

Dec 31,

2024



Balance at

Acquisition

Date



Balance at

Sep 30,

2024



Balance at

Dec 31,

2024



Balance at

Acquisition

Date



Balance at

Sep 30,

2024



Balance at

Dec 31,

2024

Loan marks:



















































Acquired banks (V) $ 368,247



$ 14,903



$ 14,201



$ 327,842



$ 6,361



$ 5,931



$ 696,089



$ 21,264



$ 20,132

Lone Star Bank (W)

20,378





15,709





13,644





4,558





1,913





1,459





24,936





17,622





15,103

Total

388,625





30,612





27,845





332,400





8,274





7,390





721,025





38,886





35,235























































Acquired portfolio loan balances:



















































Acquired banks (V)

13,307,853





1,446,161





1,353,801





1,317,564





413,864





389,794





14,625,417





1,860,025





1,743,595

Lone Star Bank (W)

1,016,128





868,114





735,828





59,109





54,793





50,230





1,075,237





922,907





786,058

Total

14,323,981





2,314,275





2,089,629





1,376,673





468,657





440,024





15,700,654

(X)

2,782,932





2,529,653























































Acquired portfolio loan balances less loan marks $ 13,935,356



$ 2,283,663



$ 2,061,784



$ 1,044,273



$ 460,383



$ 432,634



$ 14,979,629



$ 2,744,046



$ 2,494,418







(T) Includes other MSA and non-MSA regions. (U) Represents a portion of total commercial real estate loans of $5.801 billion as of December 31, 2024. (V) Includes Bank Arlington, American State Bank, Community National Bank, First Federal Bank Texas, Coppermark Bank, First Victoria National Bank, The F&M Bank & Trust Company, Tradition Bank, LegacyTexas Bank and FirstCapital Bank. (W) The Merger was completed on April 1, 2024 and resulted in the addition of $1.075 billion in loans with related purchase accounting adjustments of $24.9 million at acquisition date, which were subject to subsequent fair value adjustments. (X) Actual principal balances acquired.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. ® Financial Highlights (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands)

Three Months Ended



Year-to-Date



Dec 31,

2024



Sep 30,

2024



Jun 30,

2024



Mar 31,

2024



Dec 31,

2023



Dec 31,

2024



Dec 31,

2023

Asset Quality







































Nonaccrual loans $ 73,647



$ 83,969



$ 84,175



$ 78,475



$ 68,688



$ 73,647



$ 68,688

Accruing loans 90 or more days past due

2,189





20





322





3,035





2,195





2,189





2,195

Total nonperforming loans

75,836





83,989





84,497





81,510





70,883





75,836





70,883

Repossessed assets

4





177





113





97





76





4





76

Other real estate

5,701





5,757





4,960





2,204





1,708





5,701





1,708

Total nonperforming assets $ 81,541



$ 89,923



$ 89,570



$ 83,811



$ 72,667



$ 81,541



$ 72,667











































Nonperforming assets:







































Commercial and industrial (includes energy) $ 10,080



$ 13,642



$ 16,340



$ 10,199



$ 8,957



$ 10,080



$ 8,957

Construction, land development and other land loans

4,481





4,053





4,895





15,826





17,343





4,481





17,343

1-4 family residential (includes home equity)

44,824





36,660





33,935





30,206





26,096





44,824





26,096

Commercial real estate (includes multi-family residential)

18,861





32,803





31,776





23,720





18,775





18,861





18,775

Agriculture (includes farmland)

3,208





2,686





2,550





3,714





1,460





3,208





1,460

Consumer and other

87





79





74





146





36





87





36

Total $ 81,541



$ 89,923



$ 89,570



$ 83,811



$ 72,667



$ 81,541



$ 72,667

Number of loans/properties

368





346





349





319





292





368





292

Allowance for credit losses on loans $ 351,805



$ 354,397



$ 359,852



$ 330,219



$ 332,362



$ 351,805



$ 332,362











































Net charge-offs (recoveries):







































Commercial and industrial (includes energy) $ 405



$ 3,309



$ 2,777



$ 283



$ 16,123



$ 6,774



$ 16,405

Construction, land development and other land loans

294





378





109





(2)





(5)





779





27

1-4 family residential (includes home equity)

180





409





425





457





20





1,471





(268)

Commercial real estate (includes multi-family residential)

362





258





(381)





(17)





1,590





222





17,116

Agriculture (includes farmland)

5





(116)





214





23





-





126





(84)

Consumer and other

1,346





1,217





1,224





1,399





1,405





5,186





4,795

Total $ 2,592



$ 5,455



$ 4,368



$ 2,143



$ 19,133



$ 14,558



$ 37,991











































Asset Quality Ratios







































Nonperforming assets to average interest-earning assets

0.23 %



0.25 %



0.25 %



0.24 %



0.21 %



0.23 %



0.21 % Nonperforming assets to loans and other real estate

0.37 %



0.40 %



0.40 %



0.39 %



0.34 %



0.37 %



0.34 % Net charge-offs to average loans (annualized)

0.05 %



0.10 %



0.08 %



0.04 %



0.36 %



0.07 %



0.18 % Allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans

1.59 %



1.58 %



1.61 %



1.55 %



1.57 %



1.59 %



1.57 % Allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans, excluding Warehouse Purchase Program loans (G)

1.67 %



1.68 %



1.69 %



1.62 %



1.63 %



1.67 %



1.63 %

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.®

Notes to Selected Financial Data (Unaudited)

(Dollars and share amounts in thousands, except per share data)

NOTES TO SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA

Prosperity's management uses certain non-GAAP (generally accepted accounting principles) financial measures to evaluate its performance. Specifically, for internal planning and forecasting purposes, Prosperity reviews each of diluted earnings per share, return on average assets, return on average common equity, and return on average tangible common equity, in each case excluding merger related provision for credit losses, net of tax, merger related expenses, net of tax, FDIC special assessment, net of tax, and net gain on sale or write-up of securities, net of tax; return on average tangible common equity; tangible book value per share; the tangible equity to tangible assets ratio; allowance for credit losses to total loans excluding Warehouse Purchase Program loans; the efficiency ratio, excluding net gains and losses on the sale, write-down or write-up of assets and securities; and the efficiency ratio, excluding net gains and losses on the sale, write-down or write-up of assets and securities, merger related expenses and FDIC special assessment. In addition, due to the application of purchase accounting, Prosperity uses certain non-GAAP financial measures and ratios that exclude the impact of these items to evaluate its allowance for credit losses to total loans (excluding Warehouse Purchase Program loans). Prosperity has included information below relating to these non-GAAP financial measures for the applicable periods presented.





Three Months Ended

Year-to-Date



Dec 31,

2024

Sep 30,

2024

Jun 30,

2024

Mar 31,

2024

Dec 31,

2023

Dec 31,

2024

Dec 31,

2023 Reconciliation of diluted earnings per share to diluted earnings per share excluding

merger related provision for credit losses, net of tax, merger related expenses, net

of tax, FDIC special assessment, net of tax, and net gain on sale or write-up of

securities, net of tax:



























Diluted earnings per share (unadjusted)

$ 1.37

$ 1.34

$ 1.17

$ 1.18

$ 1.02

$ 5.05

$ 4.51





























Net income

$ 130,076

$ 127,282

$ 111,602

$ 110,426

$ 95,476

$ 479,386

$ 419,316 Merger related provision for credit losses, net of tax(Y)

-

-

7,162

-

-

7,162

14,647 Merger related expenses, net of tax(Y)

-

50

3,461

-

220

3,511

11,955 FDIC special assessment, net of tax(Y)

-

-

2,807

-

15,736

2,807

15,736 Net gain on sale or write-up of securities, net of tax(Y)

-

(177)

(8,472)

(235)

-

(8,884)

- Net income excluding merger related provision for credit losses, net of tax, merger

related expenses, net of tax, FDIC special assessment, net of tax, and net gain on sale or

write-up of securities, net of tax(Y):

$ 130,076

$ 127,155

$ 116,560

$ 110,191

$ 111,432

$ 483,982

$ 461,654





























Weighted average diluted shares outstanding

95,264

95,261

95,765

93,706

93,715

95,000

92,902 Merger related provision for credit losses, net of tax, per diluted common share(Y)

$ -

$ -

$ 0.07

$ -

$ -

$ 0.08

$ 0.16 Merger related expenses, net of tax, per diluted common share(Y)

$ -

$ -

$ 0.04

$ -

$ -

$ 0.04

$ 0.13 FDIC special assessment, net of tax, per diluted common share(Y)

$ -

$ -

$ 0.03

$ -

$ 0.17

$ 0.03

$ 0.17 Net gain on sale or write-up of securities, net of tax, per diluted common share(Y)

$ -

$ -

$ (0.09)

$ -

$ -

$ (0.09)

$ - Diluted earnings per share excluding merger related provision for credit losses, net of tax,

merger related expenses, net of tax, FDIC special assessment, net of tax, and net gain on

sale or write-up of securities, net of tax:(Y)

$ 1.37

$ 1.34

$ 1.22

$ 1.18

$ 1.19

$ 5.11

$ 4.97





























Reconciliation of return on average assets to return on average assets excluding

merger related provision for credit losses, net of tax, merger related expenses, net

of tax, FDIC special assessment, net of tax, and net gain on sale or write-up of

securities, net of tax:



























Return on average assets (unadjusted)

1.31 %

1.28 %

1.12 %

1.13 %

0.98 %

1.21 %

1.08 %





























Net income excluding merger related provision for credit losses, net of tax, merger

related expenses, net of tax, FDIC special assessment, net of tax, and net gain on sale or

write-up of securities, net of tax(Y):

$ 130,076

$ 127,155

$ 116,560

$ 110,191

$ 111,432

$ 483,982

$ 461,654 Average total assets

$ 39,627,399

$ 39,889,202

$ 39,948,848

$ 38,935,530

$ 38,815,211

$ 39,600,835

$ 38,972,957 Return on average assets excluding merger related provision for credit losses, net of tax,

merger related expenses, net of tax, FDIC special assessment, net of tax, and net gain on

sale or write-up of securities, net of tax (F) (Y)

1.31 %

1.28 %

1.17 %

1.13 %

1.15 %

1.22 %

1.18 %





























(Y) Calculated assuming a federal tax rate of 21.0%.





















































Three Months Ended

Year-to-Date



Dec 31,

2024

Sep 30,

2024

Jun 30,

2024

Mar 31,

2024

Dec 31,

2023

Dec 31,

2024

Dec 31,

2023 Reconciliation of return on average common equity to return on average common

equity excluding merger related provision for credit losses, net of tax, merger

related expenses, net of tax, FDIC special assessment, net of tax, and net gain on

sale or write-up of securities, net of tax:



























Return on average common equity (unadjusted)

7.00 %

6.93 %

6.10 %

6.20 %

5.39 %

6.56 %

6.03 %





























Net income excluding merger related provision for credit losses, net of tax, merger

related expenses, net of tax, FDIC special assessment, net of tax, and net gain on sale or

write-up of securities, net of tax(Y):

$ 130,076

$ 127,155

$ 116,560

$ 110,191

$ 111,432

$ 483,982

$ 461,654 Average shareholders' equity

$ 7,428,665

$ 7,347,265

$ 7,321,257

$ 7,121,252

$ 7,085,839

$ 7,305,071

$ 6,950,790 Return on average common equity excluding merger related provision for credit losses,

net of tax, merger related expenses, net of tax, FDIC special assessment, net of tax, and net

gain on sale or write-up of securities, net of tax (F) (Y)

7.00 %

6.92 %

6.37 %

6.19 %

6.29 %

6.63 %

6.64 %





























Reconciliation of return on average common equity to return on average tangible

common equity:



























Net income

$ 130,076

$ 127,282

$ 111,602

$ 110,426

$ 95,476

$ 479,386

$ 419,316 Average shareholders' equity

$ 7,428,665

$ 7,347,265

$ 7,321,257

$ 7,121,252

$ 7,085,839

$ 7,305,071

$ 6,950,790 Less: Average goodwill and other intangible assets

(3,573,197)

(3,576,630)

(3,542,427)

(3,458,659)

(3,462,210)

(3,537,930)

(3,385,984) Average tangible shareholders' equity

$ 3,855,468

$ 3,770,635

$ 3,778,830

$ 3,662,593

$ 3,623,629

$ 3,767,141

$ 3,564,806 Return on average tangible common equity (F)

13.50 %

13.50 %

11.81 %

12.06 %

10.54 %

12.73 %

11.76 %





























Reconciliation of return on average common equity to return on average tangible

common equity excluding merger related provision for credit losses, net of tax,

merger related expenses, net of tax, and FDIC special assessment, net of tax:



























Net income excluding merger related provision for credit losses, net of tax, merger

related expenses, net of tax, FDIC special assessment, net of tax, and net gain on sale or

write-up of securities, net of tax(Y):

$ 130,076

$ 127,155

$ 116,560

$ 110,191

$ 111,432

$ 483,982

$ 461,654 Average shareholders' equity

$ 7,428,665

$ 7,347,265

$ 7,321,257

$ 7,121,252

$ 7,085,839

$ 7,305,071

$ 6,950,790 Less: Average goodwill and other intangible assets

(3,573,197)

(3,576,630)

(3,542,427)

(3,458,659)

(3,462,210)

(3,537,930)

(3,385,984) Average tangible shareholders' equity

$ 3,855,468

$ 3,770,635

$ 3,778,830

$ 3,662,593

$ 3,623,629

$ 3,767,141

$ 3,564,806 Return on average tangible common equity excluding merger related provision for credit

losses, net of tax, merger related expenses, net of tax, FDIC special assessment, net of tax,

and net gain on sale or write-up of securities, net of tax (F) (Y)

13.50 %

13.49 %

12.34 %

12.03 %

12.30 %

12.85 %

12.95 %





























Reconciliation of book value per share to tangible book value per share:



























Shareholders' equity

$ 7,438,495

$ 7,361,249

$ 7,283,444

$ 7,104,544

$ 7,079,330

$ 7,438,495

$ 7,079,330 Less: Goodwill and other intangible assets

(3,569,176)

(3,574,566)

(3,578,431)

(3,457,159)

(3,460,080)

(3,569,176)

(3,460,080) Tangible shareholders' equity

$ 3,869,319

$ 3,786,683

$ 3,705,013

$ 3,647,385

$ 3,619,250

$ 3,869,319

$ 3,619,250





























Period end shares outstanding

95,275

95,261

95,262

93,525

93,722

95,275

93,722 Tangible book value per share

$ 40.61

$ 39.75

$ 38.89

$ 39.00

$ 38.62

$ 40.61

$ 38.62





























Reconciliation of equity to assets ratio to period end tangible equity to period end

tangible assets ratio:



























Tangible shareholders' equity

$ 3,869,319

$ 3,786,683

$ 3,705,013

$ 3,647,385

$ 3,619,250

$ 3,869,319

$ 3,619,250 Total assets

$ 39,566,738

$ 40,115,320

$ 39,762,294

$ 38,756,520

$ 38,547,877

$ 39,566,738

$ 38,547,877 Less: Goodwill and other intangible assets

(3,569,176)

(3,574,566)

(3,578,431)

(3,457,159)

(3,460,080)

(3,569,176)

(3,460,080) Tangible assets

$ 35,997,562

$ 36,540,754

$ 36,183,863

$ 35,299,361

$ 35,087,797

$ 35,997,562

$ 35,087,797 Period end tangible equity to period end tangible assets ratio

10.75 %

10.36 %

10.24 %

10.33 %

10.31 %

10.75 %

10.31 %





























































































Three Months Ended

Year-to-Date



Dec 31,

2024

Sep 30,

2024

Jun 30,

2024

Mar 31,

2024

Dec 31,

2023

Dec 31,

2024

Dec 31,

2023 Reconciliation of allowance for credit losses to total loans to allowance for credit

losses on loans to total loans excluding Warehouse Purchase Program:



























Allowance for credit losses on loans

$ 351,805

$ 354,397

$ 359,852

$ 330,219

$ 332,362

$ 351,805

$ 332,362 Total loans

$ 22,149,209

$ 22,380,852

$ 22,320,815

$ 21,265,247

$ 21,180,538

$ 22,149,209

$ 21,180,538 Less: Warehouse Purchase Program loans

(1,080,903)

(1,228,706)

(1,081,403)

(864,924)

(822,245)

(1,080,903)

(822,245) Total loans less Warehouse Purchase Program

$ 21,068,306

$ 21,152,146

$ 21,239,412

$ 20,400,323

$ 20,358,293

$ 21,068,306

$ 20,358,293 Allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans excluding Warehouse Purchase

Program

1.67 %

1.68 %

1.69 %

1.62 %

1.63 %

1.67 %

1.63 %





























Reconciliation of efficiency ratio to efficiency ratio excluding net gains and losses

on the sale, write-down or write-up of assets and securities:



























Noninterest expense

$ 141,545

$ 140,338

$ 152,842

$ 135,848

$ 152,171

$ 570,573

$ 556,698





























Net interest income

$ 267,774

$ 261,691

$ 258,786

$ 238,244

$ 236,983

$ 1,026,495

$ 956,433 Noninterest income

39,837

41,099

46,003

38,870

36,568

165,809

153,265 Less: net (loss) gain on sale or write-down of assets

584

3,178

(903)

(35)

(84)

2,824

1,986 Less: net gain on sale or write-up of securities

-

224

10,723

298

-

11,245

- Noninterest income excluding net gains and losses on the sale, write-down or write-up of

assets and securities

39,253

37,697

36,183

38,607

36,652

151,740

151,279 Total income excluding net gains and losses on the sale, write-down or write-up of

assets and securities

$ 307,027

$ 299,388

$ 294,969

$ 276,851

$ 273,635

$ 1,178,235

$ 1,107,712 Efficiency ratio, excluding net gains and losses on the sale, write-down or write-up of

assets and securities

46.10 %

46.87 %

51.82 %

49.07 %

55.61 %

48.43 %

50.26 %





























Reconciliation of efficiency ratio to efficiency ratio, excluding net gains and losses

on the sale, write-down or write-up of assets and securities, merger related

expenses and FDIC special assessment:



























Noninterest expense

$ 141,545

$ 140,338

$ 152,842

$ 135,848

$ 152,171

$ 570,573

$ 556,698 Less: merger related expenses

-

63

4,381

-

278

4,444

15,133 Less: FDIC special assessment

-

-

3,554

-

19,919

3,554

19,919 Noninterest expense excluding merger related expenses and FDIC special assessment

$ 141,545

$ 140,275

$ 144,907

$ 135,848

$ 131,974

$ 562,575

$ 521,646





























Net interest income

$ 267,774

$ 261,691

$ 258,786

$ 238,244

$ 236,983

$ 1,026,495

$ 956,433 Noninterest income

39,837

41,099

46,003

38,870

36,568

165,809

153,265 Less: net (loss) gain on sale or write down of assets

584

3,178

(903)

(35)

(84)

2,824

1,986 Less: net gain on sale or write-up of securities

-

224

10,723

298

-

11,245

- Noninterest income excluding net gains and losses on the sale, write-down or write-up of

assets and securities

39,253

37,697

36,183

38,607

36,652

151,740

151,279 Total income excluding net gains and losses on the sale, write-down or write-up of

assets and securities

$ 307,027

$ 299,388

$ 294,969

$ 276,851

$ 273,635

$ 1,178,235

$ 1,107,712 Efficiency ratio, excluding net gains and losses on the sale, write-down or write-up of

assets and securities, merger related expenses and FDIC special assessment

46.10 %

46.85 %

49.13 %

49.07 %

48.23 %

47.75 %

47.09 %

SOURCE Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.