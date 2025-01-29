General Dynamics Reports Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2024 Financial Results

Fourth-quarter net earnings of $1.1 billion, diluted EPS of $4.15, on $13.3 billion in revenue

Full-year net earnings of $3.8 billion, diluted EPS of $13.63, on $47.7 billion in revenue

$2.2 billion net cash provided by operating activities in the quarter, 188% of net earnings

Ended the year with $90.6 billion in backlog

RESTON, Va., Jan. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- General Dynamics (NYSE: GD) today reported quarterly net earnings of $1.1 billion, up 14.2% from the year-ago quarter, on revenue of $13.3 billion, up 14.3% over the year-ago quarter. Diluted earnings per share (EPS) was $4.15, up 14% from the year-ago quarter.

For the full year, net earnings were $3.8 billion, up 14.1% from 2023, on revenue of $47.7 billion, up 12.9% from 2023. Diluted EPS for the full year was $13.63, up 13.4% from 2023.

"We had a solid fourth quarter, capping off a year that saw steady growth in revenue and earnings across all four segments," said Phebe N. Novakovic, chairman and chief executive officer. "Order activity continued to be very strong, with 1-to-1 book-to-bill for the year, even as revenue grew by 13%, positioning us well for continued growth."

Gulfstream delivered 47 aircraft in the quarter, of which 42 were large-cabin aircraft. The company delivered a total of 136 aircraft during the year, of which 118 were large-cabin aircraft.

Cash

Net cash provided by operating activities in the quarter totaled $2.2 billion, or 188% of net earnings. For the year, net cash provided by operating activities totaled $4.1 billion, or 109% of net earnings.

During the year, the company invested $916 million in capital expenditures, made tax payments of $560 million, repaid fixed-rate notes of $500 million, and returned $3 billion to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases, ending 2024 with $1.7 billion in cash and equivalents on hand.

Backlog

Orders remained strong across the company with a consolidated book-to-bill ratio, defined as orders divided by revenue, of 0.9-to-1 for the quarter and 1-to-1 for the year. The company ended the year with backlog of $90.6 billion and estimated potential contract value, representing management's estimate of additional value in unfunded indefinite delivery, indefinite quantity (IDIQ) contracts and unexercised options, of $53.4 billion. Total estimated contract value, the sum of all backlog components, was $144 billion at year end, up 9.1% from a year earlier.

In the Aerospace segment, orders in the quarter totaled $3.8 billion. Backlog at the end of the year was $19.7 billion. Aerospace book-to-bill was 1-to-1 for the quarter and the year.

In the three defense segments, significant awards in the quarter include a U.S. Air Force contract with maximum potential value of $5.6 billion to modernize, integrate and operate the Department of Defense's Mission Partner Environments (MPEs); a U.S. Space Force contract with maximum potential value of $2.2 billion to provide sustainment services for the Mobile User Objective System (MUOS) satellite communications system; $1.9 billion from the U.S. Navy for multiple contracts to provide services, materials and parts for Virginia-class submarines; $370 million from the U.S. Army for the production of 155mm artillery projectile metal parts; contracts for various munitions and ordnance with maximum potential value of $820 million; and several key contracts for classified customers with maximum potential value of $1.4 billion.

About General Dynamics

Headquartered in Reston, Virginia, General Dynamics is a global aerospace and defense company that offers a broad portfolio of products and services in business aviation; ship construction and repair; land combat vehicles, weapons systems and munitions; and technology products and services. General Dynamics employs more than 110,000 people worldwide and generated $47.7 billion in revenue in 2024. More information is available at www.gd.com .

EXHIBIT A CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF EARNINGS - (UNAUDITED) DOLLARS IN MILLIONS, EXCEPT PER SHARE AMOUNTS











Three Months Ended December 31

Variance









2024

2023

$



%

Revenue





$ 13,338

$ 11,668

$ 1,670





14.3 % Operating costs and expenses





(11,915)

(10,380)

(1,535)









Operating earnings





1,423

1,288

135





10.5 % Other, net





21

17

4









Interest, net





(76)

(78)

2









Earnings before income tax





1,368

1,227

141





11.5 % Provision for income tax, net





(220)

(222)

2









Net earnings





$ 1,148

$ 1,005

$ 143





14.2 % Earnings per share-basic





$ 4.20

$ 3.68

$ 0.52





14.1 % Basic weighted average shares outstanding





273.4

272.8













Earnings per share-diluted





$ 4.15

$ 3.64

$ 0.51





14.0 % Diluted weighted average shares outstanding





276.9

275.9















EXHIBIT B CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF EARNINGS - (UNAUDITED) DOLLARS IN MILLIONS, EXCEPT PER SHARE AMOUNTS









Year Ended December 31

Variance









2024

2023

$



%

Revenue





$ 47,716

$ 42,272

$ 5,444





12.9 % Operating costs and expenses





(42,920)

(38,027)

(4,893)









Operating earnings





4,796

4,245

551





13.0 % Other, net





68

82

(14)









Interest, net





(324)

(343)

19









Earnings before income tax





4,540

3,984

556





14.0 % Provision for income tax, net





(758)

(669)

(89)









Net earnings





$ 3,782

$ 3,315

$ 467





14.1 % Earnings per share-basic





$ 13.81

$ 12.14

$ 1.67





13.8 % Basic weighted average shares outstanding





273.9

273.1













Earnings per share-diluted





$ 13.63

$ 12.02

$ 1.61





13.4 % Diluted weighted average shares outstanding





277.5

275.7















EXHIBIT C REVENUE AND OPERATING EARNINGS BY SEGMENT - (UNAUDITED) DOLLARS IN MILLIONS

















Three Months Ended December 31

Variance















2024

2023

$



%

Revenue:





























Aerospace











$ 3,743

$ 2,744

$ 999



36.4 % Marine Systems











3,960

3,408

552



16.2 % Combat Systems











2,395

2,364

31



1.3 % Technologies











3,240

3,152

88



2.8 % Total











$ 13,338

$ 11,668

$ 1,670



14.3 % Operating earnings:





























Aerospace











$ 585

$ 449

$ 136



30.3 % Marine Systems











200

217

(17)



(7.8) % Combat Systems











356

351

5



1.4 % Technologies











319

305

14



4.6 % Corporate











(37)

(34)

(3)



(8.8) % Total











$ 1,423

$ 1,288

$ 135



10.5 % Operating margin :





























Aerospace











15.6 %

16.4 %











Marine Systems











5.1 %

6.4 %











Combat Systems











14.9 %

14.8 %











Technologies











9.8 %

9.7 %











Total











10.7 %

11.0 %













EXHIBIT D REVENUE AND OPERATING EARNINGS BY SEGMENT - (UNAUDITED) DOLLARS IN MILLIONS

















Year Ended December 31

Variance

















2024

2023

$



%

Revenue:































Aerospace













$ 11,249

$ 8,621

$ 2,628



30.5 % Marine Systems













14,343

12,461

1,882



15.1 % Combat Systems













8,997

8,268

729



8.8 % Technologies













13,127

12,922

205



1.6 % Total













$ 47,716

$ 42,272

$ 5,444



12.9 % Operating earnings:































Aerospace













$ 1,464

$ 1,182

$ 282



23.9 % Marine Systems













935

874

61



7.0 % Combat Systems













1,276

1,147

129



11.2 % Technologies













1,260

1,202

58



4.8 % Corporate













(139)

(160)

21



13.1 % Total













$ 4,796

$ 4,245

$ 551



13.0 % Operating margin:































Aerospace













13.0 %

13.7 %











Marine Systems













6.5 %

7.0 %











Combat Systems













14.2 %

13.9 %











Technologies













9.6 %

9.3 %











Total













10.1 %

10.0 %













EXHIBIT E CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET DOLLARS IN MILLIONS























(Unaudited)

























December 31, 2024

December 31, 2023 ASSETS

























Current assets:

























Cash and equivalents



















$ 1,697

$ 1,913 Accounts receivable



















2,977

3,004 Unbilled receivables



















8,248

7,997 Inventories



















9,724

8,578 Other current assets



















1,740

2,123 Total current assets



















24,386

23,615 Noncurrent assets:

























Property, plant and equipment, net



















6,467

6,198 Intangible assets, net



















1,520

1,656 Goodwill



















20,556

20,586 Other assets



















2,951

2,755 Total noncurrent assets



















31,494

31,195 Total assets



















$ 55,880

$ 54,810 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

























Current liabilities:

























Short-term debt and current portion of long-term debt



















$ 1,502

$ 507 Accounts payable



















3,344

3,095 Customer advances and deposits



















9,491

9,564 Other current liabilities



















3,487

3,266 Total current liabilities



















17,824

16,432 Noncurrent liabilities:

























Long-term debt



















7,260

8,754 Other liabilities



















8,733

8,325 Total noncurrent liabilities



















15,993

17,079 Shareholders' equity:

























Common stock



















482

482 Surplus



















4,062

3,760 Retained earnings



















41,487

39,270 Treasury stock



















(22,450)

(21,054) Accumulated other comprehensive loss



















(1,518)

(1,159) Total shareholders' equity



















22,063

21,299 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity



















$ 55,880

$ 54,810

EXHIBIT F CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS - (UNAUDITED) DOLLARS IN MILLIONS





Year Ended December 31



2024

2023 Cash flows from operating activities-continuing operations:







Net earnings

$ 3,782

$ 3,315 Adjustments to reconcile net earnings to net cash from operating activities:







Depreciation of property, plant and equipment

644

608 Amortization of intangible and finance lease right-of-use assets

242

255 Equity-based compensation expense

183

181 Deferred income tax benefit

(86)

(177) (Increase) decrease in assets, net of effects of business acquisitions:







Accounts receivable

16

38 Unbilled receivables

(261)

913 Inventories

(1,195)

(2,219) Increase (decrease) in liabilities, net of effects of business acquisitions:







Accounts payable

247

(303) Customer advances and deposits

343

2,415 Income taxes payable

266

(209) Other, net

(69)

(107) Net cash provided by operating activities

4,112

4,710 Cash flows from investing activities:







Capital expenditures

(916)

(904) Other, net

(37)

(37) Net cash used by investing activities

(953)

(941) Cash flows from financing activities:







Dividends paid

(1,529)

(1,428) Purchases of common stock

(1,501)

(434) Repayment of fixed-rate notes

(500)

(1,250) Other, net

161

18 Net cash used by financing activities

(3,369)

(3,094) Net cash used by discontinued operations

(6)

(4) Net (decrease) increase in cash and equivalents

(216)

671 Cash and equivalents at beginning of year

1,913

1,242 Cash and equivalents at end of year

$ 1,697

$ 1,913

EXHIBIT G ADDITIONAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION - (UNAUDITED) DOLLARS IN MILLIONS, EXCEPT PER SHARE AMOUNTS

Other Financial Information:



















December 31, 2024

December 31, 2023







Debt-to-equity (a)

39.7 %

43.5 %







Book value per share (b)

$ 81.61

$ 77.85







Shares outstanding

270,340,502

273,599,948





























Fourth Quarter

Twelve Months



2024

2023

2024

2023 Income tax payments, net

$ 435

$ 607

$ 560

$ 1,100 Company-sponsored research and development (c)

$ 144

$ 115

$ 565

$ 510 Return on sales (d)

8.6 %

8.6 %

7.9 %

7.8 % Return on equity (e)









17.2 %

16.8 %

















Non-GAAP Financial Measures:



















Fourth Quarter

Twelve Months



2024

2023

2024

2023 Free cash flow:















Net cash provided by operating activities

$ 2,160

$ 1,196

$ 4,112

$ 4,710 Capital expenditures

(355)

(304)

(916)

(904) Free cash flow (f)

$ 1,805

$ 892

$ 3,196

$ 3,806

















Return on invested capital:















Net earnings









$ 3,782

$ 3,315 After-tax interest expense









310

315 After-tax amortization expense









191

201 Net operating profit after taxes









4,283

3,831 Average invested capital









32,451

31,258 Return on invested capital (g)









13.2 %

12.3 %





















December 31, 2024

December 31, 2023







Net debt:















Total debt

$ 8,762

$ 9,261







Less cash and equivalents

1,697

1,913







Net debt (h)

$ 7,065

$ 7,348











Notes describing the calculation of the other financial information and a reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures are on the following page.

EXHIBIT G (Cont.) ADDITIONAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION - (UNAUDITED) DOLLARS IN MILLIONS, EXCEPT PER SHARE AMOUNTS

(a) Debt-to-equity ratio is calculated as total debt divided by total equity as of year end. (b) Book value per share is calculated as total equity divided by total outstanding shares as of year end. (c) Includes independent research and development and Aerospace product-development costs. (d) Return on sales is calculated as net earnings divided by revenue. (e) Return on equity is calculated by dividing net earnings by our average total equity during the year. Average total equity is calculated using the total equity balance at the end of the preceding year and the total equity balances at the end of each of the four quarters of the year presented. (f) We define free cash flow as net cash from operating activities less capital expenditures. We believe free cash flow is a useful measure for investors because it portrays our ability to generate cash from our businesses for purposes such as repaying debt, funding business acquisitions, repurchasing our common stock and paying dividends. We use free cash flow to assess the quality of our earnings and as a key performance measure in evaluating management. (g) We believe return on invested capital (ROIC) is a useful measure for investors because it reflects our ability to generate returns from the capital we have deployed in our operations. We use ROIC to evaluate investment decisions and as a performance measure in evaluating management. We define ROIC as net operating profit after taxes divided by average invested capital. Net operating profit after taxes is defined as net earnings plus after-tax interest and amortization expense, calculated using the statutory federal income tax rate. Average invested capital is defined as the sum of the average debt and average shareholders' equity excluding accumulated other comprehensive loss. Average debt and average shareholders' equity excluding accumulated other comprehensive loss are calculated using the respective balances at the end of the preceding year and the respective balances at the end of each of the four quarters of the year presented. ROIC excludes goodwill impairments and non-economic accounting changes as they are not reflective of company performance. (h) We define net debt as short- and long-term debt (total debt) less cash and equivalents. We believe net debt is a useful measure for investors because it reflects the borrowings that support our operations and capital deployment strategy. We use net debt as an important indicator of liquidity and financial position.

EXHIBIT H BACKLOG - (UNAUDITED) DOLLARS IN MILLIONS











Funded

Unfunded

Total Backlog

Estimated Potential Contract Value*

Total Estimated Contract Value Fourth Quarter 2024:

























Aerospace







$ 18,895

$ 798

$ 19,693

$ 1,132

$ 20,825 Marine Systems







30,530

9,288

39,818

9,560

49,378 Combat Systems







16,142

838

16,980

8,647

25,627 Technologies







9,577

4,529

14,106

34,029

48,135 Total







$ 75,144

$ 15,453

$ 90,597

$ 53,368

$ 143,965 Third Quarter 2024:

























Aerospace







$ 18,859

$ 937

$ 19,796

$ 254

$ 20,050 Marine Systems







29,008

11,463

40,471

9,578

50,049 Combat Systems







17,289

682

17,971

8,016

25,987 Technologies







9,794

4,602

14,396

27,093

41,489 Total







$ 74,950

$ 17,684

$ 92,634

$ 44,941

$ 137,575 Fourth Quarter 2023:

























Aerospace







$ 19,557

$ 897

$ 20,454

$ 451

$ 20,905 Marine Systems







30,141

15,755

45,896

3,647

49,543 Combat Systems







13,816

721

14,537

6,236

20,773 Technologies







8,961

3,779

12,740

28,011

40,751 Total







$ 72,475

$ 21,152

$ 93,627

$ 38,345

$ 131,972

* The estimated potential contract value includes work awarded on unfunded indefinite delivery, indefinite quantity (IDIQ) contracts and unexercised options associated with existing firm contracts, including options and other agreements with existing customers to purchase new aircraft and aircraft services. We recognize options in backlog when the customer exercises the option and establishes a firm order. For IDIQ contracts, we evaluate the amount of funding we expect to receive and include this amount in our estimated potential contract value. The actual amount of funding received in the future may be higher or lower than our estimate of potential contract value.

EXHIBIT H-1

BACKLOG - (UNAUDITED)

DOLLARS IN MILLIONS

https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2607828/EXHIBIT_H_1.jpg

EXHIBIT H-2 BACKLOG BY SEGMENT - (UNAUDITED)

DOLLARS IN MILLIONS

EXHIBIT I

FOURTH QUARTER 2024 SIGNIFICANT ORDERS - (UNAUDITED)

DOLLARS IN MILLIONS

https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2607827/EXHIBIT_H_2.jpg

We received the following significant contract awards during the fourth quarter of 2024:

Marine Systems:

$880 from the U.S. Navy for long-lead materials for Block V Virginia-class submarines.

$375 from the Navy for lead yard services, development studies and design efforts for Virginia-class submarines.

$350 from the Navy for long-lead materials for Block VI Virginia-class submarines.

$245 from the Navy for procurement and delivery of initial Virginia-class spare parts to support maintenance availabilities.

$230 from the Navy to provide engineering, technical, design and planning yard support services for operational strategic and attack submarines.

$80 from the Navy for maintenance and modernization work on the USS Hartford, a Los Angeles-class submarine.

Combat Systems:

$505 for various munitions and ordnance. These contracts have a maximum potential value of $820.

$370 from the U.S. Army for the production of 155mm artillery projectile metal parts.

$65 to provide configuration changes for Canadian light armored vehicles (LAV).

$50 to produce launch pod containers for the Guided Multiple Launch Rocket System (GMLRS) for the Army.

Technologies:

$50 from the U.S. Air Force to modernize, integrate and operate the Department of Defense's Mission Partner Environments (MPEs), enabling the military and its partners to securely communicate and share real-time information at multiple levels of classification. The contract has a maximum potential value of $5.6 billion.

A contract from the U.S. Space Force to provide sustainment services for the Mobile User Objective System (MUOS) satellite communications system. The contract has a maximum potential value of $2.2 billion.

$305 for several key contracts for classified customers. These contracts including options have a maximum potential value of $1.4 billion.

$140 from the Navy to manufacture and test various components for MK54 torpedoes and for general engineering services. The contract including options has a maximum potential value of $810.

$280 for two awards from the New York State Department of Health to operate and modernize the state's health insurance exchange and to support and enhance the state's Medicaid Management Information System. These contracts including options have a maximum potential value of $480.

$115 from the Department of Veteran Affairs (VA) under the Veterans Intake, Conversion and Communications Services (VICCS) program to digitally convert historical veteran records and automate data extraction of existing records. The contract including options has a maximum potential value of $345.

A contract from the VA to provide information technology (IT) support services to more than 600,000 VA personnel at all VA locations nationwide. The contract including options has a maximum potential value of $230.

$155 from the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency (NGA) to provide hybrid cloud services and IT design, engineering, and operations and sustainment services.





EXHIBIT J AEROSPACE SUPPLEMENTAL DATA - (UNAUDITED) DOLLARS IN MILLIONS





Fourth Quarter

Twelve Months



2024

2023

2024

2023 Gulfstream Aircraft Deliveries (units):















Large-cabin aircraft

42

32

118

89 Mid-cabin aircraft

5

7

18

22 Total

47

39

136

111

















Aerospace Book-to-Bill:















Orders*

$ 3,814

$ 3,164

$ 11,278

$ 10,283 Revenue

3,743

2,744

11,249

8,621 Book-to-Bill Ratio

1.0x

1.2x

1.0x

1.2x

* Does not include customer defaults, liquidated damages, cancellations, foreign exchange fluctuations and other backlog adjustments.

