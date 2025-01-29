Anzeige
WKN: 851143 | ISIN: US3695501086 | Ticker-Symbol: GDX
Tradegate
29.01.25
17:02 Uhr
243,75 Euro
-7,95
-3,16 %
Branche
Luftfahrt/Rüstung
Aktienmarkt
S&P 100
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
GENERAL DYNAMICS CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
GENERAL DYNAMICS CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
242,50243,6517:05
242,50243,7017:05
PR Newswire
29.01.2025 13:00 Uhr
11 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

General Dynamics Reports Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2024 Financial Results

Finanznachrichten News
  • Fourth-quarter net earnings of $1.1 billion, diluted EPS of $4.15, on $13.3 billion in revenue
  • Full-year net earnings of $3.8 billion, diluted EPS of $13.63, on $47.7 billion in revenue
  • $2.2 billion net cash provided by operating activities in the quarter, 188% of net earnings
  • Ended the year with $90.6 billion in backlog

RESTON, Va., Jan. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- General Dynamics (NYSE: GD) today reported quarterly net earnings of $1.1 billion, up 14.2% from the year-ago quarter, on revenue of $13.3 billion, up 14.3% over the year-ago quarter. Diluted earnings per share (EPS) was $4.15, up 14% from the year-ago quarter.

For the full year, net earnings were $3.8 billion, up 14.1% from 2023, on revenue of $47.7 billion, up 12.9% from 2023. Diluted EPS for the full year was $13.63, up 13.4% from 2023.

"We had a solid fourth quarter, capping off a year that saw steady growth in revenue and earnings across all four segments," said Phebe N. Novakovic, chairman and chief executive officer. "Order activity continued to be very strong, with 1-to-1 book-to-bill for the year, even as revenue grew by 13%, positioning us well for continued growth."

Gulfstream delivered 47 aircraft in the quarter, of which 42 were large-cabin aircraft. The company delivered a total of 136 aircraft during the year, of which 118 were large-cabin aircraft.

Cash
Net cash provided by operating activities in the quarter totaled $2.2 billion, or 188% of net earnings. For the year, net cash provided by operating activities totaled $4.1 billion, or 109% of net earnings.

During the year, the company invested $916 million in capital expenditures, made tax payments of $560 million, repaid fixed-rate notes of $500 million, and returned $3 billion to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases, ending 2024 with $1.7 billion in cash and equivalents on hand.

Backlog
Orders remained strong across the company with a consolidated book-to-bill ratio, defined as orders divided by revenue, of 0.9-to-1 for the quarter and 1-to-1 for the year. The company ended the year with backlog of $90.6 billion and estimated potential contract value, representing management's estimate of additional value in unfunded indefinite delivery, indefinite quantity (IDIQ) contracts and unexercised options, of $53.4 billion. Total estimated contract value, the sum of all backlog components, was $144 billion at year end, up 9.1% from a year earlier.

In the Aerospace segment, orders in the quarter totaled $3.8 billion. Backlog at the end of the year was $19.7 billion. Aerospace book-to-bill was 1-to-1 for the quarter and the year.

In the three defense segments, significant awards in the quarter include a U.S. Air Force contract with maximum potential value of $5.6 billion to modernize, integrate and operate the Department of Defense's Mission Partner Environments (MPEs); a U.S. Space Force contract with maximum potential value of $2.2 billion to provide sustainment services for the Mobile User Objective System (MUOS) satellite communications system; $1.9 billion from the U.S. Navy for multiple contracts to provide services, materials and parts for Virginia-class submarines; $370 million from the U.S. Army for the production of 155mm artillery projectile metal parts; contracts for various munitions and ordnance with maximum potential value of $820 million; and several key contracts for classified customers with maximum potential value of $1.4 billion.

About General Dynamics
Headquartered in Reston, Virginia, General Dynamics is a global aerospace and defense company that offers a broad portfolio of products and services in business aviation; ship construction and repair; land combat vehicles, weapons systems and munitions; and technology products and services. General Dynamics employs more than 110,000 people worldwide and generated $47.7 billion in revenue in 2024. More information is available at www.gd.com.

WEBCAST INFORMATION: General Dynamics will webcast its fourth-quarter and full-year 2024 financial results conference call today at 9 a.m. EST. The webcast will be a listen-only audio event available at GD.com. An on-demand replay of the webcast will be available by telephone two hours after the end of the call through February 5 at 800-770-2030 (international +1 647-362-9199), conference ID 4299949. Charts furnished to investors and securities analysts in connection with the announcement of financial results are available at GD.com. General Dynamics intends to supplement those charts on its website after its earnings call today to include information about 2025 guidance presented during the call.

This press release contains forward-looking statements (FLS), including statements about the company's future operational and financial performance, which are based on management's expectations, estimates, projections and assumptions. Words such as "expects," "anticipates," "plans," "believes," "forecasts," "scheduled," "outlook," "estimates," "should" and variations of these words and similar expressions are intended to identify FLS. In making FLS, we rely on assumptions and analyses based on our experience and perception of historical trends; current conditions and expected future developments; and other factors, estimates and judgments we consider reasonable and appropriate based on information available to us at the time. FLS are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. FLS are not guarantees of future performance and involve factors, risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Actual future results and trends may differ materially from what is forecast in the FLS. All FLS speak only as of the date they were made. We do not undertake any obligation to update or publicly release revisions to FLS to reflect events, circumstances or changes in expectations after the date of this press release. Additional information regarding these factors is contained in the company's filings with the SEC, and these factors may be revised or supplemented in future SEC filings. In addition, this press release contains some financial measures not prepared in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). While we believe these non-GAAP metrics provide useful information for investors, there are limitations associated with their use, and our calculations of these metrics may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies. Non-GAAP metrics should not be considered in isolation from, or as a substitute for, GAAP measures. Reconciliations to comparable GAAP measures and other information relating to our non-GAAP measures are included in other filings with the SEC, which are available at investorrelations.gd.com.

EXHIBIT A

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF EARNINGS - (UNAUDITED)

DOLLARS IN MILLIONS, EXCEPT PER SHARE AMOUNTS







Three Months Ended December 31


Variance






2024


2023


$



%


Revenue




$ 13,338


$ 11,668


$ 1,670




14.3 %

Operating costs and expenses




(11,915)


(10,380)


(1,535)






Operating earnings




1,423


1,288


135




10.5 %

Other, net




21


17


4






Interest, net




(76)


(78)


2






Earnings before income tax




1,368


1,227


141




11.5 %

Provision for income tax, net




(220)


(222)


2






Net earnings




$ 1,148


$ 1,005


$ 143




14.2 %

Earnings per share-basic




$ 4.20


$ 3.68


$ 0.52




14.1 %

Basic weighted average shares outstanding




273.4


272.8








Earnings per share-diluted




$ 4.15


$ 3.64


$ 0.51




14.0 %

Diluted weighted average shares outstanding




276.9


275.9








EXHIBIT B

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF EARNINGS - (UNAUDITED)

DOLLARS IN MILLIONS, EXCEPT PER SHARE AMOUNTS






Year Ended December 31


Variance






2024


2023


$



%


Revenue




$ 47,716


$ 42,272


$ 5,444




12.9 %

Operating costs and expenses




(42,920)


(38,027)


(4,893)






Operating earnings




4,796


4,245


551




13.0 %

Other, net




68


82


(14)






Interest, net




(324)


(343)


19






Earnings before income tax




4,540


3,984


556




14.0 %

Provision for income tax, net




(758)


(669)


(89)






Net earnings




$ 3,782


$ 3,315


$ 467




14.1 %

Earnings per share-basic




$ 13.81


$ 12.14


$ 1.67




13.8 %

Basic weighted average shares outstanding




273.9


273.1








Earnings per share-diluted




$ 13.63


$ 12.02


$ 1.61




13.4 %

Diluted weighted average shares outstanding




277.5


275.7








EXHIBIT C

REVENUE AND OPERATING EARNINGS BY SEGMENT - (UNAUDITED)

DOLLARS IN MILLIONS










Three Months Ended December 31


Variance









2024


2023


$



%


Revenue:
















Aerospace







$ 3,743


$ 2,744


$ 999



36.4 %

Marine Systems







3,960


3,408


552



16.2 %

Combat Systems







2,395


2,364


31



1.3 %

Technologies







3,240


3,152


88



2.8 %

Total







$ 13,338


$ 11,668


$ 1,670



14.3 %

Operating earnings:
















Aerospace







$ 585


$ 449


$ 136



30.3 %

Marine Systems







200


217


(17)



(7.8) %

Combat Systems







356


351


5



1.4 %

Technologies







319


305


14



4.6 %

Corporate







(37)


(34)


(3)



(8.8) %

Total







$ 1,423


$ 1,288


$ 135



10.5 %

Operating margin :
















Aerospace







15.6 %


16.4 %







Marine Systems







5.1 %


6.4 %







Combat Systems







14.9 %


14.8 %







Technologies







9.8 %


9.7 %







Total







10.7 %


11.0 %







EXHIBIT D

REVENUE AND OPERATING EARNINGS BY SEGMENT - (UNAUDITED)

DOLLARS IN MILLIONS










Year Ended December 31


Variance










2024


2023


$



%


Revenue:

















Aerospace








$ 11,249


$ 8,621


$ 2,628



30.5 %

Marine Systems








14,343


12,461


1,882



15.1 %

Combat Systems








8,997


8,268


729



8.8 %

Technologies








13,127


12,922


205



1.6 %

Total








$ 47,716


$ 42,272


$ 5,444



12.9 %

Operating earnings:

















Aerospace








$ 1,464


$ 1,182


$ 282



23.9 %

Marine Systems








935


874


61



7.0 %

Combat Systems








1,276


1,147


129



11.2 %

Technologies








1,260


1,202


58



4.8 %

Corporate








(139)


(160)


21



13.1 %

Total








$ 4,796


$ 4,245


$ 551



13.0 %

Operating margin:

















Aerospace








13.0 %


13.7 %







Marine Systems








6.5 %


7.0 %







Combat Systems








14.2 %


13.9 %







Technologies








9.6 %


9.3 %







Total








10.1 %


10.0 %







EXHIBIT E

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET

DOLLARS IN MILLIONS













(Unaudited)














December 31, 2024


December 31, 2023

ASSETS














Current assets:














Cash and equivalents











$ 1,697


$ 1,913

Accounts receivable











2,977


3,004

Unbilled receivables











8,248


7,997

Inventories











9,724


8,578

Other current assets











1,740


2,123

Total current assets











24,386


23,615

Noncurrent assets:














Property, plant and equipment, net











6,467


6,198

Intangible assets, net











1,520


1,656

Goodwill











20,556


20,586

Other assets











2,951


2,755

Total noncurrent assets











31,494


31,195

Total assets











$ 55,880


$ 54,810

LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY














Current liabilities:














Short-term debt and current portion of long-term debt











$ 1,502


$ 507

Accounts payable











3,344


3,095

Customer advances and deposits











9,491


9,564

Other current liabilities











3,487


3,266

Total current liabilities











17,824


16,432

Noncurrent liabilities:














Long-term debt











7,260


8,754

Other liabilities











8,733


8,325

Total noncurrent liabilities











15,993


17,079

Shareholders' equity:














Common stock











482


482

Surplus











4,062


3,760

Retained earnings











41,487


39,270

Treasury stock











(22,450)


(21,054)

Accumulated other comprehensive loss











(1,518)


(1,159)

Total shareholders' equity











22,063


21,299

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity











$ 55,880


$ 54,810

EXHIBIT F

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS - (UNAUDITED)

DOLLARS IN MILLIONS




Year Ended December 31



2024


2023

Cash flows from operating activities-continuing operations:





Net earnings


$ 3,782


$ 3,315

Adjustments to reconcile net earnings to net cash from operating activities:





Depreciation of property, plant and equipment


644


608

Amortization of intangible and finance lease right-of-use assets


242


255

Equity-based compensation expense


183


181

Deferred income tax benefit


(86)


(177)

(Increase) decrease in assets, net of effects of business acquisitions:





Accounts receivable


16


38

Unbilled receivables


(261)


913

Inventories


(1,195)


(2,219)

Increase (decrease) in liabilities, net of effects of business acquisitions:





Accounts payable


247


(303)

Customer advances and deposits


343


2,415

Income taxes payable


266


(209)

Other, net


(69)


(107)

Net cash provided by operating activities


4,112


4,710

Cash flows from investing activities:





Capital expenditures


(916)


(904)

Other, net


(37)


(37)

Net cash used by investing activities


(953)


(941)

Cash flows from financing activities:





Dividends paid


(1,529)


(1,428)

Purchases of common stock


(1,501)


(434)

Repayment of fixed-rate notes


(500)


(1,250)

Other, net


161


18

Net cash used by financing activities


(3,369)


(3,094)

Net cash used by discontinued operations


(6)


(4)

Net (decrease) increase in cash and equivalents


(216)


671

Cash and equivalents at beginning of year


1,913


1,242

Cash and equivalents at end of year


$ 1,697


$ 1,913

EXHIBIT G

ADDITIONAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION - (UNAUDITED)

DOLLARS IN MILLIONS, EXCEPT PER SHARE AMOUNTS


Other Financial Information:











December 31, 2024


December 31, 2023





Debt-to-equity (a)


39.7 %


43.5 %





Book value per share (b)


$ 81.61


$ 77.85





Shares outstanding


270,340,502


273,599,948
















Fourth Quarter


Twelve Months



2024


2023


2024


2023

Income tax payments, net


$ 435


$ 607


$ 560


$ 1,100

Company-sponsored research and

development (c)


$ 144


$ 115


$ 565


$ 510

Return on sales (d)


8.6 %


8.6 %


7.9 %


7.8 %

Return on equity (e)






17.2 %


16.8 %










Non-GAAP Financial Measures:











Fourth Quarter


Twelve Months



2024


2023


2024


2023

Free cash flow:









Net cash provided by operating activities


$ 2,160


$ 1,196


$ 4,112


$ 4,710

Capital expenditures


(355)


(304)


(916)


(904)

Free cash flow (f)


$ 1,805


$ 892


$ 3,196


$ 3,806










Return on invested capital:









Net earnings






$ 3,782


$ 3,315

After-tax interest expense






310


315

After-tax amortization expense






191


201

Net operating profit after taxes






4,283


3,831

Average invested capital






32,451


31,258

Return on invested capital (g)






13.2 %


12.3 %












December 31, 2024


December 31, 2023





Net debt:









Total debt


$ 8,762


$ 9,261





Less cash and equivalents


1,697


1,913





Net debt (h)


$ 7,065


$ 7,348







Notes describing the calculation of the other financial information and a reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures are on the following page.

EXHIBIT G (Cont.)

ADDITIONAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION - (UNAUDITED)

DOLLARS IN MILLIONS, EXCEPT PER SHARE AMOUNTS


(a)

Debt-to-equity ratio is calculated as total debt divided by total equity as of year end.

(b)

Book value per share is calculated as total equity divided by total outstanding shares as of year end.

(c)

Includes independent research and development and Aerospace product-development costs.

(d)

Return on sales is calculated as net earnings divided by revenue.

(e)

Return on equity is calculated by dividing net earnings by our average total equity during the year. Average total equity is calculated using

the total equity balance at the end of the preceding year and the total equity balances at the end of each of the four quarters of the year

presented.

(f)

We define free cash flow as net cash from operating activities less capital expenditures. We believe free cash flow is a useful measure for

investors because it portrays our ability to generate cash from our businesses for purposes such as repaying debt, funding business

acquisitions, repurchasing our common stock and paying dividends. We use free cash flow to assess the quality of our earnings and as a

key performance measure in evaluating management.

(g)

We believe return on invested capital (ROIC) is a useful measure for investors because it reflects our ability to generate returns from the

capital we have deployed in our operations. We use ROIC to evaluate investment decisions and as a performance measure in evaluating

management. We define ROIC as net operating profit after taxes divided by average invested capital. Net operating profit after taxes is

defined as net earnings plus after-tax interest and amortization expense, calculated using the statutory federal income tax rate. Average

invested capital is defined as the sum of the average debt and average shareholders' equity excluding accumulated other comprehensive

loss. Average debt and average shareholders' equity excluding accumulated other comprehensive loss are calculated using the respective

balances at the end of the preceding year and the respective balances at the end of each of the four quarters of the year presented. ROIC

excludes goodwill impairments and non-economic accounting changes as they are not reflective of company performance.

(h)

We define net debt as short- and long-term debt (total debt) less cash and equivalents. We believe net debt is a useful measure for investors

because it reflects the borrowings that support our operations and capital deployment strategy. We use net debt as an important indicator of

liquidity and financial position.

EXHIBIT H

BACKLOG - (UNAUDITED)

DOLLARS IN MILLIONS







Funded


Unfunded


Total

Backlog


Estimated

Potential

Contract Value*


Total

Estimated

Contract Value

Fourth Quarter 2024:














Aerospace





$ 18,895


$ 798


$ 19,693


$ 1,132


$ 20,825

Marine Systems





30,530


9,288


39,818


9,560


49,378

Combat Systems





16,142


838


16,980


8,647


25,627

Technologies





9,577


4,529


14,106


34,029


48,135

Total





$ 75,144


$ 15,453


$ 90,597


$ 53,368


$ 143,965

Third Quarter 2024:














Aerospace





$ 18,859


$ 937


$ 19,796


$ 254


$ 20,050

Marine Systems





29,008


11,463


40,471


9,578


50,049

Combat Systems





17,289


682


17,971


8,016


25,987

Technologies





9,794


4,602


14,396


27,093


41,489

Total





$ 74,950


$ 17,684


$ 92,634


$ 44,941


$ 137,575

Fourth Quarter 2023:














Aerospace





$ 19,557


$ 897


$ 20,454


$ 451


$ 20,905

Marine Systems





30,141


15,755


45,896


3,647


49,543

Combat Systems





13,816


721


14,537


6,236


20,773

Technologies





8,961


3,779


12,740


28,011


40,751

Total





$ 72,475


$ 21,152


$ 93,627


$ 38,345


$ 131,972


* The estimated potential contract value includes work awarded on unfunded indefinite delivery, indefinite quantity (IDIQ) contracts

and unexercised options associated with existing firm contracts, including options and other agreements with existing customers

to purchase new aircraft and aircraft services. We recognize options in backlog when the customer exercises the option and

establishes a firm order. For IDIQ contracts, we evaluate the amount of funding we expect to receive and include this amount in our

estimated potential contract value. The actual amount of funding received in the future may be higher or lower than our estimate of

potential contract value.

EXHIBIT H-1


BACKLOG - (UNAUDITED)
DOLLARS IN MILLIONS

https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2607828/EXHIBIT_H_1.jpg

EXHIBIT H-2

BACKLOG BY SEGMENT - (UNAUDITED)
DOLLARS IN MILLIONS

https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2607827/EXHIBIT_H_2.jpg

EXHIBIT I


FOURTH QUARTER 2024 SIGNIFICANT ORDERS - (UNAUDITED)
DOLLARS IN MILLIONS

We received the following significant contract awards during the fourth quarter of 2024:

Marine Systems:

  • $880 from the U.S. Navy for long-lead materials for Block V Virginia-class submarines.
  • $375 from the Navy for lead yard services, development studies and design efforts for Virginia-class submarines.
  • $350 from the Navy for long-lead materials for Block VI Virginia-class submarines.
  • $245 from the Navy for procurement and delivery of initial Virginia-class spare parts to support maintenance availabilities.
  • $230 from the Navy to provide engineering, technical, design and planning yard support services for operational strategic and attack submarines.
  • $80 from the Navy for maintenance and modernization work on the USS Hartford, a Los Angeles-class submarine.

Combat Systems:

  • $505 for various munitions and ordnance. These contracts have a maximum potential value of $820.
  • $370 from the U.S. Army for the production of 155mm artillery projectile metal parts.
  • $65 to provide configuration changes for Canadian light armored vehicles (LAV).
  • $50 to produce launch pod containers for the Guided Multiple Launch Rocket System (GMLRS) for the Army.

Technologies:

  • $50 from the U.S. Air Force to modernize, integrate and operate the Department of Defense's Mission Partner Environments (MPEs), enabling the military and its partners to securely communicate and share real-time information at multiple levels of classification. The contract has a maximum potential value of $5.6 billion.
  • A contract from the U.S. Space Force to provide sustainment services for the Mobile User Objective System (MUOS) satellite communications system. The contract has a maximum potential value of $2.2 billion.
  • $305 for several key contracts for classified customers. These contracts including options have a maximum potential value of $1.4 billion.
  • $140 from the Navy to manufacture and test various components for MK54 torpedoes and for general engineering services. The contract including options has a maximum potential value of $810.
  • $280 for two awards from the New York State Department of Health to operate and modernize the state's health insurance exchange and to support and enhance the state's Medicaid Management Information System. These contracts including options have a maximum potential value of $480.
  • $115 from the Department of Veteran Affairs (VA) under the Veterans Intake, Conversion and Communications Services (VICCS) program to digitally convert historical veteran records and automate data extraction of existing records. The contract including options has a maximum potential value of $345.
  • A contract from the VA to provide information technology (IT) support services to more than 600,000 VA personnel at all VA locations nationwide. The contract including options has a maximum potential value of $230.
  • $155 from the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency (NGA) to provide hybrid cloud services and IT design, engineering, and operations and sustainment services.

EXHIBIT J

AEROSPACE SUPPLEMENTAL DATA - (UNAUDITED)

DOLLARS IN MILLIONS




Fourth Quarter


Twelve Months



2024


2023


2024


2023

Gulfstream Aircraft Deliveries (units):









Large-cabin aircraft


42


32


118


89

Mid-cabin aircraft


5


7


18


22

Total


47


39


136


111










Aerospace Book-to-Bill:









Orders*


$ 3,814


$ 3,164


$ 11,278


$ 10,283

Revenue


3,743


2,744


11,249


8,621

Book-to-Bill Ratio


1.0x


1.2x


1.0x


1.2x


* Does not include customer defaults, liquidated damages, cancellations, foreign exchange fluctuations and other backlog

adjustments.

SOURCE General Dynamics

© 2025 PR Newswire
