M/I Homes, Inc.: M/I Homes Reports Fourth Quarter and Year-End Results

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Jan. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) announced results for its fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2024.

2024 Fourth Quarter Results:

Record fourth quarter homes delivered and income

New contracts increased 11% to 1,759

Homes delivered increased 19% to 2,402

Revenue of $1.2 billion, up 24%

Pre-tax income of $171 million, up 24%

Net income increased 27% to $133.5 million ($4.71 per diluted share) compared to $105 million ($3.66 per diluted share) in 2023

Repurchased $50 million of stock

2024 Full Year Results:

Record homes delivered, revenue and income

New contracts increased 8% to 8,584

Homes delivered increased 12% to 9,055

Revenue increased 12% to $4.5 billion

Pre-tax income increased 21% to $734 million; 16% of revenue

Net income increased 21% to $564 million ($19.71 per diluted share)

Shareholders' equity reached an all-time record of $2.9 billion, a 17% increase from a year ago, with book value per share of $109

Repurchased $176 million of stock

Return on equity of 21%

Homebuilding debt to capital ratio of 19% compared to 22% at December 31, 2023

For the fourth quarter of 2024, the Company reported net income of $133.5 million, or $4.71 per diluted share, compared to net income of $105.3 million, or $3.66 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2023. For the year ended December 31, 2024, the Company reported net income of $563.7 million, or $19.71 per diluted share, compared to net income of $465.4 million, or $16.21 per diluted share in 2023.

Homes delivered in 2024's fourth quarter reached an all-time quarterly record of 2,402, a 19% increase compared to 2,019 deliveries in 2023's fourth quarter. Homes delivered for the twelve months ended December 31, 2024 increased 12% to a record 9,055 from 2023's deliveries of 8,112. New contracts for 2024's fourth quarter increased 11% to 1,759 from 1,588 new contracts in 2023's fourth quarter. For 2024, new contracts were 8,584, an 8% increase from 2023's 7,977 new contracts. Homes in backlog decreased 16% at December 31, 2024 to 2,531 units, with a sales value of $1.4 billion, an 11% decrease from last year, while the average sales price in backlog increased 5% to an all-time record $553,000. At December 31, 2023, the sales value of the 3,002 homes in backlog was $1.6 billion, with an average sales price of $525,000. M/I Homes had 220 active communities at December 31, 2024 compared to 213 a year ago. The Company's cancellation rate was 14% in 2024's fourth quarter compared to 13% for the prior year's fourth quarter.

Robert H. Schottenstein, Chief Executive Officer and President, commented, "We had an outstanding 2024 highlighted by all-time records in homes delivered, revenue and income. Our homes delivered increased 12% to 9,055 generating revenue of $4.5 billion - a 12% increase over 2023. Our gross margins were 26.6% compared to 25.3% and pre-tax income was $734 million, a 21% increase over last year. Our pre-tax margin reached 16% and we produced a strong return on equity of 21%."

Mr. Schottenstein continued, "We are in excellent financial condition. We ended the year with record shareholders' equity of $2.9 billion, cash of $822 million, zero borrowings under our $650 million credit facility, a homebuilding debt to capital ratio of 19% and a net debt to capital ratio of negative 5%. Our year-end book value was a record $109 per share. As we begin 2025, we believe our industry will continue to benefit from strong fundamentals, including favorable demographic trends and an undersupply of housing."

M/I Homes, Inc. is one of the nation's leading homebuilders of single-family homes. The Company has homebuilding operations in Columbus and Cincinnati, Ohio; Indianapolis, Indiana; Chicago, Illinois; Minneapolis/St. Paul, Minnesota; Detroit, Michigan; Tampa, Sarasota, Fort Myers / Naples and Orlando, Florida; Austin, Dallas/Fort Worth, Houston and San Antonio, Texas; Charlotte and Raleigh, North Carolina and Nashville, Tennessee.

M/I Homes, Inc. and Subsidiaries Summary Statement of Income (Unaudited) (Dollars and shares in thousands, except per share amounts)



Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended

December 31,

December 31,

2024

2023

2024

2023 New contracts 1,759

1,588

8,584

7,977 Average community count 219

209

216

202 Cancellation rate 14 %

13 %

10 %

11 % Backlog units 2,531

3,002

2,531

3,002 Backlog sales value $ 1,399,683

$ 1,575,643

$ 1,399,683

$ 1,575,643 Homes delivered 2,402

2,019

9,055

8,112 Average home closing price $ 490

$ 471

$ 483

$ 483















Homebuilding revenue:













Housing revenue $ 1,175,883

$ 950,872

$ 4,375,829

$ 3,914,372 Land revenue 882

2,025

12,635

25,301 Total homebuilding revenue $ 1,176,765

$ 952,897

$ 4,388,464

$ 3,939,673















Financial services revenue 28,512

19,691

116,206

93,829















Total revenue $ 1,205,277

$ 972,588

$ 4,504,670

$ 4,033,502















Cost of sales - operations 908,452

728,202

3,305,781

3,014,573 Gross margin $ 296,825

$ 244,386

$ 1,198,889

$ 1,018,929 General and administrative expense 70,059

60,284

258,422

222,765 Selling expense 62,775

54,256

234,373

208,942 Operating income $ 163,991

$ 129,846

$ 706,094

$ 587,222 Other loss (income) -

1

-

(33) Interest income, net of interest expense (6,566)

(8,129)

(27,514)

(20,022) Income before income taxes $ 170,557

$ 137,974

$ 733,608

$ 607,277 Provision for income taxes 37,088

32,692

169,883

141,912 Net income $ 133,469

$ 105,282

$ 563,725

$ 465,365















Earnings per share:













Basic $ 4.85

$ 3.79

$ 20.29

$ 16.76 Diluted $ 4.71

$ 3.66

$ 19.71

$ 16.21















Weighted average shares outstanding:













Basic 27,538

27,769

27,777

27,769 Diluted 28,308

28,756

28,600

28,716

M/I Homes, Inc. and Subsidiaries Summary Balance Sheet and Other Information (unaudited) (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)



As of

December 31,

2024

2023 Assets:





Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash $ 821,570

$ 732,804 Mortgage loans held for sale 283,540

176,329 Inventory:





Lots, land and land development 1,630,190

1,446,576 Land held for sale 7,699

6,932 Homes under construction 1,271,626

1,177,101 Other inventory 182,347

166,542 Total Inventory $ 3,091,862

$ 2,797,151







Property and equipment - net 34,513

34,918 Operating lease right-of-use assets 53,895

56,364 Goodwill 16,400

16,400 Investments in joint venture arrangements 65,334

44,011 Deferred income tax asset 13,451

16,094 Other assets 169,231

148,369 Total Assets $ 4,549,796

$ 4,022,440







Liabilities:





Debt - Homebuilding Operations:





Senior notes due 2028 - net 397,653

396,879 Senior notes due 2030 - net 297,369

296,865 Total Debt - Homebuilding Operations $ 695,022

$ 693,744







Notes payable bank - financial services operations 286,159

165,844 Total Debt $ 981,181

$ 859,588







Accounts payable 198,579

204,678 Operating lease liabilities 55,365

57,566 Other liabilities 374,994

383,669 Total Liabilities $ 1,610,119

$ 1,505,501







Shareholders' Equity 2,939,677

2,516,939 Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 4,549,796

$ 4,022,440







Book value per common share $ 108.62

$ 90.66 Homebuilding debt / capital ratio(1) 19 %

22 %





(1) The ratio of homebuilding debt to capital is calculated as the carrying value of our homebuilding debt outstanding divided by the sum of the carrying value of our homebuilding debt outstanding plus shareholders' equity.

M/I Homes, Inc. and Subsidiaries Selected Supplemental Financial and Operating Data (Dollars in thousands)



Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended

December 31,

December 31,

2024

2023

2024

2023 Cash provided by operating activities $ 104,395

$ 54,901

$ 179,736

$ 552,131 Cash used in investing activities $ (9,859)

$ (4,500)

$ (54,896)

$ (18,632) Cash provided by (used in) financing activities $ 7,114

$ (53,849)

$ (36,074)

$ (112,237)















Land/lot purchases $ 107,384

$ 95,930

$ 472,937

$ 343,504 Land development spending $ 201,301

$ 159,550

$ 645,960

$ 512,105 Land sale revenue $ 882

$ 2,025

$ 12,635

$ 25,301 Land sale gross profit $ 391

$ 356

$ 3,709

$ 3,360















Financial services pre-tax income $ 10,034

$ 4,676

$ 49,682

$ 38,354

M/I Homes, Inc. and Subsidiaries Non-GAAP Financial Results (1) (Dollars in thousands)



Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended

December 31,

December 31,

2024

2023

2024

2023 Net income $ 133,469

$ 105,282

$ 563,725

$ 465,365 Add:













Provision for income taxes 37,088

32,692

169,883

141,912 Interest income - net (10,177)

(10,908)

(40,719)

(30,030) Interest amortized to cost of sales 8,181

7,724

32,053

33,326 Depreciation and amortization 4,810

4,479

18,700

17,369 Non-cash charges 9,709

13,241

23,808

20,247 Adjusted EBITDA $ 183,080

$ 152,510

$ 767,450

$ 648,189





(1) We believe these non-GAAP financial measures are relevant and useful to investors in understanding our operations and may be helpful in comparing us with other companies in the homebuilding industry to the extent they provide similar information. These non-GAAP financial measures should be used to supplement our GAAP results in order to provide a greater understanding of the factors and trends affecting our operations.

M/I Homes, Inc. and Subsidiaries Selected Supplemental Financial and Operating Data



NEW CONTRACTS

Three Months Ended



Twelve Months Ended

December 31,



December 31,









%











% Region 2024

2023

Change



2024

2023

Change Northern 707

699

1 %



3,761

3,361

12 % Southern 1,052

889

18 %



4,823

4,616

4 % Total 1,759

1,588

11 %



8,584

7,977

8 %



HOMES DELIVERED

Three Months Ended



Twelve Months Ended

December 31,



December 31,









%











% Region 2024

2023

Change



2024

2023

Change Northern 1,064

848

25 %



3,873

3,169

22 % Southern 1,338

1,171

14 %



5,182

4,943

5 % Total 2,402

2,019

19 %



9,055

8,112

12 %



BACKLOG

December 31, 2024



December 31, 2023





Dollars

Average







Dollars

Average Region Units

(millions)

Sales Price



Units

(millions)

Sales Price Northern 1,136

$ 637

$ 561,000



1,248

$ 663

$ 531,000 Southern 1,395

$ 763

$ 547,000



1,754

$ 912

$ 520,000 Total 2,531

$ 1,400

$ 553,000



3,002

$ 1,576

$ 525,000



LAND POSITION SUMMARY

December 31, 2024



December 31, 2023

Lots

Lots Under







Lots

Lots Under



Region Owned

Contract

Total



Owned

Contract

Total Northern 6,546

11,076

17,622



6,852

8,935

15,787 Southern 17,290

17,244

34,534



17,522

12,351

29,873 Total 23,836

28,320

52,156



24,374

21,286

45,660

