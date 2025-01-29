M/I Homes, Inc.: M/I Homes Reports Fourth Quarter and Year-End Results

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Jan. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) announced results for its fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2024.
2024 Fourth Quarter Results:
- Record fourth quarter homes delivered and income
- New contracts increased 11% to 1,759
- Homes delivered increased 19% to 2,402
- Revenue of $1.2 billion, up 24%
- Pre-tax income of $171 million, up 24%
- Net income increased 27% to $133.5 million ($4.71 per diluted share) compared to $105 million ($3.66 per diluted share) in 2023
- Repurchased $50 million of stock
2024 Full Year Results:
- Record homes delivered, revenue and income
- New contracts increased 8% to 8,584
- Homes delivered increased 12% to 9,055
- Revenue increased 12% to $4.5 billion
- Pre-tax income increased 21% to $734 million; 16% of revenue
- Net income increased 21% to $564 million ($19.71 per diluted share)
- Shareholders' equity reached an all-time record of $2.9 billion, a 17% increase from a year ago, with book value per share of $109
- Repurchased $176 million of stock
- Return on equity of 21%
- Homebuilding debt to capital ratio of 19% compared to 22% at December 31, 2023
For the fourth quarter of 2024, the Company reported net income of $133.5 million, or $4.71 per diluted share, compared to net income of $105.3 million, or $3.66 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2023. For the year ended December 31, 2024, the Company reported net income of $563.7 million, or $19.71 per diluted share, compared to net income of $465.4 million, or $16.21 per diluted share in 2023.
Homes delivered in 2024's fourth quarter reached an all-time quarterly record of 2,402, a 19% increase compared to 2,019 deliveries in 2023's fourth quarter. Homes delivered for the twelve months ended December 31, 2024 increased 12% to a record 9,055 from 2023's deliveries of 8,112. New contracts for 2024's fourth quarter increased 11% to 1,759 from 1,588 new contracts in 2023's fourth quarter. For 2024, new contracts were 8,584, an 8% increase from 2023's 7,977 new contracts. Homes in backlog decreased 16% at December 31, 2024 to 2,531 units, with a sales value of $1.4 billion, an 11% decrease from last year, while the average sales price in backlog increased 5% to an all-time record $553,000. At December 31, 2023, the sales value of the 3,002 homes in backlog was $1.6 billion, with an average sales price of $525,000. M/I Homes had 220 active communities at December 31, 2024 compared to 213 a year ago. The Company's cancellation rate was 14% in 2024's fourth quarter compared to 13% for the prior year's fourth quarter.
Robert H. Schottenstein, Chief Executive Officer and President, commented, "We had an outstanding 2024 highlighted by all-time records in homes delivered, revenue and income. Our homes delivered increased 12% to 9,055 generating revenue of $4.5 billion - a 12% increase over 2023. Our gross margins were 26.6% compared to 25.3% and pre-tax income was $734 million, a 21% increase over last year. Our pre-tax margin reached 16% and we produced a strong return on equity of 21%."
Mr. Schottenstein continued, "We are in excellent financial condition. We ended the year with record shareholders' equity of $2.9 billion, cash of $822 million, zero borrowings under our $650 million credit facility, a homebuilding debt to capital ratio of 19% and a net debt to capital ratio of negative 5%. Our year-end book value was a record $109 per share. As we begin 2025, we believe our industry will continue to benefit from strong fundamentals, including favorable demographic trends and an undersupply of housing."
The Company will broadcast live its earnings conference call today at 10:30 a.m. Eastern Time. To listen to the call live, log on to the M/I Homes' website at mihomes.com, click on the "Investors" section of the site, and select "Listen to the Conference Call." A replay of the call will continue to be available on our website through January 2026.
M/I Homes, Inc. is one of the nation's leading homebuilders of single-family homes. The Company has homebuilding operations in Columbus and Cincinnati, Ohio; Indianapolis, Indiana; Chicago, Illinois; Minneapolis/St. Paul, Minnesota; Detroit, Michigan; Tampa, Sarasota, Fort Myers / Naples and Orlando, Florida; Austin, Dallas/Fort Worth, Houston and San Antonio, Texas; Charlotte and Raleigh, North Carolina and Nashville, Tennessee.
Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "expects," "anticipates," "targets," "envisions," "goals," "projects," "intends," "plans," "believes," "seeks," "estimates," variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Any forward-looking statements that we make herein and in any future reports and statements are not guarantees of future performance, and actual results may differ materially from those in such forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, including, without limitation, factors relating to the economic environment, interest rates, availability of resources, competition, market concentration, land development activities, construction defects, product liability and warranty claims and various governmental rules and regulations, as more fully discussed in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, as the same may be updated from time to time in our subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements made in this press release are made as of the date hereof, and the risk that actual results will differ materially from expectations expressed herein will increase with the passage of time. We undertake no duty to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. However, any further disclosures made on related subjects in our subsequent filings, releases or presentations should be consulted.
M/I Homes, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Summary Statement of Income (Unaudited)
(Dollars and shares in thousands, except per share amounts)
Three Months Ended
Twelve Months Ended
December 31,
December 31,
2024
2023
2024
2023
New contracts
1,759
1,588
8,584
7,977
Average community count
219
209
216
202
Cancellation rate
14 %
13 %
10 %
11 %
Backlog units
2,531
3,002
2,531
3,002
Backlog sales value
$ 1,399,683
$ 1,575,643
$ 1,399,683
$ 1,575,643
Homes delivered
2,402
2,019
9,055
8,112
Average home closing price
$ 490
$ 471
$ 483
$ 483
Homebuilding revenue:
Housing revenue
$ 1,175,883
$ 950,872
$ 4,375,829
$ 3,914,372
Land revenue
882
2,025
12,635
25,301
Total homebuilding revenue
$ 1,176,765
$ 952,897
$ 4,388,464
$ 3,939,673
Financial services revenue
28,512
19,691
116,206
93,829
Total revenue
$ 1,205,277
$ 972,588
$ 4,504,670
$ 4,033,502
Cost of sales - operations
908,452
728,202
3,305,781
3,014,573
Gross margin
$ 296,825
$ 244,386
$ 1,198,889
$ 1,018,929
General and administrative expense
70,059
60,284
258,422
222,765
Selling expense
62,775
54,256
234,373
208,942
Operating income
$ 163,991
$ 129,846
$ 706,094
$ 587,222
Other loss (income)
-
1
-
(33)
Interest income, net of interest expense
(6,566)
(8,129)
(27,514)
(20,022)
Income before income taxes
$ 170,557
$ 137,974
$ 733,608
$ 607,277
Provision for income taxes
37,088
32,692
169,883
141,912
Net income
$ 133,469
$ 105,282
$ 563,725
$ 465,365
Earnings per share:
Basic
$ 4.85
$ 3.79
$ 20.29
$ 16.76
Diluted
$ 4.71
$ 3.66
$ 19.71
$ 16.21
Weighted average shares outstanding:
Basic
27,538
27,769
27,777
27,769
Diluted
28,308
28,756
28,600
28,716
M/I Homes, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Summary Balance Sheet and Other Information (unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
As of
December 31,
2024
2023
Assets:
Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
$ 821,570
$ 732,804
Mortgage loans held for sale
283,540
176,329
Inventory:
Lots, land and land development
1,630,190
1,446,576
Land held for sale
7,699
6,932
Homes under construction
1,271,626
1,177,101
Other inventory
182,347
166,542
Total Inventory
$ 3,091,862
$ 2,797,151
Property and equipment - net
34,513
34,918
Operating lease right-of-use assets
53,895
56,364
Goodwill
16,400
16,400
Investments in joint venture arrangements
65,334
44,011
Deferred income tax asset
13,451
16,094
Other assets
169,231
148,369
Total Assets
$ 4,549,796
$ 4,022,440
Liabilities:
Debt - Homebuilding Operations:
Senior notes due 2028 - net
397,653
396,879
Senior notes due 2030 - net
297,369
296,865
Total Debt - Homebuilding Operations
$ 695,022
$ 693,744
Notes payable bank - financial services operations
286,159
165,844
Total Debt
$ 981,181
$ 859,588
Accounts payable
198,579
204,678
Operating lease liabilities
55,365
57,566
Other liabilities
374,994
383,669
Total Liabilities
$ 1,610,119
$ 1,505,501
Shareholders' Equity
2,939,677
2,516,939
Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
$ 4,549,796
$ 4,022,440
Book value per common share
$ 108.62
$ 90.66
Homebuilding debt / capital ratio(1)
19 %
22 %
(1)
The ratio of homebuilding debt to capital is calculated as the carrying value of our homebuilding debt outstanding divided by the sum of the carrying value of our homebuilding debt outstanding plus shareholders' equity.
M/I Homes, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Selected Supplemental Financial and Operating Data
(Dollars in thousands)
Three Months Ended
Twelve Months Ended
December 31,
December 31,
2024
2023
2024
2023
Cash provided by operating activities
$ 104,395
$ 54,901
$ 179,736
$ 552,131
Cash used in investing activities
$ (9,859)
$ (4,500)
$ (54,896)
$ (18,632)
Cash provided by (used in) financing activities
$ 7,114
$ (53,849)
$ (36,074)
$ (112,237)
Land/lot purchases
$ 107,384
$ 95,930
$ 472,937
$ 343,504
Land development spending
$ 201,301
$ 159,550
$ 645,960
$ 512,105
Land sale revenue
$ 882
$ 2,025
$ 12,635
$ 25,301
Land sale gross profit
$ 391
$ 356
$ 3,709
$ 3,360
Financial services pre-tax income
$ 10,034
$ 4,676
$ 49,682
$ 38,354
M/I Homes, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Non-GAAP Financial Results (1)
(Dollars in thousands)
Three Months Ended
Twelve Months Ended
December 31,
December 31,
2024
2023
2024
2023
Net income
$ 133,469
$ 105,282
$ 563,725
$ 465,365
Add:
Provision for income taxes
37,088
32,692
169,883
141,912
Interest income - net
(10,177)
(10,908)
(40,719)
(30,030)
Interest amortized to cost of sales
8,181
7,724
32,053
33,326
Depreciation and amortization
4,810
4,479
18,700
17,369
Non-cash charges
9,709
13,241
23,808
20,247
Adjusted EBITDA
$ 183,080
$ 152,510
$ 767,450
$ 648,189
(1)
We believe these non-GAAP financial measures are relevant and useful to investors in understanding our operations and may be helpful in comparing us with other companies in the homebuilding industry to the extent they provide similar information. These non-GAAP financial measures should be used to supplement our GAAP results in order to provide a greater understanding of the factors and trends affecting our operations.
M/I Homes, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Selected Supplemental Financial and Operating Data
NEW CONTRACTS
Three Months Ended
Twelve Months Ended
December 31,
December 31,
%
%
Region
2024
2023
Change
2024
2023
Change
Northern
707
699
1 %
3,761
3,361
12 %
Southern
1,052
889
18 %
4,823
4,616
4 %
Total
1,759
1,588
11 %
8,584
7,977
8 %
HOMES DELIVERED
Three Months Ended
Twelve Months Ended
December 31,
December 31,
%
%
Region
2024
2023
Change
2024
2023
Change
Northern
1,064
848
25 %
3,873
3,169
22 %
Southern
1,338
1,171
14 %
5,182
4,943
5 %
Total
2,402
2,019
19 %
9,055
8,112
12 %
BACKLOG
December 31, 2024
December 31, 2023
Dollars
Average
Dollars
Average
Region
Units
(millions)
Sales Price
Units
(millions)
Sales Price
Northern
1,136
$ 637
$ 561,000
1,248
$ 663
$ 531,000
Southern
1,395
$ 763
$ 547,000
1,754
$ 912
$ 520,000
Total
2,531
$ 1,400
$ 553,000
3,002
$ 1,576
$ 525,000
LAND POSITION SUMMARY
December 31, 2024
December 31, 2023
Lots
Lots Under
Lots
Lots Under
Region
Owned
Contract
Total
Owned
Contract
Total
Northern
6,546
11,076
17,622
6,852
8,935
15,787
Southern
17,290
17,244
34,534
17,522
12,351
29,873
Total
23,836
28,320
52,156
24,374
21,286
45,660
