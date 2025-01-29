Anzeige
WKN: 888374 | ISIN: US55305B1017 | Ticker-Symbol: 4MI
Tradegate
28.01.25
17:10 Uhr
131,10 Euro
+1,45
+1,12 %
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
S&P SmallCap 600
1-Jahres-Chart
M/I HOMES INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
M/I HOMES INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
123,00124,1017:04
123,00124,1017:04
PR Newswire
29.01.2025 13:30 Uhr
M/I Homes, Inc.: M/I Homes Reports Fourth Quarter and Year-End Results

Finanznachrichten News

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Jan. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) announced results for its fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2024.

2024 Fourth Quarter Results:

  • Record fourth quarter homes delivered and income
  • New contracts increased 11% to 1,759
  • Homes delivered increased 19% to 2,402
  • Revenue of $1.2 billion, up 24%
  • Pre-tax income of $171 million, up 24%
  • Net income increased 27% to $133.5 million ($4.71 per diluted share) compared to $105 million ($3.66 per diluted share) in 2023
  • Repurchased $50 million of stock

2024 Full Year Results:

  • Record homes delivered, revenue and income
  • New contracts increased 8% to 8,584
  • Homes delivered increased 12% to 9,055
  • Revenue increased 12% to $4.5 billion
  • Pre-tax income increased 21% to $734 million; 16% of revenue
  • Net income increased 21% to $564 million ($19.71 per diluted share)
  • Shareholders' equity reached an all-time record of $2.9 billion, a 17% increase from a year ago, with book value per share of $109
  • Repurchased $176 million of stock
  • Return on equity of 21%
  • Homebuilding debt to capital ratio of 19% compared to 22% at December 31, 2023

For the fourth quarter of 2024, the Company reported net income of $133.5 million, or $4.71 per diluted share, compared to net income of $105.3 million, or $3.66 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2023. For the year ended December 31, 2024, the Company reported net income of $563.7 million, or $19.71 per diluted share, compared to net income of $465.4 million, or $16.21 per diluted share in 2023.

Homes delivered in 2024's fourth quarter reached an all-time quarterly record of 2,402, a 19% increase compared to 2,019 deliveries in 2023's fourth quarter. Homes delivered for the twelve months ended December 31, 2024 increased 12% to a record 9,055 from 2023's deliveries of 8,112. New contracts for 2024's fourth quarter increased 11% to 1,759 from 1,588 new contracts in 2023's fourth quarter. For 2024, new contracts were 8,584, an 8% increase from 2023's 7,977 new contracts. Homes in backlog decreased 16% at December 31, 2024 to 2,531 units, with a sales value of $1.4 billion, an 11% decrease from last year, while the average sales price in backlog increased 5% to an all-time record $553,000. At December 31, 2023, the sales value of the 3,002 homes in backlog was $1.6 billion, with an average sales price of $525,000. M/I Homes had 220 active communities at December 31, 2024 compared to 213 a year ago. The Company's cancellation rate was 14% in 2024's fourth quarter compared to 13% for the prior year's fourth quarter.

Robert H. Schottenstein, Chief Executive Officer and President, commented, "We had an outstanding 2024 highlighted by all-time records in homes delivered, revenue and income. Our homes delivered increased 12% to 9,055 generating revenue of $4.5 billion - a 12% increase over 2023. Our gross margins were 26.6% compared to 25.3% and pre-tax income was $734 million, a 21% increase over last year. Our pre-tax margin reached 16% and we produced a strong return on equity of 21%."

Mr. Schottenstein continued, "We are in excellent financial condition. We ended the year with record shareholders' equity of $2.9 billion, cash of $822 million, zero borrowings under our $650 million credit facility, a homebuilding debt to capital ratio of 19% and a net debt to capital ratio of negative 5%. Our year-end book value was a record $109 per share. As we begin 2025, we believe our industry will continue to benefit from strong fundamentals, including favorable demographic trends and an undersupply of housing."

The Company will broadcast live its earnings conference call today at 10:30 a.m. Eastern Time. To listen to the call live, log on to the M/I Homes' website at mihomes.com, click on the "Investors" section of the site, and select "Listen to the Conference Call." A replay of the call will continue to be available on our website through January 2026.

M/I Homes, Inc. is one of the nation's leading homebuilders of single-family homes. The Company has homebuilding operations in Columbus and Cincinnati, Ohio; Indianapolis, Indiana; Chicago, Illinois; Minneapolis/St. Paul, Minnesota; Detroit, Michigan; Tampa, Sarasota, Fort Myers / Naples and Orlando, Florida; Austin, Dallas/Fort Worth, Houston and San Antonio, Texas; Charlotte and Raleigh, North Carolina and Nashville, Tennessee.

Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "expects," "anticipates," "targets," "envisions," "goals," "projects," "intends," "plans," "believes," "seeks," "estimates," variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Any forward-looking statements that we make herein and in any future reports and statements are not guarantees of future performance, and actual results may differ materially from those in such forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, including, without limitation, factors relating to the economic environment, interest rates, availability of resources, competition, market concentration, land development activities, construction defects, product liability and warranty claims and various governmental rules and regulations, as more fully discussed in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, as the same may be updated from time to time in our subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements made in this press release are made as of the date hereof, and the risk that actual results will differ materially from expectations expressed herein will increase with the passage of time. We undertake no duty to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. However, any further disclosures made on related subjects in our subsequent filings, releases or presentations should be consulted.

M/I Homes, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Summary Statement of Income (Unaudited)

(Dollars and shares in thousands, except per share amounts)



Three Months Ended


Twelve Months Ended


December 31,


December 31,


2024


2023


2024


2023

New contracts

1,759


1,588


8,584


7,977

Average community count

219


209


216


202

Cancellation rate

14 %


13 %


10 %


11 %

Backlog units

2,531


3,002


2,531


3,002

Backlog sales value

$ 1,399,683


$ 1,575,643


$ 1,399,683


$ 1,575,643

Homes delivered

2,402


2,019


9,055


8,112

Average home closing price

$ 490


$ 471


$ 483


$ 483









Homebuilding revenue:








Housing revenue

$ 1,175,883


$ 950,872


$ 4,375,829


$ 3,914,372

Land revenue

882


2,025


12,635


25,301

Total homebuilding revenue

$ 1,176,765


$ 952,897


$ 4,388,464


$ 3,939,673









Financial services revenue

28,512


19,691


116,206


93,829









Total revenue

$ 1,205,277


$ 972,588


$ 4,504,670


$ 4,033,502









Cost of sales - operations

908,452


728,202


3,305,781


3,014,573

Gross margin

$ 296,825


$ 244,386


$ 1,198,889


$ 1,018,929

General and administrative expense

70,059


60,284


258,422


222,765

Selling expense

62,775


54,256


234,373


208,942

Operating income

$ 163,991


$ 129,846


$ 706,094


$ 587,222

Other loss (income)

-


1


-


(33)

Interest income, net of interest expense

(6,566)


(8,129)


(27,514)


(20,022)

Income before income taxes

$ 170,557


$ 137,974


$ 733,608


$ 607,277

Provision for income taxes

37,088


32,692


169,883


141,912

Net income

$ 133,469


$ 105,282


$ 563,725


$ 465,365









Earnings per share:








Basic

$ 4.85


$ 3.79


$ 20.29


$ 16.76

Diluted

$ 4.71


$ 3.66


$ 19.71


$ 16.21









Weighted average shares outstanding:








Basic

27,538


27,769


27,777


27,769

Diluted

28,308


28,756


28,600


28,716

M/I Homes, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Summary Balance Sheet and Other Information (unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)



As of


December 31,


2024


2023

Assets:




Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

$ 821,570


$ 732,804

Mortgage loans held for sale

283,540


176,329

Inventory:




Lots, land and land development

1,630,190


1,446,576

Land held for sale

7,699


6,932

Homes under construction

1,271,626


1,177,101

Other inventory

182,347


166,542

Total Inventory

$ 3,091,862


$ 2,797,151





Property and equipment - net

34,513


34,918

Operating lease right-of-use assets

53,895


56,364

Goodwill

16,400


16,400

Investments in joint venture arrangements

65,334


44,011

Deferred income tax asset

13,451


16,094

Other assets

169,231


148,369

Total Assets

$ 4,549,796


$ 4,022,440





Liabilities:




Debt - Homebuilding Operations:




Senior notes due 2028 - net

397,653


396,879

Senior notes due 2030 - net

297,369


296,865

Total Debt - Homebuilding Operations

$ 695,022


$ 693,744





Notes payable bank - financial services operations

286,159


165,844

Total Debt

$ 981,181


$ 859,588





Accounts payable

198,579


204,678

Operating lease liabilities

55,365


57,566

Other liabilities

374,994


383,669

Total Liabilities

$ 1,610,119


$ 1,505,501





Shareholders' Equity

2,939,677


2,516,939

Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

$ 4,549,796


$ 4,022,440





Book value per common share

$ 108.62


$ 90.66

Homebuilding debt / capital ratio(1)

19 %


22 %



(1)

The ratio of homebuilding debt to capital is calculated as the carrying value of our homebuilding debt outstanding divided by the sum of the carrying value of our homebuilding debt outstanding plus shareholders' equity.

M/I Homes, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Selected Supplemental Financial and Operating Data

(Dollars in thousands)



Three Months Ended


Twelve Months Ended


December 31,


December 31,


2024


2023


2024


2023

Cash provided by operating activities

$ 104,395


$ 54,901


$ 179,736


$ 552,131

Cash used in investing activities

$ (9,859)


$ (4,500)


$ (54,896)


$ (18,632)

Cash provided by (used in) financing activities

$ 7,114


$ (53,849)


$ (36,074)


$ (112,237)









Land/lot purchases

$ 107,384


$ 95,930


$ 472,937


$ 343,504

Land development spending

$ 201,301


$ 159,550


$ 645,960


$ 512,105

Land sale revenue

$ 882


$ 2,025


$ 12,635


$ 25,301

Land sale gross profit

$ 391


$ 356


$ 3,709


$ 3,360









Financial services pre-tax income

$ 10,034


$ 4,676


$ 49,682


$ 38,354

M/I Homes, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Non-GAAP Financial Results (1)

(Dollars in thousands)



Three Months Ended


Twelve Months Ended


December 31,


December 31,


2024


2023


2024


2023

Net income

$ 133,469


$ 105,282


$ 563,725


$ 465,365

Add:








Provision for income taxes

37,088


32,692


169,883


141,912

Interest income - net

(10,177)


(10,908)


(40,719)


(30,030)

Interest amortized to cost of sales

8,181


7,724


32,053


33,326

Depreciation and amortization

4,810


4,479


18,700


17,369

Non-cash charges

9,709


13,241


23,808


20,247

Adjusted EBITDA

$ 183,080


$ 152,510


$ 767,450


$ 648,189



(1)

We believe these non-GAAP financial measures are relevant and useful to investors in understanding our operations and may be helpful in comparing us with other companies in the homebuilding industry to the extent they provide similar information. These non-GAAP financial measures should be used to supplement our GAAP results in order to provide a greater understanding of the factors and trends affecting our operations.

M/I Homes, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Selected Supplemental Financial and Operating Data



NEW CONTRACTS


Three Months Ended



Twelve Months Ended


December 31,



December 31,






%







%

Region

2024


2023


Change



2024


2023


Change

Northern

707


699


1 %



3,761


3,361


12 %

Southern

1,052


889


18 %



4,823


4,616


4 %

Total

1,759


1,588


11 %



8,584


7,977


8 %



HOMES DELIVERED


Three Months Ended



Twelve Months Ended


December 31,



December 31,






%







%

Region

2024


2023


Change



2024


2023


Change

Northern

1,064


848


25 %



3,873


3,169


22 %

Southern

1,338


1,171


14 %



5,182


4,943


5 %

Total

2,402


2,019


19 %



9,055


8,112


12 %



BACKLOG


December 31, 2024



December 31, 2023




Dollars


Average





Dollars


Average

Region

Units


(millions)


Sales Price



Units


(millions)


Sales Price

Northern

1,136


$ 637


$ 561,000



1,248


$ 663


$ 531,000

Southern

1,395


$ 763


$ 547,000



1,754


$ 912


$ 520,000

Total

2,531


$ 1,400


$ 553,000



3,002


$ 1,576


$ 525,000



LAND POSITION SUMMARY


December 31, 2024



December 31, 2023


Lots


Lots Under





Lots


Lots Under



Region

Owned


Contract


Total



Owned


Contract


Total

Northern

6,546


11,076


17,622



6,852


8,935


15,787

Southern

17,290


17,244


34,534



17,522


12,351


29,873

Total

23,836


28,320


52,156



24,374


21,286


45,660

SOURCE M/I Homes, Inc.

