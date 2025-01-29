Velo3D, Inc.: Darren Beckett Joins Velo3D as Chief Technology Officer

Brings More Than 25 Years of Experience in Next Generation Hardware and Software Technology Development and Deployment in the Additive Manufacturing and Semiconductor Industries

Will Be Responsible for Driving Velo3D's Technology Vision, Strategy and Implementation, Including Leading the Company's Research and Development Organization

FREMONT, Calif., Jan. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Velo3D, Inc. (OTC: VLDX), a leading metal additive manufacturing technology company for mission-critical parts, today announced Darren Beckett has joined the company as Chief Technology Officer.

With more than 25 years of experience in technology leadership, innovation and organizational transformation, including two decades at Intel Corporation, Beckett will oversee the development and implementation of all internal and external technology initiatives across the company.

"We are excited to have Darren join the company as his proven track record of building and leading next generation technology teams to create innovative solutions aligns perfectly with Velo3D's mission to accelerate our leadership position in additive manufacturing," said Arun Jeldi, CEO of Velo3D. "His ability to blend technical expertise with strategic leadership will be instrumental in executing our new corporate vision and driving our next phase of growth."

Prior to rejoining Velo3D, Beckett was the VP of Engineering at Woodruff Scientific as well as the Chief Technology Officer at Sigma Additive Solutions where he was instrumental in aiding in the development of their Additive Manufacturing quality control IP portfolio. Prior to Sigma, Beckett spent more than 20 years at Intel in various technical and engineering leadership roles focused on 3D manufacturing and next generation technology development.

"I am thrilled to join Velo3D and contribute to its vision of enabling customers to utilize additive manufacturing to rapidly scale the production of their most complex parts," said Darren Beckett. "I look forward to collaborating with the talented team here as the company expands its leadership position in 3D printing technology."

Velo3D was founded in 2014 to help engineers manufacture their most challenging designs using metal 3D printing. The company began shipping its Sapphire printers in 2018, quickly scaling sales in 2019. In 2021, the company began shipping its large format Sapphire XC printer, which has quickly become one of its most popular products.

As Chief Technology Officer, Beckett will be responsible for leading the Velo3D Research and Development and Informational Technology organizations as well as oversee the implementation of advanced manufacturing technologies.

About Velo3D:

Velo3D is a metal 3D printing technology Company. 3D printing-also known as additive manufacturing (AM)-has a unique ability to improve the way high-value metal parts are built. However, legacy metal AM has been greatly limited in its capabilities since its invention almost 30 years ago. This has prevented the technology from being used to create the most valuable and impactful parts, restricting its use to specific niches where the limitations were acceptable.

Velo3D has overcome these limitations so engineers can design and print the parts they want. The Company's solution unlocks a wide breadth of design freedom and enables customers in space exploration, aviation, energy, and semiconductor to innovate the future in their respective industries. Using Velo3D, these customers can now build mission-critical metal parts that were previously impossible to manufacture. The fully integrated solution includes the Flow print preparation software, the Sapphire family of printers, and the Assure quality control system. Through this vertically integrated approach, the Velo3D ecosystem facilitates scalable metal AM using the same print file across any Sapphire system, ensuring repeatable outcomes without the need for additional optimization. This enhances manufacturing scalability and supply chain flexibility, allowing Velo3D customers to seamlessly adapt to fluctuating demand. The Company delivered its first Sapphire system in 2018 and has been a strategic partner to innovators such as SpaceX, Aerojet Rocketdyne, Lockheed Martin, Avio, and General Motors. Velo3D has been named as one of Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies for 2023 . For more information, please visit Velo3D.com , or follow the Company on LinkedIn or Twitter .

VELO, VELO3D, SAPPHIRE and INTELLIGENT FUSION, are registered trademarks of Velo3D, Inc.; and WITHOUT COMPROMISE, FLOW, FLOW DEVELOPER, and ASSURE are trademarks of Velo3D, Inc. All Rights Reserved © Velo3D, Inc.

SOURCE Velo3D, Inc.