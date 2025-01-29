Anzeige
Mittwoch, 29.01.2025
ACCESS Newswire
29.01.2025 16:38 Uhr
HydroCorp Announces Next-Generation HydroSoft Enterprise Software

New software improves data visibility, reporting capabilities, and efficiency in tracking public water system safety

TROY, MICHIGAN / ACCESS Newswire / January 29, 2025 / HydroCorp, the trusted leader in water safety and compliance for public water systems, hospitals, and industrial facilities, is redefining cross-connection control technology with the launch of its cloud-based HydroSoft enterprise software. This next-generation platform streamlines operations and enhances data security, enabling public water systems to achieve greater efficiency and compliance.

HydroSoft features intuitive navigation that simplifies customer access to project status, data, and reporting. With its clean, modern interface, the platform improves usability and enhances field capabilities. Advanced security protocols, including transport layer security (TLS) and encryption at rest, protect sensitive information during transmission and in storage.

"We are excited to release HydroSoft which integrates cutting-edge features with customer-centric design to simplify the user's experience and optimize field operations," said HydroCorp CEO Chris Spain. "Not only will this software improve efficiency for technicians, but it will mark a major improvement for security, transparency, and compliance for the public water systems we serve."

HydroSoft is part of HydroCorp's full suite of services and solutions for public water systems, including on-site cross-connection control surveys, backflow prevention test tracking, and water meter testing and replacement projects. Surveyors, technicians, and backflow assembly testers will use the software to record information in real time, ensuring accuracy and timely status updates. Users benefit from a modern, easily navigable portal that provides quick data access and streamlined compliance reporting tools. Taken along with HydroCorp's services that include postal notifications and toll-free customer service support, HydroSoft simplifies every aspect of a public water system's programs.

The release underscores HydroCorp's commitment to leveraging technology for safer, smarter water systems. With features that address both customer and regulatory needs, HydroSoft sets a new standard for delivering innovative solutions to meet operational challenges, redefining what it means to manage cross-connection control in the digital age.

For more information about HydroCorp's cross-connection control, backflow prevention test tracking, and water meter testing and replacement services, visit hydrocorpinc.com.

Contact Information

Julie Rasco
Vice President, Marketing
jrasco@hydrocorpinc.com
214-538-1907

SOURCE: HydroCorp



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
