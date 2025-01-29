RESTON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--John Marshall Bancorp, Inc. (Nasdaq: JMSB) (the "Company"), parent company of John Marshall Bank (the "Bank"), reported net income of $4.8 million ($0.33 per diluted common share) for the quarter ended December 31, 2024, compared to net income of $4.2 million ($0.30 per diluted common share) for the quarter ended September 30, 2024 and net income of $4.5 million ($0.32 per diluted common share) for the quarter ended December 31, 2023.
Selected Highlights
- Significant Increase in Net Interest Income and Margin - For the three months ended December 31, 2024, the Company reported net interest income of $14.1 million, a $912 thousand or 27.5% annualized increase over the $13.2 million reported for the three months ended September 30, 2024. Net interest margin for the three months ended December 31, 2024 was 2.52%, a 22 basis points improvement when compared to the 2.30% net interest margin for the three months ended September 30, 2024 and a 40 basis points improvement when compared to the 2.12% net interest margin for the three months ended December 31, 2023. Net income increased 12.8% or 50.8% annualized when compared to the three months ended September 30, 2024.
- Earnings Accelerating - Pre-tax pre-provision earnings (Non-GAAP) for the three months ended December 31, 2024 was $6.4 million, representing an increase of $1.3 million or 25.6% when compared to the three months ended December 31, 2023. The Federal Reserve initiated a series of fed funds rate reductions commencing mid-September 2024. Reported net income was $4.8 million for the three months ended December 31, 2024 compared to $4.2 million for the three months ended September 30, 2024 and $4.5 million for the three months ended December 31, 2023. Refer to "Explanation of Non-GAAP Measures" and the "Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Financial Measures" table for further details about financial measures used in this release that were determined by methods other than in accordance with GAAP.
- Loan Growth - The Company's loan portfolio grew $29.6 million or 6.4% annualized during the fourth quarter 2024. The strength in the Company's loan pipeline continued during the fourth quarter with $118.6 million in new loan commitments, which represented a $52.5 million or 79.4% increase compared to the same period in 2023. New loan commitments represent loans closed, but not necessarily fully funded.
- Excellent Asset Quality - As of December 31, 2024, the Company had no non-accrual loans and no other real estate owned assets ("OREO"). The Company had one loan that was 90 days past due and still accruing interest as of December 31, 2024. The loan paid off, in full, on January 7, 2025. As of the date of this release, the Bank had no non-performing loans, OREO or loans 30 or more days past due. Based upon our loan trial balance as of the date of this earnings release, the Company expects that there will be no loans 30 or more days past due as of January 31, 2025.
- Robust Capitalization - Each of the Bank's regulatory capital ratios remained well in excess of the well-capitalized thresholds as of December 31, 2024.
- Growing Book Value per Share - Book value per share increased from $17.07 as of September 30, 2024 to $17.28 as of December 31, 2024. For 2024, book value per share increased $1.03 or 6.3% from $16.25 as of December 31, 2023 to $17.28 as of December 31, 2024. When factoring in the $0.25 cash dividend per share paid in July 2024, the book value per share return was 7.9%.
Chris Bergstrom, President and Chief Executive Officer, commented, "In the fourth quarter, we continued to make excellent progress, increasing our net interest margin by 22 basis points. We increased loan balances $29.6 million in the fourth quarter. Our unfunded loan commitments continued to grow during the fourth quarter, and we expect these will be a significant component of our 2025 growth as the loans fund. Our capital levels are strong and well in excess of regulatory requirements for well-capitalized banks. Our balance sheet and the Company are well-positioned to pursue growth in 2025. As always, I want to thank our hardworking associates for their inspired efforts in advancing the interests of our customers and the Company."
Balance Sheet, Liquidity and Credit Quality
Total assets were $2.23 billion at December 31, 2024, $2.27 billion at September 30, 2024, and $2.24 billion at December 31, 2023. Total assets have decreased $39.4 million or 1.7% since September 30, 2024 and decreased $7.6 million or 0.3% since December 31, 2023.
Total loans, net of unearned income, increased $12.2 million or 0.7% to $1.87 billion at December 31, 2024, compared to $1.86 billion at December 31, 2023 and increased $29.6 million during the quarter ended December 31, 2024 or 6.4% annualized from $1.84 billion at September 30, 2024. The increase in loans was primarily attributable to growth in the investor real estate loan portfolio, partially offset by a decrease in the commercial owner-occupied real estate and construction & development loan portfolios. Refer to the Loan, Deposit and Borrowing table for further information.
The carrying value of the Company's fixed income securities portfolio was $222.3 million at December 31, 2024, $237.5 million at September 30, 2024 and $265.5 million at December 31, 2023. The decrease in carrying value of the Company's fixed income securities portfolio since December 31, 2023 was attributable to amortization of the portfolio. As of December 31, 2024, 95.5% of our bond portfolio carried the implied guarantee of the United States government or one of its agencies. At December 31, 2024, 62% of the fixed income portfolio was invested in amortizing bonds, which provides the Company with a source of steady cash flow. At December 31, 2024, the fixed income portfolio had an estimated weighted average life of 4.2 years. The available-for-sale portfolio comprised approximately 61% of the fixed income securities portfolio and had a weighted average life of 3.1 years at December 31, 2024. The held-to-maturity portfolio comprised approximately 39% of the fixed income securities portfolio and had a weighted average life of 6.0 years at December 31, 2024. The Company did not purchase or sell any fixed income securities during the three and twelve month periods ended December 31, 2024.
The Company's balance sheet remains highly liquid. The Company's liquidity position, defined as the sum of cash, unencumbered securities and available secured borrowing capacity, totaled $727.3 million as of December 31, 2024 compared to $639.0 million as of December 31, 2023 and represented 37.5% and 28.5% of total assets, respectively. In addition to available secured borrowing capacity, the Bank had available federal funds lines of $110.0 million at December 31, 2024.
Total deposits were $1.89 billion at December 31, 2024, $1.94 billion at September 30, 2024 and $1.91 billion at December 31, 2023. During the quarter, total deposits decreased $43.7 million or 2.3% when compared to September 30, 2024. Deposits decreased $14.2 million or 0.7% when compared to December 31, 2023. The Bank reduced costlier deposits (certificates of deposit, Qwickrate CDs, IntraFi CDs, and brokered CDs) by $125.5 million since December 31, 2023. As further detailed in the tables included in this release, core funding sources have increased $39.2 million and wholesale funding sources have decreased $61.3 million since December 31, 2023. As of December 31, 2024, the Company had $659.2 million of deposits that were not insured or not collateralized compared to $634.1 million at December 31, 2023.
On September 3, 2024, the Company paid off its $77.0 million Bank Term Funding Program ("BTFP") advance and concurrently secured three Federal Home Loan Bank ("FHLB") advances totaling $56.0 million. The FHLB advances have a weighted average fixed interest rate of 4.01% compared to 4.76% for the retired BTFP advance. Total borrowings as of December 31, 2024 consisted of subordinated debt totaling $24.8 million and the FHLB advances.
Shareholders' equity increased $16.7 million or 7.3% to $246.6 million at December 31, 2024 compared to $229.9 million at December 31, 2023. Book value per share was $17.28 as of December 31, 2024 compared to $16.25 as of December 31, 2023, an increase of 6.3%. The year-over-year change in book value per share was primarily due to the Company's earnings over the previous twelve months and a decrease in accumulated other comprehensive loss. This increase was partially offset by increased cash dividends paid and increased share count from shareholder option exercises and restricted share award issuances. The decrease in accumulated other comprehensive loss was attributable to decreases in unrealized losses on our available-for-sale investment portfolio due to market value increases.
The Bank's capital ratios remained well above regulatory thresholds for well-capitalized banks. As of December 31, 2024, the Bank's total risk-based capital ratio was 16.2%, compared to 15.7% at December 31, 2023. As outlined below, the Bank would continue to remain well above regulatory thresholds for well-capitalized banks at December 31, 2024 in the hypothetical scenario where the entire bond portfolio was sold at fair market value and any losses realized (Non-GAAP). Refer to "Explanation of Non-GAAP Measures" and the "Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Financial Measures" table for further details about financial measures used in this release that were determined by methods other than in accordance with GAAP.
Bank Regulatory Capital Ratios (As Reported)
Well-Capitalized Threshold
December 31, 2024
December 31, 2023
Total risk-based capital ratio
10.0
%
16.2
%
15.7
%
Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio
8.0
%
15.2
%
14.7
%
Common equity tier 1 ratio
6.5
%
15.2
%
14.7
%
Leverage ratio
5.0
%
12.4
%
11.6
%
Adjusted Bank Regulatory Capital Ratios (Hypothetical Scenario of Selling All Bonds at Fair Market Value - Non-GAAP)
Well-Capitalized Threshold
December 31, 2024
December 31, 2023
Adjusted total risk-based capital ratio
10.0
%
15.3
%
14.7
%
Adjusted tier 1 risk-based capital ratio
8.0
%
14.2
%
13.5
%
Adjusted common equity tier 1 ratio
6.5
%
14.2
%
13.5
%
Adjusted leverage ratio
5.0
%
11.5
%
10.6
%
As of December 31, 2024, the Company had no non-accrual loans and no OREO. The Company experienced net recoveries of $2 thousand during the twelve months ended December 31, 2024. The Company had one loan that was 90 days past due and still accruing interest as of December 31, 2024. The loan paid off, in full, on January 7, 2025. As of the date of this release, the Bank had no non-performing loans, OREO or loans 30 or more days past due. Based upon our loan trial balance as of the date of this earnings release, the Company expects that there will be no loans 30 or more days past due as of January 31, 2025.
At December 31, 2024, the allowance for loan credit losses was $18.7 million or 1.00% of outstanding loans, net of unearned income, compared to $19.5 million or 1.05% of outstanding loans, net of unearned income, at December 31, 2023. The decrease in the allowance as a percentage of outstanding loans, net of unearned income, resulted from changes in the Company's loss driver analysis and assumptions, changes in the composition of the loan portfolio, improved economic forecasts used in the quantitative portion of the model and considerations of qualitative factors combined with the continued strong credit performance of our loan portfolio segments.
At December 31, 2024, the allowance for credit losses on unfunded loan commitments was $1.1 million compared to $0.6 million at December 31, 2023. The increase in the allowance for credit losses on unfunded loan commitments was primarily the result of increases in unfunded loan commitments.
The Company did not have an allowance for credit losses on held-to-maturity securities as of December 31, 2024 or December 31, 2023. As of December 31, 2024, 93.4% of our held-to-maturity portfolio carried the implied guarantee of the United States Government or one of its agencies.
The Company's owner occupied and non-owner occupied CRE portfolios continue to be of sound credit quality. The following table provides a detailed breakout of the two aforementioned segments as of December 31, 2024, demonstrating their strong debt-service-coverage and loan-to-value ratios.
Commercial Real Estate
Owner Occupied
Non-owner Occupied
Asset Class
Weighted
Weighted
Number of Total Loans
Principal
Weighted
Weighted
Number of Total Loans
Principal
Warehouse & Industrial
49.8
%
3.5
x
53
$
66,679
50.1
%
2.6
x
45
$
115,497
Office
57.6
%
3.7
x
137
83,161
47.7
%
2.0
x
56
111,788
Retail
57.1
%
3.5
x
40
69,597
64.3
%
1.9
x
146
455,534
Church
27.7
%
2.6
x
18
30,918
- -
- -
- -
- -
Hotel/Motel
- -
- -
- -
- -
59.7
%
1.6
x
9
52,429
Other(4)
40.5
%
3.6
x
37
78,666
53.2
%
1.9
x
8
21,925
Total
285
$
329,021
264
$
757,173
|__________________________
(1)
Loan-to-value is determined at origination date and is divided by principal balance as of December 31, 2024.
(2)
The debt service coverage ratio ("DSCR") is calculated from the primary source of repayment for the loan. Owner occupied DSCR's are derived from cash flows from the owner occupant's business, property and their guarantors, while non-owner occupied DSCR's are derived from the net operating income of the property.
(3)
Principal balance excludes deferred fees or costs.
(4)
Other asset class is primarily comprised of schools, daycares and country clubs.
Income Statement Review
Quarterly Results
The Company reported net income of $4.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2024, an increase of $274 thousand or 6.1% when compared to the fourth quarter of 2023.
Net interest income for the fourth quarter of 2024 increased $2.0 million or 17.0% compared to the fourth quarter of 2023, driven primarily by the increase in yield on interest-earning assets, the increase in non-interest bearing deposit balances, and the decrease in interest-bearing deposit balances. The annualized net interest margin and tax-equivalent net interest margin (Non-GAAP) for the three months ended December 31, 2024 were both 2.52%, as compared to 2.11% and 2.12%, respectively, for the same period in the prior year. The increase in net interest margin was primarily due to the increase in yields on the Company's interest-earning assets coupled with a decrease in cost of interest-bearing liabilities.
The yield on interest earning assets was 5.01% for the fourth quarter of 2024 compared to 4.68% for the same period in 2023. The increase in yield on interest earning assets was primarily due to higher yields on the Company's loan portfolio as a result of repricing of assets subsequent to the fourth quarter of 2023 and certain prepayment penalties. The cost of interest-bearing liabilities was 3.62% for the fourth quarter of 2024 compared to 3.64% for the same quarter in the prior year. The decrease in the cost of interest-bearing liabilities was primarily due to the decrease in the cost of interest-bearing deposits.
The Company recorded a $298 thousand provision for credit losses for the fourth quarter of 2024 compared to a release of provision for credit losses of $781 thousand for the fourth quarter of 2023. The provision for credit losses during the fourth quarter of 2024 was primarily a result of growth in the loan portfolio of $29.6 million during the quarter.
Non-interest income was $281 thousand for the fourth quarter of 2024 compared to $624 thousand for the fourth quarter of 2023. The decrease in non-interest income of $343 thousand was primarily attributable to a decrease of $267 thousand due to unfavorable mark-to-market adjustments on investments related to the Company's nonqualified deferred compensation plan ("NQDC") and a $70 thousand decrease in gains recorded on the sale of the guaranteed portion of SBA 7(a) loans due to decreased sale activity.
Non-interest expense increased $391 thousand or 5.2% during the fourth quarter of 2024 compared to the fourth quarter of 2023. The increase was primarily due to increases in salary and employee benefit expense and other expense, partially offset by lower occupancy expense. The increase was also attributable to franchise tax fees, professional fees, marketing fees and data processing expense. The increase in professional fees was due to increased contract costs and services. The increase in data processing fees was primarily due to contractual increases and volume-based activity. The decrease in occupancy expense was due to renegotiating an office lease. The Company continues to analyze cost savings opportunities on existing leases and material contracts.
For the three months ended December 31, 2024, annualized non-interest expense to average assets was 1.41% compared to 1.31% for the three months ended December 31 2023. The increase was primarily due to lower average assets when comparing the two periods.
For the three months ended December 31, 2024, the annualized efficiency ratio was 55.4% compared to 59.7% for the three months ended December 31, 2023. The decrease was primarily due to an increase in net interest income.
Year-End Results
The Company reported net income of $17.1 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2024, an increase of $12.0 million when compared to net income of $5.2 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2023. This increase was primarily attributable to the previously disclosed restructuring of the Company's securities portfolio and surrender of bank owned life insurance ("BOLI") in July 2023, which resulted in a non-recurring, after tax loss of $14.6 million (the "Restructuring"). Core net income (Non-GAAP), which excludes the impact of the Restructuring, was $19.8 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2023.
Net interest income for the twelve months ended December 31, 2024 increased $0.6 million or 1.1% compared to the same period of 2023, driven primarily by the increase in yield of interest-bearing assets outpacing the increase in cost on interest-earning liabilities. The yield on interest earning assets was 4.92% for the twelve months ended December 31, 2024 compared to 4.41% for the same period in 2023. The increase in yield on interest earning assets was primarily due to higher yields on the Company's loans and interest-bearing deposits in banks as a result of elevated interest rates and repricing of assets subsequent to the fourth quarter of 2023. The cost of interest-bearing liabilities was 3.78% for the twelve months ended December 31, 2024 compared to 3.08% for the twelve months ended December 31, 2023. The increase in the cost of interest-bearing liabilities was primarily due to a 71 basis points increase in the cost of interest-bearing deposits as a result of the repricing of the Company's time deposits coupled with an increase in rates offered on money market, NOW and savings deposit accounts since the fourth quarter of 2023. The annualized net interest margin and tax-equivalent net interest margin (Non-GAAP) for the twelve month ended December 31, 2024 were both 2.28%, as compared to 2.20% and 2.21%, respectively, for the same period in the prior year. The increase in net interest margin was primarily due to the increase in yields on the Company's interest-earning assets outpacing the increase in cost of interest-bearing deposits.
The Company recorded a $0.4 million release of provision for credit losses for the twelve months ended December 31, 2024 compared to $3.3 million release of provision for credit losses for the twelve months ended December 31, 2023. The release of provision for credit losses during the twelve months ended December 31, 2024 was primarily a result of changes in the composition and volume of the loan portfolio, improved economic forecasts used in the quantitative portion of the model and considerations of qualitative factors combined with the continued strong credit performance of our loan portfolio segments.
Non-interest income was $2.3 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2024 compared to a loss of $14.9 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2023. Core non-interest income (Non-GAAP), defined as reported non-interest income excluding the impact of the Restructuring, was $2.2 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2023.
Non-interest expense increased $994 thousand or 3.2% during the twelve months ended December 31, 2024 compared to the same period in 2023. As previously disclosed, the increase was primarily due to the non-recurring $322 thousand reversal of a litigation reserve during the third quarter of 2023 and non-recurring expenses totaling $138 thousand incurred during the first quarter of 2024. The first quarter 2024 non-recurring expenses were incurred in connection with a strategic opportunity that was explored and ultimately did not materialize. Excluding the effects of the $322 thousand reversal in 2023 and non-recurring expenses totaling $138 thousand incurred during 2024, adjusted non-interest expense increased $535 thousand or 1.6% during the twelve months ended December 31, 2024 when compared to the twelve months ended December 31, 2023. The increase was also due to increases in professional fees and data processing expense, partially offset by lower salaries and employee benefit expense. The increase in professional fees was due to increased contract costs and services. The increase in data processing fees was primarily due to contractual increases and volume based activity. The decrease in salaries and employee benefits was due to lower incentive accruals and higher direct loan origination costs when compared to the same period of the prior year, partially offset by higher deferred compensation expense as a result of mark-to-market fluctuations on the Company's NQDC.
For the twelve months ended December 31, 2024, annualized non-interest expense to average assets was 1.41% compared to 1.33% for the twelve months ended December 31, 2023. The increase was primarily due to higher reported non-interest expense of $994 thousand and lower average assets when comparing the two periods.
For the twelve months ended December 31, 2024, the annualized efficiency ratio was 59.7% compared to 86.7% for the twelve months ended December 31, 2023. The decrease was primarily due to the previously disclosed Restructuring in July 2023. The annualized core efficiency ratio (Non-GAAP) was 59.7% for the twelve months ended December 31, 2024, compared to 58.5% for the twelve months ended December 31, 2023. The increase in core efficiency ratio was primarily due to a decrease in net interest income.
Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
This release contains financial information determined by methods other than in accordance with GAAP. Management believes that the supplemental Non-GAAP information provides a better comparison of period-to-period operating performance and the impact of non-recurring expenses and unrealized losses in the Company's bond portfolio on the Bank's regulatory capital ratios. Additionally, the Company believes this information is utilized by regulators and market analysts to evaluate a company's financial condition and therefore, such information is useful to investors. Non-GAAP measures used in this release consist of the following:
- Tax-equivalent net interest margin reflects adjustments for differences in tax treatment of interest income sources;
- Adjusted Bank regulatory capital ratios in the hypothetical scenario where the entire bond portfolio was sold at fair market value and any losses realized;
- Pre-tax, pre-provision earnings excludes income tax expense and the provision for (recovery of) credit losses; and
- Core non-interest income, income before taxes, income tax expense, net income, earnings per share (basic and diluted), return on average assets (annualized), return on average equity (annualized), non-interest income as a percentage of average assets (annualized) and efficiency ratio excluding the impact of losses recognized in July 2023 on the sale of available-for-sale securities and taxes paid on the early surrender of BOLI policies in the Restructuring.
These disclosures should not be viewed as a substitute for, or more important than, financial results in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to Non-GAAP performance measures which may be presented by other companies. Please refer to the Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Financial Measures table and Average Balance Sheets, Interest and Rates tables for the respective periods for a reconciliation of these Non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measure.
About John Marshall Bancorp, Inc.
John Marshall Bancorp, Inc. is the bank holding company for John Marshall Bank. The Bank is headquartered in Reston, Virginia with eight full-service branches located in Alexandria, Arlington, Loudoun, Prince William, Reston, and Tysons, Virginia, as well as Rockville, Maryland, and Washington, D.C. The Bank is dedicated to providing exceptional value, personalized service and convenience to local businesses and professionals in the Washington, D.C. Metropolitan area. The Bank offers a comprehensive line of sophisticated banking products and services that rival those of the largest banks along with experienced staff to help achieve customers' financial goals. Dedicated relationship managers serve as direct points-of-contact, providing subject matter expertise in a variety of niche industries including charter and private schools, government contractors, health services, nonprofits and associations, professional services, property management companies and title companies. Learn more at www.johnmarshallbank.com.
John Marshall Bancorp, Inc.
Financial Highlights (Unaudited)
(Dollar amounts in thousands, except per share data)
At or For the Three Months Ended
At or For the Twelve Months Ended
December 31,
December 31,
2024
2023
2024
2023
Selected Balance Sheet Data
Cash and cash equivalents
$
122,469
$
99,005
$
122,469
$
99,005
Total investment securities
232,732
273,302
232,732
273,302
Loans, net of unearned income
1,872,173
1,859,967
1,872,173
1,859,967
Allowance for loan credit losses
18,715
19,543
18,715
19,543
Total assets
2,234,947
2,242,549
2,234,947
2,242,549
Non-interest bearing demand deposits
433,288
411,374
433,288
411,374
Interest bearing deposits
1,459,127
1,495,226
1,459,127
1,495,226
Total deposits
1,892,415
1,906,600
1,892,415
1,906,600
Federal funds purchased
- -
10,000
- -
10,000
Federal Home Loan Bank advances
56,000
- -
56,000
-
Federal Reserve Bank borrowings
- -
54,000
- -
54,000
Shareholders' equity
246,614
229,914
246,614
229,914
Summary Results of Operations
Interest income
$
27,995
$
26,598
$
110,133
$
100,770
Interest expense
13,929
14,571
59,086
50,286
Net interest income
14,066
12,027
51,047
50,484
Provision for (recovery of) credit losses
298
(781)
(370)
(3,252)
Net interest income after provision for (recovery of) credit losses
13,768
12,808
51,417
53,736
Non-interest income (loss)
281
624
2,271
(14,940)
Core non-interest income(1)
281
624
2,271
2,174
Non-interest expense
7,945
7,554
31,809
30,815
Income before income taxes
6,104
5,878
21,879
7,981
Core income before income taxes(1)
6,104
5,878
21,879
25,095
Net income
4,776
4,502
17,121
5,158
Core net income(1)
4,776
4,502
17,121
19,779
Per Share Data and Shares Outstanding
Earnings per share - basic
$
0.34
$
0.32
$
1.20
$
0.36
Core earnings per share - basic(1)
$
0.34
$
0.32
$
1.20
$
1.40
Earnings per share - diluted
$
0.33
$
0.32
$
1.20
$
0.36
Core earnings per share - diluted(1)
$
0.33
$
0.32
$
1.20
$
1.39
Book value per share
$
17.28
$
16.25
$
17.28
$
16.25
Weighted average common shares (basic)
14,196,309
14,082,762
14,172,166
14,115,492
Weighted average common shares (diluted)
14,224,287
14,145,607
14,206,109
14,185,760
Common shares outstanding at end of period
14,269,469
14,148,533
14,269,469
14,148,533
Performance Ratios
Return on average assets (annualized)
0.85
%
0.78
%
0.76
%
0.22
%
Core return on average assets (annualized)(1)
0.85
%
0.78
%
0.76
%
0.85
%
Return on average equity (annualized)
7.71
%
7.91
%
7.16
%
2.32
%
Core return on average equity (annualized)(1)
7.71
%
7.91
%
7.16
%
8.91
%
Net interest margin
2.52
%
2.12
%
2.28
%
2.20
%
Tax-equivalent net interest margin (Non-GAAP)
2.52
%
2.12
%
2.28
%
2.21
%
Non-interest income (loss) as a percentage of average assets (annualized)
0.05
%
0.11
%
0.10
%
(0.64)
%
Core non-interest income as a percentage of average assets (annualized)(1)
0.05
%
0.11
%
0.10
%
0.09
%
Non-interest expense to average assets (annualized)
1.41
%
1.31
%
1.41
%
1.33
%
Efficiency ratio
55.4
%
59.7
%
59.7
%
86.7
%
Core efficiency ratio(1)
55.4
%
59.7
%
59.7
%
58.5
%
Asset Quality
Non-performing assets to total assets
0.45
%
- -
%
0.45
%
- -
%
Non-performing loans to total loans
0.53
%
- -
%
0.53
%
- -
%
Allowance for loan credit losses to non-performing loans
N/M
N/M
N/M
N/M
Allowance for loan credit losses to total loans
1.00
%
1.05
%
1.00
%
1.05
%
Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans (annualized)
0.00
%
0.00
%
0.00
%
0.00
%
Loans 30-89 days past due and accruing interest
$
- -
$
- -
$
- -
$
- -
90 days past due and still accruing interest
9,978
- -
9,978
- -
Non-accrual loans
- -
- -
- -
- -
Other real estate owned
- -
- -
- -
- -
Non-performing assets (2)
9,978
- -
9,978
- -
Capital Ratios (Bank Level)
Equity / assets
11.9
%
11.1
%
11.9
%
11.1
%
Total risk-based capital ratio
16.2
%
15.7
%
16.2
%
15.7
%
Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio
15.2
%
14.7
%
15.2
%
14.7
%
Common equity tier 1 ratio
15.2
%
14.7
%
15.2
%
14.7
%
Leverage ratio
12.4
%
11.6
%
12.4
%
11.6
%
Other Information
Number of full time equivalent employees
132
134
132
134
# Full service branch offices
8
8
8
8
|__________________________
|(1)
Non-GAAP financial measure. Refer to "Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for further details.
|(2)
Non-performing assets consist of non-accrual loans, loans 90 days or more past due and still accruing interest and other real estate owned.
John Marshall Bancorp, Inc.
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Dollar amounts in thousands, except per share data)
% Change
December 31,
September 30,
December 31,
Last Three
Year Over
2024
2024
2023
Months
Year
Assets
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
*
Cash and due from banks
$
5,945
$
8,164
$
7,424
(27.2
)%
(19.9
)%
Interest-bearing deposits in banks
116,524
169,063
91,581
(31.1
)%
27.2
%
Securities available-for-sale, at fair value
130,257
144,649
169,993
(9.9
)%
(23.4
)%
Securities held-to-maturity at amortized cost, fair value of $76,270, $79,731, and $79,532 at 12/31/2024, 09/30/2024, and 12/31/2023, respectively.
92,009
92,863
95,505
(0.9
)%
(3.7
)%
Restricted securities, at cost
7,634
7,630
5,012
0.1
%
52.3
%
Equity securities, at fair value
2,832
2,698
2,792
5.0
%
1.4
%
Loans, net of unearned income
1,872,173
1,842,598
1,859,967
1.6
%
0.7
%
Allowance for loan credit losses
(18,715
)
(18,481
)
(19,543
)
1.3
%
(4.2
)%
Net loans
1,853,458
1,824,117
1,840,424
1.6
%
0.7
%
Bank premises and equipment, net
1,318
1,179
1,281
11.8
%
2.9
%
Accrued interest receivable
5,996
5,657
6,110
6.0
%
(1.9
)%
Right of use assets
5,013
3,824
4,176
31.1
%
20.0
%
Other assets
13,961
14,519
18,251
(3.8
)%
(23.5
)%
Total assets
$
2,234,947
$
2,274,363
$
2,242,549
(1.7
)%
(0.3
)%
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
Liabilities
Deposits:
Non-interest bearing demand deposits
$
433,288
$
472,422
$
411,374
(8.3
)%
5.3
%
Interest-bearing demand deposits
705,097
685,385
607,971
2.9
%
16.0
%
Savings deposits
44,367
43,779
52,061
1.3
%
(14.8
)%
Time deposits
709,663
734,564
835,194
(3.4
)%
(15.0
)%
Total deposits
1,892,415
1,936,150
1,906,600
(2.3
)%
(0.7
)%
Federal funds purchased
- -
- -
10,000
N/M
%
(100.0
)%
Federal Home Loan Bank advances
56,000
56,000
- -
- -
%
N/M
Federal Reserve Bank borrowings
- -
- -
54,000
N/M
%
(100.0
)%
Subordinated debt, net
24,791
24,770
24,708
0.1
%
0.3
%
Accrued interest payable
2,394
2,304
4,559
3.9
%
(47.5
)%
Lease liabilities
5,369
4,090
4,446
31.3
%
20.8
%
Other liabilities
7,364
7,931
8,322
(7.1
)%
(11.5
)%
Total liabilities
1,988,333
2,031,245
2,012,635
(2.1
)%
(1.2
)%
Shareholders' Equity
Preferred stock, par value $0.01 per share; authorized 1,000,000 shares; none issued
- -
- -
- -
N/M
N/M
Common stock, nonvoting, par value $0.01 per share; authorized 1,000,000 shares; none issued
- -
- -
- -
N/M
N/M
Common stock, voting, par value $0.01 per share; authorized 30,000,000 shares; issued and outstanding, 14,269,469 at 12/31/24 including 54,388 unvested shares, issued and outstanding, 14,238,677 at 9/30/2024 including 45,753 unvested shares, and issued and outstanding, 14,148,533 at 12/31/2023 including 47,318 unvested shares
142
142
141
- -
%
0.7
%
Additional paid-in capital
97,173
97,017
95,636
0.2
%
1.6
%
Retained earnings
159,951
155,174
146,388
3.1
%
9.3
%
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(10,652
)
(9,215
)
(12,251
)
15.6
%
(13.1
)%
Total shareholders' equity
246,614
243,118
229,914
1.4
%
7.3
%
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
2,234,947
$
2,274,363
$
2,242,549
(1.7
)%
(0.3
)%
* Derived from audited consolidated financial statements.
John Marshall Bancorp, Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Income
(Dollar amounts in thousands, except per share data)
Three Months Ended
Twelve Months Ended
December 31
December 31
2024
2023
% Change
2024
2023
% Change
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
Interest and Dividend Income
Interest and fees on loans
$
25,044
$
23,080
8.5
%
$
96,332
$
86,435
11.5
%
Interest on investment securities, taxable
1,091
1,310
(16.7
)%
4,692
7,206
(34.9
)%
Interest on investment securities, tax-exempt
9
9
0.0
%
36
53
(32.1
)%
Dividends
128
78
64.1
%
391
300
30.3
%
Interest on deposits in other banks
1,723
2,121
(18.8
)%
8,682
6,776
28.1
%
Total interest and dividend income
27,995
26,598
5.3
%
110,133
100,770
9.3
%
Interest Expense
Deposits
13,008
13,577
(4.2
)%
54,492
47,168
15.5
%
Federal funds purchased
- -
5
(100.0
)%
2
15
(86.7
)%
Federal Home Loan Bank advances
572
- -
N/M
745
67
N/M
Federal Reserve Bank borrowings
- -
640
(100.0
)%
2,451
1,640
49.5
%
Subordinated debt
349
349
--
%
1,396
1,396
--
%
Total interest expense
13,929
14,571
(4.4
)%
59,086
50,286
17.5
%
Net interest income
14,066
12,027
17.0
%
51,047
50,484
1.1
%
Provision for (recovery of) Credit Losses
298
(781
)
(138.2
)%
(370
)
(3,252
)
(88.6
)%
Net interest income after provision for (recovery of) credit losses
13,768
12,808
7.5
%
51,417
53,736
(4.3
)%
Non-interest Income
Service charges on deposit accounts
89
91
(2.2
)%
349
330
5.8
%
Bank owned life insurance
- -
- -
- -
- -
224
N/M
Other service charges and fees
181
161
12.4
%
655
838
(21.8
)%
Losses on sale of available-for-sale securities
- -
- -
- -
%
- -
(17,316
)
N/M
Insurance commissions
59
76
(22.4
)%
416
386
7.8
%
Gain on sale of government guaranteed loans
11
81
(86.4
)%
520
131
N/M
Non-qualified deferred compensation plan asset gains (loss), net
(62
)
205
(130.2
)%
236
317
(25.6
)%
Other income
3
10
(70.0
)%
95
150
(36.7
)%
Total non-interest income (loss)
281
624
(55.0
)%
2,271
(14,940
)
(115.2
)
Non-interest Expenses
Salaries and employee benefits
4,658
4,507
3.4
%
19,240
19,436
(1.0
)%
Occupancy expense of premises
417
448
(6.9
)%
1,760
1,811
(2.8
)%
Furniture and equipment expenses
319
296
7.8
%
1,220
1,178
3.6
%
Other expenses
2,551
2,303
10.8
%
9,589
8,390
14.3
%
Total non-interest expenses
7,945
7,554
5.2
%
31,809
30,815
3.2
%
Income before income taxes
6,104
5,878
3.8
%
21,879
7,981
174.1
%
Income Tax Expense
1,328
1,376
(3.5
)%
4,758
2,823
68.5
%
Net income
$
4,776
$
4,502
6.1
%
$
17,121
$
5,158
231.9
%
Earnings Per Share
Basic
$
0.34
$
0.32
6.3
%
$
1.20
$
0.36
233.3
%
Diluted
$
0.33
$
0.32
3.1
%
$
1.20
$
0.36
233.3
%
John Marshall Bancorp, Inc.
Historical Trends - Quarterly Financial Data (Unaudited)
(Dollar amounts in thousands, except per share data)
2024
2023
December 31
September 30
June 30
March 31
December 31
September 30
June 30
March 31
Profitability for the Quarter:
Interest income
$
27,995
$
28,428
$
26,791
$
26,919
$
26,598
$
26,263
$
24,455
$
23,453
Interest expense
13,929
15,272
14,710
15,175
14,571
14,284
12,446
8,984
Net interest income
14,066
13,156
12,081
11,744
12,027
11,979
12,009
14,469
Provision for (recovery of) credit losses
298
400
(292
)
(776
)
(781
)
(829
)
(868
)
(774
)
Non-interest income (loss)
281
617
555
818
624
(16,815
)
685
566
Non-interest expenses
7,945
8,031
7,909
7,924
7,554
7,660
7,831
7,770
Income (loss) before income taxes
6,104
5,342
5,019
5,414
5,878
(11,667
)
5,731
8,039
Income tax expense (benefit)
1,328
1,107
1,114
1,210
1,376
(1,530
)
1,241
1,735
Net income (loss)
$
4,776
$
4,235
$
3,905
$
4,204
$
4,502
$
(10,137
)
$
4,490
$
6,304
Financial Performance:
Return on average assets (annualized)
0.85
%
0.73
%
0.70
%
0.75
%
0.78
%
(1.73
)%
0.77
%
1.10
%
Return on average equity (annualized)
7.71
%
7.00
%
6.68
%
7.23
%
7.91
%
(18.24
)%
8.13
%
11.83
%
Net interest margin
2.52
%
2.30
%
2.19
%
2.10
%
2.11
%
2.07
%
2.09
%
2.56
%
Tax-equivalent net interest margin (Non-GAAP)
2.52
%
2.30
%
2.19
%
2.11
%
2.12
%
2.08
%
2.10
%
2.57
%
Non-interest income (loss) as a percentage of average assets (annualized)
0.05
%
0.11
%
0.10
%
0.15
%
0.11
%
(2.86
)%
0.12
%
0.10
%
Non-interest expense to average assets (annualized)
1.41
%
1.39
%
1.42
%
1.41
%
1.31
%
1.30
%
1.34
%
1.35
%
Efficiency ratio
55.4
%
58.3
%
62.6
%
63.1
%
59.7
%
(158.4
)%
61.7
%
51.7
%
Per Share Data:
Earnings (loss) per share - basic
$
0.34
$
0.30
$
0.27
$
0.30
$
0.32
$
(0.72
)
$
0.32
$
0.45
Earnings (loss) per share - diluted
$
0.33
$
0.30
$
0.27
$
0.30
$
0.32
$
(0.72
)
$
0.32
$
0.44
Book value per share
$
17.28
$
17.07
$
16.54
$
16.51
$
16.25
$
15.61
$
15.50
$
15.63
Dividends declared per share
$
- -
$
- -
$
0.25
$
- -
$
- -
$
- -
$
0.22
$
- -
Weighted average common shares (basic)
14,196,309
14,187,691
14,173,245
14,130,986
14,082,762
14,080,026
14,077,658
14,067,047
Weighted average common shares (diluted)
14,224,287
14,214,586
14,200,171
14,181,254
14,145,607
14,080,026
14,143,253
14,156,724
Common shares outstanding at end of period
14,269,469
14,238,677
14,229,853
14,209,606
14,148,533
14,126,084
14,126,138
14,125,208
Non-interest Income:
Service charges on deposit accounts
$
89
$
84
$
88
$
88
$
91
$
85
$
82
$
72
Bank owned life insurance
- -
- -
- -
- -
- -
23
101
100
Other service charges and fees
181
160
165
149
161
160
314
203
Losses on sale of available-for-sale securities
- -
- -
- -
- -
- -
(17,114
)
- -
(202
)
Insurance commissions
59
64
40
252
76
54
50
206
Gain on sale of government guaranteed loans
11
160
216
133
81
27
23
- -
Non-qualified deferred compensation plan asset gains (losses), net
(62
)
139
35
124
205
(60
)
83
89
Other income
3
10
11
72
10
10
32
98
Total non-interest income (loss)
$
281
$
617
$
555
$
818
$
624
$
(16,815
)
$
685
$
566
Non-interest Expenses:
Salaries and employee benefits
$
4,658
$
4,897
$
4,875
$
4,810
$
4,507
$
5,052
$
4,965
$
4,912
Occupancy expense of premises
417
444
448
451
448
445
448
470
Furniture and equipment expenses
319
304
301
297
296
282
304
296
Other expenses
2,551
2,386
2,285
2,366
2,303
1,881
2,114
2,092
Total non-interest expenses
$
7,945
$
8,031
$
7,909
$
7,924
$
7,554
$
7,660
$
7,831
$
7,770
Balance Sheets at Quarter End:
Total loans, net of unearned income
$
1,872,173
$
1,842,598
$
1,827,187
$
1,825,931
$
1,859,967
$
1,820,132
$
1,769,801
$
1,771,272
Allowance for loan credit losses
(18,715
)
(18,481
)
(18,433
)
(18,671
)
(19,543
)
(20,036
)
(20,629
)
(21,619
)
Investment securities
232,732
247,840
249,582
261,341
273,302
272,881
429,954
445,785
Interest-earning assets
2,221,429
2,259,501
2,249,350
2,234,592
2,224,850
2,278,027
2,315,368
2,312,404
Total assets
2,234,947
2,274,363
2,269,757
2,251,837
2,242,549
2,298,202
2,364,250
2,351,307
Total deposits
1,892,415
1,936,150
1,912,840
1,900,990
1,906,600
1,981,623
2,046,309
2,088,642
Total interest-bearing liabilities
1,539,918
1,544,498
1,577,420
1,598,050
1,583,934
1,622,430
1,691,044
1,665,837
Total shareholders' equity
246,614
243,118
235,346
234,550
229,914
220,567
218,970
220,823
Quarterly Average Balance Sheets:
Total loans, net of unearned income
$
1,838,526
$
1,818,472
$
1,810,722
$
1,835,966
$
1,837,855
$
1,790,720
$
1,767,831
$
1,772,922
Investment securities
243,329
249,354
255,940
270,760
273,264
310,407
441,778
463,254
Interest-earning assets
2,223,725
2,277,427
2,222,658
2,247,620
2,260,356
2,301,642
2,305,050
2,295,677
Total assets
2,238,062
2,292,385
2,239,261
2,264,544
2,280,060
2,331,403
2,344,712
2,334,695
Total deposits
1,893,976
1,939,601
1,883,010
1,914,173
1,956,039
2,012,934
2,051,702
2,066,139
Total interest-bearing liabilities
1,532,452
1,573,631
1,551,953
1,600,197
1,587,179
1,660,980
1,667,597
1,621,131
Total shareholders' equity
246,525
240,609
235,136
233,952
225,718
220,473
221,608
220,282
Financial Measures:
Average equity to average assets
11.0
%
10.5
%
10.5
%
10.3
%
9.9
%
9.5
%
9.5
%
9.4
%
Investment securities to earning assets
10.5
%
11.0
%
11.1
%
11.7
%
12.3
%
12.0
%
18.6
%
19.3
%
Loans to earning assets
84.3
%
81.5
%
81.2
%
81.7
%
83.6
%
79.9
%
76.4
%
76.6
%
Loans to assets
83.8
%
81.0
%
80.5
%
81.1
%
82.9
%
79.2
%
74.9
%
75.3
%
Loans to deposits
98.9
%
95.2
%
95.5
%
96.1
%
97.6
%
91.9
%
86.5
%
84.8
%
Capital Ratios (Bank Level):
Equity / assets
11.9
%
11.6
%
11.4
%
11.3
%
11.1
%
10.6
%
10.2
%
10.3
%
Total risk-based capital ratio
16.2
%
16.3
%
16.4
%
16.1
%
15.7
%
15.7
%
16.1
%
16.1
%
Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio
15.2
%
15.3
%
15.4
%
15.1
%
14.7
%
14.6
%
15.0
%
14.9
%
Common equity tier 1 ratio
15.2
%
15.3
%
15.4
%
15.1
%
14.7
%
14.6
%
15.0
%
14.9
%
Leverage ratio
12.4
%
11.9
%
12.2
%
11.8
%
11.6
%
11.3
%
11.6
%
11.5
%
John Marshall Bancorp, Inc.
Loan, Deposit and Borrowing Detail (Unaudited)
(Dollar amounts in thousands)
2024
2023
December 31
September 30
June 30
March 31
December 31
September 30
June 30
March 31
Loans
$ Amount
% of Total
$ Amount
% of Total
$ Amount
% of Total
$ Amount
% of Total
$ Amount
% of Total
$ Amount
% of Total
$ Amount
% of Total
$ Amount
% of Total
Commercial business loans
$
47,612
2.5
%
$
39,741
2.2
%
$
41,806
2.3
%
$
42,779
2.3
%
$
45,073
2.4
%
$
37,793
2.1
%
$
40,156
2.3
%
$
41,204
2.3
%
Commercial PPP loans
124
0.0
%
126
0.0
%
127
0.0
%
129
0.0
%
131
0.0
%
132
0.0
%
133
0.0
%
135
0.0
%
Commercial owner-occupied real estate loans
329,222
17.6
%
343,906
18.7
%
349,644
19.2
%
356,335
19.6
%
360,102
19.4
%
363,017
20.0
%
360,859
20.4
%
363,495
20.6
%
Total business loans
376,958
20.2
%
383,773
20.9
%
391,577
21.5
%
399,243
21.9
%
405,306
21.8
%
400,942
22.1
%
401,148
22.7
%
404,834
22.9
%
Investor real estate loans
757,173
40.5
%
726,771
39.5
%
722,419
39.6
%
692,418
38.0
%
689,556
37.1
%
683,686
37.6
%
654,623
37.0
%
660,740
37.4
%
Construction & development loans
164,988
8.8
%
161,466
8.8
%
138,744
7.6
%
151,476
8.3
%
180,922
9.8
%
179,570
9.9
%
179,656
10.2
%
179,606
10.2
%
Multi-family loans
94,695
5.1
%
91,426
5.0
%
91,925
5.1
%
94,719
5.2
%
96,458
5.2
%
86,366
4.8
%
86,061
4.9
%
88,670
5.0
%
Total commercial real estate loans
1,016,856
54.4
%
979,663
53.3
%
953,088
52.3
%
938,613
51.5
%
966,936
52.1
%
949,622
52.3
%
920,340
52.1
%
929,016
52.6
%
Residential mortgage loans
472,932
25.3
%
473,787
25.8
%
476,764
26.2
%
482,254
26.5
%
482,182
26.1
%
464,509
25.7
%
443,305
25.2
%
433,076
24.5
%
Consumer loans
906
0.1
%
877
0.0
%
876
0.0
%
772
0.0
%
560
0.0
%
467
0.0
%
646
0.0
%
324
0.0
%
Total loans
$
1,867,652
100.0
%
$
1,838,100
100.0
%
$
1,822,305
100.0
%
$
1,820,882
100.0
%
$
1,854,984
100.0
%
$
1,815,540
100.0
%
$
1,765,439
100.0
%
$
1,767,250
100.0
%
Less: Allowance for loan credit losses
(18,715
)
(18,481
)
(18,433
)
(18,671
)
(19,543
)
(20,036
)
(20,629
)
(21,619
)
Net deferred loan costs (fees)
4,521
4,498
4,882
5,049
4,983
4,592
4,362
4,022
Net loans
$
1,853,458
$
1,824,117
$
1,808,754
$
1,807,260
$
1,840,424
$
1,800,096
$
1,749,172
$
1,749,653
2024
2023
December 31
September 30
June 30
March 31
December 31
September 30
June 30
March 31
Deposits
$ Amount
% of Total
$ Amount
% of Total
$ Amount
% of Total
$ Amount
% of Total
$ Amount
% of Total
$ Amount
% of Total
$ Amount
% of Total
$ Amount
% of Total
Non-interest bearing demand deposits
$
433,288
22.9
%
$
472,422
24.4
%
$
437,169
22.8
%
$
404,669
21.3
%
$
411,374
21.6
%
$
437,880
22.1
%
$
433,931
21.2
%
$
447,450
21.4
%
Interest-bearing demand deposits:
NOW accounts(1)
355,840
18.8
%
324,660
16.8
%
321,702
16.8
%
318,445
16.8
%
297,321
15.6
%
345,522
17.4
%
311,225
15.2
%
284,872
13.7
%
Money market accounts(1)
349,257
18.5
%
360,725
18.6
%
346,249
18.1
%
326,135
17.1
%
310,650
16.3
%
330,297
16.6
%
341,413
16.7
%
392,962
18.8
%
Savings accounts
44,367
2.3
%
43,779
2.3
%
45,884
2.4
%
50,664
2.7
%
52,061
2.8
%
57,408
3.0
%
68,013
3.4
%
81,150
3.9
%
Certificates of deposit
$250,000 or more
315,549
16.7
%
334,591
17.3
%
339,908
17.8
%
355,766
18.7
%
357,768
18.7
%
364,805
18.4
%
376,899
18.4
%
338,824
16.2
%
Less than $250,000
83,060
4.4
%
86,932
4.5
%
91,258
4.8
%
99,694
5.2
%
101,567
5.3
%
103,600
5.2
%
105,956
5.2
%
94,429
4.5
%
QwickRate® certificates of deposit
249
0.0
%
4,119
0.2
%
4,119
0.2
%
5,117
0.3
%
9,686
0.5
%
11,526
0.6
%
12,772
0.6
%
16,952
0.8
%
IntraFi® certificates of deposit
34,288
1.8
%
32,801
1.7
%
32,922
1.7
%
34,443
1.8
%
45,748
2.4
%
41,659
2.1
%
49,729
2.4
%
53,178
2.5
%
Brokered deposits
276,517
14.6
%
276,121
14.3
%
293,629
15.4
%
306,057
16.1
%
320,425
16.8
%
288,926
14.6
%
346,371
16.9
%
378,825
18.2
%
Total deposits
$
1,892,415
100.0
%
$
1,936,150
100.0
%
$
1,912,840
100.0
%
$
1,900,990
100.0
%
$
1,906,600
100.0
%
$
1,981,623
100.0
%
$
2,046,309
100.0
%
$
2,088,642
100.0
%
Borrowings
Federal funds purchased
$
- -
0.0
%
$
- -
0.0
%
$
- -
0.0
%
$
- -
0.0
%
$
10,000
11.3
%
$
- -
0.0
%
$
- -
0.0
%
$
- -
0.0
%
Federal Home Loan Bank advances
56,000
69.3
%
56,000
69.3
%
- -
0.0
%
- -
0.0
%
- -
0.0
%
- -
0.0
%
- -
0.0
%
- -
0.0
%
Federal Reserve Bank borrowings
- -
0.0
%
- -
0.0
%
77,000
75.7
%
77,000
75.7
%
54,000
60.9
%
54,000
68.6
%
54,000
68.6
%
- -
0.0
%
Subordinated debt, net
24,791
30.7
%
24,770
30.7
%
24,749
24.3
%
24,729
24.3
%
24,708
27.8
%
24,687
31.4
%
24,666
31.4
%
24,645
100.0
%
Total borrowings
$
80,791
100.0
%
$
80,770
100.0
%
$
101,749
100.0
%
$
101,729
100.0
%
$
88,708
100.0
%
$
78,687
100.0
%
$
78,666
100.0
%
$
24,645
100.0
%
Total deposits and borrowings
$
1,973,206
$
2,016,920
$
2,014,589
$
2,002,719
$
1,995,308
$
2,060,310
$
2,124,975
$
2,113,287
Core customer funding sources (2)
$
1,615,649
82.9
%
$
1,655,910
83.1
%
$
1,615,092
81.2
%
$
1,589,816
80.4
%
$
1,576,489
80.0
%
$
1,681,171
82.6
%
$
1,687,166
80.3
%
$
1,692,865
81.1
%
Wholesale funding sources (3)
332,766
17.1
%
336,240
16.9
%
374,748
18.8
%
388,174
19.6
%
394,111
20.0
%
354,452
17.4
%
413,143
19.7
%
395,777
18.9
%
Total funding sources
$
1,948,415
100.0
%
$
1,992,150
100.0
%
$
1,989,840
100.0
%
$
1,977,990
100.0
%
$
1,970,600
100.0
%
$
2,035,623
100.0
%
$
2,100,309
100.0
%
$
2,088,642
100.0
%
|__________________________
|(1)
Includes IntraFi® accounts.
|(2)
Includes reciprocal IntraFi Demand®, IntraFi Money Market® and IntraFi CD® deposits, which are maintained by customers.
|(3)
Consists of QwickRate® certificates of deposit, brokered deposits, federal funds purchased, Federal Home Loan Bank advances and Federal Reserve Bank borrowings.
John Marshall Bancorp, Inc.
Average Balance Sheets, Interest and Rates (unaudited)
(Dollar amounts in thousands)
Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2024
Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2023
Interest Income /
Average
Interest Income /
Average
(Dollars in thousands)
Average Balance
Expense
Rate
Average Balance
Expense
Rate
Assets:
Securities:
Taxable
$
253,421
$
5,083
2.01
%
$
368,922
$
7,506
2.03
%
Tax-exempt(1)
1,379
45
3.26
%
2,351
68
2.89
%
Total securities
$
254,800
$
5,128
2.01
%
$
371,273
$
7,574
2.04
%
Loans, net of unearned income(2):
Taxable
1,807,547
95,770
5.30
%
1,764,315
85,515
4.85
%
Tax-exempt(1)
18,389
712
3.87
%
28,190
1,164
4.13
%
Total loans, net of unearned income
$
1,825,936
$
96,482
5.28
%
$
1,792,505
$
86,679
4.84
%
Interest-bearing deposits in other banks
$
162,165
$
8,682
5.35
%
$
126,623
$
6,776
5.35
%
Total interest-earning assets
$
2,242,901
$
110,292
4.92
%
$
2,290,401
$
101,029
4.41
%
Total non-interest earning assets
15,630
32,430
Total assets
$
2,258,531
$
2,322,831
Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity:
Interest-bearing deposits
NOW accounts
$
322,028
$
8,848
2.75
%
$
299,468
$
6,804
2.27
%
Money market accounts