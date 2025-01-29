RESTON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--John Marshall Bancorp, Inc. (Nasdaq: JMSB) (the "Company"), parent company of John Marshall Bank (the "Bank"), reported net income of $4.8 million ($0.33 per diluted common share) for the quarter ended December 31, 2024, compared to net income of $4.2 million ($0.30 per diluted common share) for the quarter ended September 30, 2024 and net income of $4.5 million ($0.32 per diluted common share) for the quarter ended December 31, 2023.

Selected Highlights

Significant Increase in Net Interest Income and Margin - For the three months ended December 31, 2024, the Company reported net interest income of $14.1 million, a $912 thousand or 27.5% annualized increase over the $13.2 million reported for the three months ended September 30, 2024. Net interest margin for the three months ended December 31, 2024 was 2.52%, a 22 basis points improvement when compared to the 2.30% net interest margin for the three months ended September 30, 2024 and a 40 basis points improvement when compared to the 2.12% net interest margin for the three months ended December 31, 2023. Net income increased 12.8% or 50.8% annualized when compared to the three months ended September 30, 2024.

Earnings Accelerating - Pre-tax pre-provision earnings (Non-GAAP) for the three months ended December 31, 2024 was $6.4 million, representing an increase of $1.3 million or 25.6% when compared to the three months ended December 31, 2023. The Federal Reserve initiated a series of fed funds rate reductions commencing mid-September 2024. Reported net income was $4.8 million for the three months ended December 31, 2024 compared to $4.2 million for the three months ended September 30, 2024 and $4.5 million for the three months ended December 31, 2023. Refer to "Explanation of Non-GAAP Measures" and the "Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Financial Measures" table for further details about financial measures used in this release that were determined by methods other than in accordance with GAAP.

Loan Growth - The Company's loan portfolio grew $29.6 million or 6.4% annualized during the fourth quarter 2024. The strength in the Company's loan pipeline continued during the fourth quarter with $118.6 million in new loan commitments, which represented a $52.5 million or 79.4% increase compared to the same period in 2023. New loan commitments represent loans closed, but not necessarily fully funded.

Excellent Asset Quality - As of December 31, 2024, the Company had no non-accrual loans and no other real estate owned assets ("OREO"). The Company had one loan that was 90 days past due and still accruing interest as of December 31, 2024. The loan paid off, in full, on January 7, 2025. As of the date of this release, the Bank had no non-performing loans, OREO or loans 30 or more days past due. Based upon our loan trial balance as of the date of this earnings release, the Company expects that there will be no loans 30 or more days past due as of January 31, 2025.

Robust Capitalization - Each of the Bank's regulatory capital ratios remained well in excess of the well-capitalized thresholds as of December 31, 2024.

Growing Book Value per Share - Book value per share increased from $17.07 as of September 30, 2024 to $17.28 as of December 31, 2024. For 2024, book value per share increased $1.03 or 6.3% from $16.25 as of December 31, 2023 to $17.28 as of December 31, 2024. When factoring in the $0.25 cash dividend per share paid in July 2024, the book value per share return was 7.9%.

Chris Bergstrom, President and Chief Executive Officer, commented, "In the fourth quarter, we continued to make excellent progress, increasing our net interest margin by 22 basis points. We increased loan balances $29.6 million in the fourth quarter. Our unfunded loan commitments continued to grow during the fourth quarter, and we expect these will be a significant component of our 2025 growth as the loans fund. Our capital levels are strong and well in excess of regulatory requirements for well-capitalized banks. Our balance sheet and the Company are well-positioned to pursue growth in 2025. As always, I want to thank our hardworking associates for their inspired efforts in advancing the interests of our customers and the Company."

Balance Sheet, Liquidity and Credit Quality

Total assets were $2.23 billion at December 31, 2024, $2.27 billion at September 30, 2024, and $2.24 billion at December 31, 2023. Total assets have decreased $39.4 million or 1.7% since September 30, 2024 and decreased $7.6 million or 0.3% since December 31, 2023.

Total loans, net of unearned income, increased $12.2 million or 0.7% to $1.87 billion at December 31, 2024, compared to $1.86 billion at December 31, 2023 and increased $29.6 million during the quarter ended December 31, 2024 or 6.4% annualized from $1.84 billion at September 30, 2024. The increase in loans was primarily attributable to growth in the investor real estate loan portfolio, partially offset by a decrease in the commercial owner-occupied real estate and construction & development loan portfolios. Refer to the Loan, Deposit and Borrowing table for further information.

The carrying value of the Company's fixed income securities portfolio was $222.3 million at December 31, 2024, $237.5 million at September 30, 2024 and $265.5 million at December 31, 2023. The decrease in carrying value of the Company's fixed income securities portfolio since December 31, 2023 was attributable to amortization of the portfolio. As of December 31, 2024, 95.5% of our bond portfolio carried the implied guarantee of the United States government or one of its agencies. At December 31, 2024, 62% of the fixed income portfolio was invested in amortizing bonds, which provides the Company with a source of steady cash flow. At December 31, 2024, the fixed income portfolio had an estimated weighted average life of 4.2 years. The available-for-sale portfolio comprised approximately 61% of the fixed income securities portfolio and had a weighted average life of 3.1 years at December 31, 2024. The held-to-maturity portfolio comprised approximately 39% of the fixed income securities portfolio and had a weighted average life of 6.0 years at December 31, 2024. The Company did not purchase or sell any fixed income securities during the three and twelve month periods ended December 31, 2024.

The Company's balance sheet remains highly liquid. The Company's liquidity position, defined as the sum of cash, unencumbered securities and available secured borrowing capacity, totaled $727.3 million as of December 31, 2024 compared to $639.0 million as of December 31, 2023 and represented 37.5% and 28.5% of total assets, respectively. In addition to available secured borrowing capacity, the Bank had available federal funds lines of $110.0 million at December 31, 2024.

Total deposits were $1.89 billion at December 31, 2024, $1.94 billion at September 30, 2024 and $1.91 billion at December 31, 2023. During the quarter, total deposits decreased $43.7 million or 2.3% when compared to September 30, 2024. Deposits decreased $14.2 million or 0.7% when compared to December 31, 2023. The Bank reduced costlier deposits (certificates of deposit, Qwickrate CDs, IntraFi CDs, and brokered CDs) by $125.5 million since December 31, 2023. As further detailed in the tables included in this release, core funding sources have increased $39.2 million and wholesale funding sources have decreased $61.3 million since December 31, 2023. As of December 31, 2024, the Company had $659.2 million of deposits that were not insured or not collateralized compared to $634.1 million at December 31, 2023.

On September 3, 2024, the Company paid off its $77.0 million Bank Term Funding Program ("BTFP") advance and concurrently secured three Federal Home Loan Bank ("FHLB") advances totaling $56.0 million. The FHLB advances have a weighted average fixed interest rate of 4.01% compared to 4.76% for the retired BTFP advance. Total borrowings as of December 31, 2024 consisted of subordinated debt totaling $24.8 million and the FHLB advances.

Shareholders' equity increased $16.7 million or 7.3% to $246.6 million at December 31, 2024 compared to $229.9 million at December 31, 2023. Book value per share was $17.28 as of December 31, 2024 compared to $16.25 as of December 31, 2023, an increase of 6.3%. The year-over-year change in book value per share was primarily due to the Company's earnings over the previous twelve months and a decrease in accumulated other comprehensive loss. This increase was partially offset by increased cash dividends paid and increased share count from shareholder option exercises and restricted share award issuances. The decrease in accumulated other comprehensive loss was attributable to decreases in unrealized losses on our available-for-sale investment portfolio due to market value increases.

The Bank's capital ratios remained well above regulatory thresholds for well-capitalized banks. As of December 31, 2024, the Bank's total risk-based capital ratio was 16.2%, compared to 15.7% at December 31, 2023. As outlined below, the Bank would continue to remain well above regulatory thresholds for well-capitalized banks at December 31, 2024 in the hypothetical scenario where the entire bond portfolio was sold at fair market value and any losses realized (Non-GAAP). Refer to "Explanation of Non-GAAP Measures" and the "Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Financial Measures" table for further details about financial measures used in this release that were determined by methods other than in accordance with GAAP.

Bank Regulatory Capital Ratios (As Reported) Well-Capitalized Threshold December 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 Total risk-based capital ratio 10.0 % 16.2 % 15.7 % Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio 8.0 % 15.2 % 14.7 % Common equity tier 1 ratio 6.5 % 15.2 % 14.7 % Leverage ratio 5.0 % 12.4 % 11.6 %

Adjusted Bank Regulatory Capital Ratios (Hypothetical Scenario of Selling All Bonds at Fair Market Value - Non-GAAP) Well-Capitalized Threshold December 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 Adjusted total risk-based capital ratio 10.0 % 15.3 % 14.7 % Adjusted tier 1 risk-based capital ratio 8.0 % 14.2 % 13.5 % Adjusted common equity tier 1 ratio 6.5 % 14.2 % 13.5 % Adjusted leverage ratio 5.0 % 11.5 % 10.6 %

As of December 31, 2024, the Company had no non-accrual loans and no OREO. The Company experienced net recoveries of $2 thousand during the twelve months ended December 31, 2024. The Company had one loan that was 90 days past due and still accruing interest as of December 31, 2024. The loan paid off, in full, on January 7, 2025. As of the date of this release, the Bank had no non-performing loans, OREO or loans 30 or more days past due. Based upon our loan trial balance as of the date of this earnings release, the Company expects that there will be no loans 30 or more days past due as of January 31, 2025.

At December 31, 2024, the allowance for loan credit losses was $18.7 million or 1.00% of outstanding loans, net of unearned income, compared to $19.5 million or 1.05% of outstanding loans, net of unearned income, at December 31, 2023. The decrease in the allowance as a percentage of outstanding loans, net of unearned income, resulted from changes in the Company's loss driver analysis and assumptions, changes in the composition of the loan portfolio, improved economic forecasts used in the quantitative portion of the model and considerations of qualitative factors combined with the continued strong credit performance of our loan portfolio segments.

At December 31, 2024, the allowance for credit losses on unfunded loan commitments was $1.1 million compared to $0.6 million at December 31, 2023. The increase in the allowance for credit losses on unfunded loan commitments was primarily the result of increases in unfunded loan commitments.

The Company did not have an allowance for credit losses on held-to-maturity securities as of December 31, 2024 or December 31, 2023. As of December 31, 2024, 93.4% of our held-to-maturity portfolio carried the implied guarantee of the United States Government or one of its agencies.

The Company's owner occupied and non-owner occupied CRE portfolios continue to be of sound credit quality. The following table provides a detailed breakout of the two aforementioned segments as of December 31, 2024, demonstrating their strong debt-service-coverage and loan-to-value ratios.

Commercial Real Estate Owner Occupied Non-owner Occupied Asset Class Weighted

Average Loan-to-Value(1) Weighted

Average Debt

Service

Coverage

Ratio(2) Number of Total Loans Principal

Balance(3)

(Dollars in thousands) Weighted

Average Loan-to-Value(1) Weighted

Average Debt

Service

Coverage

Ratio(2) Number of Total Loans Principal

Balance(3)

(Dollars in thousands) Warehouse & Industrial 49.8 % 3.5 x 53 $ 66,679 50.1 % 2.6 x 45 $ 115,497 Office 57.6 % 3.7 x 137 83,161 47.7 % 2.0 x 56 111,788 Retail 57.1 % 3.5 x 40 69,597 64.3 % 1.9 x 146 455,534 Church 27.7 % 2.6 x 18 30,918 - - - - - - - - Hotel/Motel - - - - - - - - 59.7 % 1.6 x 9 52,429 Other(4) 40.5 % 3.6 x 37 78,666 53.2 % 1.9 x 8 21,925 Total 285 $ 329,021 264 $ 757,173

__________________________ (1) Loan-to-value is determined at origination date and is divided by principal balance as of December 31, 2024. (2) The debt service coverage ratio ("DSCR") is calculated from the primary source of repayment for the loan. Owner occupied DSCR's are derived from cash flows from the owner occupant's business, property and their guarantors, while non-owner occupied DSCR's are derived from the net operating income of the property. (3) Principal balance excludes deferred fees or costs. (4) Other asset class is primarily comprised of schools, daycares and country clubs.

Income Statement Review

Quarterly Results

The Company reported net income of $4.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2024, an increase of $274 thousand or 6.1% when compared to the fourth quarter of 2023.

Net interest income for the fourth quarter of 2024 increased $2.0 million or 17.0% compared to the fourth quarter of 2023, driven primarily by the increase in yield on interest-earning assets, the increase in non-interest bearing deposit balances, and the decrease in interest-bearing deposit balances. The annualized net interest margin and tax-equivalent net interest margin (Non-GAAP) for the three months ended December 31, 2024 were both 2.52%, as compared to 2.11% and 2.12%, respectively, for the same period in the prior year. The increase in net interest margin was primarily due to the increase in yields on the Company's interest-earning assets coupled with a decrease in cost of interest-bearing liabilities.

The yield on interest earning assets was 5.01% for the fourth quarter of 2024 compared to 4.68% for the same period in 2023. The increase in yield on interest earning assets was primarily due to higher yields on the Company's loan portfolio as a result of repricing of assets subsequent to the fourth quarter of 2023 and certain prepayment penalties. The cost of interest-bearing liabilities was 3.62% for the fourth quarter of 2024 compared to 3.64% for the same quarter in the prior year. The decrease in the cost of interest-bearing liabilities was primarily due to the decrease in the cost of interest-bearing deposits.

The Company recorded a $298 thousand provision for credit losses for the fourth quarter of 2024 compared to a release of provision for credit losses of $781 thousand for the fourth quarter of 2023. The provision for credit losses during the fourth quarter of 2024 was primarily a result of growth in the loan portfolio of $29.6 million during the quarter.

Non-interest income was $281 thousand for the fourth quarter of 2024 compared to $624 thousand for the fourth quarter of 2023. The decrease in non-interest income of $343 thousand was primarily attributable to a decrease of $267 thousand due to unfavorable mark-to-market adjustments on investments related to the Company's nonqualified deferred compensation plan ("NQDC") and a $70 thousand decrease in gains recorded on the sale of the guaranteed portion of SBA 7(a) loans due to decreased sale activity.

Non-interest expense increased $391 thousand or 5.2% during the fourth quarter of 2024 compared to the fourth quarter of 2023. The increase was primarily due to increases in salary and employee benefit expense and other expense, partially offset by lower occupancy expense. The increase was also attributable to franchise tax fees, professional fees, marketing fees and data processing expense. The increase in professional fees was due to increased contract costs and services. The increase in data processing fees was primarily due to contractual increases and volume-based activity. The decrease in occupancy expense was due to renegotiating an office lease. The Company continues to analyze cost savings opportunities on existing leases and material contracts.

For the three months ended December 31, 2024, annualized non-interest expense to average assets was 1.41% compared to 1.31% for the three months ended December 31 2023. The increase was primarily due to lower average assets when comparing the two periods.

For the three months ended December 31, 2024, the annualized efficiency ratio was 55.4% compared to 59.7% for the three months ended December 31, 2023. The decrease was primarily due to an increase in net interest income.

Year-End Results

The Company reported net income of $17.1 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2024, an increase of $12.0 million when compared to net income of $5.2 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2023. This increase was primarily attributable to the previously disclosed restructuring of the Company's securities portfolio and surrender of bank owned life insurance ("BOLI") in July 2023, which resulted in a non-recurring, after tax loss of $14.6 million (the "Restructuring"). Core net income (Non-GAAP), which excludes the impact of the Restructuring, was $19.8 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2023.

Net interest income for the twelve months ended December 31, 2024 increased $0.6 million or 1.1% compared to the same period of 2023, driven primarily by the increase in yield of interest-bearing assets outpacing the increase in cost on interest-earning liabilities. The yield on interest earning assets was 4.92% for the twelve months ended December 31, 2024 compared to 4.41% for the same period in 2023. The increase in yield on interest earning assets was primarily due to higher yields on the Company's loans and interest-bearing deposits in banks as a result of elevated interest rates and repricing of assets subsequent to the fourth quarter of 2023. The cost of interest-bearing liabilities was 3.78% for the twelve months ended December 31, 2024 compared to 3.08% for the twelve months ended December 31, 2023. The increase in the cost of interest-bearing liabilities was primarily due to a 71 basis points increase in the cost of interest-bearing deposits as a result of the repricing of the Company's time deposits coupled with an increase in rates offered on money market, NOW and savings deposit accounts since the fourth quarter of 2023. The annualized net interest margin and tax-equivalent net interest margin (Non-GAAP) for the twelve month ended December 31, 2024 were both 2.28%, as compared to 2.20% and 2.21%, respectively, for the same period in the prior year. The increase in net interest margin was primarily due to the increase in yields on the Company's interest-earning assets outpacing the increase in cost of interest-bearing deposits.

The Company recorded a $0.4 million release of provision for credit losses for the twelve months ended December 31, 2024 compared to $3.3 million release of provision for credit losses for the twelve months ended December 31, 2023. The release of provision for credit losses during the twelve months ended December 31, 2024 was primarily a result of changes in the composition and volume of the loan portfolio, improved economic forecasts used in the quantitative portion of the model and considerations of qualitative factors combined with the continued strong credit performance of our loan portfolio segments.

Non-interest income was $2.3 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2024 compared to a loss of $14.9 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2023. Core non-interest income (Non-GAAP), defined as reported non-interest income excluding the impact of the Restructuring, was $2.2 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2023.

Non-interest expense increased $994 thousand or 3.2% during the twelve months ended December 31, 2024 compared to the same period in 2023. As previously disclosed, the increase was primarily due to the non-recurring $322 thousand reversal of a litigation reserve during the third quarter of 2023 and non-recurring expenses totaling $138 thousand incurred during the first quarter of 2024. The first quarter 2024 non-recurring expenses were incurred in connection with a strategic opportunity that was explored and ultimately did not materialize. Excluding the effects of the $322 thousand reversal in 2023 and non-recurring expenses totaling $138 thousand incurred during 2024, adjusted non-interest expense increased $535 thousand or 1.6% during the twelve months ended December 31, 2024 when compared to the twelve months ended December 31, 2023. The increase was also due to increases in professional fees and data processing expense, partially offset by lower salaries and employee benefit expense. The increase in professional fees was due to increased contract costs and services. The increase in data processing fees was primarily due to contractual increases and volume based activity. The decrease in salaries and employee benefits was due to lower incentive accruals and higher direct loan origination costs when compared to the same period of the prior year, partially offset by higher deferred compensation expense as a result of mark-to-market fluctuations on the Company's NQDC.

For the twelve months ended December 31, 2024, annualized non-interest expense to average assets was 1.41% compared to 1.33% for the twelve months ended December 31, 2023. The increase was primarily due to higher reported non-interest expense of $994 thousand and lower average assets when comparing the two periods.

For the twelve months ended December 31, 2024, the annualized efficiency ratio was 59.7% compared to 86.7% for the twelve months ended December 31, 2023. The decrease was primarily due to the previously disclosed Restructuring in July 2023. The annualized core efficiency ratio (Non-GAAP) was 59.7% for the twelve months ended December 31, 2024, compared to 58.5% for the twelve months ended December 31, 2023. The increase in core efficiency ratio was primarily due to a decrease in net interest income.

Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This release contains financial information determined by methods other than in accordance with GAAP. Management believes that the supplemental Non-GAAP information provides a better comparison of period-to-period operating performance and the impact of non-recurring expenses and unrealized losses in the Company's bond portfolio on the Bank's regulatory capital ratios. Additionally, the Company believes this information is utilized by regulators and market analysts to evaluate a company's financial condition and therefore, such information is useful to investors. Non-GAAP measures used in this release consist of the following:

Tax-equivalent net interest margin reflects adjustments for differences in tax treatment of interest income sources;

Adjusted Bank regulatory capital ratios in the hypothetical scenario where the entire bond portfolio was sold at fair market value and any losses realized;

Pre-tax, pre-provision earnings excludes income tax expense and the provision for (recovery of) credit losses; and

Core non-interest income, income before taxes, income tax expense, net income, earnings per share (basic and diluted), return on average assets (annualized), return on average equity (annualized), non-interest income as a percentage of average assets (annualized) and efficiency ratio excluding the impact of losses recognized in July 2023 on the sale of available-for-sale securities and taxes paid on the early surrender of BOLI policies in the Restructuring.

These disclosures should not be viewed as a substitute for, or more important than, financial results in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to Non-GAAP performance measures which may be presented by other companies. Please refer to the Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Financial Measures table and Average Balance Sheets, Interest and Rates tables for the respective periods for a reconciliation of these Non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measure.

About John Marshall Bancorp, Inc.

John Marshall Bancorp, Inc. is the bank holding company for John Marshall Bank. The Bank is headquartered in Reston, Virginia with eight full-service branches located in Alexandria, Arlington, Loudoun, Prince William, Reston, and Tysons, Virginia, as well as Rockville, Maryland, and Washington, D.C. The Bank is dedicated to providing exceptional value, personalized service and convenience to local businesses and professionals in the Washington, D.C. Metropolitan area. The Bank offers a comprehensive line of sophisticated banking products and services that rival those of the largest banks along with experienced staff to help achieve customers' financial goals. Dedicated relationship managers serve as direct points-of-contact, providing subject matter expertise in a variety of niche industries including charter and private schools, government contractors, health services, nonprofits and associations, professional services, property management companies and title companies. Learn more at www.johnmarshallbank.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

John Marshall Bancorp, Inc. Financial Highlights (Unaudited) (Dollar amounts in thousands, except per share data) At or For the Three Months Ended At or For the Twelve Months Ended December 31, December 31, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Selected Balance Sheet Data Cash and cash equivalents $ 122,469 $ 99,005 $ 122,469 $ 99,005 Total investment securities 232,732 273,302 232,732 273,302 Loans, net of unearned income 1,872,173 1,859,967 1,872,173 1,859,967 Allowance for loan credit losses 18,715 19,543 18,715 19,543 Total assets 2,234,947 2,242,549 2,234,947 2,242,549 Non-interest bearing demand deposits 433,288 411,374 433,288 411,374 Interest bearing deposits 1,459,127 1,495,226 1,459,127 1,495,226 Total deposits 1,892,415 1,906,600 1,892,415 1,906,600 Federal funds purchased - - 10,000 - - 10,000 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 56,000 - - 56,000 - Federal Reserve Bank borrowings - - 54,000 - - 54,000 Shareholders' equity 246,614 229,914 246,614 229,914 Summary Results of Operations Interest income $ 27,995 $ 26,598 $ 110,133 $ 100,770 Interest expense 13,929 14,571 59,086 50,286 Net interest income 14,066 12,027 51,047 50,484 Provision for (recovery of) credit losses 298 (781) (370) (3,252) Net interest income after provision for (recovery of) credit losses 13,768 12,808 51,417 53,736 Non-interest income (loss) 281 624 2,271 (14,940) Core non-interest income(1) 281 624 2,271 2,174 Non-interest expense 7,945 7,554 31,809 30,815 Income before income taxes 6,104 5,878 21,879 7,981 Core income before income taxes(1) 6,104 5,878 21,879 25,095 Net income 4,776 4,502 17,121 5,158 Core net income(1) 4,776 4,502 17,121 19,779 Per Share Data and Shares Outstanding Earnings per share - basic $ 0.34 $ 0.32 $ 1.20 $ 0.36 Core earnings per share - basic(1) $ 0.34 $ 0.32 $ 1.20 $ 1.40 Earnings per share - diluted $ 0.33 $ 0.32 $ 1.20 $ 0.36 Core earnings per share - diluted(1) $ 0.33 $ 0.32 $ 1.20 $ 1.39 Book value per share $ 17.28 $ 16.25 $ 17.28 $ 16.25 Weighted average common shares (basic) 14,196,309 14,082,762 14,172,166 14,115,492 Weighted average common shares (diluted) 14,224,287 14,145,607 14,206,109 14,185,760 Common shares outstanding at end of period 14,269,469 14,148,533 14,269,469 14,148,533 Performance Ratios Return on average assets (annualized) 0.85 % 0.78 % 0.76 % 0.22 % Core return on average assets (annualized)(1) 0.85 % 0.78 % 0.76 % 0.85 % Return on average equity (annualized) 7.71 % 7.91 % 7.16 % 2.32 % Core return on average equity (annualized)(1) 7.71 % 7.91 % 7.16 % 8.91 % Net interest margin 2.52 % 2.12 % 2.28 % 2.20 % Tax-equivalent net interest margin (Non-GAAP) 2.52 % 2.12 % 2.28 % 2.21 % Non-interest income (loss) as a percentage of average assets (annualized) 0.05 % 0.11 % 0.10 % (0.64) % Core non-interest income as a percentage of average assets (annualized)(1) 0.05 % 0.11 % 0.10 % 0.09 % Non-interest expense to average assets (annualized) 1.41 % 1.31 % 1.41 % 1.33 % Efficiency ratio 55.4 % 59.7 % 59.7 % 86.7 % Core efficiency ratio(1) 55.4 % 59.7 % 59.7 % 58.5 % Asset Quality Non-performing assets to total assets 0.45 % - - % 0.45 % - - % Non-performing loans to total loans 0.53 % - - % 0.53 % - - % Allowance for loan credit losses to non-performing loans N/M N/M N/M N/M Allowance for loan credit losses to total loans 1.00 % 1.05 % 1.00 % 1.05 % Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans (annualized) 0.00 % 0.00 % 0.00 % 0.00 % Loans 30-89 days past due and accruing interest $ - - $ - - $ - - $ - - 90 days past due and still accruing interest 9,978 - - 9,978 - - Non-accrual loans - - - - - - - - Other real estate owned - - - - - - - - Non-performing assets (2) 9,978 - - 9,978 - - Capital Ratios (Bank Level) Equity / assets 11.9 % 11.1 % 11.9 % 11.1 % Total risk-based capital ratio 16.2 % 15.7 % 16.2 % 15.7 % Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio 15.2 % 14.7 % 15.2 % 14.7 % Common equity tier 1 ratio 15.2 % 14.7 % 15.2 % 14.7 % Leverage ratio 12.4 % 11.6 % 12.4 % 11.6 % Other Information Number of full time equivalent employees 132 134 132 134 # Full service branch offices 8 8 8 8

__________________________ (1) Non-GAAP financial measure. Refer to "Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for further details. (2) Non-performing assets consist of non-accrual loans, loans 90 days or more past due and still accruing interest and other real estate owned.

John Marshall Bancorp, Inc. Consolidated Balance Sheets (Dollar amounts in thousands, except per share data) % Change December 31, September 30, December 31, Last Three Year Over 2024 2024 2023 Months Year Assets (Unaudited) (Unaudited) * Cash and due from banks $ 5,945 $ 8,164 $ 7,424 (27.2 )% (19.9 )% Interest-bearing deposits in banks 116,524 169,063 91,581 (31.1 )% 27.2 % Securities available-for-sale, at fair value 130,257 144,649 169,993 (9.9 )% (23.4 )% Securities held-to-maturity at amortized cost, fair value of $76,270, $79,731, and $79,532 at 12/31/2024, 09/30/2024, and 12/31/2023, respectively. 92,009 92,863 95,505 (0.9 )% (3.7 )% Restricted securities, at cost 7,634 7,630 5,012 0.1 % 52.3 % Equity securities, at fair value 2,832 2,698 2,792 5.0 % 1.4 % Loans, net of unearned income 1,872,173 1,842,598 1,859,967 1.6 % 0.7 % Allowance for loan credit losses (18,715 ) (18,481 ) (19,543 ) 1.3 % (4.2 )% Net loans 1,853,458 1,824,117 1,840,424 1.6 % 0.7 % Bank premises and equipment, net 1,318 1,179 1,281 11.8 % 2.9 % Accrued interest receivable 5,996 5,657 6,110 6.0 % (1.9 )% Right of use assets 5,013 3,824 4,176 31.1 % 20.0 % Other assets 13,961 14,519 18,251 (3.8 )% (23.5 )% Total assets $ 2,234,947 $ 2,274,363 $ 2,242,549 (1.7 )% (0.3 )% Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Liabilities Deposits: Non-interest bearing demand deposits $ 433,288 $ 472,422 $ 411,374 (8.3 )% 5.3 % Interest-bearing demand deposits 705,097 685,385 607,971 2.9 % 16.0 % Savings deposits 44,367 43,779 52,061 1.3 % (14.8 )% Time deposits 709,663 734,564 835,194 (3.4 )% (15.0 )% Total deposits 1,892,415 1,936,150 1,906,600 (2.3 )% (0.7 )% Federal funds purchased - - - - 10,000 N/M % (100.0 )% Federal Home Loan Bank advances 56,000 56,000 - - - - % N/M Federal Reserve Bank borrowings - - - - 54,000 N/M % (100.0 )% Subordinated debt, net 24,791 24,770 24,708 0.1 % 0.3 % Accrued interest payable 2,394 2,304 4,559 3.9 % (47.5 )% Lease liabilities 5,369 4,090 4,446 31.3 % 20.8 % Other liabilities 7,364 7,931 8,322 (7.1 )% (11.5 )% Total liabilities 1,988,333 2,031,245 2,012,635 (2.1 )% (1.2 )% Shareholders' Equity Preferred stock, par value $0.01 per share; authorized 1,000,000 shares; none issued - - - - - - N/M N/M Common stock, nonvoting, par value $0.01 per share; authorized 1,000,000 shares; none issued - - - - - - N/M N/M Common stock, voting, par value $0.01 per share; authorized 30,000,000 shares; issued and outstanding, 14,269,469 at 12/31/24 including 54,388 unvested shares, issued and outstanding, 14,238,677 at 9/30/2024 including 45,753 unvested shares, and issued and outstanding, 14,148,533 at 12/31/2023 including 47,318 unvested shares 142 142 141 - - % 0.7 % Additional paid-in capital 97,173 97,017 95,636 0.2 % 1.6 % Retained earnings 159,951 155,174 146,388 3.1 % 9.3 % Accumulated other comprehensive loss (10,652 ) (9,215 ) (12,251 ) 15.6 % (13.1 )% Total shareholders' equity 246,614 243,118 229,914 1.4 % 7.3 % Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 2,234,947 $ 2,274,363 $ 2,242,549 (1.7 )% (0.3 )% * Derived from audited consolidated financial statements.

John Marshall Bancorp, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Income (Dollar amounts in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31 December 31 2024 2023 % Change 2024 2023 % Change (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Interest and Dividend Income Interest and fees on loans $ 25,044 $ 23,080 8.5 % $ 96,332 $ 86,435 11.5 % Interest on investment securities, taxable 1,091 1,310 (16.7 )% 4,692 7,206 (34.9 )% Interest on investment securities, tax-exempt 9 9 0.0 % 36 53 (32.1 )% Dividends 128 78 64.1 % 391 300 30.3 % Interest on deposits in other banks 1,723 2,121 (18.8 )% 8,682 6,776 28.1 % Total interest and dividend income 27,995 26,598 5.3 % 110,133 100,770 9.3 % Interest Expense Deposits 13,008 13,577 (4.2 )% 54,492 47,168 15.5 % Federal funds purchased - - 5 (100.0 )% 2 15 (86.7 )% Federal Home Loan Bank advances 572 - - N/M 745 67 N/M Federal Reserve Bank borrowings - - 640 (100.0 )% 2,451 1,640 49.5 % Subordinated debt 349 349 -- % 1,396 1,396 -- % Total interest expense 13,929 14,571 (4.4 )% 59,086 50,286 17.5 % Net interest income 14,066 12,027 17.0 % 51,047 50,484 1.1 % Provision for (recovery of) Credit Losses 298 (781 ) (138.2 )% (370 ) (3,252 ) (88.6 )% Net interest income after provision for (recovery of) credit losses 13,768 12,808 7.5 % 51,417 53,736 (4.3 )% Non-interest Income Service charges on deposit accounts 89 91 (2.2 )% 349 330 5.8 % Bank owned life insurance - - - - - - - - 224 N/M Other service charges and fees 181 161 12.4 % 655 838 (21.8 )% Losses on sale of available-for-sale securities - - - - - - % - - (17,316 ) N/M Insurance commissions 59 76 (22.4 )% 416 386 7.8 % Gain on sale of government guaranteed loans 11 81 (86.4 )% 520 131 N/M Non-qualified deferred compensation plan asset gains (loss), net (62 ) 205 (130.2 )% 236 317 (25.6 )% Other income 3 10 (70.0 )% 95 150 (36.7 )% Total non-interest income (loss) 281 624 (55.0 )% 2,271 (14,940 ) (115.2 ) Non-interest Expenses Salaries and employee benefits 4,658 4,507 3.4 % 19,240 19,436 (1.0 )% Occupancy expense of premises 417 448 (6.9 )% 1,760 1,811 (2.8 )% Furniture and equipment expenses 319 296 7.8 % 1,220 1,178 3.6 % Other expenses 2,551 2,303 10.8 % 9,589 8,390 14.3 % Total non-interest expenses 7,945 7,554 5.2 % 31,809 30,815 3.2 % Income before income taxes 6,104 5,878 3.8 % 21,879 7,981 174.1 % Income Tax Expense 1,328 1,376 (3.5 )% 4,758 2,823 68.5 % Net income $ 4,776 $ 4,502 6.1 % $ 17,121 $ 5,158 231.9 % Earnings Per Share Basic $ 0.34 $ 0.32 6.3 % $ 1.20 $ 0.36 233.3 % Diluted $ 0.33 $ 0.32 3.1 % $ 1.20 $ 0.36 233.3 %

John Marshall Bancorp, Inc. Historical Trends - Quarterly Financial Data (Unaudited) (Dollar amounts in thousands, except per share data) 2024 2023 December 31 September 30 June 30 March 31 December 31 September 30 June 30 March 31 Profitability for the Quarter: Interest income $ 27,995 $ 28,428 $ 26,791 $ 26,919 $ 26,598 $ 26,263 $ 24,455 $ 23,453 Interest expense 13,929 15,272 14,710 15,175 14,571 14,284 12,446 8,984 Net interest income 14,066 13,156 12,081 11,744 12,027 11,979 12,009 14,469 Provision for (recovery of) credit losses 298 400 (292 ) (776 ) (781 ) (829 ) (868 ) (774 ) Non-interest income (loss) 281 617 555 818 624 (16,815 ) 685 566 Non-interest expenses 7,945 8,031 7,909 7,924 7,554 7,660 7,831 7,770 Income (loss) before income taxes 6,104 5,342 5,019 5,414 5,878 (11,667 ) 5,731 8,039 Income tax expense (benefit) 1,328 1,107 1,114 1,210 1,376 (1,530 ) 1,241 1,735 Net income (loss) $ 4,776 $ 4,235 $ 3,905 $ 4,204 $ 4,502 $ (10,137 ) $ 4,490 $ 6,304 Financial Performance: Return on average assets (annualized) 0.85 % 0.73 % 0.70 % 0.75 % 0.78 % (1.73 )% 0.77 % 1.10 % Return on average equity (annualized) 7.71 % 7.00 % 6.68 % 7.23 % 7.91 % (18.24 )% 8.13 % 11.83 % Net interest margin 2.52 % 2.30 % 2.19 % 2.10 % 2.11 % 2.07 % 2.09 % 2.56 % Tax-equivalent net interest margin (Non-GAAP) 2.52 % 2.30 % 2.19 % 2.11 % 2.12 % 2.08 % 2.10 % 2.57 % Non-interest income (loss) as a percentage of average assets (annualized) 0.05 % 0.11 % 0.10 % 0.15 % 0.11 % (2.86 )% 0.12 % 0.10 % Non-interest expense to average assets (annualized) 1.41 % 1.39 % 1.42 % 1.41 % 1.31 % 1.30 % 1.34 % 1.35 % Efficiency ratio 55.4 % 58.3 % 62.6 % 63.1 % 59.7 % (158.4 )% 61.7 % 51.7 % Per Share Data: Earnings (loss) per share - basic $ 0.34 $ 0.30 $ 0.27 $ 0.30 $ 0.32 $ (0.72 ) $ 0.32 $ 0.45 Earnings (loss) per share - diluted $ 0.33 $ 0.30 $ 0.27 $ 0.30 $ 0.32 $ (0.72 ) $ 0.32 $ 0.44 Book value per share $ 17.28 $ 17.07 $ 16.54 $ 16.51 $ 16.25 $ 15.61 $ 15.50 $ 15.63 Dividends declared per share $ - - $ - - $ 0.25 $ - - $ - - $ - - $ 0.22 $ - - Weighted average common shares (basic) 14,196,309 14,187,691 14,173,245 14,130,986 14,082,762 14,080,026 14,077,658 14,067,047 Weighted average common shares (diluted) 14,224,287 14,214,586 14,200,171 14,181,254 14,145,607 14,080,026 14,143,253 14,156,724 Common shares outstanding at end of period 14,269,469 14,238,677 14,229,853 14,209,606 14,148,533 14,126,084 14,126,138 14,125,208 Non-interest Income: Service charges on deposit accounts $ 89 $ 84 $ 88 $ 88 $ 91 $ 85 $ 82 $ 72 Bank owned life insurance - - - - - - - - - - 23 101 100 Other service charges and fees 181 160 165 149 161 160 314 203 Losses on sale of available-for-sale securities - - - - - - - - - - (17,114 ) - - (202 ) Insurance commissions 59 64 40 252 76 54 50 206 Gain on sale of government guaranteed loans 11 160 216 133 81 27 23 - - Non-qualified deferred compensation plan asset gains (losses), net (62 ) 139 35 124 205 (60 ) 83 89 Other income 3 10 11 72 10 10 32 98 Total non-interest income (loss) $ 281 $ 617 $ 555 $ 818 $ 624 $ (16,815 ) $ 685 $ 566 Non-interest Expenses: Salaries and employee benefits $ 4,658 $ 4,897 $ 4,875 $ 4,810 $ 4,507 $ 5,052 $ 4,965 $ 4,912 Occupancy expense of premises 417 444 448 451 448 445 448 470 Furniture and equipment expenses 319 304 301 297 296 282 304 296 Other expenses 2,551 2,386 2,285 2,366 2,303 1,881 2,114 2,092 Total non-interest expenses $ 7,945 $ 8,031 $ 7,909 $ 7,924 $ 7,554 $ 7,660 $ 7,831 $ 7,770 Balance Sheets at Quarter End: Total loans, net of unearned income $ 1,872,173 $ 1,842,598 $ 1,827,187 $ 1,825,931 $ 1,859,967 $ 1,820,132 $ 1,769,801 $ 1,771,272 Allowance for loan credit losses (18,715 ) (18,481 ) (18,433 ) (18,671 ) (19,543 ) (20,036 ) (20,629 ) (21,619 ) Investment securities 232,732 247,840 249,582 261,341 273,302 272,881 429,954 445,785 Interest-earning assets 2,221,429 2,259,501 2,249,350 2,234,592 2,224,850 2,278,027 2,315,368 2,312,404 Total assets 2,234,947 2,274,363 2,269,757 2,251,837 2,242,549 2,298,202 2,364,250 2,351,307 Total deposits 1,892,415 1,936,150 1,912,840 1,900,990 1,906,600 1,981,623 2,046,309 2,088,642 Total interest-bearing liabilities 1,539,918 1,544,498 1,577,420 1,598,050 1,583,934 1,622,430 1,691,044 1,665,837 Total shareholders' equity 246,614 243,118 235,346 234,550 229,914 220,567 218,970 220,823 Quarterly Average Balance Sheets: Total loans, net of unearned income $ 1,838,526 $ 1,818,472 $ 1,810,722 $ 1,835,966 $ 1,837,855 $ 1,790,720 $ 1,767,831 $ 1,772,922 Investment securities 243,329 249,354 255,940 270,760 273,264 310,407 441,778 463,254 Interest-earning assets 2,223,725 2,277,427 2,222,658 2,247,620 2,260,356 2,301,642 2,305,050 2,295,677 Total assets 2,238,062 2,292,385 2,239,261 2,264,544 2,280,060 2,331,403 2,344,712 2,334,695 Total deposits 1,893,976 1,939,601 1,883,010 1,914,173 1,956,039 2,012,934 2,051,702 2,066,139 Total interest-bearing liabilities 1,532,452 1,573,631 1,551,953 1,600,197 1,587,179 1,660,980 1,667,597 1,621,131 Total shareholders' equity 246,525 240,609 235,136 233,952 225,718 220,473 221,608 220,282 Financial Measures: Average equity to average assets 11.0 % 10.5 % 10.5 % 10.3 % 9.9 % 9.5 % 9.5 % 9.4 % Investment securities to earning assets 10.5 % 11.0 % 11.1 % 11.7 % 12.3 % 12.0 % 18.6 % 19.3 % Loans to earning assets 84.3 % 81.5 % 81.2 % 81.7 % 83.6 % 79.9 % 76.4 % 76.6 % Loans to assets 83.8 % 81.0 % 80.5 % 81.1 % 82.9 % 79.2 % 74.9 % 75.3 % Loans to deposits 98.9 % 95.2 % 95.5 % 96.1 % 97.6 % 91.9 % 86.5 % 84.8 % Capital Ratios (Bank Level): Equity / assets 11.9 % 11.6 % 11.4 % 11.3 % 11.1 % 10.6 % 10.2 % 10.3 % Total risk-based capital ratio 16.2 % 16.3 % 16.4 % 16.1 % 15.7 % 15.7 % 16.1 % 16.1 % Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio 15.2 % 15.3 % 15.4 % 15.1 % 14.7 % 14.6 % 15.0 % 14.9 % Common equity tier 1 ratio 15.2 % 15.3 % 15.4 % 15.1 % 14.7 % 14.6 % 15.0 % 14.9 % Leverage ratio 12.4 % 11.9 % 12.2 % 11.8 % 11.6 % 11.3 % 11.6 % 11.5 %

John Marshall Bancorp, Inc. Loan, Deposit and Borrowing Detail (Unaudited) (Dollar amounts in thousands) 2024 2023 December 31 September 30 June 30 March 31 December 31 September 30 June 30 March 31 Loans $ Amount % of Total $ Amount % of Total $ Amount % of Total $ Amount % of Total $ Amount % of Total $ Amount % of Total $ Amount % of Total $ Amount % of Total Commercial business loans $ 47,612 2.5 % $ 39,741 2.2 % $ 41,806 2.3 % $ 42,779 2.3 % $ 45,073 2.4 % $ 37,793 2.1 % $ 40,156 2.3 % $ 41,204 2.3 % Commercial PPP loans 124 0.0 % 126 0.0 % 127 0.0 % 129 0.0 % 131 0.0 % 132 0.0 % 133 0.0 % 135 0.0 % Commercial owner-occupied real estate loans 329,222 17.6 % 343,906 18.7 % 349,644 19.2 % 356,335 19.6 % 360,102 19.4 % 363,017 20.0 % 360,859 20.4 % 363,495 20.6 % Total business loans 376,958 20.2 % 383,773 20.9 % 391,577 21.5 % 399,243 21.9 % 405,306 21.8 % 400,942 22.1 % 401,148 22.7 % 404,834 22.9 % Investor real estate loans 757,173 40.5 % 726,771 39.5 % 722,419 39.6 % 692,418 38.0 % 689,556 37.1 % 683,686 37.6 % 654,623 37.0 % 660,740 37.4 % Construction & development loans 164,988 8.8 % 161,466 8.8 % 138,744 7.6 % 151,476 8.3 % 180,922 9.8 % 179,570 9.9 % 179,656 10.2 % 179,606 10.2 % Multi-family loans 94,695 5.1 % 91,426 5.0 % 91,925 5.1 % 94,719 5.2 % 96,458 5.2 % 86,366 4.8 % 86,061 4.9 % 88,670 5.0 % Total commercial real estate loans 1,016,856 54.4 % 979,663 53.3 % 953,088 52.3 % 938,613 51.5 % 966,936 52.1 % 949,622 52.3 % 920,340 52.1 % 929,016 52.6 % Residential mortgage loans 472,932 25.3 % 473,787 25.8 % 476,764 26.2 % 482,254 26.5 % 482,182 26.1 % 464,509 25.7 % 443,305 25.2 % 433,076 24.5 % Consumer loans 906 0.1 % 877 0.0 % 876 0.0 % 772 0.0 % 560 0.0 % 467 0.0 % 646 0.0 % 324 0.0 % Total loans $ 1,867,652 100.0 % $ 1,838,100 100.0 % $ 1,822,305 100.0 % $ 1,820,882 100.0 % $ 1,854,984 100.0 % $ 1,815,540 100.0 % $ 1,765,439 100.0 % $ 1,767,250 100.0 % Less: Allowance for loan credit losses (18,715 ) (18,481 ) (18,433 ) (18,671 ) (19,543 ) (20,036 ) (20,629 ) (21,619 ) Net deferred loan costs (fees) 4,521 4,498 4,882 5,049 4,983 4,592 4,362 4,022 Net loans $ 1,853,458 $ 1,824,117 $ 1,808,754 $ 1,807,260 $ 1,840,424 $ 1,800,096 $ 1,749,172 $ 1,749,653 2024 2023 December 31 September 30 June 30 March 31 December 31 September 30 June 30 March 31 Deposits $ Amount % of Total $ Amount % of Total $ Amount % of Total $ Amount % of Total $ Amount % of Total $ Amount % of Total $ Amount % of Total $ Amount % of Total Non-interest bearing demand deposits $ 433,288 22.9 % $ 472,422 24.4 % $ 437,169 22.8 % $ 404,669 21.3 % $ 411,374 21.6 % $ 437,880 22.1 % $ 433,931 21.2 % $ 447,450 21.4 % Interest-bearing demand deposits: NOW accounts(1) 355,840 18.8 % 324,660 16.8 % 321,702 16.8 % 318,445 16.8 % 297,321 15.6 % 345,522 17.4 % 311,225 15.2 % 284,872 13.7 % Money market accounts(1) 349,257 18.5 % 360,725 18.6 % 346,249 18.1 % 326,135 17.1 % 310,650 16.3 % 330,297 16.6 % 341,413 16.7 % 392,962 18.8 % Savings accounts 44,367 2.3 % 43,779 2.3 % 45,884 2.4 % 50,664 2.7 % 52,061 2.8 % 57,408 3.0 % 68,013 3.4 % 81,150 3.9 % Certificates of deposit $250,000 or more 315,549 16.7 % 334,591 17.3 % 339,908 17.8 % 355,766 18.7 % 357,768 18.7 % 364,805 18.4 % 376,899 18.4 % 338,824 16.2 % Less than $250,000 83,060 4.4 % 86,932 4.5 % 91,258 4.8 % 99,694 5.2 % 101,567 5.3 % 103,600 5.2 % 105,956 5.2 % 94,429 4.5 % QwickRate® certificates of deposit 249 0.0 % 4,119 0.2 % 4,119 0.2 % 5,117 0.3 % 9,686 0.5 % 11,526 0.6 % 12,772 0.6 % 16,952 0.8 % IntraFi® certificates of deposit 34,288 1.8 % 32,801 1.7 % 32,922 1.7 % 34,443 1.8 % 45,748 2.4 % 41,659 2.1 % 49,729 2.4 % 53,178 2.5 % Brokered deposits 276,517 14.6 % 276,121 14.3 % 293,629 15.4 % 306,057 16.1 % 320,425 16.8 % 288,926 14.6 % 346,371 16.9 % 378,825 18.2 % Total deposits $ 1,892,415 100.0 % $ 1,936,150 100.0 % $ 1,912,840 100.0 % $ 1,900,990 100.0 % $ 1,906,600 100.0 % $ 1,981,623 100.0 % $ 2,046,309 100.0 % $ 2,088,642 100.0 % Borrowings Federal funds purchased $ - - 0.0 % $ - - 0.0 % $ - - 0.0 % $ - - 0.0 % $ 10,000 11.3 % $ - - 0.0 % $ - - 0.0 % $ - - 0.0 % Federal Home Loan Bank advances 56,000 69.3 % 56,000 69.3 % - - 0.0 % - - 0.0 % - - 0.0 % - - 0.0 % - - 0.0 % - - 0.0 % Federal Reserve Bank borrowings - - 0.0 % - - 0.0 % 77,000 75.7 % 77,000 75.7 % 54,000 60.9 % 54,000 68.6 % 54,000 68.6 % - - 0.0 % Subordinated debt, net 24,791 30.7 % 24,770 30.7 % 24,749 24.3 % 24,729 24.3 % 24,708 27.8 % 24,687 31.4 % 24,666 31.4 % 24,645 100.0 % Total borrowings $ 80,791 100.0 % $ 80,770 100.0 % $ 101,749 100.0 % $ 101,729 100.0 % $ 88,708 100.0 % $ 78,687 100.0 % $ 78,666 100.0 % $ 24,645 100.0 % Total deposits and borrowings $ 1,973,206 $ 2,016,920 $ 2,014,589 $ 2,002,719 $ 1,995,308 $ 2,060,310 $ 2,124,975 $ 2,113,287 Core customer funding sources (2) $ 1,615,649 82.9 % $ 1,655,910 83.1 % $ 1,615,092 81.2 % $ 1,589,816 80.4 % $ 1,576,489 80.0 % $ 1,681,171 82.6 % $ 1,687,166 80.3 % $ 1,692,865 81.1 % Wholesale funding sources (3) 332,766 17.1 % 336,240 16.9 % 374,748 18.8 % 388,174 19.6 % 394,111 20.0 % 354,452 17.4 % 413,143 19.7 % 395,777 18.9 % Total funding sources $ 1,948,415 100.0 % $ 1,992,150 100.0 % $ 1,989,840 100.0 % $ 1,977,990 100.0 % $ 1,970,600 100.0 % $ 2,035,623 100.0 % $ 2,100,309 100.0 % $ 2,088,642 100.0 %

__________________________ (1) Includes IntraFi® accounts. (2) Includes reciprocal IntraFi Demand®, IntraFi Money Market® and IntraFi CD® deposits, which are maintained by customers. (3) Consists of QwickRate® certificates of deposit, brokered deposits, federal funds purchased, Federal Home Loan Bank advances and Federal Reserve Bank borrowings.