NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sharon AI, Inc. ("Sharon AI"), a High-Performance Computing ("HPC") business focused on Artificial Intelligence ("AI"), Cloud GPU Compute Infrastructure and Data Storage, announces that it signed a business combination agreement with Roth CH Acquisition Co. (OTC Markets: USCTF) to create a leading specialized AI/HPC infrastructure platform.

Sharon AI, a certified NVIDIA Cloud Partner, offers GPU Compute-as-a-Service inside Tier IV co-location data centers, has industry leading competency in AI and HPC applications in addition to a deep proficiency in deploying a range of NVIDIA and AMD GPU technologies in conjunction with Sharon AI's proprietary orchestration and automation platform, see https://sharonai.com/products/.

Sharon AI is operational with GPU deployments across Tier IV data center facilities and has recently announced a 50/50 joint venture for the development of an up to 250MW Net Zero Energy Data Center in the Permian Basin, Texas with New Era Helium Inc.

Wolf Schubert, CEO of Sharon AI Inc., commented, "We are excited to announce our merger agreement with Roth CH Acquisition Co. as it brings a number of long term strategic benefits to our business. Corporations increasingly recognize the potential for AI to reduce costs, boost productivity and add to revenue growth and we believe this will continue to drive strong demand for AI/HPC GPU compute resources including specialized data center capacity. We will now focus our attention on continuing to expand our offering so we can meet the growing demand from our customers as well as developing our 250MW Net Zero Energy Data Center JV in Texas."

John Lipman, Co-CEO and Co-Chairman of Roth CH Acquisition Co., commented, "We share the market's enthusiasm for all things AI. Sharon AI's team has a unique skill set in building and managing data centers, and in their GPU compute as a service. The team are leaders in Australia in this vertical and now in the US with their planned data center in Texas. We look forward to reporting more about this dynamic opportunity and planned merger in the coming weeks and months."

About Sharon AI, Inc

Sharon AI, Inc., is a High-Performance Computing company focused on Artificial Intelligence, Cloud GPU Compute Infrastructure & Data Storage. Sharon AI has a hybrid operational model that sees it deploy in Tier IV co-location data centers as well as design, build and operate its own proprietary specialized data center facilities.

With the expected addition of NVIDIA H200's to the company's GPU fleet in 2025, Sharon AI will be able to offer a wide range of AI/HPC GPUs as a Service (GPUaaS), including NVIDIA H200, H100, L40S, A40, RTX3090 and AMD MI300X.

For GPU-as-a-Service sales enquiries, please click here.

For more information, visit: www.sharonai.com

About Roth CH Acquisition Co.

Roth CH Acquisition Co. (OTC Markets: USCTF) is a blank check shell domiciled in the Cayman Islands. The company intends to enter into a business combination with a growth company to go public in the US markets through a reverse merger.

No Offer or Solicitation

This communication is not intended to and shall not constitute an offer to buy or sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy or sell any securities, or a solicitation of any proxy, consent, authorization, vote or approval, nor shall there be any sale of securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction. No offering of securities shall be made, except by means of a prospectus meeting the requirements of the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended.

