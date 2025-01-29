Whittier Trust Celebrates 60 Years in the Pacific Northwest

Company Proudly Marks 25th Anniversary in Seattle

Whittier Trust, the oldest multi-family office headquartered on the West Coast, celebrates two major milestones in 2025: 60 years of service to the Pacific Northwest and the 25th anniversary of our Seattle office. Our legacy in the Pacific Northwest began in the 1960s with founder Paul Whittier's vision and passion for the region. With a rich history and an enduring commitment to clients, Whittier Trust has been a trusted partner to generations of families and local community organizations throughout Puget Sound.

"As we celebrate six decades in the Pacific Northwest and 25 years since opening our Seattle office, we are immensely proud of our rich history and enduring commitment to our clients and the region's future," says David Dahl, President and CEO of Whittier Trust. "We look forward to upholding our dedication to excellence and delivering tailored wealth management, family office and trust services for generations to come."

The Whittiers were visionaries who recognized the potential of the Pacific Northwest. Their passion for the region's natural beauty initially led them to Goudge Island in British Columbia, which they purchased in the mid-1960s, and then to the San Juan Islands, where they dedicated themselves to philanthropic endeavors.

Today, Whittier Trust's support of local organizations--including the Friday Harbor Airport, Seattle's Museum of Flight, San Juan Airlines, Shuttle Express and the San Juan Community Theater--continues to leave a lasting impact on the community. The Whittier Trust team remains actively engaged in supporting these vital entities.

"Paul Whittier's vision to expand our family office, wealth management and trust services to multi-generational families in the Puget Sound region--anchored by the values of duty, loyalty and commitment--continues to inspire us as we build on our strong foundation," says Nickolaus Momyer, Northwest Regional Manager, Senior Vice President and Senior Portfolio Manager at Whittier Trust. "We are proud to honor the Whittier Family's legacy by delivering innovative solutions and personalized service to our clients."

To view a timeline commemorating the Whittier family's legacy and Whittier Trust's impact throughout the region, click here .

Beyond its impact in the Pacific Northwest, Whittier Trust is globally recognized by the Society of Trust and Estate Practitioners (STEP) as one of the top five multi-family offices in the world. The company has also been named one of Washington's 100 Best Workplaces by the Puget Sound Business Journal, underscoring the company's dedication to cultivating a positive, productive work environment that empowers its team to exceed client expectations.

Throughout this year, Whittier Trust will host several events and programs to deepen relationships with clients, their families and the local community. Follow Whittier Trust on LinkedIn to learn more about these initiatives and how the company plans to honor this commemorative year.

About Whittier Trust

Collectively, Whittier Trust Company and The Whittier Trust Company of Nevada, Inc. (referred to herein individually and collectively as "Whittier Trust") are state-chartered trust companies wholly owned by Whittier Holdings, Inc. ("WHI"), a closely held holding company. As the oldest multi-family office headquartered on the West Coast, Whittier Trust isn't just a financial institution, it's a trusted partner with a long, rich history of successfully navigating the financial markets to preserve, protect and enhance its clients' wealth and well-being across generations. Whittier Trust operates with the singular focus of providing holistic, top-tier client service and highly personalized investment solutions to ultra-high-net-worth individuals and their families designed to advance and secure their long-term financial legacies and goals. The firm has offices in Pasadena, San Francisco, Menlo Park, Newport Beach, West Los Angeles, Reno, Seattle and Portland. To learn more, visit http://www.whittiertrust.com .

