CoreX expands global coverage of the ServiceNow ecosystem through a definitive agreement to acquire a leader in the Latin America and EMEA Markets, complete with a ServiceNow Center of Excellence in Guadalajara.

CoreX, a next-generation ServiceNow consultancy and a NewSpring Holdings platform company, has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire the businesses of Volteo Digital, an Elite ServiceNow partner. This acquisition will bolster CoreX's team, adding over 100 talented ServiceNow consultants and significantly enhance its presence in Latin America and EMEA, including a Center of Excellence in Guadalajara, Mexico, that will be leveraged across the platform.

"The ServiceNow ecosystem is experiencing unprecedented demand for digital workflow transformation," said Rick Wright, the CEO of CoreX. "Volteo Digital's deep roots in Latin America and Europe, combined with their elite technical talent and proven track record serving Financial Services and Telecommunications clients, immediately establishes CoreX as a major player in these markets. The acquisition is about more than geographic expansion it's about bringing together two innovative organizations to create a differentiated, scaled, and industry-first consultancy in the ServiceNow space."

The strategic combination will dramatically expand CoreX's global delivery capabilities and strengthen its position in key growth markets across the Americas. Volteo Digital's established go-to-market and delivery operations in Mexico, Costa Rica, the US, and Spain create a world-class delivery model that enables 24/7 support for global enterprises. The Guadalajara Center of Excellence, already recognized as a top player in the North Latin America market in customer satisfaction, provides a springboard for regional expansion while supporting clients worldwide.

"The North Latin America market represents one of ServiceNow's fastest-growing regions, and the combination of CoreX and Volteo Digital creates a uniquely positioned partner to serve this dynamic market," said Enrique Upton, President General Manager, North Latin America, ServiceNow. "Volteo Digital's Center of Excellence in Guadalajara has set the standard for ServiceNow delivery excellence in our region, and together with CoreX's innovative approach to business transformation, they will help accelerate digital transformation for our customers across Latin America."

Founded in 2013, Volteo Digital brings vast experience in complex ServiceNow implementations, including CMDB/CSDM, ITOM, Customer and Field Service Management and Industry Solutions. Their highly regarded NextGen Program has developed specialized expertise in emerging technologies while consistently achieving one of the highest customer satisfaction ratings in the industry.

"Latin America represents a massive growth opportunity for ServiceNow solutions," said Fernando Gordoa, CEO of Volteo Digital. "Bringing together Volteo Digital's regional knowledge and established delivery capabilities with CoreX's strategic vision, executive leadership team, and investment backing creates an organization poised to capture this market opportunity. Our Center of Excellence in Guadalajara will be the foundation for this expansion, allowing us to scale our talent pool and delivery capabilities across the globe."

The combined organization will leverage Volteo Digital's status as an official ServiceNow Talent Placement Partner and its successful NextGen Program to accelerate the hiring and training of ServiceNow professionals throughout Latin America and across the US and Europe. This talent pipeline will be crucial as CoreX continues its rapid growth trajectory.

"This acquisition marks a powerful move forward in strengthening our global partner ecosystem at ServiceNow," said Paul Fipps, Executive Vice President of Worldwide Sales at ServiceNow. "By combining CoreX's industry-first approach to business transformation with Volteo Digital's deep expertise and strong presence across Latin America and Europe, we're forming a powerful partnership to better address our customers' global digital transformation needs. Together, we're strategically positioned for growth and success in key industries, including Manufacturing, Life Sciences, and Financial Services."

The acquisition is expected to close in Q1 2025, subject to customary closing conditions. The combined company will maintain Volteo Digital's operations in Mexico, Costa Rica and Spain, with plans for significant expansion across all locations.

About CoreX

Founded in 2023, CoreX is on a mission to fix siloed, manual processes: empowering customers and bringing the ServiceNow-connected, workflow-driven promise to business operators in the middle- and back-office functions of the core operations of global enterprise. CoreX's global transformation leaders and unique mix of deep industry and functional experience-coupled with unparalleled ServiceNow know-how-accelerates customer journeys in Operational Technology ("OT"), Finance Supply Chain Solutions, ITOM, ITAM, UX, SecOps and human-centered AI. As a NOW Store Innovator, CoreX leads in ServiceNow OT integrations and AI-enabled solutions. Learn more at www.corexcorp.com.

About Volteo Digital

Founded in 2013, Volteo Digital is an Elite ServiceNow Partner renowned for maintaining one of the highest customer satisfaction scores in the industry. With a global presence and a ServiceNow Center of Excellence in Guadalajara, Volteo Digital delivers comprehensive expertise across CMDB/CSDM, ITOM, CSM, FSM, and Finance Supply Chain Solutions, with particular strength in the Financial Services, Telecommunications, Higher Education, and Professional Services industries.

About NewSpring Holdings

NewSpring Holdings, NewSpring's majority investment strategy focused on sector-specific platform builds, brings a wealth of knowledge, experience, and resources to take profitable, growing companies to the next level through acquisitions and proven organic methodologies. Founded in 1999, NewSpring partners with the innovators, makers, and operators of high-performing companies in dynamic industries to catalyze new growth and seize compelling opportunities. The Firm manages over $3.5 billion across five distinct strategies covering the spectrum from growth equity and control buyouts to mezzanine debt. Partnering with management teams to help develop their businesses into market leaders, NewSpring identifies opportunities and builds relationships using its network of industry leaders and influencers across a wide array of operational areas and industries. Visit NewSpring at www.newspringcapital.com.

