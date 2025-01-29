Edmonton, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - January 29, 2025) - Everyday People Financial Corp. (TSXV: EPF) (OTCQB: EPFCF) ("Everyday People" or the "Company"), a financial service provider, is pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement to further settle an additional $4.0 million in debt owed to EAM Enterprises Inc. ("EAM") through the issuance of common shares (the "Debt Settlement").

This debt was originally advanced by the Company's Executive Chairman, Gordon Reykdal, through his family's business, EAM, playing a critical role in supporting Everyday People during its early development stages. Once again, this initiative reflects the Company's ongoing efforts to enhance its financial position by reducing liabilities and preserving cash to support operational needs and drive strategic growth, particularly in its Revenue Cycle Management ("RCM") business pillar.

"Gordon's decision to convert this debt into equity underscores his confidence in the Company's future and aligns his interests even further with those of our shareholders," said Barret Reykdal, Co-CEO Financial Services. "We are deeply grateful for Gordon's continued belief in our mission and his willingness to further invest in the Company's success. His leadership has been instrumental in building a strong foundation for Everyday People, and we look forward to continuing this journey together."

Debt Settlement Details

As disclosed in the Company's consolidated financial statements for the period ended September 30, 2024, the Company was indebted to EAM in the amount of $5.4 million. As of December 31, 2024, the Company is indebted to EAM in the amount of approximately $6.2 million. The Company will further issue an aggregate of 3,636,364 common shares (the "Settlement Shares") to EAM at a deemed price of $1.10 per common share to further settle the outstanding indebtedness in the amount of $4.0 million, reducing the indebtedness to approximately $0.2 million.

The Settlement Shares will be issued as a non-arm's length transaction, as EAM is a Company controlled by Gordon Reykdal, Executive Chairman and Director of the Company. As of December 31, 2023, EAM together with Gordon Reykdal owned 20.2% of the Company's issued and outstanding common shares, and currently 18.7%. Upon completion of the Debt Settlement and the debt settlement previously entered into on January 17, 2025, EAM together with Gordon Reykdal will hold 22.7% of the Company's issued and outstanding common shares. The Debt Settlement will not result in the creation of a new control person or insider of the Company.

This Debt Settlement and the prior debt settlement entered into on January 17, 2025, are subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV"). If approved by the TSXV, EAM together with Gordon Reykdal will own 22.7% of the Company's issued and outstanding common shares. The Settlement Shares will be subject to a statutory hold period of four months and one day from the date of issuance in accordance with applicable securities laws and the policies of the TSXV.

Related Party Transaction Disclosure

The issuance of the Settlement Shares to EAM constitutes a "related party transaction" under Multilateral Instrument 61-101 Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101").

The Company is relying on exemptions from the formal valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements of MI 61-101, as provided in sections 5.5(a) and 5.7(1)(a) of MI 61-101, since the fair market value of the Settlement Shares issued, and the consideration paid, does not exceed 25% of the Company's market capitalization.

The Debt Settlement was reviewed and approved by the Company's independent directors.

About Everyday People Financial Corp.

Everyday People is founded on the belief that everyone deserves a second chance to financially reestablish themselves with access to affordable credit products. We are changing the way people manage money by enhancing our client services with our own affordable and specialized financial products and literacy programs. We're helping everyday people rebuild their financial health for generational wealth. Operating in the United Kingdom, Canada, and the United States of America, we have a workforce of about 500 people and our operations were first established in 1988,The company includes two main pillars of business: one pillar, EP Revenue Cycle Management operates under our Co-CEO RCM, Graham Rankin, and one pillar, EP Financial Services operates under our Co-CEO Financial Services, Barret Reykdal. We stand for creativity and entrepreneurship. Our combination of companies, products and services has been established to ensure we can fulfill consumers' financial needs and service them in a low-cost and effective manner.

For more information visit: www.everydaypeoplefinancial.com.

